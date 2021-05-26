Belle Grove Plantation to resume offering Manor House tours daily, summer and fall events planned

Women veterans from across the Commonwealth and throughout the nation are invited to participate in the 2021 Virginia Women Veterans Virtual Summit, Wednesday and Thursday, June 23 and June 24.

Hosted by the Virginia Department of Veterans Services (VDVS) in collaboration with the Virginia Employment Commission (VEC) and other partners, the theme of this eighth annual Summit is Empowered, BOLD with a Purpose: Finding Clarity Beyond Crisis. Last year, there were over 1,200 online viewers and more than 800 participated in this unique, innovative and interactive Summit aimed at improving the lives of Virginia’s more than 108,000 women veterans.

There is no charge to attend and participate in the 2021 Virginia Women Veterans Virtual Summit. Pre-registration is required and is now open online at host.regform.com.

The virtual program kicks off at 9:00 a.m. on June 23 and concludes mid-afternoon on June 24. Included are a variety of presentations and panel discussions on topics of interest to women veterans such as career strategies, entrepreneurship, financial stewardship, personal health and wellness and more. Summit speakers and panelists include well-respected career coaches, professional business leaders, and motivational speakers.

“Virginia is home to the largest percentage per population of women military veterans of any state in America – more than 108,000. This number grows each year as more women veterans transition from active duty to civilian life,” said Virginia Acting Secretary of Veterans and Defense Affairs Kathleen Jabs. “This 2021 Virginia Women Veterans Virtual Summit is a great example of how the Commonwealth serves as a leader in recognizing the challenges women veterans face and the many opportunities available to them. As a women veteran, I am pleased to be part of this outstanding program.”

“We are excited that more and more women veterans are choosing Virginia as their post-military home, as the Commonwealth is a place where women veterans can grow professionally and personally. Through our many programs, including the Women Veterans Summit, VDVS connects women veterans with tailored resources that help them be successful,” said VDVS Commissioner John Maxwell.

“The Virginia Employment Commission honors and salutes our female Veterans, said VEC Commissioner Ellen Marie Hess. “Our female veterans made many sacrifices for our country in the Armed Forces and civilian life. We express our gratitude with the highest appreciation.”

“As a proud Army veteran, I have been involved in different roles in every one of our Virginia Women Veterans Summits and I have seen how rewarding and life-changing they can be,” said Annie Walker, VDVS Deputy Commissioner. “I encourage all women veterans to register today to participate in the 2021 Virginia Women Veterans Virtual Summit. There is no cost to register and the experience will serve to better the lives of my fellow women veterans in the civilian world.”

In addition to the Virginia Employment Commission (VEC), other participating partners in the 2021 Virginia Women Veterans Virtual Summit include Comcast, Cox Communications, Dominion Energy, Virginia Department of Human Resource Management (DHRM), the Virginia Center for Innovative Technology (CIT), and Virginia Relay.

About the Virginia Department of Veterans Services

The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (VDVS) is a state government agency with more than 40 locations across the Commonwealth of Virginia. VDVS traces its history to 1928 and the establishment of the Virginia War Service Bureau to assist Virginia’s World War I veterans. Today, VDVS assists veterans and their families in filing claims for federal veterans benefits; provides veterans and family members with linkages to services including behavioral healthcare, housing, employment, education and other programs. The agency operates two long-term care facilities offering in-patient skilled nursing care, Alzheimer’s/memory care, and short-term rehabilitation for veterans; and provides an honored final resting place for veterans and their families at three state veterans cemeteries. It also operates the Virginia War Memorial, the Commonwealth’s tribute to Virginia’s men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice from World War II to the present. For more information, please visit www.dvs.virginia.gov.

About The Virginia Employment Commission and the Veteran Services Program

The Virginia Employment Commission (VEC) is the is the Commonwealth of Virginia’s principle public employment service established to assist employers in finding qualified workers and to assist workers in finding suitable jobs. The VEC in partnership with the Virginia Workforce Network promotes economic growth and stability by delivering and coordinating workforce services. The VEC offers career assistance for job seekers, employment services for veterans, and employer services for businesses of all sizes, as well as unemployment benefits and other programs designed to assist with employment.

The VEC Veteran Services Program traces its history to 1919, with the establishment of employment programs by the United States Employment Service to assist Discharged Soldiers, Sailors and Marines gain civilian suitable employment following WWI. Today, Veterans from all periods of military service and those that are currently transitioning out of the military are eligible for job referral, job training, and job placement assistance through the VEC Veteran Services Program. Veterans can access these employment services through the statewide network of Virginia Career Works offices at vec.virginia.gov/vec-local-offices or contact us at Veteran.Services@vec.virginia.gov for more information.