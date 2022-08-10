Connect with us

Community Events

Belle Grove to host Jerome Bias as an artist-in-residence

Published

5 hours ago

on

Belle Grove Plantation will host North Carolina furniture maker, Jerome Bias, as an artist-in-residence August 27-October 2.

Mr. Bias has been making period furnishings and studying southern decorative arts for more than 20 years. He was a joiner for Old Salem Museums and Gardens in Winston-Salem and has been a presenter at Winterthur Museum, Garden and Library, and with the Slave Dwelling Project.

His interest in working at Belle Grove, and at other sites of enslavement like it, is to bring attention to the skilled and talented craftspersons who had significant roles in shaping Southern decorative traditions. These furniture pieces represent the local areas in which they were made, and became a way for the makers, though enslaved, to survive and thrive. Learning and demonstrating these furniture making techniques and skills has been a way for Mr. Bias to connect with his enslaved ancestors, get a glimpse at the pain, trauma, and joys that they experienced, and begin a process of healing. His current project is reproducing pieces of furniture from six areas of the United States in which his family was enslaved, including a buffet from South Carolina, and a china press from Louisville, Kentucky.

Jerome Bias Woodworking (photos by Sean Rowe / Courtesy of Belle Grove)



While at Belle Grove, Mr. Bias will have both indoor and outdoor workshop spaces where visitors can learn about the pieces he is making, their history, and the history of the craftspersons who inspire him. He will be demonstrating during Belle Grove’s Wine Festival on Saturday, August 27, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Thereafter, he will be doing demonstrations Wednesday-Sundays when Belle Grove is open (10 a.m.-4 p.m. and 1-5 p.m. Sundays). For a specific schedule, please visit bellegrove.org/calendar/artist. Access to these demonstrations will be free of charge.

Another way Mr. Bias has connected with experiences of his ancestors is learning about the foodways of enslaved communities. He will share his experience and talents with hearth cooking during a free program by the Cedar Creek and Belle Grove National Park Ranger Shannon Moeck, “Kneading in Silence: A Glimpse into the Life of the Enslaved Cook Judah.” It is Sunday, September 4, at 2:30 p.m. in the historic kitchen of the Belle Grove Manor House. Attendees of the program will see first-hand the wide variety of skills, intense labor, and personality characteristics that Judah had to have in order to be the head cook.

Jerome Bias Cooking

Support for Mr. Bias’s residency has been provided through the Interpretation and Education Grants of the National Trust for Historic Preservation.

“Belle Grove is delighted to host Mr. Bias for this residency, and we are excited to share his craft and insights on African-American history with our guests, ” said Executive Director Kristen Laise.

Belle Grove is actively researching and interpreting the African American history of the site and honoring the lives of those enslaved and free. More information may be found at
bellegrove.org/about/enslaved. Some of the stories of the people enslaved at Belle Grove are featured in a monthly newsletter found at virtual.bellegrove.org.

About Belle Grove—Belle Grove Plantation is located off Route 11 at 336 Belle Grove Road just south of Middletown, Virginia, and is conveniently situated to I-81 (exit 302) and I-66. Belle Grove Plantation is a non-profit historic house museum that is a National Trust for Historic Preservation historic site (www.savingplaces.org). It is also one of the legislated partners in Cedar Creek and Belle Grove National Historical Park (www.nps.gov/cebe).

Sunday Worship in the park

Published

5 days ago

on

August 5, 2022

By

Stephens City United Methodist Church (SCUMC) hosted a Sunday worship service on July 31st at Newtown Commons. Pastor Bertina Westley provided a sermon on Zephaniah 3:14-20, “God’s Great Compassion.”

The service took place at 10:00 am. The congregation brought lawn chairs to worship under the open summer sky with the Commons Stage substituting for the pulpit. “Our church is taking advantage of the Newtown Commons location to be able to reach out to people that are passing by on Main Street. We are in the process of building community at SCUMC,” Westley said. The folks in Stephens City were invited to share in this time of fellowship and prayer. 71 adults and children attended the morning service. “It is all about touching those who have left the church for some reason and also welcoming potential newcomers who may be seeking faith programs for their families,” Westley added.

Church-goers attend worship service held at the Stephens City Newtown Commons. Photos courtesy Marty Barley.

According to Westley, healthy worship comprises inspiring faith, building community, and connecting people to the congregation’s mission.  As church attendance increases, there is an enhanced opportunity to spread God’s message and ensure people love and follow Jesus.


Deanna and Steve Morris began attending SCUMC services a few weeks ago and reside in Lake Frederick. They were referred to SCUMC by a neighbor who told them about the church’s many local ministries. “During the early service the congregation made us feel at home and Pastor Bertina presented the sermon in a very lively and interesting manner. We thought the outdoor combined service and picnic were a great way to have fellowship with the community and meet other church members,” said Deanna Morris.

Pastor Bertina Westley preaches from Commons Stage. 

The service was followed by a picnic of hot dogs, chips, cookies, and ice cream under the Newtown Pavilion.

The Worship Team and United Methodist Men collaborated to provide an outdoor worship service and picnic for the congregation and welcomed any passerby to join in the church service.

Community Events

Upcoming Parks and Recreation programs for Warren County

Published

6 days ago

on

August 4, 2022

By

The County of Warren Parks and Recreation Department announces upcoming programs for the month of August. To see if any of these programs are eligible for online registration, visit their website at parksandrecreation.warrencountyva.net.

Kings Dominion – Good Any Day Discount Tickets

The Warren County Parks and Recreation Department is offering “Good Any Day” discount tickets for Paramount’s Kings Dominion.  These tickets are valid any 2022 operating day except park rental days.

The cost is $40.00 per ticket for ages 3 and older and can be purchased at the Warren County Community Center, located at 538 Villa Avenue, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.


Karate Program

This program will encompass the usual stances, kicking, punching techniques, stretching, weight lifting (2 to 4 lbs.), and an overall history and review of martial arts. Sensei Drago emphasizes the attitude of working with each other, not at each other.

The program is held on Saturdays, August through December 2022, at the Front Royal Karate Club, 7 Kidd Lane, Front Royal, Virginia 22630, from 12:00 p.m. – 1:15 p.m. for those ages 5 to 16.

The cost of the program is $120.00 per participant for ten (10) consecutive classes. This program is ongoing and starts the first week you register.

Walking Club

This club is geared towards providing participants with a safe environment to walk and stay active and healthy throughout the year. This program is “self-paced” to fit everyone’s life style.

Walking Club will be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays, August 2, 2022 through August 30, 2022, from

9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. at the Raymond E. Santmyers Youth Center, located at 200 E 8th Street, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.  The Walking Club is a free-to-join, drop-in program for all ages. Children 12 and younger must be accompanied by an adult.

Mah Jongg “Players Club”

Players will enjoy several hands of Mah Jongg against skilled opponents. Players must bring their own league card.

This club meets on Tuesdays, August 2, 2022 through August 30, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the Warren County Health and Human Services Complex Band Room, located at 465 W. 15th Street, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.

The cost for the club is $8.00 for the month prepaid or $3.00 per day drop-in at the door.

For more information about the Mah Jongg “Players Club”, please contact Deb Jones at (540) 252-4252.

Cardio Kickboxing

Cardio Kickboxing is a group fitness class that combines martial art techniques with fast-paced cardio. This high-energy workout challenges the beginner and elite athlete alike. Build stamina, improve coordination and flexibility, and burn calories as you build lean muscle with this fun and challenging workout.

Classes will be held on Thursdays, August 4, 2022 through August 25, 2022, from 7:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at the Warren County Health and Human Services Complex Band Room, located at 465 W. 15th Street, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.

Participants must be 18 years of age or older.

Minimum of two (2) participants needed to hold the class, with a maximum of eight (8) participants.

The cost of the class is $12.00 per participant per class or $40.00 for the entire session.

This course requires gloves and wrist wraps for each participant. Participants must bring their own equipment or purchase equipment through Warren County Parks and Recreation for an additional $45.00 with two weeks’ notice.

Skyline and Warren County Middle Schools – Girls Basketball Camp

The Warren County Parks and Recreation Department, in conjunction with Skyline and Warren County Middle Schools, will be sponsoring a Girls Basketball Camp for girls in 6th – 8th grades.

This camp will be held on Saturday, August 6, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at the Warren County Middle School Gym, located at 522 Heritage Drive, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.

The cost for the camp is $25.00; campers must bring their own lunch and a drink.

For more information, contact Luke Heeter at (540) 635-2194.

Skyline and Warren County Middle Schools – Cheerleading Camp

The Warren County Parks and Recreation Department, in conjunction with Warren County and Skyline Middle Schools, will be sponsoring a Cheerleading Camp for students in 6th – 8th grades.

This camp will be held on Saturday, August 6, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at Skyline Middle School, located at 240 Luray Ave, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.

The cost for the camp is $25.00; campers must bring their own lunch and drink to camp.

For more information contact Rio Coon at (540) 636-0909.

Toddlers n’ Trees – Toddler Trails

Sponsored by the Warren County Parks and Recreation Department and Samuels Public Library, we’ll be walking around our beautiful Rockland Park identifying popular trees while gathering leaves. After our nature walk, we will enjoy a nature-inspired story and use our leaves to make nature art (leaf rubbings).

This trail walk will be on Friday, August 12, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

This program is for boys and girls, ages 3 to 5 years. Child must be accompanied by an adult.

Toddlers n’ Trees will be held at Rockland Park Isopod Trail, located at 250 Rockland Park Court, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.

This program is free to participants; pre-registration is strongly recommended.

This program is available for online registration at samuelslibrary.com/toddler-trails

Basic Pistol Shooting Class

The Warren County Parks and Recreation Department and Defensive Firearms of Virginia, LLC will be holding a Basic Pistol Shooting Class on Saturday, August 27, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. at the Warren County Community Center, located at 538 Villa Avenue, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.

This class is open to anyone 10 years of age and older; those under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

This class deals with the basic knowledge, skill, and attitude necessary for owning and using a firearm safely. Through this class, the student will learn the following:

  • Firearm parts and operation
  • Ammunition
  • Gun safety
  • Virginia laws regarding firearms
  • Shooting fundamentals

This class satisfies all requirements for a Virginia Concealed Carry Permit.

The cost for the class is $75.00 per participant, and the class is limited to 12 participants.

Pre-registration is required; registration deadline is April 21, 2022.

For more information about this class, please contact Rex King at DFV357@yahoo.com.

Community Events

This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of August 5th

Published

1 week ago

on

August 3, 2022

By

Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Reserved seating in all auditoriums.

Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Friday, August 5:

• Thursday (Aug. 4th): 6:55
• Fri-Mon: 2:15, 5:10 & 8:00
• Tues-Thurs: 7:00
Rated R  |  2 Hours 06 Minutes

• Fri-Mon: 2:35, 5:25 & 7:55
• Tues-Thurs: 7:20
Rated PG  |  1 Hour 45 Minutes


• Fri-Mon: 2:30, 5:15 & 8:05
• Wed-Thurs: 7:10
Rated PG-13  |  2 Hours

Ticket prices are as follows:

  • Adult: $10
  • Child (under 12): $7
  • Military: $8
  • Student (college): $8
  • Senior: $8
  • Matinees, All Seating: $7

COMING SOON:

  • “Top Gun: Maverick”
  • “Beast”
  • “Barbarian”
  • “Don’t Worry Darling”
Community Events

Winchester SPCA holding four-day pet adoption event

Published

1 week ago

on

August 2, 2022

By

Thanks to the Petfinder Foundation and a Kia Pet Adoption Grant, the Winchester SPCA will be offering reduced adoption fees from Tuesday, August 9th, to Friday, August 12th, at the adoption center, located at 111 Featherbed Lane in Winchester, VA.

All adoptable pets have been neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped and look forward to meeting you between 10am and 5pm.

Approved adopters can adopt for just $22 during the four-day Kia Pet Adoption Event.

During the same timeframe, Parsons Kia, located at 2525 Valley Avenue, will be accepting donations of dry cat and dog food to benefit the Winchester SPCA.


Community Events

Pet Photo Calendar Contest to benefit Winchester SPCA

Published

1 week ago

on

August 2, 2022

By

Show us how your pets light up your life by entering them into the Winchester SPCA Pets Light Up Our Lives Pet Photo Calendar Contest.

100% of proceeds benefit the Winchester SPCA’s Pets for Life program that works to keep loved pets in their homes and out of the overcrowded shelter system.

Deadline for the 2023 calendar is Monday, September 19th. One entry per pet, $20 per entry. For official contest rules and to enter, go to winchesterspca.org/events.

This fundraiser is made possible thanks to McDonalds – Nerangis Management.


Community Events

Book Signing: A Rebellious Woman by Claire J. Griffin at the Warren Heritage Society

Published

2 weeks ago

on

July 30, 2022

By

On July 29th, the Warren Heritage Society hosted a book signing of A Rebellious Woman by Claire J. Griffin.

Claire J. Griffin

This event was held at the Belle Boyd Cottage on the Grounds of the Warren Heritage Society, 101 Chester Street in Front Royal.

Rebellious Woman is based on the life story of Belle Boyd (1844-1900), whose coming of age coincided with the opening shots of the Civil War. Debutante, a teenaged spy, seductress, actress, divorcee, cross-dresser, and self-promoter, carried a pistol and wasn’t afraid to use it. In a century when a woman was meant to be nothing more than a well-behaved wife and mother, Belle Boyd stands out as a scandalous woman of history, defying all the rules.


Kirkus Book of the Year author Claire Griffin has rowed competitively, traveled to seven continents, kayaked below the Antarctic Circle, camped in Africa, driven across the Sahara, eaten bugs, and been stung by scorpions two separate times. Claire has always said yes rather than no to adventure, which may be why she decided to write a novel about Belle Boyd, a scandalous woman of history who defied so many rules. Claire and her husband of forty-five years live in a beautiful little town on the coast of Connecticut.

The book is available on Amazon.

