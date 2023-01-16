Local News
Belle Grove’s latest online exhibit tells remarkable story of freedom
Belle Grove has published its latest online exhibit at virtual.bellegrove.org, The Jackson Family: A Story of Resilience & The Enduring Love of Family. It tells the remarkable story of Emanuel Jackson, a free Black man from Frederick County, Virginia, and how he purchased the freedom of his children and grandchild, who the Hite family enslaved. Mr. Jackson resided in Pittsburgh, and his children joined him there. The exhibit uses historical documents, maps, and municipal records to show how the family grew and prospered.
Belle Grove first learned about this inspiring story through a single-digitized document in the Free at Last: Slavery in Pittsburgh in the 18th and 19th Centuries online exhibit created by the University of Pittsburgh Library. This document was the 1837 bill of sale between the executors of Major Isaac Hite Jr. of Belle Grove and Emanuel “Manual” Jackson for the $800 purchase of Jackson’s son, Emanuel, which is $27,400 in today’s currency.
Records from the Hite Family at Belle Grove noted that Jackson also purchased his son, Frank, and daughter, Betsy Ann. Family papers were donated to the Stewart Bell Jr. Archives at Handley Regional Library in recent years. Two letters outlined arrangements for purchasing Jackson’s enslaved son, Daniel, enslaved daughter-in-law, Matilda, and enslaved grandson, also named Emanuel. The Hites at Belle Grove enslaved more than 270 individuals, and very few obtained freedom in their lifetimes. In fact, the mother of Emanuel Jackson’s children, Hannah Thornton, is noted as being sold.
Belle Grove hired genealogist Amy Arner of Arner Research in Pittsburgh to learn more about the family’s life in Pennsylvania. She confirmed many of the Belle Grove researchers’ findings and located various local records about the family’s businesses, real estate holdings, military service, and subsequent generations.
The online exhibit, created by Digital Public Historian Jessica Pritchard-Ritter, uses all this research to tell the story of the family’s journey from enslavement to freedom. She says, “This exhibit starts to tell a powerful story and allows our audience to see how historians use these primary sources to piece together the past. It is historical detective work! This exhibit also exemplifies digital humanities’ impact, allowing historians to take local data and share it with a global audience. Finding Emanuel Jackson’s 1837 bill of sale would have been a needle in a haystack. Still, because the document was digitized, we could take that single document and research a far greater story that goes beyond Middletown and even Pittsburgh.”
The exhibit also includes suggested activities for students of all ages. Teachers and parents are encouraged to use the exhibit to teach about this historical era and how to do genealogy and historical research.
Virtual Belle Grove at virtual.bellegrove.org launched in 2021 to expand Belle Grove’s educational reach. “So many amazing people lived and worked at Belle Grove, and so many interesting things happened here. However, our physical space for exhibits is limited. Online exhibits are a great way to share this information and have it available for years to come.” To date, four online exhibits have been published. In addition to The Jackson Family, there are exhibits on Ann Hite, the second wife of Belle Grove’s owner Isaac Hite Jr.; Mary Briscoe Baldwin, the Hites’ granddaughter who had a pioneering career as a missionary and teacher; and Lucy Walker and Rebecca Cooley Gordon, two women who witnessed the Battle of Cedar Creek from Belle Grove. These exhibits are all designed to be classroom resources and include multiple educational activities.
In addition, virtual.bellegrove.org hosts links to Honoring the Enslaved Community at Belle Grove, a monthly newsletter that features individuals and families enslaved by the Hite family. Each issue discussed what is known about the person and their family, uplifting their humanity and individuality and highlighting how their story fits into the history of slavery in the Shenandoah Valley.
Belle Grove Plantation is currently closed for the winter but will reopen for daily tours on Saturday, March 18, 2023.
Belle Grove Plantation is a non-profit historic house museum, a National Trust for Historic Preservation site, and a partner in Cedar Creek and Belle Grove National Historical Park. It is also in the National Park Service’s Underground Railroad Network to Freedom for the enslaved individuals who sought their freedom through self-emancipation. It is located off Route 11 at 336 Belle Grove Road, south of Middletown, Virginia. More information may be found at www.bellegrove.org.
Local teens Get IT!
Last Wednesday night, 24 public, private, and home-taught high school students, along with their parents from Warren County, gathered at a packed (roughly 65 attendees) Samuels Public Library conference room to hear what was in store for them: a newly formed information technology club for local teens interested in the fast-moving world of IT.
The club is aptly named “This is IT!” and is a pilot program running every other Wednesday through the current school year. The goal is for a full school year-long program to start in September if the results of this pilot program match expectations. Based on one parent’s comment immediately after attending the first class with her teenage son who stated, “This was amazing and far exceeded my expectations,” we are well on our way to achieving a much-needed goal in this community – helping to prepare our children for a bright future.
This club will explore various aspects of IT and include both hands-on experiences to underscore lessons taught, then will culminate in June with an Escape Room adventure using, as clues, items learned throughout the class year. The goal is to mix fun and learning to enhance the student’s classroom experience.
“This is IT” is a project of The Wednesday Group, a small group of local citizens who work on unmet needs in Warren County, including food security, shelter, and increasing educational opportunities.
To support this effort, several local IT firms happily joined them, including ACOM, Queen Consulting & Technologies, 9th Way Insignia, and Front Royal Premier Copiers, along with several local volunteers, who are providing professional technical training, in conjunction with ENSCO Inc. ENSCO is a national engineering, science, and advanced technology firm, with headquarters in Springfield VA which had 9 employees, including the President of the firm, attend virtually from multiple locations across the country. Also supporting this endeavor is 501-C(3) entities like C-CAP and Samuels Public Library, which provide critical support for this ambitious project. Michelle Ross, the Director of the Library and a member of the This is IT! leadership team, was more than happy to offer their facility to support this endeavor.
The evening started out with a presentation from Chris Depa, an ENSCO cyber defense specialist in Colorado Springs, who, in his keynote speech entitled “From Gamer to Cyber Defender,” related his work experience starting as a teenage professional gamer participating in competitions across the country, traveling by private jets, who was approached to take that knowledge into the IT world and put it to use. That included stints at the CIA and some of the country’s largest IT companies before joining Ensco. Along the way, he designed an algorithm that identified a serial killer who was captured and convicted. One of his key points was the rapidly exploding job market for workers with IT expertise – with numbers reaching as high as 3-4 million new jobs over the next five years. It should be noted, as Shane Goodwin stated in his welcoming of ENSCO to the event, they were recently selected as one of the top 100 companies in the country for their internship programs for high school and college students, and we are very excited to have them as a member of our team.
Due to the generosity of several local citizens and ENSCO Inc., This is IT! club members received T-shirts, hats, and computer accessories in recognition of their being selected, along with a new laptop computer for use during this pilot program. They will also have opportunities to earn scholarships to local trade schools and community or 4-year colleges, internships with local and potentially remotely with out-of-the-area firms, and work on projects to help local nonprofits increase their social media presence.
It is especially important that citizens understand that students had to apply online to attend by answering several questions, getting their parent’s approval, and having that application approved by a selection committee. Along the way, that same approach will be used for internships, scholarships, and achievement awards. Nothing will be given; it will be earned to include the technical aspects of the job and the critical element of understanding how to prepare a resume, submit a job application that will be selected, and ultimately succeed in a job interview.
When asked, Nathan Scott, the CEO of one of the firms supporting this effort, stated: “… one cannot understate the importance of an effort of this nature to this community. Not only does it give the students the rare opportunity to hear from both local and national level experts in this field, but it also allows them, through both in-class instructional and hands-on training to expand their horizons in this marketplace. Another aspect of this program is that it allows local firms, like ours, to hire local talent … hard to beat that!”
At the end of the day, the expectation is to further our teenager’s ability to seek out jobs that can be performed locally as well as outside our area. One parent in attendance said, “I never expected to see anything like this in Warren County.”
(Information Courtesy of the Wednesday Group)
Martin Luther King Jr.’s enduring legacy: ‘Beyond Vietnam’
Sometimes words remain appropriate, not only for the era in which they are spoken, but for multiple eras and perhaps for the length of humanity’s struggle to overcome the worst aspects of our collective nature – greed, avarice, hypocrisy, and the bondage of others to forward one’s own self-interests – in other words, FOREVER.
Martin Luther King Jr.’s words of April 4, 1967, now known as the “Beyond Vietnam” speech, are such words. They illustrate the depth of Dr. King’s comprehension that the Civil Rights Movement was a struggle of more than one race in one nation at one point in time.
These words, spoken exactly one year to the day before his assassination, are why some pause each January to remember and celebrate his life; while others are simply reminded of why he was, and continues to be hated by those attracted to power without compassion.
And as in past years when Royal Examiner has published these words on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, we must again ask ourselves if where we are as a nation and a world today is a legacy of our collective failure to heed Dr. King’s words of April 1967? And rather than as we have in the past, asked “How close to that ‘Too Late’ moment Dr. King described approaching in 1967 are we today’?” scanning the international political fronts ask rather – have we globally, 56 years later, moved past it?
Due to the length of Dr. King’s speech, some introductory comments and other details on the Vietnam era have been edited out – deletions are indicated by (…), and some points have been emphasized with bold highlights.
Martin Luther King, Jr.
‘Beyond Vietnam’
I come to this great magnificent house of worship tonight because my conscience leaves me no other choice. I join you in this meeting because I am in deepest agreement with the aims and work of the organization that brought us together, Clergy and Laymen Concerned About Vietnam. The recent statements of your executive committee are the sentiments of my own heart, and I found myself in full accord when I read its opening lines: “A time comes when silence is betrayal.” … The truth of these words is beyond doubt, but the mission to which they call us is a most difficult one …
Even when pressed by the demands of inner truth, men do not easily assume the task of opposing their government’s policy, especially in time of war. Nor does the human spirit move without great difficulty against all the apathy of conformist thought within one’s own bosom and in the surrounding world … Some of us who have already begun to break the silence of the night have found that the calling to speak is often a vocation of agony, but we must speak. We must speak with all the humility that is appropriate to our limited vision, but we must speak. And we must rejoice as well, for surely this is the first time in our nation’s history that a significant number of its religious leaders have chosen to move beyond the prophesying of smooth patriotism to the high grounds of a firm dissent based upon the mandates of conscience and the reading of history … For we are deeply in need of a new way beyond the darkness that seems so close around us …
“Why are you speaking about the war, Dr. King?” “Why are you joining the voices of dissent?” “Peace and civil rights don’t mix,” they say. “Aren’t you hurting the cause of your people,” they ask?
And when I hear them, though I often understand the source of their concern, I am nevertheless greatly saddened, for such questions mean that the inquirers have not really known me, my commitment or my calling. Indeed, their questions suggest that they do not know the world in which they live …
Since I am a preacher by calling, I suppose it is not surprising that I have seven major reasons for bringing Vietnam into the field of my moral vision. There is at the outset a very obvious and almost facile connection between the war in Vietnam and the struggle I and others have been waging in America. A few years ago there was a shining moment in that struggle. It seemed as if there was a real promise of hope for the poor, both black and white, through the Poverty Program. There were experiments, hopes, new beginnings. Then came the buildup in Vietnam, and I watched this program broken and eviscerated as if it were some idle political plaything on a society gone mad on war. And I knew that America would never invest the necessary funds or energies in rehabilitation of its poor so long as adventures like Vietnam continued to draw men and skills and money like some demonic, destructive suction tube. So I was increasingly compelled to see the war as an enemy of the poor and to attack it as such …
My third reason moves to an even deeper level of awareness, for it grows out of my experience in the ghettos of the North over the last three years, especially the last three summers. As I have walked among the desperate, rejected, and angry young men, I have told them that Molotov cocktails and rifles would not solve their problems. I have tried to offer them my deepest compassion while maintaining my conviction that social change comes most meaningfully through nonviolent action. But they asked, and rightly so, “What about Vietnam?” They asked if our own nation wasn’t using massive doses of violence to solve its problems, to bring about the changes it wanted. Their questions hit home, and I knew that I could never again raise my voice against the violence of the oppressed in the ghettos without having first spoken clearly to the greatest purveyor of violence in the world today – my own government. For the sake of those boys, for the sake of this government, for the sake of the hundreds of thousands trembling under our violence, I cannot be silent …
Now it should be incandescently clear that no one who has any concern for the integrity and life of America today can ignore the present war. If America’s soul becomes totally poisoned, part of the autopsy must read “Vietnam.” It can never be saved so long as it destroys the hopes of men the world over. So it is that those of us who are yet determined that “America will be” are led down the path of protest and dissent, working for the health of our land.
As if the weight of such a commitment to the life and health of America were not enough, another burden of responsibility was placed upon me in 1964. And I cannot forget that the Nobel Peace Prize was also a commission, a commission to work harder than I had ever worked before for the brotherhood of man. This is a calling that takes me beyond national allegiances.
But even if it were not present, I would yet have to live with the meaning of my commitment to the ministry of Jesus Christ. To me, the relationship of this ministry to the making of peace is so obvious that I sometimes marvel at those who ask me why I am speaking against the war. Could it be that they do not know that the Good News was meant for all men – for communist and capitalist, for their children and ours, for black and for white, for revolutionary and conservative? Have they forgotten that my ministry is in obedience to the one who loved his enemies so fully that he died for them? What then can I say to the Vietcong or to Castro or to Mao as a faithful minister of this one? Can I threaten them with death or must I not share with them my life?
… Finally, as I try to explain for you and for myself the road that leads from Montgomery to this place, I would have offered all that was most valid if I simply said that I must be true to my conviction that I share with all men the calling to be a son of the living God. Beyond the calling of race or nation or creed is this vocation of son-ship and brotherhood. Because I believe that the Father is deeply concerned, especially for His suffering and helpless and outcast children, I come tonight to speak for them. This I believe to be the privilege and the burden of all of us who deem ourselves bound by allegiances and loyalties which are broader and deeper than nationalism and which go beyond our nation’s self-defined goals and positions. We are called to speak for the weak, for the voiceless, for the victims of our nation, for those it calls “enemy,” for no document from human hands can make these humans any less our brothers.
And as I ponder the madness of Vietnam and search within myself for ways to understand and respond in compassion, my mind goes constantly to the people of that peninsula … They must see Americans as strange liberators … We have destroyed their two most cherished institutions: the family and the village. We have destroyed their land and their crops … Now there is little left to build on, save bitterness … They question our political goals and they deny the reality of a peace settlement from which they will be excluded. Their questions are frighteningly relevant. Is our nation planning to build on political myth again, and then shore it up upon the power of new violence?
… At this point, I should make it clear that while I have tried in these last few minutes to give a voice to the voiceless in Vietnam and to understand the arguments of those who are called “enemy,” I am as deeply concerned about our own troops there as anything else. For it occurs to me that what we are submitting them to in Vietnam is not simply the brutalizing process that goes on in any war where armies face each other and seek to destroy. We are adding cynicism to the process of death, for they must know after a short period there that none of the things we claim to be fighting for are really involved … and the more sophisticated surely realize that we are on the side of the wealthy and the secure, while we create a hell for the poor.
Somehow this madness must cease. We must stop now.
I speak as a child of God … I speak as a citizen of the world, for the world as it stands aghast at the path we have taken. I speak as one who loves America, to the leaders of our own nation: The great initiative in this war is ours; the initiative to stop it must be ours.
This is the message of the great Buddhist leaders of Vietnam. Recently one of them wrote these words, and I quote: “Each day the war goes on the hatred increases in the heart of the Vietnamese and in the hearts of those of humanitarian instinct. The Americans are forcing even their friends into becoming their enemies. It is curious that the Americans, who calculate so carefully on the possibilities of military victory, do not realize that in the process they are incurring deep psychological and political defeat. The image of America will never again be the image of revolution, freedom, and democracy, but the image of violence and militarism.”
The war in Vietnam is but a symptom of a far deeper malady within the American spirit … and if we ignore this sobering reality, we will find ourselves organizing “clergy and laymen concerned” committees for the next generation. They will be concerned about … Guatemala and Peru. They will be concerned about Thailand and Cambodia. They will be concerned about Mozambique and South Africa. We will be marching for these and a dozen other names and attending rallies without end, unless there is a significant and profound change in American life and policy.
And so, such thoughts take us beyond Vietnam, but not beyond our calling as sons of the living God. In 1957, a sensitive American official overseas said that it seemed to him that our nation was on the wrong side of a world revolution … It is with such activity in mind that the words of the late John F. Kennedy come back to haunt us. Five years ago he said, “Those who make peaceful revolution impossible will make violent revolution inevitable.” Increasingly, by choice or by accident, this is the role our nation has taken, the role of those who make peaceful revolution impossible by refusing to give up the privileges and the pleasures that come from the immense profits of overseas investments.
I am convinced that if we are to get on the right side of the world revolution, we as a nation must undergo a radical revolution of values. We must rapidly begin … the shift from a thing-oriented society to a person-oriented society. When machines and computers, profit motives, and property rights, are considered more important than people, the giant triplets of racism, extreme materialism, and militarism are incapable of being conquered.
A true revolution of values will soon look uneasily on the glaring contrast of poverty and wealth. With righteous indignation, it will look across the seas and see individual capitalists of the West investing huge sums of money in Asia, Africa, and South America, only to take the profits out with no concern for the social betterment of the countries, and say, “This is not just.”
It will look at our alliance with the landed gentry of South America and say, “This is not just.”
The Western arrogance of feeling that it has everything to teach others and nothing to learn from them, is not just … America, the richest and most powerful nation in the world, can well lead the way in this revolution of values. There is nothing except a tragic death wish to prevent us from reordering our priorities so that the pursuit of peace will take precedence over the pursuit of war. There is nothing to keep us from molding a recalcitrant status quo with bruised hands until we have fashioned it into a brotherhood …
We must not engage in a negative anti-communism, but rather in a positive thrust for democracy, realizing that our greatest defense against communism is to take offensive action in behalf of justice … It is a sad fact that because of comfort, complacency, a morbid fear of communism, and our proneness to adjust to injustice, the Western nations that initiated so much of the revolutionary spirit of the modern world have now become the arch anti-revolutionaries … A genuine revolution of values means in the final analysis that our loyalties must become ecumenical rather than sectional. Every nation must now develop an overriding loyalty to mankind as a whole in order to preserve the best in their individual societies … This call for a worldwide fellowship that lifts neighborly concern beyond one’s tribe, race, class, and nation is in reality a call for an all-embracing and unconditional love for all mankind … When I speak of love I am not speaking of some sentimental and weak response … I am speaking of that force which all of the great religions have seen as the supreme unifying principle of life. Love is somehow the key that unlocks the door which leads to ultimate reality … This Hindu-Muslim-Christian-Jewish-Buddhist belief about ultimate reality is beautifully summed up in the first epistle of Saint John: “Let us love one another, for love is God” …
We are now faced with the fact, my friends, that tomorrow is today. We are confronted with the fierce urgency of now. In this unfolding conundrum of life and history, there is such a thing as being too late … Over the bleached bones and jumbled residues of numerous civilizations are written the pathetic words, “Too late.”
There is an invisible book of life that faithfully records our vigilance or our neglect. Omar Khayyam is right: “The moving finger writes, and having writ moves on.” We still have a choice today: nonviolent coexistence or violent co-annihilation. We must move past indecision to action. We must find new ways to speak for peace … and justice throughout the developing world, a world that borders on our doors. If we do not act, we shall surely be dragged down the long, dark, and shameful corridors of time reserved for those who possess power without compassion, might without morality, and strength without sight … Now let us begin. Now let us rededicate ourselves to the long and bitter, but beautiful, struggle for a new world …
As that noble bard of yesterday, James Russell Lowell, eloquently stated:
“Once to every man and nation comes a moment do decide,
“In the strife of Truth and Falsehood, for the good or evil side;
“Some great cause, God’s new Messiah offering each the bloom or blight,
“And the choice goes by forever ’twixt that darkness and that light.
“Though the cause of evil prosper, yet ’tis truth alone is strong
“Though her portions be the scaffold, and upon the throne be wrong
“Yet that scaffold sways the future, and behind the dim unknown
“Standeth God within the shadow, keeping watch above his own.”
And if we will only make the right choice, we will be able to transform this pending cosmic elegy into a creative psalm of peace. If we will make the right choice, we will be able to transform the jangling discords of our world into a beautiful symphony of brotherhood. If we will but make the right choice, we will be able to speed up the day, all over America and all over the world, when justice will roll down like waters, and righteousness like a mighty stream.
WC EDA release describes history, intent, and timing of Avtex Conservancy Park initiative
Front Royal-Warren County EDA representatives presented to the Warren County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. The Avtex Ad Hoc Committee members, Jorie Martin and Scott Jenkins, along with the County Director of Economic Development, were in attendance to discuss the Former Avtex Fibers Conservancy Parcel. The FR-WC EDA recommends conveying the Conservancy Parcel, consisting of 240 acres, from the EDA to the County.
Shortly after the final work shift concluded at the Avtex Fibers Plant in 1989, the community began to wonder about the future of the Avtex Property. In 1993, the Parks and Recreation Department released the document Front Royal’s Plan for Parks, Trails, Bike-paths, and Greenways. While the plan addressed the entire community, it was one of the first local plans that stated, “The Avtex property on the West side of Front Royal may be amenable to eventual Park use, following the resolution of issues concerning the EPA project to modify the land and ponds … retention of the area as an open-space/wildlife preserve is the most desirable use of this land following the completion of its cleanup in the following 10-20 years.”
Another document published in 2000, The Avtex Fibers Conservancy Park Master Plan Report, was the culmination of work by stakeholders and the community that focused specifically on the Avtex Property and stated, “The Master Plan recommends restoration of the basin area into a conservancy park that combines ecological restoration and conservation of native habitats with passive recreation opportunities for local residents and visitors.”
Remediation of the Superfund site began in 2000 and continues today, as the EPA and FMC consistently monitor the property to ensure it is currently safe and in the future. The FR-WC EDA recognizes that now is the time to fulfill the community’s vision by implementing the 2000 Master Plan. Nationally there is an increase in the public’s interest in accessible green space and passive recreation. Additionally, the Avtex Trail would provide more opportunities to experience Front Royal’s location along the Shenandoah River.
“Moving forward with implementing the Conservancy Master Plan is just the beginning of a process to revitalize the site,” said Ad Hoc Committee Member Jorie Martin. “Avtex Fibers was once an economic engine of Front Royal, and the new trail will begin to change the perception of the property and create a fresh outlook for redevelopment on the remaining parcels.”
The FR-WC EDA will continue to work with Warren County, the Town of Front Royal, EPA, and FMC to ensure that the development of conservancy property and, ultimately, the redevelopment of the entire Avtex Property is a top priority for our community.
For more information regarding the FR-WC EDA’s vision for the Former Avtex Fibers Conservancy Parcel, contact the Avtex Ad Hoc Committee Members Jorie Martin at mmartin@wceda.com and Scott Jenkins at sjenkins@wceda.com, and the presentation can be found at wceda.com. Information regarding the EPA’s cleanup efforts and reports can be found at www.epa.gov.
About the Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority:
The mission of the Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority (FR-WC EDA) is to strengthen the economic growth of our community by fostering a friendly business environment and providing services to create and retain quality jobs in Warren County. The Authority also supports community tourism, recreation, and arts & cultural initiatives to provide a better quality of life for the County’s residents, workers, and visitors. Coordination with the Board of Supervisors, County staff, the Town of Front Royal, and State agencies are integral to promoting economic development and tourism throughout Warren County.
For more information, contact Jeffrey Browne, FR-WC EDA Board of Directors Chair, at 540-635-2182, jbrowne@wceda.com
WC EDA proposes County takeover of Avtex Conservancy Park’s 240 in-town acres; Supervisors approve six of seven Airport Lease Agreements
Crystal Cline launches campaign for Warren County Sheriff
Crystal Cline is officially announcing her run for Warren County Sheriff. Longtime Warren County resident and veteran of the Front Royal Police Department, Cline will seek the Republican nomination. Her campaign kick-off fundraiser is scheduled for February 4, 2023.
“Over the last three years, our Sheriff’s Office has faced a crisis in leadership, resulting in the loss of trust and respect for the agency and the departure of many superb deputies. As your Sheriff, I will reestablish the agency’s standing with the community. I will bring a fresh, balanced perspective to improve department culture, restore integrity, improve transparency, and ensure the safety of all Warren County residents,” said Cline.
Cline has served the Town of Front Royal for over 22 years in law enforcement. She currently serves as the Operations Captain, which is the operational commander of the patrol and investigations divisions (criminal and narcotic). Captain Cline also supervises all critical response areas, including the Emergency Services Team (SWAT), Crisis Negotiations Team, and the Civil Disturbance Unit.
Cline holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from Roanoke College and is currently completing a Master of Science in Criminal Justice Administration from the University of the Cumberlands.
Crystal and her husband, George, are residents of Warren County. They raised eight children together, all of whom attended and graduated from Warren County Public Schools. Crystal and George are also the proud parents of three rambunctious pups: Cooper, Tango, and Cash.
A new website will be up and running soon that will provide more information about our candidate and her campaign. There is a Facebook page “Crystal Cline for Warren County Sheriff” that provides a link to her campaign kick-off event on February 4th. For further details on Crystal Cline’s campaign kick-off or if you want to buy paper tickets, please email 2023@crystalcline4sheriff.com.
Heartsong Hill Goats hungry and ready to clear land of unwanted vegetation
Targeted grazing (TG) is the careful use of livestock to produce specific vegetation management objectives. Unlike conventional grazing management, goats are used as a tool for improving land health by performing weed control, reducing wildland fire hazards by forming a fire break, and aiding in restoration projects. By manipulating the time, extent, and duration of grazing, invasive plants can be eliminated so that native habitat can be restored.
TG is a long-term approach and may require multiple years to improve ecological restoration and reduce the weed seeds. The goats may need to return to a site, depending on the life cycle of the weeds. By using a grazing plan, weeds can be eliminated at different times of the year to reduce the seed bank on the land. It can take one to five years to eliminate most of the weeds, but results will be appreciated soon after the goats finish grazing.
Deborah Phillips is a retired microbiologist/medical editor and an extreme animal lover. Phillips resides on five acres outside of Stephens City and bought the goats to clear her woods. First, they cleared the area that she had fenced for them, then they cleared the extended area that she enclosed with electric fencing! After experiencing how efficient her goats were in clearing her own woods, she said, “it was time for the goats to earn their keep. I began thinking more seriously about starting a business with them.”
Around that time Blandy Experimental Farm put a post on Facebook about needing to rent some goats to clear an acre of land where they wanted to plant trees. Blandy had scrub trees cut down and chipped everything up, but they knew the weeds would return. Phillips contacted them, worked out a contract, and delivered the goats last September where the site was cleared in one month. Ideally, the goats should return to the site in late Spring to eat any new growth before weeds are reestablished.
Phillips bought her property in 1997 and named it Heartsong Hill because she thought the name sounded romantic. In 2017, the mini-farm was started with seven chickens. “My son and his wife helped me convert a small shed to a chicken coop and added a small run in 2017. As I added more chickens, I needed a bigger coop and run,” said Phillips. I tore down the shed and had a barn built in 2019. I do sell eggs when the older chickens are laying in the spring (at least 2 dozen a day). Right now, I’m getting 4-6 eggs a day, all from my first-year chickens, just enough to keep my parents favorably supplied. Many of my chickens prefer to roost in the secure, outdoor run instead of the coop, although when we had the ultra-cold temperatures recently, I had to put the outside chickens into the coop and closed the door so they would retain their heat. Chickens tolerate cold better than heat, but they can get frostbite on their comb, wattles, and feet.
Phillips continues, “When I built the barn, I decided to make the area big enough for goats. The goats were born in 2019 and arrived at the farm in August of that same year. So now I have the goats on one end and the coop on the other end, with a storage room in the middle. I made the run four times larger at the same time and fenced a large part of the woods for the goats. There are currently more than thirty chickens, seven goats, and six dogs coexisting on the property. All my dogs are rescues and either failed fosters or were surrendered by owners. Some of the failed fosters were special to me, including my deaf dog, Gator. I adopted my blind dog Larkyn from another rescue facility when she was about 9 months old. The other dogs just fit into the pack.” Phillips used to foster dogs and kittens, probably fostering over one hundred of each. She managed a guinea pig rescue from 2002-2012.
The Heartsong Hill goat herd comprises six Nigerian Dwarf (ND) and one Mini-Nubian. Nigerian Dwarfs were originally bred for show and as a companion animal. Nubian Dwarf goats, or Mini-Nubians, are a cross between Nubian dairy goats and Nigerian Dwarf dairy goats. Auris is Mini-Nubian; Cinder, Dice, Domino, and Peanut are ND’s; Asher is 75% ND and 25% Nubian; and Comet probably has some Pygmy mixed with ND.
Auris weighs about 100 lbs. and is about 36 inches at his withers and has horns. The youngest and most adventurous/mischievous/friendliest goat is Cinder. He’s about 40 lbs. and 23 inches tall. Peanut came from the same farm and is a little bigger, plus he has horns. He learned to jump the (non-electric) fence, so Phillips had to make adjustments to the fence to keep him in. Comet is the smallest goat and the only one with a beard! Asher came from the same farm as Comet but is bigger. He and Cinder look a lot alike and both have blue eyes. Asher is also very friendly and always looking for food. Dice is best friends with Auris. He’s about 60 lbs. and 28 inches tall. Domino has horns and is about the same size as Dice.
The biggest goat, Auris, eats the tallest brush and will sometimes pull-down branches or small trees for the smaller goats to eat. They are all good eaters and work well together. They generally stay in a herd as they work the land.
All the goats are 3-year-old wethers (castrated males) and love to eat,” said Phillips. “Goats are natural brush control agents, and these animals are fed organically, so it is only common sense that I offer a more natural, chemical-free way to clear land.”
Herbicides can be dangerous for the environment and people, and they are not effective in the long term. Goats, however, eat the weeds and seed heads, keeping the weeds from coming back. The goats churn the soil with their hooves, aerating it, and fertilize the land with their manure. By eating the noxious weeds, they enhance the soil for native plants and increase ecological variety.
I asked Phillips why people would rent goats for grazing. “Goats reduce the need for mowing while providing an environmentally friendly alternative to herbicides”, she responded. “They save on fuel costs and can control weeds in poor terrains that cannot be reached by machines. Using mechanical equipment to eliminate brush is not always possible in steep and inaccessible terrain, but goats are agile and can easily access these areas. They do not compact the soil or cause erosion, nor do they compete with the native ecosystem because their grazing is managed and short-term.”
The goat digestive system can aid as an herbicide when trying to prevent the spread of weeds. When a goat eats seeds from a weed, its saliva contains an enzyme that neutralizes several seed types. After the material passes through the goat and is excreted, the seeds are no longer viable and unable to grow back. As a general rule, goats prefer eating woody plants rather than grass, making them complementary to cow herds that prefer grass. To avoid potential injuries and protect the health of the goats, the land needs to be clear of glass, plastic, rusted metals, hunting traps, and barbed wire.
One of the drawbacks to grazing goats is they are known for their climbing ability and curiosity, making them a fencing challenge. Portable fencing is needed to allow rotational grazing. Fence types include electric netting and poly-wire electric fences. Phillips explains, “I will set up a temporary electric netting fence that is powered by a solar battery. Any areas of property where the customer does not want the vegetation eaten will be blocked off.”
Customers should know that Phillips will check the goats on site twice a day, morning and evening. The goats will stay in their trailer overnight, so she will let them out in the morning and put them in in the evening. “They will have hay and water available at all times,” she said. Grazing set up can be as little as one-half acre or as much as twenty acres, however acreage greater than one acre will need to be subdivided as the goats finish each acre.
Phillips informed me that goats eat most invasive weeds, including poison ivy, kudzu, knotweed, wisteria, oriental bittersweet, multiflora rose, Japanese honeysuckle, phragmites, and reed grass. They generally eat from upper to lower down to six inches above the ground. They will eat grass if nothing else is available, but much prefer undergrowth. “Goats will also eat Christmas trees and other evergreens, including cedars and white pines,” she added.
Some plants are toxic to goats, and the goats usually will not eat them. But Phillips will still try to eliminate anything dangerous in their area. This includes mountain laurel, azalea, nightshade leaves (tomato, foxglove, etc.), pokeweed, wild black cherry, rhododendron, black locust, horse nettle, and Indian poke, and others. Most are only toxic in large amounts. “I usually try to fence around any poisonous plants or pull them out before I bring the goats to the property,” said Phillips.
Heartsong Hill Hungry Goats LLC is licensed and insured. It is a formal business, which makes it more desirable to corporations wanting to clear land. Homeowners are usually surprised at the cost, but there is more to setting up the goats than just letting them loose on the property. The electric fence is essential and takes time to set up and take down. Goats don’t eat everything at once, the herd are “browsers,” seeking the soft shoots of new growth on flowers, shrubs, and vines. Goats slowly look and test various foods to see what they like most. So, it can take some time for them to clear an area, especially if the brush is very thick. Plus, they are ruminants, so they need to take breaks to “chew their cud” just like cows.
The business is seasonal, usually from late Spring until late Autumn. The goats eat fallen leaves from October through December and from about January to March they will eat Christmas trees. And they always need hay! Goats need minerals in their diet, so Phillips adds free-choice goat minerals and baking soda (they eat it when they need to adjust their stomach acidity) in their diet. Wethers don’t really need grain, but she gives them a mixture of equal parts goat pellets, black-oil sunflower seeds, and whole oats in the evening as part of the bedtime routine.
Phillips believes the effort is worth the investment. “Goats are sustainable,” she says. “You can’t saturate the ground with chemicals for years to kill the weeds and think it’s sustainable. Goats, if properly managed, leave the earth better than they found it, and can help save people’s homes and, sometimes, people’s lives.” Goats have been given credit for helping slow the spread of wildfires. The vegetative areas where goats graze are shorter in length and have more space between plants. If a wildfire breaks out, the increased distance between the plants provides more time for the fire to extinguish before spreading on to another plant.
Goats love treats, but they should be given in moderation. Animal crackers, tortillas, apples, pears, mangoes, pumpkins, ripe bananas (peel included), cantaloupe, and watermelon are some of their favorites. Phillips instructs her customers. “Please do not go into the fence or call the goats over to the fence unless under supervision. Feeding and petting them could introduce a potential sickness and distract the goats from doing their job. When I am there, I will turn off the electric fence so you can feed them treats.”
Phillips serves the Northern Shenandoah Valley of Virginia that is within 25 miles of Stephens City. Areas 25-50 miles away will have a mileage charge added. Areas included within the 25 miles include Gore, Clear Brook, Shawneeland, Gainsboro, Albin, Stephenson, Kernstown, Berryville, Boyce, Millwood, White Post, Middletown, Strasburg, Front Royal, Toms Brook, Woodstock, and Bentonville.
Renting the grazing goats is not cost prohibitive. The price will vary according to the number of acres, steepness of the slope, vegetation type and density, access to water, and the time of year. The setup will usually take about 4 hours and is $500 if within 25 miles of Stephens City. Phillips will be glad to discuss total costs with any potential customer. She can be reached at 7hungrygoats@gmail.com or visit heartsonghillgoats.com.
Chester Gap native receives Naval promotion
On December 15 in Jacksonville, Florida, at the Naval Air Station, where military personnel gathered to observe a transfer of leadership, Cmdr. Michelle Higingbotham relieved Cmdr. Koonce of his role as commander of the Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training Unit.
According to a Navy media account of the ceremony, Higingbotham, formerly Earley and a native of Chester Gap, Virginia, seized the opportunity to say: “It is a tremendous honor and privilege for me to assume command.” Both parties wished each other well, with warm wishes extended to each other’s families and the future in store for them both. “Treasure the time,” Koonce advised Higingbotham, “It will go by quickly.”
The common denominator between these two individuals is their readiness to serve at a time when their service is desperately needed. Koonce began his service in August of 1990, the same month that Saddam Hussein invaded Kuwait. After graduating from Rappahannock County High School in 1992 and joining the Navy in 1994, Higingbotham would receive a commission from the Limited Duty Officer program in 2005, around the time that Vladimir Putin was loudly declaring the 1991 fall of the Soviet Empire the greatest geopolitical catastrophe of the century; today, as the atrocities in Ukraine animate our televisions and many wonder if Bush junior’s victory in Iraq was merely a reshuffling of the playing field, the armed forces are as desperate as ever for commanders like Koonce and Higingbotham who lead with grace and courage.
Her commitment to excellence shows in other parts of her speech at the ceremony. “‘Training and readiness’ will be priority one as we go forward with our mission,” Higingbotham declared. She is the first female to hold this position.
