Belle Grove’s ‘Of Ale And History’ Beer Fest back for 27th year 

Belle Grove Plantation will host its annual “Of Ale and History” Beer Festival on Saturday, May 7, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID pandemic. The event is in its 27th year and is Virginia’s longest running beer festival. It is also Belle Grove’s most important annual fundraiser that helps support its preservation projects and educational programs.

In 2022, the 50 featured beverages will all be from Virginia breweries and cideries. They include Backroom Brewery (Middletown), Bold Rock Cider (Nellysford), Box Office Brewery (Strasburg), Brothers Craft Brewing (Harrisonburg), Caboose Brewing Company (Vienna), Devils Backbone Brewing Company (Roseland), Old Hill Hard Cider (Timberville), Old Town Cidery (Winchester), Starr Hill Brewery (Charlottesville), Väsen Brewing Company (Richmond), Vibrissa Beer (Front Royal), Winchester Ciderworks (Winchester), and Woodstock Brewhouse (Woodstock).

Winchester blues and rock band, The Sons of Liberty, will be the first musical performers from 11:30 am to 2:30 pm. Local favorite, the Robbie Limon Band, will perform 1970’s era top 40 hits and deep tracks from 3 to 6 pm. Grove’s Winchester Harley-Davidson is the entertainment sponsor. iHeart Media stations, Shenandoah Country Q102 and 99.3 The Fox, radio personalities will be at the Beer Fest throughout the day.

The 2022 souvenir glass sponsor is KEE Construction Services Inc. Other major sponsors include First Bank, iHeartMedia, Perry Engineering, iHeartMedia, Carper’s Wood Creations, and Schenck Foods.

Food will be available from Shaffer’s BBQ Palace, 3 Fires Wood-Fired Pizza, Vittles, Classy Caboose, and A-1 Kettle Korn. Local businesses and the Belle Grove Museum Shop will also offer unique gifts and products for sale.

Festival gates will open at 11 am and tastings will be offered from noon until 5:30 pm. Advanced tasting tickets are on sale at www.bellegrove.org until Friday, May 6 at 5:00 p.m. (there are no fees for buying online). Tickets may also be purchased at area Handy Mart locations and the Winchester-Frederick County Visitors Center at 1400 South Pleasant Valley Road in Winchester (open daily 9 am-5 pm, cash and checks only) and the Belle Grove Museum Shop (open Monday-Saturday, 10 am-4 pm and Sunday 1- 5 pm).

Tasting tickets are $30 in advance and $35 at the gate and includes a commemorative tasting glass and eight beer tastings. Additional tastings may be purchased for $2 after 2 pm. Designated drivers or guests under-21 may buy general admission for $15 and will be given two complimentary non-alcoholic beverages in the Designated Drivers Tent. Admission includes access to all performances, vendors, and Belle Grove’s 1797 Manor House and the Beverley B. Shoemaker Welcome Center in the 1918 Barn.

Visitors are welcome to bring chairs and blankets but are asked to leave pets and large backpacks and totes at home. No food or beverages may be brought onto the festival grounds. Photo identification is required for anyone who wishes to do beer tastings. Attendees under 18-years of age must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. This is a rain or shine event.

“Of Ale and History” takes its name from “mine host was full of ale and history” a line in a 17th century satirical poem by Richard Corbet, the Bishop of Oxford and Norwich, England. Belle Grove Plantation, which was founded in 1783 originally grew wheat, barley, oats, and other grains used in beer. Today Belle Grove is a non-profit, historic house museum on 283 acres that is still farmed today and has panoramic, Shenandoah Valley views. Belle Grove is a National Trust for Historic Preservation site and a partner in the Cedar Creek and Belle Grove National Historical Park.

Belle Grove Plantation is located off Route 11 at 336 Belle Grove Road south of Middletown, Virginia (exit 302 on I-81). The latest information on the “Of Ale and History” Beer Festival may be found at www.bellegrove.org or www.facebook.com/BelleGrove