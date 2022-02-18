Local News
Beloved businessman preacher still remembered after 150 years (1872-2022)
John F. Allemong was born in the northeastern corner of Frederick County in 1801, the son of Christian and Ruth Rhodes Allemong. His paternal ancestors were from Alsace on the Rhine and his maternal ancestors were from England. Allemong was an appointed Methodist lay speaker for Winchester (1819-20) and Loudoun County (1820-21) circuits. As a youth of 19 he was most likely admitted into the Baltimore Conference while serving in Winchester, but after a short period of service his health gave way and he was forced to relocate back home.
In 1823 John Allemong married Miss Hannah Payne and moved to Stephens City soon afterward. Together they had three daughters (Mary, Frances, Ellen) and three sons (Henry, John, Asbury). After Hannah’s death in 1852, John married Mary Catherine Warfield.
John owned a house and store with a successful mercantile business on Main Street until his death in 1872. He is buried in the Stephens City UMC cemetery along with Hannah and other family members.
The Methodist church at Stephens City (then Newtown) was strong during the Antebellum Period. The Allemong’s were a highly respected, substantial and influential family here along with the Steeles, McLeods, Walls, Bartletts, Weavers, Hulls and Leathers. The Antebellum years were generally good ones and much success attended the labors of the preachers. A memorial plaque for Rev. John Allemong resides prominently on the north wall of the Stephens City UMC Sanctuary. The citation states, “the memory of the just is blest.” Psalm 112:3 tells us the righteousness of the person who fears the Lord endures forever and verse 6 says he will be remembered forever. Rev. Allemong honored God and lived by His law and left behind a memorable legacy. Members of Stephens City UMC are called to evoke the blessings that accompanied Rev. Allemong’s life.
According to Inez Steele’s book, Early Days in Methodism, Allemong’s great influence for good in the community can scarcely be overestimated. The Winchester circuit was large and Rev. Allemong was often called upon to preach at various churches and the people never grew tired of hearing him, so he continued until illness, age and feebleness compelled him to confine his labors to a smaller compass.
Rev William Hedges, a junior preacher at Stephens City Methodist in 1858, wrote the following about Rev. Allemong during his early career recollections while living in town.
“Brother Allemong was as simple as a little child in his spirit, gentle and sweet in his conversation as a cultured, refined and spiritual women. In the realm of the intellectual and spiritual he seemed to me a prince of God, and my first impression of him continues after forty-eight years. He was the greatest philosopher I ever knew.”
Rev Allemong and wife Mary provided kindness and sensitivity to the 21-year-old Hedges through his first year as he struggled with a too youthful appearance and timid behavior. Allemong and Hedges became good friends and the “boy preacher” received much attention and encouragement. This was an old-time act of devotion among Methodist preachers to which Rev Allemong adhered.
However, the good reverend could also be a little devious. When Rev. William G. Eggleston was a junior preacher at Stephens City in 1837, he was preparing text for his sermon at a camp meeting in Pughtown. He decided to share the text with Brother Allemong and explain his plan to preach it. Allemong said he liked it and on Saturday night led off the meeting with a powerful sermon surprisingly using Eggleston’s text. Afterward, Allemong apologized to Eggleston, stating, ”I know it was mean, but the text got into my head and the only way to get it out was to preach it out.”
When Rev. Allemong died in 1872, the following brief was published in the Winchester Circuit Quarterly Conference Resolutions:
“That the benevolent and laborious life of one who counted no sacrifice too great for Christ and His cause, is worthy of our imitation and that in his demise our circuit has lost a true and faithful friend, one of its most liberal supporters and whose place cannot be easily filled.”
John Allemong was a gentle-mannered man, with a fine mind, was studious and progressive and took high rank as a preacher. He was greatly beloved by the children. In Sabbath-Schoolwork he was invaluable and was probably more missed in that department than any other. He was superintendent at Newtown Methodist Episcopal Church South for a number of years. Allemong was a good vocalist and musician and trained children to sing; he also provided the young students excellent discourses every Sabbath. The last Sabbath of his life he gave them an earnest address on “Working for Jesus.” He died suddenly after a few minutes’ illness.
John F. Allemongs’ Son
John W. F. Allemong was in business with his father (John Allemong & Son) but retired from the family mercantile establishment in 1866 and moved to Bridgewater, VA where he became successfully engaged in farming, merchandising, manufacturing and banking. Throughout his entire lifetime he was an active member of the Methodist Church. He is best known in Stephens City for purchasing a property on Mulberry Street in 1860 and later, in 1869, reselling a portion of the lot to Addison Taper, Humphrey Washington, Pendleton Broadus, Charles Anderson, and Enoch Jenkins. These men were the trustees of an independent, African-American, Methodist congregation with plans to build a new church here.
Rev Robert Orrick, an African-American liveryman and preacher (John Mann Methodist) who lived in Winchester, donated his time and treasure to purchase and haul the construction materials for this church building, which replaced an earlier African American Church (circa 1856) dismantled during the Civil War. The lumber was used by Federal troops to build winter quarters at Camp Russell just north of Stephens City. In recognition of his contributions, the church was named Orrick Chapel. Built between 1866 and 1869, this building has remained largely intact and is the oldest standing church in Stephens City. In 1993, the Orrick Chapel property was transferred to the Stone House Foundation, an organization dedicated to the preservation of historic resources in Stephens City.
Local News
Local builders say trust must be earned after Town fast-tracked mayor’s subdivision request
As noted in a related story, at the invitation of Front Royal Town Councilman Gary Gillispie Warren County Builder’s Association President George Cline was invited to speak to council members at the Tuesday, Feb. 15 work session. On the agenda prior to Cline addressing the group was a presentation by Town Manager Steven Hicks on the Town’s recently created Building Permits and Inspections Department.
Hicks told the builders the department was created to offer “one-stop shopping” and more efficiency overall. He also stated that the Town of Front Royal could not address blighted property without a building inspection department, which Cline noted appears to be untrue according to Virginia Code.
Gillispie, who works as a professional plumbing and gas inspector for Loudoun County, stated Tuesday evening, “We’ve got all the tools we need to take care of the blighted properties right now. – Period, as long as council has the appetite to do it.”
Local builders are no doubt concerned about what they perceive as Mayor Holloway getting special treatment from the town manager last year in fast-tracking a non-conforming six-unit subdivision request for the mayor’s company, Chris Holloway Construction, LLC.
An investigation late last year by former Town Attorney Doug Napier suggests that while no laws were broken, Hicks did assist Holloway in getting his subdivision approved outside normal processes. more quickly. Napier wrote in the report, “In this case, it is clear from all staff reports that the Town Manager in effect personally ‘carried the ball’ for Mr. Holloway’s application by the Town Manager himself making sure that the Planning and Public Works Departments and their staffs knew that the Town Manager was overseeing the re-subdivision application for Mr. Holloway, and the Town Manager wanted this application expedited as quickly as possible.”
When Cline addressed council on February 15, minus the mayor who was not in attendance, he referred to an email sent to him on January 26 by Hicks, asking why questions Cline emailed to council members were not sent to him instead.
“Town Administration beats Planning Commission to punch – releases report on Holloway LLC’s subdivision approval process Wednesday afternoon”
Cline stated,” I didn’t answer that question right away because I wasn’t sure how I was going to answer it. It was emailed to me. I’ve taken some time and I’ve thought long and hard about it because I really wasn’t sure how I wanted to answer it or if I wanted to answer it, but over the last couple of weeks, I’ve decided I know how to answer it.
“And this is my answer: The town and county’s taxpayers and citizens have suffered greatly from the lack of everyone’s transparency and accountability in this area in the last several years. There is no need to rehash what or why or because – everybody sitting here already knows why. It is truly sad that one individual cannot ask the town manager, a county administrator, or a department supervisor a question and know for sure he or she is getting the correct answer, with full transparency and accountability. Instead, we have to show up in groups of two or more, as you can see, so we have witnesses of each conversation.
“We have to do so much nonsense – things such as FOIA requests to know if the right decisions have been made with the citizens’ well-being put first and foremost. We have to research every decision and every approval to ensure that everyone is given the same process the same ordinance and the same treatment.
“The town council, board of supervisors, town manager, county administrator are all positions that we citizens should have the utmost respect and trust for. (They are) positions that integrity means everything. But because of the info and the documents that I have received in the last couple of weeks we now have no trust in our Town. We cannot send questions to just one person, we cannot send emails to a single address and be confident that we are truly getting the correct and fair answer. And this, Mr. Hicks, and the town council is why we do what we do”.
Cline said after the meeting that the distrust some builders felt would not be easily repaired. “They’ll have to earn our trust back,” he told Royal Examiner.
Following Cline’s address, there was some conversation between the council members and the group of builders who showed up for the meeting. Several of them expressed concern about the town’s building department, including the fact that several of them were about to get permits, but did not want to do so until a solution was implemented.
Local builders voice concerns about new Town Building Department
Community Events
Registration open for Edward Jones 5K Race for Education March 12th
The Edward Jones 5K Race for Education will be held Saturday, March 12th at Warren County Middle School. The race will run the length of Leech Run Parkway and back. Registration begins at 8:00 am; the race will begin at 9:00 am.
The funds raised through this race support the Warren County and Skyline High Schools cross country teams as well as scholarships from the Warren Coalition to support AP testing fees and dual enrollment at Lord Fairfax Community College. Now in its 14th year, Race for Education has raised over $50,000.
Walkers are welcome to register and participate in the camaraderie and supporting these local causes.
Learn more on the Facebook page at facebook.com/EdwardJones5k, or visit bit.ly/ej5k2022 to pre-register for the race. Same-day registrations will be accepted, but pre-registrations are strongly encouraged.
About Edward Jones
Edward Jones, a Fortune 500 company headquartered in St. Louis, provides financial services in the U.S. and, through its affiliate, in Canada. Every aspect of the firm’s business, from the investments its financial advisors offer to the location of branch offices, caters to individual investors and businesses. The firm’s nearly 19,000 financial advisors serve more than 7 million clients with a total of $1.8 trillion in assets under care. Visit edwardjones.com or the recruiting website at careers.edwardjones.com. Member SIPC.
About Warren Coalition
Warren Coalition is a nonprofit agency established in 1994 to help fill the gaps in health care and substance abuse awareness to the community. The Coalition began under the guidance of Warren Memorial Hospital as an outreach project, but it has since grown and was incorporated in 2001. The office is currently located in the Warren County Community Center. Their mission is to make Warren County a safe, healthy, and drug free community through many programs and in collaboration with 15+ member agencies.
Local News
CFNSV releases 2022 grant application information
The Community Foundation of the Northern Shenandoah Valley will conduct a free grant-training workshop, March 9 at noon via Zoom for nonprofit agencies interested in applying for 2022 grants from the CFNSV. The 2022 grant applications will be available beginning April 4, 2022. All applications will be due by the May 2, 2022 deadline. Grants are available to agencies serving the City of Winchester, Clarke, Frederick and Warren Counties.
The Community Foundation will award grants from the Cochran Family Youth Fund, the Paul and Martha Rees Fund, the Boxley-Fox Endowment Fund and the Chain of Checks Campaign Fund.
The purpose of the Cochran Youth Family Fund grant is to improve the quality of life for children and the communities in which they live by providing financial assistance for educational, athletic, academic, social, civic and community-based activities that involve or support children.
Paul & Martha Rees Fund grants are available to nonprofit organizations with dedicated programs that benefit citizens in the City of Winchester as well as Frederick, Clarke and Warren Counties.
The Boxley-Fox Endowment Fund grants support a wide range of artistic endeavors from theatre to architecture and sculpture to music, as well as the acquisition of historic land and other real properties, furniture, papers and art for preservation and public display.
Grants from the Chain of Checks Campaign Fund support a wide range of dedicated programs that benefit citizens in the Northern Shenandoah Valley.
Nonprofit organizations wishing to apply for 2022 grants must do so through the Foundation’s Grant Portal. Nonprofit agencies should register now for access to the applications. The website link is can be found through the grant portal tab on their website at cfnsv.org. For more information, contact the CFNSV office at 540-869-6776.
Local News
Lord Fairfax Health District warns Berryville residents of rabies risk
On February 1, a kitten, part of a feral colony located 4 miles northeast of the town of Berryville, died and tested positive for rabies according to the Lord Fairfax Health District.
“This kitten no longer poses a threat,” said Lord Fairfax Acting Health District Director Dr. Alison Ansher, who stresses the importance of vaccinating your pet dogs, cats and ferrets to protect them and the community against rabies.
The health district further advises:
- While intentions are good, animal owners should not put food out for stray or feral (wild domestic) dogs and cats. This will bring domestic and wild animals into close contact where transmission of the rabies virus can more likely occur.
- If you have pets that live outside, feed and water them in a manner that is not an attractant to wild animals. Eliminate outdoor food sources around the home.
- Feral or unknown cats and dogs may also carry rabies. Report any bites or scratches from these animals to your physician or the health department.
- Vaccinate all cats, dogs and ferrets against rabies (even if they do not go outdoors) and keep their shots up to date. Vaccinate working barn cats as well, for their protection and yours.
- Keep pets confined to your property or walk them on a leash.
- Never approach or touch wild animals, especially any raccoon, fox, skunk or bat, especially if it is behaving oddly or if it is seen in the daylight. These animals, along with feral cats, are the main carriers of rabies in the eastern United States.
- If a wild animal bites or otherwise interacts with one of your domestic animals, notify the local health department and animal control officer at once, and have the animal seen by a veterinarian.
If you are bitten, scratched or licked by any of these animals, seek medical attention immediately. Rabies is fatal to both animals and humans once symptoms begin, but it can be prevented in humans if they receive vaccine and medication soon after exposure.
Finally, if in doubt, or if you have a question, call the Clarke County Health Department at 540-955-1033.
Additional information on rabies is available from the Virginia Department of Health at www.vdh.virginia.gov/animal-contact-human-health/rabies-control.
Local News
School Board work session covers WCPS proposed 2022-2023 budget
Warren County Public Schools (WCPS) would like to spend money during the next school year on hiring more than 20 new staffers, providing across-the-board salary increases, and paying for grounds maintenance at all of its facilities, according to its proposed 2022-2023 budget.
“This proposed budget represents the true needs of the school division in Warren County,” said WCPS Superintendent Christopher Ballenger, who offered the proposed budget for review and discussion during the School Board’s Wednesday, February 16 work session.
Ballenger said the proposed budget “addresses many current and future needs within the school division,” — particularly for its more than 4,900 students — as the school division continues to work through and manage the impacts of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The projected revenue budget from WCPS funding sources is approximately $28.27 million (40 percent) coming from Warren County; $36.14 million (51 percent) from the State of Virginia; $5.95 million (8 percent) from the United States government; and $551,753 from miscellaneous funds, Ballenger told board members present during the work session, who included School Board Chair Kristen Pence, Vice-Chair Ralph Rinaldi, and members Antoinette Funk, Andrea Lo, and Melanie Salins.
Ballenger told the board members that these numbers are just projections for the time being as WCPS awaits final appropriations from local, state, and federal sources.
In total, the WCPS projected revenue budget for the fiscal year 2023 would be $70,930,366, an almost 11 percent increase over the current budget of $63,944,829, according to a draft proposal.
The proposed budget includes WCPS’ priorities for spending, such as:
- 5-percent raises for all employees, inclusive of the step for years of experience.
- 23.5 new positions, including a full-time English language arts teacher (1) and instructional assistant (1), elementary school counselors (2), elementary school art teachers (2), board-certified behavior analysts (2) to serve all schools, library assistants (2) for the high schools, math coaches (2), and technology integration coaches (2), among others.
- A $50,000 increase in the maintenance budget to paint and replace the carpet at Hilda J. Barbour Elementary School.
- An expected cost of $425,000 for groundskeeping, which would cover four staff members, contracted services to handle the groundskeeping at all WCPS sites, and four mowers.
- New positions, including a director of communications and a transportation secretary.
- Increased contract hours for numerous positions, including bus drivers, a speech teacher, and a social worker.
- The acquisition of a new website for WCPS, instructional supplies, technology, and a comprehensive instructional program.
Ballenger said the increased maintenance spending is due to WCPS taking back groundskeeping from the Warren County Department of Parks and Recreation, which currently handles the duties. He said the division already put out bids for the services but plans to rebid the job because the numbers were higher than expected.
In summary, WCPS would spend a total of $55,324,974 on classroom instruction and instructional supports; $21,862,644 on facilities; $7,458,516 on operations and maintenance; $3,020,471 on transportation; $2,994,590 on administration, attendance, and health; and $1,498,320 on technology, according to the draft of the proposed budget.
Other highlights of the proposed budget include a wish list of high-priority capital improvements, such as a renovation and HVAC replacement at Leslie Fox Keyser (LFK) Elementary School that would be funded in part by federal pandemic-relief grants. Board members also on Wednesday received an overview of the LFK schematic design from architects (covered in a separate Royal Examiner story).
Ballenger said WCPS also has funds in a capital improvement fund that will be used toward replacing the roof at the Blue Ridge Technical Center.
“The school division has identified $8,100,025 in federal funds to help support the project at Leslie Fox Keyser and $1,000,000 in the capital improvement fund for the roof at Blue Ridge Technical Center,” according to the draft budget proposal.
The Warren County Board of Supervisors — which is working on its own budget and provides WCPS with a large chunk of its revenue — will discuss the school division’s proposed budget next week. School Board members will vote on it during their March 2 regular meeting. A proposed final budget will be offered in late spring.
“This proposed budget will be approved in March by the School Board,” Ballenger said. “We’re still a long way from finishing it.”
Local News
Warren County StoryWalk® debuts new title
The Warren County StoryWalk® at Eastham Park has a new featured title! We Are Water Protectors by Carole Lindstrom is the tale of a young Ojiwbe girl who learns from her Nokomis (grandmother) about the importance of protecting our shared planet and invites all to become stewards of the Earth. The Caldecott Award-winning book features stunning and colorful illustrations by Michaela Goode.
We Are Water Protectors was donated to the Warren County StoryWalk® in loving memory of the Hon. James M. Eastham, Sr. Eastham was passionate about the Shenandoah River, his family donated the land to build Eastham Park so that the entire community could access and enjoy its beauty.
“We are honored to be able to memorialize the Hon. James M. Eastham, Sr.’s legacy through the Warren County StoryWalk®,” said Michelle Ross, Samuels Library Executive Director, “This title is a wonderful way to commemorate someone who was so dedicated to the Shenandoah River and our community.”
We Are Water Protectors will be featured through March 14, 2022.
The Warren County StoryWalk® was established in 2021 through a partnership between Rotary Club of Front Royal, Warren County Parks & Recreation, and Samuels Public Library. Anyone interested in sponsoring a StoryWalk® title may contact Michal Ashby at mashby@samuelslibrary.net or 540-635-3153. Sponsorship forms are available on the Samuels Public Library website: www.samuelslibrary.net.
The StoryWalk® Project was created by Anne Ferguson of Montpelier, VT, and developed in collaboration with the Kellogg-Hubbard Library. Storywalk® is a registered service mark owned by Ms. Ferguson.
About Samuels Public Library
Samuels Public Library brings people, information, and ideas together to enrich lives and build community. A 501(c)(3) organization, the library annually serves 200,000 visitors, checks out nearly 400,000 books, electronic and digital services, and provides essential computer access, wireless service, and public meeting spaces for the community. To learn more, visit www.samuelslibrary.net or call (540) 635-3153.
