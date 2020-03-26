Local News
Ben Cline receives Republican Nomination
On March 26, 2020, Ben Cline announced that he has been officially nominated as the Republican candidate for election to Congress for the Sixth Congressional District of Virginia which will be decided in the general election on November 3, 2020. As the deadline to file for the Republican primary passed at 5:00 PM today, incumbent Ben Cline was the only candidate to file paperwork. Cline filed nearly 2,500 signatures, over twice the required minimum number of 1,000 signatures.
“I am honored by the overwhelming support and encouragement from the citizens of the Sixth District to continue serving as their Representative in Congress. For the last two years, I’ve focused on providing effective constituent services and a voice in Washington for the common-sense conservative values of the Sixth District. I’ve kept my campaign promises by legislating on the principles of transparency, fiscal responsibility, and protecting the essential liberties guaranteed by our Constitution,” said Cline. “My record during my first term in office shows that my team and I were able to hit the ground running becoming the first freshman Republican to pass legislation which was signed into law. I hope to continue offering effective representation to my constituents should they choose to re-elect me this November.”
Since taking office in January 2019, Rep. Ben Cline has sponsored or cosponsored nine bills that have become law and was the first freshman Republican to sponsor legislation that was signed into law. Among his enacted legislation was the Small Business Reorganization Act which streamlined existing bankruptcy procedures and provided new tools to increase a small business’s ability to achieve a successful restructuring.
Ben Cline’s voting record concluding his first year in office earned him high marks from several congressional observers and scorecards including Susan B. Anthony List, FreedomWorks, and Heritage Action for America which judge votes cast by members of Congress on their adherence to conservative and constitutional principles.
Legislative Update
Kaine releases statement on Senate passage of Coronavirus Economic Relief Package
U.S. Senator Tim Kaine released the following statement after the Senate approved a bipartisan coronavirus (COVID-19) economic relief package. The legislation includes Kaine’s priorities to provide direct payments to Americans, protect small businesses, expand access to child care, provide much-needed assistance to state and local governments, strengthen our health care system, ensure that funding for larger businesses is used to protect their employees, fund improvements to the nation’s public health data systems, help manufacturers affected by this crisis, expand unemployment assistance, put a temporary moratorium on evictions and foreclosures, support schools, strengthen America’s medical supply chain, increase nonprofit funding for maternal health, and increase funding for community action agencies.
“I’m so proud that Senate Democrats stood together and made sure that the bill we passed today will backstop the American economy by protecting workers and their families. Compared to the partisan proposal that the GOP hoped to jam through, this bill is far better for working people and the small businesses that make up the heart of our economy. It makes sure that funds to large businesses cannot be used to raise executive pay or for stock buybacks and guarantees transparency so that all Americans can know immediately who is receiving help. Finally, it is a Marshall Plan for the American health care system as it deals with a pandemic.
“These gains for regular Americans and our health care system would not have occurred had Democrats just gone along with the GOP proposal. There was enormous pressure to simply vote on a bill and be done, but we stayed on task until we got the details right.
“We now have to make sure the three bills we have passed in recent weeks are implemented promptly and fairly. And we need to keep our eye on our number one priority: getting through this health crisis by following science-based guidance. We lost 6-8 weeks at the front end of this pandemic due to the President choosing to downplay the threat of COVID-19 even as other nations like South Korea and Australia were ramping up testing and production of critical medical supplies. We cannot waste any more time on foolishly denying the scope of the problem.
“For America to get back to work, and for Americans to get past their natural fears and anxieties, we have to be smart from this point forward as we battle this virus. All people have a role to play in this by practicing social distancing to protect one another. I have confidence that Virginians and all Americans will meet this challenge.”
The following Kaine priorities were included in the package:
Direct payments to Americans: The legislation includes direct cash payments to all low- and middle-income Americans: $1,200 per single filer and $2,400 for joint filers, with an additional $500 per minor dependent. Kaine and his Democratic colleagues successfully called for cash relief that does not leave out America’s most vulnerable families, while the initial Republican proposal provided insufficient relief for these households.
Small business funding: The legislation provides nearly $350 billion in funding for forgivable small business loans. Funding will be provided through local banks and can be used to cover payroll, rent, mortgage interest, utilities, and other expenses. The portion that is forgiven will be scaled related to how many workers the business retains through the crisis.
Expand access to child care: The legislation includes Senator Kaine’s proposal with Senator Todd Young to increase funding, flexibility, and eligibility for the Child Care & Development Block Grant (CCDBG) to help ensure health care providers and other essential workers have access to child care during the pandemic.
State and local coronavirus relief fund: The legislation includes a $150 billion fund to support state, local, and tribal area efforts to address COVID-19. Funding will be provided directly to states, counties, and tribal areas.
Historic investment in the health care system: Democrats fought for and secured a $150 billion Marshall Plan for the health care system to support hospitals and other health care providers impacted by COVID-19 with necessary personal protective equipment, testing supplies, infrastructure, and more.
Guardrails for large business assistance: Democrats were able to secure additional guardrails on loans made to larger businesses, including restrictions on stock buybacks and protections that will lead to more workers being maintained on the payroll. Additionally, funding provided under this section will be subject to strict transparency and accountability requirements, including the establishment of a new Inspector General to oversee distribution, usage, and repayment of funds.
Data modernization: The legislation includes $500 million for public health data modernization, which Sen. Kaine has long championed. Last year, he introduced with Senators Isakson and King the Saving Lives Through Better Data Act, bipartisan legislation to modernize public health data infrastructure so clinicians, state health departments, and the CDC can work together more quickly and seamlessly to identify and respond to health threats like the coronavirus.
Help for American manufacturers: The legislation includes key provisions of bipartisan legislation Kaine introduced with Senator Chris Coons to help Manufacturing Extension Partnership (MEP) centers, including the Commonwealth’s MEP affiliate Virginia GENEDGE, stay open during the COVID-19 crisis and beyond. MEP centers provide critical resources for small and medium manufacturers.
Expand unemployment assistance: The legislation includes key provisions of legislation Kaine cosponsored to provide federally-funded unemployment assistance to those affected by the coronavirus. Under the agreement, unemployment insurance would be provided to workers impacted by the coronavirus, including gig workers and freelancers.
Moratorium on evictions and foreclosures: The legislation implements temporary moratoriums on eviction and foreclosure proceedings. Single- and multi-family property owners in mortgages backed by federal agencies will be given the option for forbearance – allowing them to defer payments and add to the end of the loan. Renters in buildings covered by the Fair Housing Act or backed by federal funding will be protected against evictions for 120 days. Last week, Senator Kaine urged Senate leaders to place a moratorium on evictions, foreclosures and defaults for families and businesses during this national emergency.
Support for schools: The legislation provides $30.75 billion for grants to provide emergency support to local school systems and higher education institutions to continue to provide educational services to their students and support the on-going functionality of school districts and institutions. Last week, Kaine joined Senator Casey in urging Senator leaders to address concerns he has heard from Virginia institutions of higher education like providing stable housing and issues accessing technology needed for online learning.
Strengthen America’s supply chain: The legislation includes elements of the Strengthening America’s Supply Chain and National Security Act, bipartisan legislation Kaine introduced with Senator Rubio to combat vulnerabilities in America’s pharmaceutical supply chain.
Increase nonprofit funding for maternal health: The legislation includes Kaine’s bill to smooth pension funding for March of Dimes, based in Arlington, Virginia, allowing the organization to boost its public health work at this critical time.
Increase funding for community action agencies: The legislation includes $1 billion for Community Service Block Grants (CSBG) to support local community-based organizations providing social services and emergency assistance to those most in need. Last week, Kaine joined Senator Collins in calling for appropriators to include robust funding for CSBG to help address on-the-ground challenges that communities are facing.
Local News
Reminder to parents of children enrolled in the Calvary Episcopal Church Food Backpack Program
Parents of RJS children who are enrolled in the Calvary/RJS Kids Food Backpack Program, please remember to come by Calvary Episcopal Church (132 North Royal Avenue) parking lot behind the church, between 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. today (Thursday, March 26) to pick up food bags for your children. A volunteer will ask for your name to check on the RJS list and will place the bags near your car for pick up. We will observe social distancing but will be wishing you and your children all the best.
With any questions, call CCAP at 540-631-1382 or send an email to OURCCAP@gmail.com.
Local News
CCAP will suspend operations until further notice
The Front Royal-Warren County CCAP Board of Directors took a vote on March 24, 2020, on the status of CCAP food operations. The board approved a process for a temporary suspension of CCAP services due to the virus crisis. CCAP is faced with a decline in volunteer availability due to underlying health risks and others who have an increased level of discomfort about coming into work. They have exposure to clients, to a long food supply chain of boxes and cans and other potential hazards due to the intensity of this crisis work. The board decision is focused on the safety and health and stress levels of their volunteers and the concerns of their families.
CCAP will suspend operations effective Thursday, March 26. Offices will be closed on that date till further notice. The board will consider other options to keep food moving but will not take up the re-opening of CCAP until safety and health criteria are back to normal.
Other options are being discussed with county officials. CCAP is in the early stages of defining other options for the county to keep food moving to those who need help. As CCAP and other non-profit food operations begin to close, the hope is that they can create a central, safe location for “drive-by” food pickup for those eligible for CCAP or other food pantry services.
This would keep traffic down and limit trips for food pickups in the county. It would provide a safer environment for clients and volunteers. Keep in mind this is an idea in the early stages of being tested for feasibility and effectiveness. It will take time to develop such a big idea and will require the assistance of many people in the community. For now, they hope that an alternative can be found and that their food operations can start up again in the near future.
When CCAP does resume operations, they will need to rebuild their food inventories and plan for a very robust period of food distribution to their clients, including a new inventory of fresh foods.
CCAP appreciates the support they have received for the last 41 years. CCAP intends to get back in service as soon as they can and will still need your help to get through this year. When they do get back to work, they will need more volunteers. CCAP needs to start now to build the next generation of CCAP volunteers. If CCAP fails to get dedicated volunteers the risk of more closures will stay with us into the future. This is one risk that CCAP can solve and volunteers are needed to join to get ready for the future. Those who are interested in becoming a CCAP volunteer and enjoy the work of helping others need only to call CCAP at 540-631-1382 or send an email to OURCCAP@gmail.com.
Remember, the CCAP team is working hard to get back in service as soon as possible and safe for all.
Local News
Governor Northam directs postponement of elective surgeries
~ Order will preserve medical beds and personal protective equipment for COVID-19 response ~
On March 25, 2020, Governor Ralph Northam and State Health Commissioner M. Norman Oliver, MD, MA directed all hospitals to stop performing elective surgeries or procedures to help conserve supplies of personal protective equipment (PPE).
The public health emergency order does not apply to any procedure if the delay would cause harm to a patient. The order also does not apply to outpatient visits in hospital-based clinics, family planning services, or emergency needs.
Earlier this week, Governor Northam recommended that hospitals postpone any elective surgeries, and many have already done so.
“Hospitals and medical facilities in Virginia and around the country are in desperate need of additional masks, gowns, gloves, and other personal protective equipment,” said Governor Northam. “While we work to increase our supply, it makes sense to decrease the demand for that equipment where we can. Postponing elective surgeries allows us to divert more PPE to the medical staff who are dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak so we can better protect the men and men on the front lines of this public health emergency, fighting to keep us all safe.”
Licensed inpatient and outpatient surgical hospitals, free-standing endoscopy centers, physicians’ offices, and dental, orthodontic, and endodontic offices may perform any procedure or surgery that if delayed or canceled would result in the patient’s condition worsening. Outpatient surgical hospitals are encouraged to work with local inpatient hospitals to assist with surge capacity needs. The full text of Order of Public Health Emergency Two is available here.
Virginia received its first shipment of PPE from the national stockpile this week and the state has made its second request. The Governor continues to call for a nationally-led response for acquiring and distributing PPE so that states are not competing against each other, the federal government, and even other countries for the equipment, causing higher prices in the private sector.
Last week, Governor Northam issued Executive Order Fifty-Two that lifts Virginia’s certificate of public need restrictions, allowing hospitals and nursing homes to increase their bed capacity as needed to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Governor Northam has ordered many non-essential businesses to close for 30 days and told Virginians to stay home except for necessary trips out, so as to increase social distancing and slow the spread of the virus.
Local News
Governor Northam COVID-19 update briefing – March 25, 2020
Each day Governor Northam joins the Virginia Emergency Support Team to share the latest updates on the COVID-19 response. Here is the latest update:
Local News
Resources to help Front Royal and Warren County Businesses
The Front Royal/Warren County Economic Development Authority (FRWCEDA) is offering the following resources to businesses that need assistance during the COVID-19 crisis.
Professor Jim Wolfe, Associate Professor at George Mason University (GMU), has offered to work with businesses to assist them with the Small Business Administration’s (SBA) Disaster Relief Loan Assistance Program and other resources to help companies during this challenging time. Mr. Wolfe can also help businesses and entrepreneurs with business plans, strategy, and other crucial assistance, and can meet with companies virtually to practice social distancing during the crisis.
Jim Wolfe is a business consultant, entrepreneur and attorney specializing in new venture creation. Currently, he serves as the Entrepreneur in Residence and an Associate Professor of Management at the George Mason University School of Business. At GMU, Jim teaches a course on entrepreneurship, management, and strategy. He brings more than 30 years of experience in entrepreneurship and a widely diverse range of industries such as technology, software, banking, hotels, defense research, and agribusiness. His areas of expertise include:
- Financial planning, budgeting, and cash flow
- Crisis management and crisis communications
- General business questions on organization, use of directors, and advisors
- Strategic marketing and new business development
- General discussions of SBA loan programs and disaster recovery
Those interested in working with Mr. Wolfe can contact him at jwolfe7@gmu.edu or by phone at 703-220-9231.
Businesses should also be aware of the resources offered by award-winning Christine Kriz, Director, of the Lord Fairfax Small Business Development Center (SBDC). Ms. Kriz has a wealth of experience in working with small businesses and the SBA loan programs, including the Disaster Relief Loan Assistance Program, and was the 2019 SBDC Director of the Year in Virginia! She can be reached at www.lfsbdc.org or 540-868-7094. The SBDC offers a full range of services to entrepreneurs and small businesses and is an excellent resource during this crisis and in better times.
If small businesses would like assistance completing the SBA application and they are already an LFSBDC client they can email ckriz@lfcc.edu If they have not worked with LFSBDC before, they need to complete a registration form.
Other resources are also available to assist businesses during these challenging times. Virginia Community Capital has microloans starting at $50,000. Visit their website.
Virginia Small Business Finance Authority offers microloans as well. Visit their website.
For further information, either contact these resources directly or Doug Parsons at dparsons@wceda.com or by phone, 540-635-2182.
