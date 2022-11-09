Ben Cline statement on his reelection to Congress

The Warren County Department of Fire and Rescue Services is pleased to announce the promotion of Captain Gerry R. Maiatico to Assistant Fire Chief for the Department. Captain Maiatico is a graduate of Warren County High School and is dedicated to pursuing continuing education

through the completion of several academies related to his position with the Department, including the National Fire Academy for the Management of Fire Prevention Programs, the Virginia Fire Officer’s Academy, the Health and Safety Officer Academy, and most recently, the Virginia Chief Officer Academy.

Captain Maiatico began his career with the Department in 1997 as a community volunteer and was hired as a full-time Firefighter/Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) in 2005, a position he held until he was promoted to Lieutenant in 2008. In 2011, Captain Maiatico was promoted to the position of Fire Marshal and has accepted a number of additional responsibilities, including Budget Officer, Training Officer, Health and Safety Officer, and Staffing Officer.

Throughout his tenure with the Department of Fire and Rescue Services, Captain Maiatico has been the recipient of more than fifteen (15) honors and awards, beginning with the Firefighter “Rookie” of the Year Award in 1997 and, most recently, the Fire Chief’s Award for Outstanding Service in 2022. Captain Maiatico is also a member of over ten (10) local, regional, State, national, and international associations and committees, including, but not limited to, the National Fire Protection Association, the National Association of Fire Investigators, the Virginia Fire and Life Safety Coalition, the Virginia Fire Prevention Association, and the Virginia Chapter of the International Association of Arson Investigators.

“Captain Maiatico brings a wealth of experience to this position, as well as deep ties to our community,” said Chief Bonzano about Captain Maiatico’s promotion. “Over the last two decades, he has been committed to being a strong and progressive leader for the Warren County Fire and Rescue

Department, and I am thrilled that he will continue to do so as our new Assistant Fire Chief.”

Cheryl Cullers, Chair of the Warren County Board of Supervisors, stated, “I would like to congratulate Captain Maiatico on his promotion to Assistant Fire Chief. Captain Maiatico has dedicated his fire service career to Warren County Fire and Rescue Services. This is a wonderful opportunity for

Assistant Fire Chief Maiatico, under the guidance and leadership of Fire Chief Bonzano, to continue to move the Warren County Fire and Rescue Services in a positive direction. A Department that fosters a working environment that is respectful and promotes safe standards, educational opportunities, and advancement. Congratulations again, Assistant Fire Chief Maiatico, may God bless and guide you to be strong but humble in your new position as Assistant Fire Chief.”

Dr. Ed Daley, County Administrator, said this about the new Assistant Fire Chief: “Gerry Maiatico brings extensive experience in the Fire and Rescue Department to this new position. We are pleased to expand his horizons as we enhance our organizational capacity to better serve our Warren County

citizenry.”

Regarding his promotion to Assistant Fire Chief, Captain Maiatico stated, “I am humbled to be entrusted to serve alongside the career and volunteer men and women of this great Department in this new leadership capacity. Together, we will continue to make great strides in the advancements in our

emergency response system and services provided to our community.”

The Warren County Department of Fire and Rescue Services is in Suite 200 of the Public Safety Building, located at 200 Skyline Vista Drive, telephone (540) 636-3830. Office hours are 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM, Monday through Friday.