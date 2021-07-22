Obituaries
Ben Stogdale (1940 – 2021)
Ben Stogdale, 80, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, July 27 at 11:00 a.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with Sammy Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in Prospect Hill Cemetery.
Ben was born August 29, 1940, in Staunton, Virginia, son of the late Benjamin Lacy and Bertha Geneva Wright Stogdale.
He worked for Avtex Fibers in Front Royal until their closing, retiring after many dedicated years as a Maintenance Supervisor. Ben was a member of the Loyal Order of Moose #829 in Front Royal.
Ben was married to the late Sally Smedley Stogdale.
Surviving is three children, Barry Stogdale and wife Tina of Waycross, Georgia, Vicki Stogdale of Front Royal, and Faith Funk and husband Ron of Wardensville, West Virginia, two children who he raised as his own, Lee Vickers and wife Beckie of Stephens City, and Kimberly Shifflett and husband Brian, whom he thought of as a son, of Front Royal; one brother, Boyd Stogdale of Lancaster, Pennsylvania; one sister, Doris Clark of Grottos, Virginia; 12 grandchildren, Elizabeth Walraven, Bryan Vickers, Eric Sothen, Ashley Kenney, Josh Stogdale, Devan Yager, Lecia Moreno, Cody Shifflett, Zach Shifflett, Austin Shifflett, Mary Sager, and Brandon Sager; and several great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents and wife, Ben was preceded in death by a grandson, Aaron Stogdale; and a brother, Lacy Glenn “Sonny” Stogdale.
Pallbearers will be Bryan Vickers, Eric Sothen, Jon Walraven, Cody Shifflett, Ron Funk, Kenny Showalter, and Noah Underwood.
The family will receive friends on Monday, July 26 from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Virginia Ann Rettberg Berthold (1953 – 2021)
Virginia Ann Rettberg Berthold, 68, of Bentonville, Virginia passed away on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, July 26, 2021, at 11 AM at Front Royal United Methodist Church, 1 West Main Street, Front Royal, Virginia with the Rev. Rachel Plemmons and the Rev. Gary Heaton officiating. Burial will follow at Ivy Hill Cemetery in Upperville, Virginia.
Mrs. Berthold was born on June 3, 1953, in Salamanca, New York to the late Fred Rettberg and Lucille Leonard Curl. She was a member of Front Royal United Methodist Church.
Survivors include her husband of 30 years, Roland S. Berthold Sr.; two sons, Tony James Rettberg (Sarah) of Front Royal and Roland “Scotty” Berthold Jr. of Bentonville; stepdaughter, Lissette Berthold of Miami, Florida; stepson, Nessiff Berthold of Miami; two sisters, Susan Bowman of Sneads Ferry, North Carolina and Kay Trent of Winchester, Virginia; brother, Fred Rettberg of Bentonville; three grandchildren, Jessica Quinney, Tony “T.J.” Rettberg and Virginia “Ginny” Rettberg all of Front Royal and two step-grandchildren, Cossette and David.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, July 25, 2021, from 6 to 8 PM at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601, or to Front Royal United Methodist Church, 1 West Main Street, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
Mary Lee Payne (1933 -2021)
Mary Lee Payne, 88, of Rixeyville, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at Warren Memorial Hospital.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Mrs. Payne was born on June 1, 1933, in Stanley, Virginia to the late George and Pearl Seal Jenkins. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Payne, and two sisters, Phyllis Badgette and Helen George.
Survivors include her four daughters, Portia Jenkins, Diane Coffey, Althea Clark, and Vanessa Cousineau; two sons, Dennis Payne and Reginald Payne; sister, Bettie Jenkins; 15 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Dementia Society of America, PO Box 600, Doylestown, Pennsylvania 18901.
Bentley Wayne “Peanut” Bradley (2021 – 2021)
Bentley Wayne “Peanut” Bradley, of Stephenson, Virginia, passed away on Monday, July 19, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
A funeral service will be held at 1 P.M. on Monday, July 26, 2021, at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W Main St. Front Royal, Virginia with Sammy Campbell officiating. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.
Bentley was born on April 5, 2021, in Winchester, Virginia to his loving parents, Daron Bradley and Amberley Bradley. Also, surviving Bentley are his maternal grandparents, Paula and Russell Rowe; his paternal grandparents, Missy and Mickey Bradley; his siblings, Abel Harrison, Daron Bradley Jr., and Hayden Good; his uncles, Russell Rowe III and Eric Bradley; his aunts, Carolyn Courter, Ashley Good, Chelsea Rowe, and Abigail Rowe; his cousin, Little Eric Bradley Jr; and numerous cousins and extended family members.
Bentley was preceded in death by his uncle, Aaron Bradley, and his great-grandmother, Judith Stringfellow.
Honorary pallbearers are Russell Rowe III and Little Eric Bradley Jr.
Jeremy Michael Vohs (1991 – 2021)
Jeremy Michael Vohs, 29, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, July 17, 2021, at his home in Front Royal.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, July 23 at 1:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with Sammy Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Front Royal.
Jeremy was born October 2, 1991, in Winchester, Virginia, son of Mark Allen and Kimberly “Kimi” Williams Vohs. He was a Skyline High School graduate of the Class of 2009 and graduated from the Art Institute of Chicago with an Associate’s Degree. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Surviving with his parents are his paternal grandparents, Herb and Peggy Vohs of Front Royal; maternal grandparents, Jerry and Linda Williams of Front Royal; aunt and uncle, Susan “Tu Tu” Williams Griffith and Dean Griffith of Front Royal.
The family will receive friends on Friday, July 23 from 12-1 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to ARE, 124 West Piccadilly Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601, or to the Humane Society of Warren County, 1245 Progress Drive, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
Phoebe Elizabeth Sparks (1917 – 2021)
Phoebe Elizabeth Sparks, 103, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Friday, July 16, 2021, at the Lynn Care Center in Front Royal.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, July 22 at 1:00 p.m.at Maddox Funeral Home with Sammy Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in Shenandoah Memorial Park in Winchester.
Mrs. Sparks was born December 10, 1917, in Asheville, North Carolina, daughter of the late Jack and Suetta Metcalf Wilson. She retired after many dedicated years from Aileen, Inc. She was a member of Fishnet in Warren County.
Surviving is two daughters, Barbara Clatterbuck of Front Royal and Elizabeth Williams of Luray; one son, Charles Sparks of Panama City, Florida; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.
She was married to the late Robert Sparks.
Mrs. Sparks was preceded in death by her parents; husband; a son, Roy Sparks; six brothers; and six sisters. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
The family would like to thank the staff of Lynn Care Center and Angel Williams for all their love and support over the past several years.
Pallbearers will be Bobby Jarrell, Brian Williams, Jimmy Spencer, Chase Williams, Thurston Hickman, James Spencer, Jr., and Michelle Spencer.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 22 from 12-1 p.m. at the funeral home.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.
Victor ‘Tory’ Failmezger (1947 – 2021)
Commander Victor ‘Tory’ Failmezger, USN Retired, (74) of Warren County, Virginia, passed away on July 2, 2021, after complications of Heart Failure. He was born in New Brunswick, NJ in 1947, the third child of Victor Failmezger and Mary Elizabeth Welch and the stepson of Dr. Paul D. Sturkie, Professor Emeritus of Rutgers University, all now deceased. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Patricia A. Grant, their son Christian and daughter Victoria Matthews and two grandsons. He is also survived by his sister, Stephanie Partilla of Huntington, Long Island. His brother, Robin Gregory, died in 2017.
Commander Failmezger grew up in New Jersey and graduated from East Brunswick High School, class of 1965. He was active in track and played drums in the high school band and orchestra. He was an Eagle Scout, BSA, and Chief of Sakawawin Lodge Number 287 Order of the Arrow. For five summers, he worked as a Boy Scout Camp Counselor at the Sakawawin Scout Reservation in Branchville, New Jersey.
He graduated from Southern Methodist University in 1969 with a degree in History. He was a member of Lambda Chi Alpha Fraternity. After his junior year, he spent the summer touring the major cities of Europe, and that started his lifelong infatuation with the continent. Upon graduation and subject to the US Military Draft, he enlisted in the US Navy.
He was first stationed at the NATO Base in Naples, Italy, where in his off time he joined the Archaeological Team of Dr. R. F. Paget and worked on the ancient Roman road system north of Naples and the Oracle of the Dead at Baia.
In Italy, he met and married Patricia Grant of Council Bluffs, Iowa. a Lieutenant Junior Grade in the US Navy Nurse Corps stationed at the US Naval Hospital, Naples. Their son Christian was born in Naples.
While in Italy, Failmezger earned a Master’s Degree in International Relations from Boston University, Naples, Italy campus.
Selected to attend Aviation Officer Candidate School in Pensacola, Florida, he was commissioned an Ensign, Special Duty Intelligence in April 1974. His first major assignment was to Attack Squadron VA-56, embarked on USS Midway, and home ported in Yokosuka, Japan, where their daughter Victoria was born. Most notable was his participation in Operation Frequent Wind, the emergency evacuation of Saigon in 1975. Patricia and Victor traveled much of the Far East and spent several months living with the children at Cubi Point, Republic of the Philippines. A high point was a 1975 port visit to Karachi, Pakistan, and a visit to the Khyber Pass.
The next assignment was at a US Naval Intelligence Center in Suitland, Maryland. Because of some innovative analytical work, the then Lieutenant Failmezger was appointed the Special Assistant to Rear Admiral Sumner Shapiro, the Director of Naval Intelligence, and a Pentagon Aide to then Rear Admiral E.A. Burkhalter, Jr. the Deputy Director of Naval Intelligence.
His next assignment was Rome, Italy, where he served for three years as the Assistant Naval Attaché. It was Patricia’s and his favorite assignment. Back in the States, he joined Commander Carrier Group Eight and was embarked on the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVAN-69) and the USS Nimitz (CVAN-68). Additionally, he was part of the first staff to embark aboard the USS Iowa (BB-61) since WW2.
Following German language training in California, he was assigned as Director US Naval Science and Technical Unit, Munich, Germany. There he conducted naval intelligence information exchange with NATO Naval Allies, sought out innovative technologies, and was often called to travel to East Berlin to exercise US Navy rights to enter that city. He took his family to visit Berlin before the fall of Communism and the Berlin Wall.
His final Navy assignment was at the Defense Intelligence Agency in Washington, DC, where he directed a team evaluating bomb damage inflicted during Operation Desert Storm.
Over the course of his 22 years in Naval Service, Commander Failmezger was awarded eight personal decorations, including two Defense Meritorious Service Medals, two Meritorious Service Medals, and other commendation and achievement medals.
Entering civilian life, he worked for several small consulting companies bringing European technology to the United States and export US Technology to Europe. He was active with the US Department of Energy to transfer government-developed technologies to the private sector and worked with NASA on Satellite Remote Sensing technology transfer issues. During the period he was a featured speaker at international conferences in Hungary, the Czech Republic, Slovenia, and Qatar. He also made a preliminary site visit for a World Bank International Water Forum in Dalian, China.
At the same time, he assisted Patricia with her architectural salvage business, Architectural Old House Parts of Front Royal, Virginia. Growing out of the experience, he supervised their recreation of Thomas Jefferson’s private house, Poplar Forest, in Warren Country.
For four years he served as a Warren County, Virginia, Planning Commissioner.
Commander Failmezger wrote and published six books. Most notably was American Knights, the story of the legendary WWII 601st Tank Destroyer Battalion and Rome, City in Terror, the Nazi Occupation 1943-1944, published by Osprey Publications of Oxford, UK. In the course of writing both of these books, he and Patricia traveled to Europe on numerous occasions, occasionally taking the rest of the family with them.
He was a long-time member of the Ancient Numismatic Society of Washington and moderated two international numismatic conferences in York, England.