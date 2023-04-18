Home
Benefits of grow-bag gardening
Want to grow your food but are short on space? Grow bags could be the solution. They’re perfect for gardening on a deck, patio, or stoop. Here are a few advantages.
• They’re customizable. Grow bags come in various sizes, so you can find ones small or large enough for anything you want to grow. Choosing bags made of strong, breathable fabrics like polypropylene is best.
• They can’t be overwatered. Unlike plastic pots, these bags won’t receive more water than they need because the excess runs off through the holes in the fabric. They’re perfect if you tend to be heavy-handed as a gardener – you don’t risk drowning your plants.
• They promote healthy growth. Plants can become root bound in traditional pots, leading to stunted growth. This doesn’t happen with grow bags. When the roots reach the outside of the bag, they’re exposed to air. This air contact causes the root to stop growing. Instead, new roots begin to form on the plant, leading to lush growth.
If you’re ready to try grow bags, visit a nearby garden store to find everything you need.
Home
Sustainability tips for pet ownership
Are you committed to green living, even in how you care for your cat or dog? Here are a few tips for sustainable pet ownership.
1. Adopt. Instead of buying from a breeder, support a local animal shelter. This helps reduce the number of animals on the streets and prevents you from supporting unethical breeding techniques like puppy mills.
2. Spay or neuter your pet. Spaying or neutering your pet helps prevent animal overpopulation. In addition, spaying or neutering your pets gives them a better quality of life and reduces the risk of certain illnesses.
3. Buy pet toys made of natural materials. Many pet toys contain harmful plastics and synthetic materials that harm the environment. Look for toys made with natural materials like organic cotton, hemp, rubber, and wood. You can also get creative and DIY your pet toys.
4. Feed your pet high-quality food. Purchase pet food that uses by-products from animal agriculture that would otherwise be wasted. Moreover, prioritize food brands that use sustainable packaging like cardboard and paper.
5. Be mindful of pet waste. Improperly disposed of pet waste can negatively impact the environment. If you have a cat, look for litter that contains compostable or biodegradable materials like corn, dried wood, wheat, and newspaper. If you have a dog, collect waste in biodegradable or compostable bags.
6. Eco-friendly flea prevention. Avoid store-bought flea and tick products like collars, topical treatments, and sprays whenever possible. These products contain harmful chemicals. Focus on regularly grooming your pets, washing their bedding, and vacuuming your home to keep fleas at bay.
Speak to your veterinarian for more tips on keeping your pet happy and healthy while protecting the environment.
Home
How to re-caulk a shower
Applying fresh caulk to your shower can instantly brighten up the space. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to do it.
• Choose a caulk. There are two types of caulk for tubs and tiles: silicone and acrylic latex. Silicone caulk is du¬rable and flexible but tricky to apply. Latex caulk is easy to apply but may need to be redone more often.
• Remove the existing caulk. Use a utility or putty knife to scour the edges of the old caulk. Once separated, firmly pull it away from the surface. Be careful not to scratch or damage your shower while doing this.
• Clean the area. Remove any remaining caulk residue with a dry, non-abrasive scouring pad. Then, wipe the area with a damp cloth and let it dry completely.
• Apply the new caulk. Cut the tip of the nozzle at a 45-degree angle and insert it into the caulk gun. Hold the nozzle at a 90-degree angle from the surface you want to caulk. Apply steady pressure to the trigger and move your nozzle down the entire surface length. Keep the gun moving consistently so the caulk doesn’t thin out or pile up.
• Smooth the caulk. Take a damp cloth and gently press a small area of the material into the caulking line with your finger. In one continuous motion, drag your finger down the length of the seam to create a nice smooth surface.
Finally, let the caulk set for 24 hours before using your shower. You can pick up everything you need for this quick fix at your local hardware store.
Home
3 tips to ensure your child’s first camp experience is enjoyable
Are you sending your child to summer camp for the first time? Here are three tips to ensure they have a good experience.
1. Look at the camp’s website together. The website contains a wealth of information, including examples of a typical day at camp. You can also browse photos of the facility to pique your child’s interest.
2. Speak positively about the camp. Before camp starts, talk to your child about what they can expect. Having positive conversations will reduce the fear of the unknown. If you’ve ever been to camp, recount your fondest memories to bolster your child’s confidence.
3. Help them prepare their backpack. Help your child pack a reusable water bottle, sunscreen, and healthy snacks. These essentials will help your child fuel up and have fun without getting dehydrated or sunburned.
Talk to the staff at the camp where your child is registered for advice.
Home
Inspect your home from top to bottom
The temperatures are rising, and the outside world is returning to life. Now’s the perfect time to spruce up your home before the days get too hot. Here’s a roof-to-roots rundown of home maintenance checks to get done in the springtime.
• Check your shingles. You may be tempted to wait until fall for this task, but it’s better to act now. If winter weather has compromised your roofing, the hot summer sun will only worsen any problems. Checking now can prevent more expensive repairs in the fall.
• Clean and inspect your gutters. Remove debris and check the gutters for cracks and leaks. Ensure all downspouts point away from your home’s foundation. If you don’t have gutter screens, now is an excellent time to install them.
• Give your attic a once over. Check for animal nests that may have been built during the cooler months. Look for signs of leaks and remove anything that might obstruct your vents.
• Reinforce your windows. Ensure your windows open and close readily and that all screens are in good condition. Take the opportunity to re-caulk and replace the weatherstrip better to control heat and humidity through the warmer months.
• Tune up your air conditioner. Have a professional inspect your AC unit to replace the filters, clean the coils and correct any issues. Annual servicing will ensure your AC operates at peak efficiency to minimize energy costs.
• Test the outdoor faucets. Frost may have damaged your home’s pipework over the winter. To check, turn on the water and attempt to stop the flow by putting your thumb over the opening. If you can stop the water with your thumb, you may have a leaky pipe inside your home.
• Repair damaged concrete. Cracks in your home’s foundation are a structural concern. They can also give pests access to your home’s interior. Inspect the concrete foundation, plus any outdoor steps and walkways, for heaving or breakage.
• Inspect lawn care equipment. Get your lawnmower and hedge trimmers in tip-top shape before the grass gets too high. Sharpen the blades, check the oil, and inspect the batteries to make your summer lawn work a breeze.
• Tidy up your outdoor space. Check trees for breakage or stress, especially those that hang over your home and other structures. Clear away perennial foliage left over from last year and rake away mulch. Once winter’s over, store your firewood at least two feet away from your home and 18 inches off the ground.
Too much to tackle on your own? Hire the experts in your area to take on your home maintenance to-do list so you can enjoy the warm weather.
Home
How to downsize and declutter before moving into a retirement home
A big part of moving into a retirement home is downsizing. This involves getting rid of many possessions you’ve accumulated throughout your life. Here are a couple of tips for moving into a smaller space.
Start early
It can take a long time to sort through your belongings. Therefore, the earlier you begin, the better. It’s best to start at least three months before your move. You may want to kick things off by making a list of the items you think you absolutely must have in your new retirement residence.
Tackle small jobs first
To avoid feeling overwhelmed, declutter one room at a time and break things down into manageable tasks. For example, start by sorting through easy spaces like the kitchen pantry, bathroom, and front closet. If you can, go to your new residence and plot out where things will go to visualize what you need and don’t.
As a general rule, donate, sell, or throw away things you haven’t used in more than a year.
Hire a moving company
Once you’ve decided what you’re keeping, it’s a good idea to hire a full-service moving company to help transport and unpack your belongings in your new place.
Although difficult at first, downsizing and decluttering can make your life easier. After all, the less you have, the less you have to maintain and the more time and energy you’ll have for your retirement years.
Home
How to get rid of Japanese beetles in your garden
Japanese beetles are iridescent green beetles that devour a wide variety of trees, shrubs, and vegetables. They were accidentally introduced to North America in the early 1900s and spread quickly without natural predators.
Signs of damage
Japanese beetles chew leaf tissue between the veins, leaving a lacy skeleton. Therefore, if you see this, it’s a telltale sign of their presence. Dead, brown patches on your lawn can also signify Japanese beetles because the grubs damage the grass when overwintering in the soil.
Treatment
Hand-picking adult beetles from affected plants and dropping them into a bucket of soapy water is one of the best ways to eliminate them from your garden.
In addition, neem oil is a natural pesticide that you can apply to affected plants. Adult beetles ingest the oil and pass it to their eggs, killing the larvae before they become adults.
Finally, another great option is covering your plants with netting before the beetles infest your garden. You can purchase row covers from your local nursery or garden store.
Wind: 15mph W
Humidity: 14%
Pressure: 29.79"Hg
UV index: 5
88/61°F
88/61°F