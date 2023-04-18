Benefits of grow-bag gardening

The temperatures are rising, and the outside world is returning to life. Now’s the perfect time to spruce up your home before the days get too hot. Here’s a roof-to-roots rundown of home maintenance checks to get done in the springtime.

• Check your shingles. You may be tempted to wait until fall for this task, but it’s better to act now. If winter weather has compromised your roofing, the hot summer sun will only worsen any problems. Checking now can prevent more expensive repairs in the fall.

• Clean and inspect your gutters. Remove debris and check the gutters for cracks and leaks. Ensure all downspouts point away from your home’s foundation. If you don’t have gutter screens, now is an excellent time to install them.

• Give your attic a once over. Check for animal nests that may have been built during the cooler months. Look for signs of leaks and remove anything that might obstruct your vents.

• Reinforce your windows. Ensure your windows open and close readily and that all screens are in good condition. Take the opportunity to re-caulk and replace the weatherstrip better to control heat and humidity through the warmer months.

• Tune up your air conditioner. Have a professional inspect your AC unit to replace the filters, clean the coils and correct any issues. Annual servicing will ensure your AC operates at peak efficiency to minimize energy costs.

• Test the outdoor faucets. Frost may have damaged your home’s pipework over the winter. To check, turn on the water and attempt to stop the flow by putting your thumb over the opening. If you can stop the water with your thumb, you may have a leaky pipe inside your home.

• Repair damaged concrete. Cracks in your home’s foundation are a structural concern. They can also give pests access to your home’s interior. Inspect the concrete foundation, plus any outdoor steps and walkways, for heaving or breakage.

• Inspect lawn care equipment. Get your lawnmower and hedge trimmers in tip-top shape before the grass gets too high. Sharpen the blades, check the oil, and inspect the batteries to make your summer lawn work a breeze.

• Tidy up your outdoor space. Check trees for breakage or stress, especially those that hang over your home and other structures. Clear away perennial foliage left over from last year and rake away mulch. Once winter’s over, store your firewood at least two feet away from your home and 18 inches off the ground.

Too much to tackle on your own? Hire the experts in your area to take on your home maintenance to-do list so you can enjoy the warm weather.