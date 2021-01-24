Obituaries
Benjamin Rice Lacy, III (1922 – 2021)
Ben was born on March 5, 1922, in Atlanta, Georgia. He spent his childhood in Richmond, where his father was president of Union Theological Seminary, and enjoyed summers at their family cabin at Freezeland Orchard with his parents and siblings Bob, Bill & Betty. These experiences paved the way for his life as a devout Christian and respected orchardist.
Ben graduated from Davidson College in 1943, where he was Quarterback of the Wildcat’s football team. He proudly served as a Captain in the United States Marine Corps from 1943-1947, where he was a Rocket Officer during World War II. He received his Master’s Degree in Horticulture from Virginia Polytechnic Institute in 1949 and was an assistant football coach for the Hokies.
In 1946, Ben married Carolyn West of Kinston, North Carolina. Together they had two children, Emma Lee and Benjamin. They spent much of their time volunteering at the Front Royal Presbyterian Church, where Ben taught Sunday School for 68 years. The Benjamin R. Lacy Compassion Center was recently established there in his honor.
After the death of his first wife, in 1975, Ben married Jean Boyd McIntyre of Norfolk who he proposed to on their first date. They were married for 35 years, and he became stepfather to her three children, graciously hosting years of extended family gatherings and building a family business together.
Ben spent most of his life as an apple grower. For over 50 years, he was President and Manager of the Freezeland Orchard from his youth and a partner in The Apple House in Linden. He was a respected leader in the Virginia apple industry, serving as President of Virginia Fruit Sales, Inc., Vice-President of Shenandoah Apple Cooperative; Director of both the Virginia State Apple Commission and Virginia Agricultural Foundation; President of the National Apple Institute and Virginia State Horticultural Society and Chairman of the American Agricultural Marketing Association. In 1979, inspired by his father’s tales of tasting sparkling cider as a Rhodes Scholar in Europe, Ben invented Alpenglow which he produced and distributed nationally with his family for 40 years at Linden Beverage Company.
Ben was preceded in death by his parents Benjamin Rice Lacy, Jr., and Emma White Lacy and son, Benjamin Rice Lacy IV of Richmond. He is survived by daughter Emma Lacy Nashner (Dick) of Haverton, Pennsylvania, daughter-in-law Sandra Schute Lacy of Richmond, stepson, George Lee McIntyre, Jr. (Karen), of Front Royal, and two stepdaughters, Elizabeth McIntyre Quarles (Doug) of Fredericksburg and Debra McIntyre Hunter of Front Royal. His grandchildren, step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren loved him dearly; they include: Benjamin Rice Lacy V (Carlie) of Columbia, South Carolina, Carolyn Lacy Brackett (Alex) of Richmond, Christine Wiley (Chris) and Carolyn Goede (Nicholas) of Havertown, Pennsylvania; Kathryn McIntyre Tewell (Tim), Courtney McIntyre Maier (David) and George Lee McIntyre III of Front Royal; Lacy Quarles Briney (John) and Douglas Earle Quarles IV (Shelby) of Richmond; Laura Hunter Drago (Matthew) of Valencia, California; and great-grandchildren Maggie, Mason, Addison, Peyton, Webb, Eason, Billy, Hunter, Abigail, Ben, and Jones.
A private memorial service will take place for immediate family, conducted by Pastor Carrie Evans. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Benjamin R. Lacy Compassion Center at Front Royal Presbyterian Church, 115 Luray Avenue, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
Clifford Lynwood Athey Sr. (1936 – 2021)
C. Lynwood Athey Sr, 84, of Front Royal, peacefully passed away at his home, on January 20,2021. He was surrounded by his loving children, their spouses, his seven grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren, following a year long struggle with dementia. A private service will be held on Sunday, January 24, 2021 at 2p.m. with internment to follow at the Fairview United Methodist Church. Rev. Gary Heaton, the former minister at the Front Royal United Methodist Church, of which Mr. Athey was a member, will be officiating.
Our father was born in Front Royal, Virginia on September 12, 1936, the son of Connie Marion Athey Sr. and Viola Pearl (Fox) Athey. Early in life, he exhibited unusual athletic prowess, receiving twelve varsity letters at his beloved Warren County High School in basketball, baseball, track, and football. He was heavily recruited to play college football by schools from across the country before accepting a football scholarship from the University of Maryland who, the year prior to his matriculation, won its only national championship in football. While at Maryland, our father played for the legendary Jim Tatum on two undefeated Orange Bowl teams, losing each time to the University of Oklahoma for the national championship. In 2007, he was inducted into the Warren County Athletic Hall of Fame.
Following college, he returned to Front Royal and met the love of his life, our mother, Phyllis Anne Madagan Athey who, following many attempts, consented to marry him on November 21, 1959. In order to support his growing family, he began teaching, coaching, and driving a school bus at John S. Mosby Academy, making lifelong friends of many of his students. By 1965, he had secured a federal government job with health insurance and retirement, initially working in the Department of Corrections before finishing his working career in the Department of Agriculture at the Farmers Home Administration. In this role, our father made crop loans to family farmers and helped construct modest homes with federally subsidized loans for thousands of poor working families throughout the Shenandoah Valley. Whenever a new family moved into the first home they ever owned, our father would buy them bread and ham which he delivered to their new home accompanied by his wife and children. Following his retirement in 1996, rarely a week went by when our father was not contacted by someone he had helped save their farm or secure their first home.
For many years, our father was a leader in the American Cancer Society Fundraising drive. He was also a member of the Loyal Order of the Moose where he loved to play cards weekly with his high school friends. He also served as chairman of youth activities at our local Elks Lodge where he spearheaded the local hoop shoot contest and the Elks Boys Summer Camp. He was most proud of casting the deciding vote in establishing the first scholarship awarded by the Elks to a graduating Senior from Warren County High School.
Our parent’s marriage was blessed with four children, raised in a Christian home by loving and committed parents. Each Sunday morning our parents would require us to attend services at the Front Royal United Methodist Church which we sometimes complained about to no avail. Our parents worked in tandem during our youth in both correcting and encouraging their children to believe that, with a college education, any goal they sought to reach could be attained. They sacrificed greatly to secure their children’s education with our father working two additional part-time jobs and our mother babysitting during most of our school years. Most importantly, they never gave up on their children no matter how many times their children failed to deserve their loving guidance.
As their children excelled in school, our parents patiently reminded each of us that it was important that we use our education to help other people in our community. Our father served as an unofficial campaign strategist and our mother served as a cheerleader and hardest worker as their children ran for various public offices, celebrating along with the family at the end of each endeavor. Following our mother’s death in 2003, our father dedicated most of his time to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, stating many times that his retirement job was to pick up and deliver his grandchildren to their various activities. Of course, he always stayed to watch and offered advice to each of them following the activity as he had done so many times with each of us.
In the last year of his life, as he faced the horror of dementia, he set the final example for his children of how a Christian faces death. We are most relieved that the Lord has taken him to Heaven. We are also grateful that he was able to remain in his own home being cared for by his family with the assistance of some very special people. Fortunately, up until the end of his life he was still cognizant of who we were and still took great pleasure in recounting all of his life experiences one last time. We will always treasure those last months.
Our father is survived by two sons, Clifford L. Clay Athey Jr. and his wife Stacey Lynne Athey, and Mark Edward Athey and his wife Lisa Marie Athey; two daughters, Kimberly Marion Athey, and Lori Athey Cockrell and her husband Ricky Allen Cockrell; two sisters, Lelia Athey Mauck and Brenda Athey Smith; two grandsons, Patrick Blake Cockrell and Clifford Lynwood (Clayton) Athey III; five granddaughters Sarah Athey Jackson, Katelyn Madagan Athey, Anneslee Clay Cockrell, Kara Marion Athey, and Madagan Marie Athey; two great-granddaughters, Saige Leigh Jackson and Lilly Anne Jackson; a nephew who our father considered a son, Ronnie Madagan; numerous nephews, nieces, grandnephews, and grandnieces. In addition to his mother and father, our father was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Phyllis Madagan Athey; two brothers Connie Marion Athey Jr. and William Sylvester Athey.
Honorary Pallbearers are his nephews, Dwayne Mauck, Dale Mauck, Robbie Smith, Tony Smith, Chris Smith, Ronnie Madagan, Jim Musser, John Musser, David Musser, Chuck Madagan, Teddy Franklin, Roy Skeeter Reed, and John Madagan Jr. Additional Honorary Pallbearers include Felicia Fix, Sandy Franklin, David Toothman, Bill Hammack, and the Warren County High School Class of 1955.
We are most appreciative of the individual care given to our father by Felicia Fix and Sandy Franklin. We are also grateful for all the caregivers associated with Blue Ridge Hospice and the assistance of Gina Athey near the end of his life.
In recognition of the devotion of our father and mother to educating their children, their grandchildren, and the children of countless others, we ask that in lieu of flowers that donations in their honor be sent to the Athey Memorial Scholarship Fund which awards an annual scholarship to Lord Fairfax Community College to a graduating Senior from Warren County High School. Donations may be sent to Athey Memorial Scholarship Fund, 1020 Wine Street, Front Royal, Virginia.
As a result of the covid pandemic, funeral services are private but for those who would like to pay their respects, you may do so at Maddox Funeral Home from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 23, 2021.
Merrill D. Ladd (1948 – 2020)
Merrill D. Ladd, 72, of Strasburg, Virginia passed away on Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center.
A funeral service will be held at 11:30 AM on Thursday, December 31, 2020, at Maddox Funeral Home 105 W Main St. Front Royal, Virginia with Sammy Campbell officiating. Internment will take place at Culpeper National Cemetery at 2 PM.
Merrill was born on March 16, 1948, in Corinth, New York to the late Francis and Helena Ladd. He was also preceded by his brother, Donald Ladd; and his sister Audrey Ladd.
Merrill fought for his country during the Vietnam War and earned a Purple Heart for his service. In his downtime, he loved to hunt and fish.
Surviving Merrill is his loving wife of 48 years Evelyn Ladd, his daughter Terri Ladd; his siblings, Patricia Valencourt, and Walter Ladd; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral home.
Betsy Vassar Blauvelt (1945 – 2020)
Betsy Vassar Blauvelt, 75, of Front Royal, Virginia died on December 25, 2020, in Envoy of Staunton, Staunton, Virginia.
A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date.
Mrs. Blauvelt was born October 14, 1945, in Hampton, Virginia, daughter of the late Joseph and Irene Bryant Weston. She was married to David L. Blauvelt of Front Royal for 53 years.
Mrs. Blauvelt held a Bachelor’s of Music degree from Shenandoah Conservatory of Music in Winchester. She had a private piano teaching studio for over 20 years and was the musical director for the Front Royal United Methodist Church for over 40 years. She was past general manager of Wayside Theatre and active in the Warren County Little Theatre. She was co-founder of the Blue Ridge Arts Council. She was Activities Director for the Southerlands Continuing Care Facility and active in the hospital auxiliary. She served on the Warren County School Board and was past president of the Virginia School Board Association. She was past president of the Front Royal Rotary Club and owned her own catering business in Front Royal. She was a longtime member of the Valley Garden Club.
Surviving with her husband are a son Michael Bryant Blauvelt of Linden and his wife Renay; a daughter Meredith Vassar Blauvelt Miller of Front Royal and her husband Colin; a brother Joseph Weston of Iowa; two grandchildren Mason Bryant Blauvelt and Mia-Elizabeth Vassar Miller; and a number of nieces, nephews, and close friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., 17th Floor, Chicago, IL 60601-7633.
William Frederic Turner (1955-2020)
William Frederic Turner, known to all as Bill or Big Bill, passed away following an extended illness on November 20th, 2020 at the age of 65. Born in Washington, DC, Bill was raised in the Mount Vernon area of Fairfax County. Attending Hargrave Military Academy and graduating from Patterson Preparatory School, Bill continued his education at Wesley College, Northern Virginia Community College, and George Mason University.
As a young man, he worked for FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) and as a courier for CBS where he had the opportunity to meet several renowned newscasters. For the bulk of his career, he worked as a construction lab technician and inspector for numerous public and private projects in the DC area, including job sites at the initial Metro stations, National and Dulles airports.
In 2009, he moved to his parents’ vacation home on Blue Mountain in Front Royal, Virginia where he became active in Warren County’s Republican Party. He is survived by his sister, Gretchen Turner Almstead of Manassas, VA, two nephews, cousins, neighbors, and friends. A private graveside service will be conducted at a family cemetery in Nanticoke, MD where he summered at his beloved grandparents’ home throughout his boyhood.
Hazel Marian Clark (1924-2020)
Hazel Marian Clark was born on March 24, 1924 in Sheldon, Iowa, and entered Eternal Glory on October 25, 2020, in Winchester, Virginia. Hazel was preceded in death by her parents, Elizabeth (Bertha) Jane Whitehead and Rollie Harnack; brothers Steven Fredrick Harnack, Ronald Willis Harnack, and Betty Jean Tremmel. She is survived by her three children George Eugene Clark (Dianna), Steven Edward Clark (Melanie), and Jane Marie McCool (Mike), seven grandchildren, and thirteen great grandchildren.
Hazel Marian Clark was born in Shelton, Iowa, on March 24, 1924 to Rollie and Bertha Harnack. She had two older brothers, Steven and Ronald. The family grew to four children when her younger sister, Betty, was born five years later. The family was of humble means and lived near lakes and woods, where hunting and fishing were an important part of their lives.
Hazel met George Clark in high school, and after graduation, the two went off to Minnesota Bible College in Minneapolis, Minnesota. They were married on June 13, 1944, and loved to share stories of their days as struggling married students in bible college. George Eugene was born in 1945, and the Clarks moved back to Sheldon to take on the preacher’s job at Sheldon Christian Church. Steven Edward came along in 1946, followed six years later by Jane Marie.
They left Iowa, accepting a call to minister to a Christian Church in Tucson, Arizona, in 1955. The church became Valley Christian Church, and after leaving a storefront location, was housed in this very building in 1957. George continued as preacher until he left to begin a sister church on the north side of Tucson. They eventually became members at Pantano Christian Church and served there for over 40 years.
Hazel was, as many have noted, a kind, loving, gentle soul. By the standards in the 40s and 50s, she was the Perfect Preacher’s Wife. She played the piano, sang in the choir, did chalk art drawings during “special music,” and taught Sunday School. She was loved by everyone, and in turn loved everyone. Indeed, she was a Proverbs 31 woman, and her children do “rise up and call her blessed.”
Her beloved George preceded her in death by 30 years, and she never stopped talking of his devotion to her. Although living in Tucson, after retirement, they purchased a small home in the mountains near Front Royal, Virginia, where their daughter, Jane, had settled. After George’s passing, Jane built a wonderful “mother-in-law” apartment so Hazel could spend more time in Virginia. Hazel travelled extensively, making a couple of “bucket-list” trips, including a trans-Canadian rail trip, and two memorable trips to England. When in Tucson, she joined a china painting guild and produced wonderful pieces, which her family treasures. She especially enjoyed her times with the seniors at Pantano Christian Church in bible studies, lunches out, and general fellowship times.
After giving up independent living, two years ago Hazel left Tucson to reside permanently with Jane. Under Jane and Mike’s loving care, she lived her last two years in comfort, peace, and contentment.
Her broken hip, arm, and head injury in September unfortunately brought the quick decline in health that led to her eternal reunion with George, her parents, and her siblings. She had hoped to achieve 100 years old, but 96 is pretty acceptable, especially if you “round up.”
May Hazel rest in the everlasting arms of our Lord and enjoy her well-deserved rest.
Judy Kate Kilgore (1945-2020)
Judy Kate Kilgore, 75, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on October 5, 2020, in her home.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, October 12, at 2:00 p.m., at Panorama Memorial Gardens with Sammy Campbell officiating.
Mrs. Kilgore was born September 24, 1945, in Wise, Virginia, daughter of the late Orbin Patton Perry and Tempa Eliza Perry. Surviving are her loving and devoted husband of sixty years Kenneth Kilgore; one daughter Pamela Funk of Shenandoah; three sons Jeffrey Kilgore of Front Royal, Gregory Kilgore of Bristow and Scottie Kilgore of Front Royal; one sister Joyce Wilson of Wise; 10 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren. Pallbearers will be grandsons.
The family will receive friends on Monday, October 12 from 12:00 p.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home.