Obituaries
Bentley Wayne “Peanut” Bradley (2021 – 2021)
Bentley Wayne “Peanut” Bradley, of Stephenson, Virginia, passed away on Monday, July 19, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
A funeral service will be held at 1 P.M. on Monday, July 26, 2021, at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W Main St. Front Royal, Virginia with Sammy Campbell officiating. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.
Bentley was born on April 5, 2021, in Winchester, Virginia to his loving parents, Daron Bradley and Amberley Bradley. Also, surviving Bentley are his maternal grandparents, Paula and Russell Rowe; his paternal grandparents, Missy and Mickey Bradley; his siblings, Abel Harrison, Daron Bradley Jr., and Hayden Good; his uncles, Russell Rowe III and Eric Bradley; his aunts, Carolyn Courter, Ashley Good, Chelsea Rowe, and Abigail Rowe; his cousin, Little Eric Bradley Jr; and numerous cousins and extended family members.
Bentley was preceded in death by his uncle, Aaron Bradley, and his great-grandmother, Judith Stringfellow.
Honorary pallbearers are Russell Rowe III and Little Eric Bradley Jr.
Obituaries
Mary Lee Payne (1933 -2021)
Mary Lee Payne, 88, of Rixeyville, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at Warren Memorial Hospital.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Mrs. Payne was born on June 1, 1933, in Stanley, Virginia to the late George and Pearl Seal Jenkins. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Payne, and two sisters, Phyllis Badgette and Helen George.
Survivors include her four daughters, Portia Jenkins, Diane Coffey, Althea Clark, and Vanessa Cousineau; two sons, Dennis Payne and Reginald Payne; sister, Bettie Jenkins; 15 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Dementia Society of America, PO Box 600, Doylestown, Pennsylvania 18901.
Obituaries
Jeremy Michael Vohs (1991 – 2021)
Jeremy Michael Vohs, 29, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, July 17, 2021, at his home in Front Royal.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, July 23 at 1:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with Sammy Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Front Royal.
Jeremy was born October 2, 1991, in Winchester, Virginia, son of Mark Allen and Kimberly “Kimi” Williams Vohs. He was a Skyline High School graduate of the Class of 2009 and graduated from the Art Institute of Chicago with an Associate’s Degree. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Surviving with his parents are his paternal grandparents, Herb and Peggy Vohs of Front Royal; maternal grandparents, Jerry and Linda Williams of Front Royal; aunt and uncle, Susan “Tu Tu” Williams Griffith and Dean Griffith of Front Royal.
The family will receive friends on Friday, July 23 from 12-1 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to ARE, 124 West Piccadilly Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601, or to the Humane Society of Warren County, 1245 Progress Drive, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
Obituaries
Phoebe Elizabeth Sparks (1917 – 2021)
Phoebe Elizabeth Sparks, 103, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Friday, July 16, 2021, at the Lynn Care Center in Front Royal.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, July 22 at 1:00 p.m.at Maddox Funeral Home with Sammy Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in Shenandoah Memorial Park in Winchester.
Mrs. Sparks was born December 10, 1917, in Asheville, North Carolina, daughter of the late Jack and Suetta Metcalf Wilson. She retired after many dedicated years from Aileen, Inc. She was a member of Fishnet in Warren County.
Surviving is two daughters, Barbara Clatterbuck of Front Royal and Elizabeth Williams of Luray; one son, Charles Sparks of Panama City, Florida; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.
She was married to the late Robert Sparks.
Mrs. Sparks was preceded in death by her parents; husband; a son, Roy Sparks; six brothers; and six sisters. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
The family would like to thank the staff of Lynn Care Center and Angel Williams for all their love and support over the past several years.
Pallbearers will be Bobby Jarrell, Brian Williams, Jimmy Spencer, Chase Williams, Thurston Hickman, James Spencer, Jr., and Michelle Spencer.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 22 from 12-1 p.m. at the funeral home.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.
Obituaries
Victor ‘Tory’ Failmezger (1947 – 2021)
Commander Victor ‘Tory’ Failmezger, USN Retired, (74) of Warren County, Virginia, passed away on July 2, 2021, after complications of Heart Failure. He was born in New Brunswick, NJ in 1947, the third child of Victor Failmezger and Mary Elizabeth Welch and the stepson of Dr. Paul D. Sturkie, Professor Emeritus of Rutgers University, all now deceased. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Patricia A. Grant, their son Christian and daughter Victoria Matthews and two grandsons. He is also survived by his sister, Stephanie Partilla of Huntington, Long Island. His brother, Robin Gregory, died in 2017.
Commander Failmezger grew up in New Jersey and graduated from East Brunswick High School, class of 1965. He was active in track and played drums in the high school band and orchestra. He was an Eagle Scout, BSA, and Chief of Sakawawin Lodge Number 287 Order of the Arrow. For five summers, he worked as a Boy Scout Camp Counselor at the Sakawawin Scout Reservation in Branchville, New Jersey.
He graduated from Southern Methodist University in 1969 with a degree in History. He was a member of Lambda Chi Alpha Fraternity. After his junior year, he spent the summer touring the major cities of Europe, and that started his lifelong infatuation with the continent. Upon graduation and subject to the US Military Draft, he enlisted in the US Navy.
He was first stationed at the NATO Base in Naples, Italy, where in his off time he joined the Archaeological Team of Dr. R. F. Paget and worked on the ancient Roman road system north of Naples and the Oracle of the Dead at Baia.
In Italy, he met and married Patricia Grant of Council Bluffs, Iowa. a Lieutenant Junior Grade in the US Navy Nurse Corps stationed at the US Naval Hospital, Naples. Their son Christian was born in Naples.
While in Italy, Failmezger earned a Master’s Degree in International Relations from Boston University, Naples, Italy campus.
Selected to attend Aviation Officer Candidate School in Pensacola, Florida, he was commissioned an Ensign, Special Duty Intelligence in April 1974. His first major assignment was to Attack Squadron VA-56, embarked on USS Midway, and home ported in Yokosuka, Japan, where their daughter Victoria was born. Most notable was his participation in Operation Frequent Wind, the emergency evacuation of Saigon in 1975. Patricia and Victor traveled much of the Far East and spent several months living with the children at Cubi Point, Republic of the Philippines. A high point was a 1975 port visit to Karachi, Pakistan, and a visit to the Khyber Pass.
The next assignment was at a US Naval Intelligence Center in Suitland, Maryland. Because of some innovative analytical work, the then Lieutenant Failmezger was appointed the Special Assistant to Rear Admiral Sumner Shapiro, the Director of Naval Intelligence, and a Pentagon Aide to then Rear Admiral E.A. Burkhalter, Jr. the Deputy Director of Naval Intelligence.
His next assignment was Rome, Italy, where he served for three years as the Assistant Naval Attaché. It was Patricia’s and his favorite assignment. Back in the States, he joined Commander Carrier Group Eight and was embarked on the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVAN-69) and the USS Nimitz (CVAN-68). Additionally, he was part of the first staff to embark aboard the USS Iowa (BB-61) since WW2.
Following German language training in California, he was assigned as Director US Naval Science and Technical Unit, Munich, Germany. There he conducted naval intelligence information exchange with NATO Naval Allies, sought out innovative technologies, and was often called to travel to East Berlin to exercise US Navy rights to enter that city. He took his family to visit Berlin before the fall of Communism and the Berlin Wall.
His final Navy assignment was at the Defense Intelligence Agency in Washington, DC, where he directed a team evaluating bomb damage inflicted during Operation Desert Storm.
Over the course of his 22 years in Naval Service, Commander Failmezger was awarded eight personal decorations, including two Defense Meritorious Service Medals, two Meritorious Service Medals, and other commendation and achievement medals.
Entering civilian life, he worked for several small consulting companies bringing European technology to the United States and export US Technology to Europe. He was active with the US Department of Energy to transfer government-developed technologies to the private sector and worked with NASA on Satellite Remote Sensing technology transfer issues. During the period he was a featured speaker at international conferences in Hungary, the Czech Republic, Slovenia, and Qatar. He also made a preliminary site visit for a World Bank International Water Forum in Dalian, China.
At the same time, he assisted Patricia with her architectural salvage business, Architectural Old House Parts of Front Royal, Virginia. Growing out of the experience, he supervised their recreation of Thomas Jefferson’s private house, Poplar Forest, in Warren Country.
For four years he served as a Warren County, Virginia, Planning Commissioner.
Commander Failmezger wrote and published six books. Most notably was American Knights, the story of the legendary WWII 601st Tank Destroyer Battalion and Rome, City in Terror, the Nazi Occupation 1943-1944, published by Osprey Publications of Oxford, UK. In the course of writing both of these books, he and Patricia traveled to Europe on numerous occasions, occasionally taking the rest of the family with them.
He was a long-time member of the Ancient Numismatic Society of Washington and moderated two international numismatic conferences in York, England.
Obituaries
Margaret Lucille King (1921 – 2021)
Margaret Lucille King departed this life on Sunday, July 11, 2021, at her home in Luray, Virginia. Born on October 21, 1921, in Luray to the late Edward and Mamie Twyman Williams, she was one of 12 children. Margaret attended the historic Andrew Jackson School and excelled in all subjects. Young Margaret always had an uncanny gift for understanding nature, and she loved plants and knew how to nurture them. She would later become a local Lancaster Seed Company representative. She had a keen understanding of history whether it was local or had global implications and was the contemporary of 22 presidential administrations.
From Luray to Cedarville and eventually settling in Front Royal, she would marry Robert F. King Sr. of Delaplane, VA, and from this union, five children were born. Many children gravitated to her home. She would be a caretaker and a surrogate mother to many. Anyone could visit her for a plate of delicious food, engaging conversation, and a safe, warm and loving place to rest. Her home was always filled with the energy and sound of children whom she loved and who loved her.
In 2010 after her son Kevin’s death, she would return to her beloved Luray. Residing with her daughter, Karen, she would have a complete spiritual renaissance of life. She developed an unrelenting quest and thirst to go places and to see and do.
Her greatest love was being an active member and mother of the Mt. Carmel Freewill Baptist Church in Blainesville where she served as a Deaconess. A masterful cook, she will be remembered for her contributions to church dinners. In 2019, she was presented with the “Service from the Heart” award from her home church.
She continued to be involved in community efforts and was one of the founding members of “Caring Hearts – Helping Hands”, a “pay it forward” group of retiree friends whose mission was to embrace neighbors with compassion, care and to help those in need. With this organization, she continued her life of service by making care packages for the homeless, aging community members, military service members, and children in need. She even made a special trip to Haiti to distribute school supplies. In 2015, she was the recipient of the Distinguished Community Service Humanities Award from the Shenandoah Valley HIT newspaper.
Margaret was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers: Jacob Thomas, Robert Williams, and Franklin Williams; seven sisters: Mildred Bundy, Thelma Richburg, Ann Whitley, Eleanor Madison, Ada Broaddus, Virginia Foster, and Caroline Williams; two sons: Kevin King and Keith King (Inez). She is survived by her loving and devoted family — three children: Kenneth King of Charles Town (WV), Karen Morgan of Luray (VA) and Robert F. King, Jr (Marilyn) of Baltimore (MD); one sister, Lucy Hunter of Erie (PA); six grandchildren: Ebony Vines Jackson (Darvell), Robert F. King, III, Brian Johnson, Syreeta Gay, Amber Hendricks, and Adam King; two great-grandchildren, Donovan Jones, and Ellis Jackson. She is also survived by special nephews Frederick Richburg and Donald Whitley and a host of other nieces, nephews, cousins, and devoted friends.
Margaret was loved and will be missed by many. Goodbye, Margaret, and may your journey be one of peace, love, and tranquility.
Wednesday, July 21, 2021
Wake: 10:00 AM Service: 11:00 AM
Riverton United Methodist Church
55 East Strasburg Road
Front Royal, VA 22630
Interment Immediately following The Service:
Hillside Cemetery
Hill Side Road (Rt. 764)
Luray, Virginia 22835
Repast:
West Luray Recreation Center
630 W Main St
Luray, VA 22835
Obituaries
Robert Downing “Bob” White (1921 – 2021)
Robert Downing “Bob” White, 100, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, in the comfort of his own home.
All services will be private.
Bob was born on May 23, 1921, in Linden, Virginia to the late Charles and Lavinia White. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Naomi W. White; and one daughter, Karen White Farris, and her husband, John.
Surviving Bob is his daughter, Bonnie White Hurley (Terry) of Front Royal, Virginia; his grandchildren, Stacey Farris Rouse (Jerry) of Virginia Beach, Virginia, Natasha Ruth Roberts (John) of Winchester, Virginia, Megan Schick Setzer (Carl) of Winchester, Virginia and John William “Trey” Schick III of El Dorado, Arkansas; his great-grandchildren, Kayla, Ashley, Ayden, Ian, Caleb, Collin and Sophie; his nieces and nephews, Debbie Orsi, Dixie Boggs, Chip White, Dixon Whitworth, and Dancy Cowan; and his caregivers, Margaret, Lindsey, and Donna.
Bob was a member of the United States Army and served during World War II and the Korean War. He was also a member of the American Legion.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, or to your local C-Cap.