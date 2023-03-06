Obituaries
Bernice June Matthews (1935 – 2023)
Bernice June Matthews, 87, of Front Royal, Virginia, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center in Winchester.
Mrs. Matthews was born July 14, 1935, in Markham, Virginia, to the late Morris Russell and Mary Annie Camilla Fields Brooks. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family of 10, having been preceded by eight brothers, James, Robert, Paul, Francis, William, Hatchett, Roger, and Bruce Brooks, and a sister, Camilla DeNeal. Mrs. Matthews was also preceded in death by her husband, McKinley “Mac” Matthews; sister-in-law, Virginia Oliver; and brother-in-law, William Matthews.
Surviving is a son, Anthony McKinley Matthews, and wife, Brenda of Front Royal; one daughter, June L. Matthews of Front Royal; grandson, Jamie C. Matthews of Front Royal; a brother-in-law, John T. Matthews of Front Royal; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Monday, March 13, from 1:00 to 2:00 pm at Maddox Funeral Home, followed by a Home Going graveside service at 2:00 p.m. at Prospect Hill Cemetery with the Rev. Alfred Woods officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601.
Obituaries
Mary “Maggie” Maglene Norman (1945 – 2023)
Mary “Maggie” Maglene Norman, 77, of Stafford, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, March 5, 2023, at Berea Health and Rehab in Fredericksburg, Virginia.
A funeral service will be held at 12:00 pm on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W Main St. Front Royal, Virginia, with Pastors Tom and Pam Hugill officiating. Following all services, the burial will take place at Prospect Hill Cemetery. The family welcomes guests to visit one hour prior to the service.
Maggie was born in West Virginia on August 16, 1945, to the late Ethel Coleman. She was also preceded in death by her loving husband, Bernard Lee Norman, and her son-in-law, Robert Thorne Jr.
Surviving Maggie are her children, James Norman Sr. (Anita), Connie Guajardo, Ricky Norman (Laurie), and Nancy Thorne; her 12 grandchildren; her 17 great-grandchildren; and numerous extended family members.
Maggie loved spending her time watching the Young and the Restless, shopping on QVC, and playing Candy Crush, but more than anything, she loved her family.
Pallbearers will be Maggie’s sons and grandsons.
Maddox Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Obituaries
James Norris “Jimmy” Furr, Jr. (1951 – 2023)
On February 28, 2023, James Norris Furr, Jr. passed away peacefully at Skyview Springs Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Luray, Virginia. Jimmy cherished his lifelong friends in the area.
A Celebration of Life is scheduled to take place in May.
Obituaries
Loretta “Peachie” Ann Boyd (1968 – 2023)
Loretta “Peachie” Ann Boyd, 54, of Knoxville, Tennessee, and formerly Front Royal, Virginia, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Tuesday, February 21, 2023. Loretta was a beloved wife, daughter, mother, and grandmother.
Loretta was born to Ann and Shirley Jenkins on April 21, 1968. She graduated from Warren County High School, Class of 1986.
She provided service throughout her career in various positions served within the local community. She was particularly proud of her role at Valley Health as the Team Leader in Dietary and Nutrition, where she spent numerous years and made many lasting friendships.
Loretta always dreamed of living in the mountains of Tennessee, and for the past two years of her life, she has lived that dream with her family by her side.
Surviving is her parents, Ann and Shirley; husband, Shawn Boyd; daughter, Felicia Carter; son, Cory Carter (Kayla); grandchildren, Branson, Willow, and Huxlee; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. Loretta also leaves her beloved dogs, Angel, Scooter, Minnie, Panda, Little Boy, Kizzy, Sugar Baby, and Gracie, whom she adored.
Loretta was passionate, loyal, and dedicated, she loved her family endlessly and cherished her pets. She never met a stranger and was loved by all that knew her. Her kindness and compassion touched the lives of many, and she will be deeply missed.
The family received family and friends on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W. Main Street, Front Royal, Virginia. A service was held at the funeral home on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. The burial occurred in Bentonville Baptist Church Cemetery, Bentonville, Virginia, following the service.
Steve Timko, Kevin Riner, Cody Mathews, Travis Mathews, Larry Mathews, and Johnathan Catron were Pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, donations for unexpected funeral costs can be made at Maddox Funeral Home, c/o Boyd/Jenkins Family.
Obituaries
James Edward Smith (1942 – 2023)
James Edward Smith, 82, of Apopka, Florida, passed away on March 1, 2023.
A funeral service will be held for James at 11:00 am on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W Main St., Front Royal, Virginia 22630, with Pastor Danny Clegg and Sammy Campbell officiating. A visitation will occur from 6:00 to 8:00 pm the night before the service at Maddox Funeral Home. Following all services, the burial will take place in Prospect Hill Cemetery.
Mr. Smith was born on February 8, 1941, in Geneva, Alabama, to his late parents, Edward Marlin Smith and Bessie Mae Wood. He is also preceded in death by his loving wife, Mary E. Smith, and his children, Connie Carnes and James Smith.
He is survived by his daughter, Vicki Smith; his siblings, Mary Alice Busbee and Peggy Joyce Smith; many grandchildren; and many extended family members.
He will be dearly missed by his many loved ones and friends.
Obituaries
Lillie K. Fincham (1938 – 2023)
Lillie K. Fincham, 84, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at her home,
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at 12:30 pom at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, with the Rev. Dr. Christy McMillin-Goodwin officiating. Burial will follow at Panorama Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Fincham was born in Front Royal on April 18, 1938, to the late Clifford and Esther Jenkins Woodard. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Hugh Roy Fincham Sr.; son, Hugh Roy Fincham Jr. and two grandsons, Brian Dolly and Jeffery Fincham Jr. She was a member of First Baptist Church Front Royal, where she volunteered in many positions, including the nursery.
Survivors include her son, Jeffery Fincham Sr; three daughters, Beatrice Bailey, Dana Dolly, and Debbie Cook; special granddaughters, Ashley Fincham and Alissa Jordan and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Obituaries
Holly Elizabeth Sutton (1944 – 2023)
Holly Elizabeth Sutton of Shenandoah County, Virginia, left this Earth on Wednesday, February 22, 2023. As per her wishes, she passed peacefully in the comfort of her own home, surrounded by her loving family. She was 78.
Holly was predeceased by her parents, Harry and Nettie Sutton, of Long Valley, NJ, as well as her loving son Russell Haberstroh.
She is survived by her daughter, Laura Haberstroh, of Front Royal, VA; son, Brian Haberstroh wife, Amy, of Fairfax, VA; and son, Aaron Haberstroh, and wife, Melissa, of New Market, VA. She is also survived by ten grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren, who knew her as GiGi; three sisters and many nieces and nephews called her their friend.
Holly was born on Christmas Day, December 25, 1944, in Somerville, NJ. The spiritual meaning of the name Holly is eternal life and resilience. How blessed to be born on a holy day and have eternal life!
Everyone that knew her could agree that Holly was very resilient. She worked hard to raise her four children. She was strong, steadfast, and led by example. Holly’s caring and empathic nature flowed over to her work as well. She was employed as a CNA for many years at the Lyons VA Medical Center in Lyons, NJ.
Holly loved to garden and delighted in her flowers. She enjoyed camping and found great joy in cooking for her family.
Spending time with her children and grandchildren was her favorite thing to do. Holly also loved to laugh and share time with her sister, Harriet Cryan, her rock, and her lifelong friend, Janice Deleski. Holly will be deeply missed by all who loved her.