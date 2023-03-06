Bernice June Matthews (1935 – 2023)

Bernice June Matthews, 87, of Front Royal, Virginia, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center in Winchester.

Mrs. Matthews was born July 14, 1935, in Markham, Virginia, to the late Morris Russell and Mary Annie Camilla Fields Brooks. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family of 10, having been preceded by eight brothers, James, Robert, Paul, Francis, William, Hatchett, Roger, and Bruce Brooks, and a sister, Camilla DeNeal. Mrs. Matthews was also preceded in death by her husband, McKinley “Mac” Matthews; sister-in-law, Virginia Oliver; and brother-in-law, William Matthews.

Surviving is a son, Anthony McKinley Matthews, and wife, Brenda of Front Royal; one daughter, June L. Matthews of Front Royal; grandson, Jamie C. Matthews of Front Royal; a brother-in-law, John T. Matthews of Front Royal; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Monday, March 13, from 1:00 to 2:00 pm at Maddox Funeral Home, followed by a Home Going graveside service at 2:00 p.m. at Prospect Hill Cemetery with the Rev. Alfred Woods officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601.