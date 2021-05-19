Berries available at your local U-pick

Berry picking is a beloved summer pastime, and there are many U-pick farms that welcome visitors at this time of year. If you’re looking for a wholesome activity to do outdoors, consider handpicking strawberries, raspberries, blueberries, and more. The best part is eating them when you get home.

A safe activity

In 2020, the U-pick tradition gained popularity thanks to the pandemic. Many families sought out fresh air and flocked to nearby farms to get away from it all.

Fortunately, many U-pick farms were able to provide a safe experience by taking health precautions. In addition, berry picking has the advantage of being an outdoor activity that can be done while keeping ample physical distance between yourself and others. Plus, since you’re the only one who will touch the fruit you take home, you don’t have to worry about cross-contamination.

If you pick more than you can eat, remember there are a number of ways to preserve fresh berries. Freezing, dehydrating, and canning are all good ways of keeping these summer fruits on hand. Making jam is another great option.

Avoid disappointment

Before you visit a U-pick farm in your area, learn about the health procedures adopted by the farm and make sure there’s enough fruit in the fields for a good harvest. You can typically get this information by calling the producer or checking their website or Facebook page.