Berry v. Town of Front Royal: Judge rules Town must produce communications with hired attorney, Berry may re-depose Tederick and LeTasha Thompson
Following a Tuesday, May 3 ruling by United States Judge Thomas T. Cullen the Town of Front Royal must provide all communications with an attorney hired to assist with the investigation of sexual harassment claims lodged by former Front Royal Town Council clerk Jennifer Berry Brown.
Cullen’s ruling upheld U.S. Magistrate Joel C. Hoppe’s order that the Town must disclose all communications with attorney Julia Judkins regarding that investigation, Judkins’s factual findings and conclusions from the investigation and her advice about any remedial measures taken in response to any alleged harassment. He also ruled that Berry Brown may re-depose Councilmember Letasha Thompson and the Town’s corporate designee, Matthew Tederick. (A corporate designee is a person who, during a lawsuit’s discovery phase, provides testimony that becomes the binding testimony of the corporation, or in this case, the Town of Front Royal.)
In Judge Hoppe’s March 31 Memorandum and Opinion, which partially ruled in Berry Brown’s favor, he cited the Oct. 7, 2021, deposition of Matt Tederick, in which the former interim town manager stated that Ms. Judkins’s role was “to advise Town Council as it relates to a complaint that was made by [Brown]” and further testified that the Town had retained a firm specializing in employment matters because he “wanted an outside set of eyes, an expert in personnel matters to offer legal advice and counsel in the event it was needed.”
Judge Hoppe wrote in his Memorandum and Opinion that any legal advice given by Ms. Judkin regarding Berry is protected by attorney-client privilege, though communications with Judkins about the investigation of Brown’s harassment complaints, her conclusions from the investigation, and her advice about any remedial measures taken in response to the alleged harassment were not covered by attorney-client privilege. Hoppe ordered the Town to disclose those communications.
Judge Cullen wrote that Hoppe found, “based largely on Tederick’s testimony, that the Town hired Judkins to investigate Brown’s complaints and ensure the investigation was conducted lawfully, and that the Town apparently relied on Judkins (at least in part) to determine if (Councilman William) Sealock’s behavior constituted sexual harassment or created a hostile work environment.”
Cullen continues, “It is worth noting that Tederick repeatedly stated that the Town would rely on the opinion of “legal counsel and the HR department” rather than exclusively relying on outside counsel.”
Judge Cullen opined that “the Town relied on Judkins both to conduct its investigation and to reach essential conclusions that bear on the ultimate issue of the Town’s liability for Sealock’s alleged harassment. That reliance necessarily puts Judkins’s advice to the Town at issue.”
He wrote that, at some point, the Town hired attorney Julia Judkins as outside counsel to act as “an expert in personnel matters and to offer legal advice and counsel in the event it was needed.” (From the Oct. 7, 2021, deposition of Matthew Tederick.)
Cullen continued, “The Town must disclose, as Judge Hoppe directed, all communications with Judkins regarding that investigation, Judkins’s factual findings and conclusions from the investigation, and her advice about any remedial measures taken in response to Sealock’s alleged harassment.”
Judge Cullen ordered that the “Town is ordered to produce all documents and communications related to its former outside counsel, Julia Judkins’s, investigation of and involvement in Plaintiff Jennifer Berry Brown’s sexual harassment allegations. Brown may further re-depose Councilmember Letasha Thompson and the Town’s corporate designee, Matthew Tederick, about the same topic. “
Both parties were ordered to schedule a status conference as soon as practicable to discuss the effect of this ruling on the parties’ pending motions for summary judgment.
Ms. Berry Brown filed a civil complaint in federal court on Jan. 4, 2021, claiming sexual harassment by former Front Royal elected officials and wrongful termination from her job as clerk of council as retaliation for that filing.
Board authorizes additional Election Security Software purchase, bridge name change compromise, Wendling’s elevation to Planning Director – and more
Following presentations on the Fiscal Year-2020/2021 Audit process and report and a staff recommendation on renewing the recently switched to United Healthcare employee insurance program, the Warren County Board of Supervisors tackled a fairly light May 3rd morning meeting action agenda before hitting the closed and work session trenches. Other than board and staff reports, that open meeting agenda was comprised of a 12-item Consent Agenda of routine business and adjournment to a three-pronged closed session.
However, two items were pulled from the Consent Agenda for discussion prior to any action. They were “Purchase of Certified Elections Software and Budget Transfers” totaling $32,638 to accomplish that purchase; and Resolutions of Support for the Sons of Liberty-requested renaming of the North and South Fork Bridges over the Shenandoah River just north of the Town of Front Royal after Revolutionary War Generals Daniel Morgan and Joseph Warren.
The bottom line on the bridge renamings was that the North Fork Bridge was named “General Daniel Morgan Veterans’ Memorial Bridge” and the “South Fork Bridge, Major General Dr. Joseph Warren Veterans Memorial Bridge”. The inclusion of “Veterans Memorial Bridge” in both names appeared to be an acknowledgment of former Happy Creek Supervisor Tony Carter’s recent meeting request that a previously named “Veterans Memorial Bridge” acknowledging the sacrifice of all county war veterans be maintained on at least one of the involved bridges. Walt Mabe’s motion, seconded by Vicky Cook, to approve the name changes as submitted passed by a 4-0 vote, current Happy Creek Supervisor Jay Butler absent.
The staff summary of the Election equipment purchase explained the necessity of the $32,638 in various interfund budget transfers being a result of State General Assembly legislation requiring additional Election equipment “Security Standards” be in place statewide by July 1, 2022. Staff noted that the ePollTAB Precinct Management System software has a somewhat lengthy lead time on implementation, suggesting approval of the purchase “as soon as possible”. And with an explanation of the various transfers being allowed within the county budget structure to answer Fork District Supervisor Vicky Cook’s funding questions, that approval came by the same 4-0 vote on Cook’s motion, seconded by Mabe. County Administrator Daley observed that the availability of the money for the purchase within the County’s budget structure was exactly the type of thing described to the board during new audit company Robinson, Farmer, Cox Associates CPA Michael Lupton’s earlier presentation to them.
The remainder of the Consent Agenda was also approved by a 4-0 vote on a motion by Board Chair Cheryl Cullers, seconded by Delores Oates. Items approved were D.R. Horton’s request for the release of a Performance Bond in the amount of $2,070,442 “for the completion of the required physical improvements for Blue Ridge Shadows Subdivision Phase 3”; authorization to advertise for public hearings four Conditional Use Permit (CUP) requests for Short-Term Tourist Rentals; a CUP request for Rivermont Baptist Church’s operation of a Day/Child Care Center/Nursery on Agriculturally-zoned land and a related ordinance amendment; one Private-Use Camping CUP request; and two personnel matters.
The personnel matters included were a “Reclassification of Administrative Assistant Positions” in the County Attorney’s Office, Planning, and Economic Development Departments to that of Office Manager; and the elevation of County Zoning Officer Chase Lenz to Zoning Administrator with additional authority to enforce County Zoning Ordinances, effective May 3rd.
County Administrator Ed Daley deferred the outset of his report to Deputy County Administrator Taryn Logan. Logan announced Lenz’s elevation to zoning administrator after serving as zoning officer since July 2021, as well as the appointment of Deputy Planning Director Matt Wendling to the planning director’s position, freeing predecessor and still-Acting Planning Director Joe Petty up to take his new in-house WC EDA director’s duties on full time.
The County got an overall good report on the Fiscal Year-2020/2021 Audit. To see details presented in the Robinson, Farmer, Cox Associates CPA’s summary, see the PowerPoint presentation here. Perhaps due to outstanding legal issues involved, including adversarial civil litigation between the Town of Front Royal and the FR-WC EDA, which the County has now taken in-house with the Town’s withdrawal from involvement, it was noted that financial statements related to the FR-WC EDA were omitted from the audit report. The auditor further noted that related materials were “discreetly presented” and no opinion on the related finances was given as a public part of the audit. “The amounts by which this omission would affect the assets, deferred outflow of resources, liabilities, deferred inflows of resources, net position, revenues, and expenses of this discretely presented component unit have not been determined,” one page in the summary PowerPoint stated.
The meeting went behind closed doors into Executive Session at 10:32 AM to discuss personnel matters, a pending real estate transaction, and legal issues surrounding the Shenandoah Farms Sanitary District. Those personnel matters included the Board of Building Code Appeals, the WC EDA Board of Directors, and the Front Royal Airport Commission. On the real estate front, the topic was “Acquisition of Real Property re: Property Located in the Fork Magisterial District Within the Limits of the Town of Front Royal.”
Speaking of the Farms Sanitary District, following a lengthy work session discussion with VDOT officials and Public Works Director Mike Berry later in the day, it appears the board has decided to proceed with the rapidly escalating cost Old Oak Lane Phase 4, and eventually 5, project in the Farms.
That decision conflicts with the Property Owners of Shenandoah Farms (POSF) recommendation those projects covering about a mile of roadway be abandoned in favor of more affordable road projects that would improve significantly more roadway in the sprawling Sanitary District. Estimates as high as $1.5 million for completion of the Old Oak Lane work versus under $200,000 for extensive tar and chip work around the rural subdivision have been forecast by POSF officials.
Out of the Closed Session 63-minutes later, the board appointed Ryan Oates to the Board of Building Code Appeals. The board also authorized the county administrator to advertise for applicants to serve on a Shenandoah Farms Sanitary District Advisory Board in the wake of the agreement to dissolve the 2011 County Management Agreement, effective July 1, at the request of the Property Owners of Shenandoah Farms (POSF), that had managed the Sanitary District from its 1995 inception to 2010/11. How that open recruitment of an advisory board will impact the POSF’s future role remains to be seen.
At 12:38 PM the board adjourned the meeting and convened into a four-topic work session. Two of those topics, well three if you count the VDOT Report originally scheduled for the open meeting that was deferred to the work session where two VDOT-related topics were on the agenda, revolved around Virginia Department of Transportation projects and funding streams, County priorities on road projects. That discussion included the above-referenced Old Oak Lane Phase 4 and 5 upgrades in the Shenandoah Farms Sanitary District.
Following staff presentations on a proposed county ordinance amendment on Procurement Policies and a Code Chapter addition related to the often-helpful Public-Private Education Facilities and Infrastructure Act of 2002, the work session adjourned at 3:51 PM. All 3-hours-and-13-minutes of the work session is available for viewing on the County work session video, as is the approximately hour-and-35-minute open session meeting’s video here, as well.
Sheriff Carter finds himself in one-person minority on RSW Jail leadership in wake of recent inmate fatalities
The Rappahannock-Shenandoah-Warren (Counties) Regional Jail (RSWRJ) dealt with Fiscal Year 2023 budget variables, the advisability of seeking American Correctional Association (ACA) certification, and the aftermath of the facility inmate opioid overdoses and one fatality, among other business at its meeting of April 28. And while discussion of “personnel matters” related to the “secreting in” of those opioid drugs continues to be done in Closed Session, it spilled into the re-convened open meeting after an hour-and-fifty-minutes behind closed doors.
That occurred when the only of the board’s three county sheriffs present for the 2 PM meeting, Shenandoah County Sheriff Tim Carter submitted a motion “to remove” RSW Regional Jail Superintendent Russ Gilkison “from his position immediately”. Carter prefaced his motion acknowledging he knew it likely would not have enough support to even get to a vote. And he was correct, the motion died without a second from the other eight board members present.
Following the meeting’s adjournment Royal Examiner asked Sheriff Carter about his putting forward the motion he seemed to acknowledge knowing would have no support. “I think we need new leadership in this position. I think he’s placed our communities and the board in a bad position. And I’ve heard enough from those closed session meetings to lead me to believe – I don’t have any confidence in him.”
However, two other board members expressed a different perspective following the meeting. “Superintendent Gilkison has my complete confidence. He has masterfully managed the RSW Regional Jail facility and I strongly believe he has and continues to do what is best for inmates, staff, and the communities the facility serves, which balance can be very difficult to accomplish,” Authority Chairman and Rappahannock County Administrator Garrey Curry told Royal Examiner. Curry noted he was speaking for himself, not as chairman for the authority board as a whole.
Queried about the Carter motion dying without a second, Warren County Administrator and Authority Board member Ed Daley said, “The two incidents (the Dec. 12, 2021, Jonte Smith overdose fatality and March 1, 2022, female inmate Kacey Kerns death during a possible suicide attempt) demonstrate the importance of having procedures in place and ensuring that they are followed. We discussed the compliance report from the State Department of Corrections in March. It was very positive. The American Correctional Association (ACA) provides accreditation for correctional facilities that meet various standards. Russ has been gathering information regarding ACA standards and shared what he has with us at the meeting. We have asked for additional information regarding the value and the cost of ACA Accreditation compared to State Accreditation. The Superintendent and his staff are clearly on task and leading the Board in a positive direction.”
The motion into Closed Session included in the meeting agenda packet reads: “Closed Session Pursuant to (Code) 2.2-3711 A1 for the discussion of personnel matters involving the performance of specific staff that was involved in the recent deaths in custody”. However, a late addition was added regarding “the possibility of litigation related to inmate deaths”.
Knowing he couldn’t comment on specifics of an ongoing investigation into personnel issues revolving around the recent fatal incidents, particularly the smuggling of drugs into the facility, we asked Superintendent Gilkison about the RSW Jail’s policy on searches of inmates entering the jail that were in place at the time it is believed the involved drugs were smuggled into RSWRJ in early December. He provided Royal Examiner with facility entry search policy guidelines predating the overdose incidents. Those guidelines, from which the below excerpts were taken, were implemented February 24, 2020, rescinding “all previous rules and regulations pertaining to the subject” at RSWRJ.
Unclothed Searches
1. Unclothed searches will be conducted on all general population inmates returning from court, regardless of the jurisdiction, as well as all newly committed inmates that will be assigned to general population. This is an effort to prevent any contraband coming into the facility; examples include, but are not limited to, the following:
- After receiving information directly from the arresting officer that the subject being committed may possibly be concealing weapons, drugs or contraband.
- Subject has a previous record of concealing contraband, weapons or drugs.
- Subject has previous or current charges involving drugs, weapons or smuggling.
- Has been incarcerated at another facility and is being transferred into the custody of the RSW Regional Jail. This includes those going out for overnight court to other jurisdictions.
- Any Work Release inmate removed from the program will be strip searched when the inmate returns to the RSW Regional Jail.
19. Per, Virginia Code 19.2-59.1, no person in custodial arrest for a traffic infraction, a Class 3 or Class 4 Misdemeanor or a violation of city, county or town ordinance, punishable by no more than thirty (30) days in jail, will be strip searched upon committal unless there is reasonable cause to believe on the part of a law enforcement officer that the individual is concealing a weapon.
1. All persons, once committed to the jail and after classification and medical screenings are completed, will have an unclothed search conducted prior to moving into General Population housing. No individual shall be moved to General Population prior to being unclothed searched.
At its March meeting the RSWRJ Authority approved the acquisition of scanners that are designed to augment full body and body cavity searches. The Tek84 Intercept Whole Body Security Scanning System was approved for purchase at an initial cost of $149,000 with funding split between the Jail’s General Fund and Commissary Fund. It was noted that in the current Fiscal Year-2022 about $159,000 in additional bed rental fees had been collected from what was the projected revenue for the entire fiscal year. Some of that surplus would be applied to the General Fund contribution to the purchase. After the initial three-year parts, labor, and service contract expires an annual maintenance cost of $7,500 per year was forecast. There were no dissenting votes to the purchase.
ACA Accreditation
Also at its 2 PM April 28th meeting, as noted by Ed Daley above, the RSWRJ Authority Board discussed the advisability of seeking American Correctional Association (ACA) accreditation. Information presented to the board noted that of a total of 59 jails in Virginia only 9 currently hold ACA accreditation. That includes 2 of 23 regional jails and 7 of 36 local jails. With an annual cost of $13,500 tied to achieving the official certification and maintaining it, the board decided additional information was necessary before reaching a decision. It was observed that a number of jails that had sought and received the certification had since lost or given it up.
Seeking information on why jails that had sought the accreditation and then given it up voluntarily would be helpful in understanding perceived drawbacks to official membership. It was noted that a jail could seek to self-regulate to the ACA standards without official involvement or accreditation from the national organization.
FY-2023 Budget
As to the jail’s approximately $16-million draft FY-23 budget, like municipalities across the commonwealth, RSW Regional Jail is awaiting final approval of a state budget. With state contributions still up in the air, the board and Finance and Personnel Committee are working with two Cost Of Living Act (COLA) increases, one at 10%, the other at 5%. It was predicted that the likely outcome of state funding would lead to a 5% or 4% increase. A vote was delayed, likely to next month’s meeting. The possibility of a work session prior to that late May meeting to cover over a final draft proposal, hopefully with actual state number to fill in, was broached.
In other business, during his Superintendent’s Report, Gilkison told the board that currently there are no COVID cases in the facility. However, screenings and quarantines upon entry are still being observed as a precaution. Work Release teams are still hitting various neighborhood roads for trash pickups, which has been well-received by impacted neighborhoods, Gilkison told the board. The facility is still dealing with over 40 staffing vacancies, some incurred with the onset of the COVID pandemic.
Prior to the late afternoon adjournment, coming meeting dates of May 26, July 28, and September 22 were set. All Authority Board meetings convene at 2 PM, generally following a 1:30 PM Finance and Personnel Committee meeting, as was the case this month.
WC EDA explores property sales, LFCC intern program, and meeting notification updates
The Board of Directors of the Front Royal and Warren County Economic Development Authority held the monthly board meeting on April 22, 2022, in person at the Warren County Government Center. The Board held the open session first. Items on the open agenda were change in time for the monthly Board of Directors’ meeting, review of the EDA properties, update of list for individual notice for EDA meetings, and an intern program.
The Board reviewed the EDA properties and possible avenues for disposition of the parcels. Jeff Browne stated LFCC interns would be available in May for possible EDA projects. The interns would be working for credit. Jeff asked board members to get back to him by April 29th at the latest with any ideas. Potential projects include review and organization of past strategic plans for the EDA and community and making them available to all at the library.
Jorie Martin, secretary, stated all monthly meeting dates and special meetings of the EDA are posted on the website currently with the agenda. Jorie informed the board currently notice is sent to 32 individuals who requested to be individually notified of all meetings via email. The notification list has not been updated for over 18 months. Jorie Martin requested the board authorize her to notify current individuals on the list that all meetings are posted on the web and to verify they wish to continue with individual notice. The board agreed notice could be sent to persons currently on the list confirming their desire to continue to receive individual notice. In addition, anyone currently not on the list but would like to receive individual notice via email of all EDA meetings please send an email to mmartin@wceda.com.
Jeff Browne requested the EDA meetings return to 8 a.m. on the fourth Friday and the meeting location return to the EDA building. The board unanimously supported the changes. The changes will be posted on the website.
The Board went into closed session and no motions were made a result of closed session.
The next meeting is May 27th at 8 a.m. Please note time change. All meetings are posted on the website.
(A WC EDA Press Release)
Council approves renaming two streets George E. Banks Blvd to honor former mayor
The Front Royal Town Council, at its regular meeting Monday evening, conducted a public hearing regarding a proposed street name change for a portion of Edgemont Ave. and all of Scranton Avenue to George E. Banks Blvd.
Ten citizens, two of them children of the late council member and mayor, spoke with admiration and respect for the man that Banks was, and cited this role in the Town’s integration history. Banks was the first Black council member as well as the first Black mayor of Front Royal. He served on the council from July 1, 1977-June 30, 1986, and July 1, 1994-June 30, 1996. Banks served as mayor from July 1, 1996-June 20, 2000. Mr. Banks passed away on January 13, 2022, at the age of 79.
Banks’ son, Anthony “Tony” Fletcher, and daughter Stephanie Banks spoke lovingly of their father and cited his role as the first Black councilman and mayor, as well as the countless hours he gave to the community and its citizens, even after working long hours at United Parcel Service, and later as a bus driver for Warren County Public Schools.
Ms. Banks told the council that her father was a man who continued mentoring others and serving the community as a longtime poll worker in the North River District, in addition to visiting the sick and shut-ins, until the Covid pandemic forced him to stop. “Please, she told the council, do the right thing and name the street after my father, George E. Banks Blvd.”
Anthony Fletcher, spoke of his pride as a young boy scout, seeing his dad at work as a council member, and later as mayor. He also listed some of the projects his father helped bring about: additional ball fields being built for town youth, the Front Royal revitalization project, and the extension of water lines to the county, north of Town. Mr. Banks was also instrumental in getting Northwestern Community Services to expand mental health services in Front Royal.
Fletcher continued, saying his father had “love skills…he led with a shovel, not a pen” and remembered how Banks had brought food and coffee to lineman working to restore power in Town limits. Renaming the streets George E. Banks Blvd., Fletcher said, “is about the people of the town, not George Eddie Banks.”
Other citizens speaking in favor of renaming a portion of Edgemont Ave. and Scranton Ave. George E. Banks Blvd. included: John Cermak, who said he looked up to Banks after meeting him and being invited into the Banks’ home. “I didn’t know him when I met him, but I looked up to him. He was pleasant, kind, and a great person. It is a great idea to see his name on those streets.”
Rea Howarth spoke to council about the gifts Banks brought to town, and of the love, he shared for Front Royal’s citizens and, especially, the children. Howarth said she was “struck by the love of Banks that those who knew him as children had” and how a number of them spoke at Banks’ funeral about what he had meant to them.
Former Town Council candidate A.D. Carter came to the podium to tell council members, “I’m expecting you to do what’s right,” referring to the proposed street name change. Carter spoke of how he and Banks were” two Vietnam vets who knew how to get the job done.
“Banks is the reason I ran for Town Council,” Carter said. “He did everything from the heart and let the works that he did speak for him.
Others speaking in support of George E. Banks Blvd. were Mary Bailey, Eric Olsen, Wayne, Joan Brooks, and Rev. Al Woods.
Following the public hearing regarding the proposed street name change, the Council unanimously approved the new ordinance. The 11 homes on Edgemont Ave. and the seven homes on Scranton Ave affected will be notified by the town. Of the 18 homes on those streets, half of the residents signed a petition to encourage the town to create George E. Banks Blvd.
In other Council Action, the panel:
- Recognized Front Royal Police Corporal Steve Mauck, who is retiring.
- Honored Wayne Sealock for serving 17 years on the Town of Front Royal Board of Zoning Appeals.
- Approved nomination of Andi A. Robinson to the Circuit Court Judge to the Board of Zoning Appeals for a five-year term beginning May 1, 2022.
- Approved the Town’s Annual Appropriation Ordinance for the FY2022-2023 Budget, effective July 1, 2022-June 30, 2023.
- Approved the addition of a dollar-per-hour premium for hours worked during a qualifying night shift.
- Approved a Proclamation declaring May 15-21, 2022, as Public Works Week in the Town.
- Approved the Town’s Capital Improvement Plan (CIP).
- Approved a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the Town of Front Royal, Warren County, Valley Health System, and Northern Shenandoah Valley Health System to create a Drug Treatment Court Program.
The Council went into Closed Session following the meeting for the following:
- the discussion, consideration, assignment, appointment, promotion, performance, demotion, salaries, disciplining, or resignation of specific public officers, appointees, or employees of any public body, specific to the Town Council Vacancy, pursuant to Virginia Code §2.2-3711. A.1 of the Code of Virginia; and,
- consultation with legal counsel and briefings by staff members or consultants pertaining to probable litigation, where such consultation or briefing in an open meeting would adversely affect the negotiating or litigating posture of the public body, specifically, the Warren County Economic Development Authority, pursuant to Section 2.2-3711. A. 7. of the Code of Virginia.
Watch the Town Council Meeting here.
Town Planning Commission adopts new bylaws, continues discussions on Comprehensive Plan progress
The Front Royal Planning Commission Met on April 20th with a very short agenda – discussion and adoption of their bylaws, which have been under rewrite and review for several months. The Bylaws previously required the Commission to consist of six members, and the new bylaws require only five. The last update of the bylaws was approved in January 2008. The Article III membership requirements include residence in town; and a wording change removed the obsolete term “Free holders” and replaced it with a requirement that at least one-half of the members be property owners. The other significant change to the bylaws inserted a statement in Article VIII, Order of Business, regarding the Citizen’s Comments or Concerns section of a regular meeting:
Members of the public wishing to speak during the Citizen’s Comments or Concerns period shall sign in with the clerk of the commission prior to the start of the meeting and speakers shall be subject to the following reasonable time, place, (and) manner restrictions: (1) a three (3) minute time limit, (2) the speakers comments shall be relevant to the business of the Commission and directed to the Commission, (3) the speaker’s comments shall not address the subject matter of a public hearing being held during the same meeting, (4) no personal attacks, indecorous language, or display of signs, placards, posters, or other disruptive displays.
This section is the citizen’s doorway into the proceedings of the Commission and ensures that a valuable right is defined and protected. It’s also important to point out that the bylaws also require the Commission to maintain minutes of each meeting and those minutes become a public record.
On a motion by William Gordon, with a second by Douglas Jones, the Commission unanimously voted to approve the bylaws.
After that brief 11-minute regular meeting Chairman Daryl Merchant convened a work session to discuss the ongoing work on the Town’s Comprehensive Plan. Chairman Merchant expressed concern over the lack of substantive response from the Town Council and Economic Development Authority (FREDA) at the April 10 Joint Meeting in which the consultant contractor, Summit, gave an update on the plan. At that meeting, covered in an earlier Royal Examiner story, questions from FREDA members and Council members were sparse and general in nature. That may be because they were seeing preliminary documents for the first time. Commissioner Jones observed that his takeaway from the April 6 joint meeting was that the Town Council expected the Comprehensive Plan would remain in the Planning Commission’s hands until it was a complete draft, whereupon the Council could provide their input and changes.
Chairman Merchant indicated that the land use maps that were part of the initial Existing Conditions submission were outdated. This is a concern because that is a barometer of how growth can be managed. He said that with only 1000 acres or thereabouts of currently developable land in the town (600 in one parcel), it will be vitally important to develop it right, particularly if the projected population increase comes to pass. “Eventually we will run out of room!” Merchant observed.
Planning Director Lauryn Kopishke said that Summit had asked for topics for Public Engagement sessions that will be held during the remainder of the drafting process. There is confusion about opportunities for public input, and Commissioner Marchner said that some residents may be more or less inclined to participate, depending on topics. All the commissioners agreed that transportation is a major interest for residents, whether they are local business owners, commuters, or shoppers.
That brought about a lively discussion about what topics would be most useful. Chairman Merchant asked if a Plan “Table of Contents” was available to identify areas that the plan would cover. Since September 2021 the citizen surveys and public events have provided a snapshot of opinion, and the Commission and Planning Department with its consultant now have to flesh out the information that has been received to help the commission and the Town Council make healthy decisions.
Commissioner William Gordon has been collecting input on so-far delivered documents and those inputs are routed to the Planning Director for the use of the team. The chairman asked Planning Director Kopishke to contact Summit and clarify what the role of the Commission should be going forward, as well as the format of further public engagement events. He then suggested that commission members could help stimulate public interest by using local media interviews and stories, so that a wider variety of participants can help guide the Comprehensive Plan as it is finalized. The final document is currently scheduled to be presented to the commission and town council in August, followed by Zoning and Subdivision ordinance rewrites by February 2023.
Warren County Supervisors accept POSF notice of termination of Farms Sanitary District Management Agreement as of June 30
Following an hour closed session to open its evening monthly meeting of April, the Warren County Board of Supervisors convened its open session at 7 PM, Tuesday, April 19. And one of two items added to the agenda at the meeting’s outset as “Additional New Business” to be considered as the meeting’s last matters of discussion or action produced an agenda surprise for those few remaining to the meeting’s adjournment at 9:15 PM.
That surprise was acceptance of “the notice of termination of the Shenandoah Farms Subdivision Sanitary District Management Agreement provided by the Property Owners of Shenandoah Farms, Inc. … to be effective June 30, 2022.” Legal advice on the Farms Sanitary District was again one of the topics the board considered behind closed doors Tuesday evening, as it was the previous week.
Other closed session topics on April 19th included legal advice surrounding various FR-WC EDA litigations, including the dueling civil suits with the Town of Front Royal, that against Jennifer McDonald and other civil case defendants, and “other potential claims and litigations relating to other possible liabilities of the EDA, the recovery of EDA funds and assets, and the outstanding indebtedness of the EDA”; as well as the much-recently discussed behind closed doors “prospective business or industry” proposed to be located in the Shenandoah District on both sides of the Town/County boundary line.
But with no public action or comment on those matters, it was the County’s acceptance of the POSF’s initiative to retake management control of the Sanitary District that was the evening’s eye-opener.
But about Old Oak Lane
But in a related matter, the fate of Phases 4 and 5 of the Old Oak Lane Rural Addition Revenue Sharing Projects was much less clear after a lengthy discussion of design, cost, and funding variables. The agenda packet staff summary noted that on March 29, the POSF had requested withdrawal from the projects due to cost increases.
“All engineering needs to be discontinued so no further cost is incurred. At this time any further rural road program should be paused until further notice,” POSF Chairman Ralph Rinaldi wrote to County Public Works Director Mike Berry in that March 29 notice of his board’s vote to withdraw at this time.
The matter was originally part of the Consent Agenda for routine business requiring no public discussion. Berry’s agenda summary noted that, “The decision to withdraw was made after County Staff presented the significant construction cost increases anticipated, to the POSF. Old Oak IV construction cost is currently estimated at $598,950 beyond the VDOT approved construction budget of $998,250. Similar increases are anticipated for Old Oak V with a current VDOT budget of $1,077,903.”
Berry also pointed out that “100% of the anticipated construction cost increase would need to be paid by Warren County and Shenandoah Farms Sanitary District.” Being for about a mile of road improvements and looking at an estimated $1.2 million in additional costs to be covered by the County and Sanitary District funding there was apparently little or no pushback by county staff to the POSF request.
However, Farms resident Melissa Chappell-White urged the board to postpone a decision during Public Comments early in the meeting. North River District Supervisor Delores Oates then led the board’s effort to get additional information before committing to a withdrawal from the projects. Sanitary District tax revenue collected in recent years earmarked for the projects were a primary concern Oates expressed in seeking to delay a decision on withdrawal. Her motion to table a decision passed by a 5-0 vote.
But prior to that vote to table and with the threat of additional costs being incurred on the County end if preparation for the projects continues, Public Works Director Berry presented a lengthy explanation of those cost increases in the VDOT assisted projects. He said cost hikes revolved around engineering costs related to design changes on originally planned traditional culverts found to be necessary to handle the amount of stormwater anticipated to flow down the roads. The change was described as a series of four specially designed box culverts, essentially “bridges” that were termed “a catastrophic change” financially.
Asked if there was a drop-dead date or optimum time for a board decision, Berry replied, “Yesterday”. Noting the potential of additional costs being incurred as the projects move forward, County Administrator Ed Daley observed, “We need to fish or cut bait.” It appeared the board would adjust its coming work session agendas to accommodate a quick turnaround on a decision, possibly by May 3.
Other business
As the last Public Comments speaker, County Department of Social Services Director Jon Martz rose to acknowledge April as Child Abuse Prevention Month. With County Parks & Rec, this Saturday, April 23, WC DSS will host a Child Abuse Recognition Jubilee in support of the prevention of child abuse open free to the public at the 15th Street football field at the Health & Human Services Complex. Special guests at the event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. will be Bikers Against Child Abuse, an advocacy group that supports victims of child abuse in court appearances. They will make their bikes available for photo ops to children attending the event, Martz noted. So, come out and have some fun in support of all this community’s children.
Six Public Hearings began at 7:30, five of those being Conditional Use Permit (CUP) requests for Short-Term Tourist Rentals, the other for a timeframe variance request to allow a “Voluntary Transfer of a Proposed Subdivided Lot to an Immediate Family Member”. Only one of the six drew a public speaker, and that was a supportive neighbor of the final Short-Term Tourist Rental permit request. Planning Director Joe Petty, Deputy Director Matt Wendling, and Zoning Officer Chase Lenz summarized the various requests for the board. On recommendations of approval from the County Planning Commission with various conditions attached, all six were approved by 5-0 votes by the supervisors.
Following the opening public hearing on the Subdivided Lot Variance request of Robert and Crystal Dolan, those Short-Term Tourist Rental permitting requests were in order of presentation for:
Emilia Simeonova and Sergei Kulaev at 5462 Browntown Road;
Jerry Lang Jr. at 468 Lands Run Road;
Nicholas Webster and Morgan McCabe at 203 Mossy Rock Way;
Pratik Patel at 368 Freeze Road;
And Michael and Judith Albarelli at 740 Broad Run Road.
Tax Rates were approved as advertised for “Calendar Year 2022 … except for the Personal Property Tax Rate due to ongoing concerns about vehicle valuation increases.
Then a second item added to the agenda at the meeting’s outset, at the request of County Administrator Daley, and the final business of the evening was adoption of a draft Sanitary District Policy for Tree/Brush Removal and Wood Disposal. After another presentation by Public Works Director Berry and an Oates-propelled philosophical discussion on the relative merits of rules surrounding making cut wood from the sides of Sanitary District roads available for residents’ pick-up for heating use versus intrusive governmental oversight, the draft was approved by a 4-1 vote, Oates casting the lone dissenting vote of the evening.
