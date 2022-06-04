Best practices for emailing your CV

Do you have to respond to an employment offer by email? If so, adopt the following best practices to improve your chance of success.

• Use a professional email address. An email address that starts with chocolate137 doesn’t project a professional image. Instead, use your first and last names.

• Be specific in the subject line. If you don’t want your message to go directly to the junk folder, include the precise title of the job and the listing number if applicable. Your subject line should look like this: Application for Press Relations Officer position.

• Pay attention to your writing. If the body of the email serves as your official cover letter, include an overview of your experience and skills and why you think the recruiter should look at your CV. If you attach your cover letter, opt for a concise email message inviting the reader to look at the attachments. In any case, your email message must be error-free and end with an appropriately polite closing.

• Send your documents in PDF format. Using PDF format will ensure the recruiter won’t have to deal with corrupted formatting or, worse, attachments they can’t open at all. Moreover, give your attachments clear filenames, like CV_firstname_surname_position.

Finally, check your inbox regularly, including your spam folder, so you can reply promptly to any responses you receive. Best of luck with your job search.