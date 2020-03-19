Opinion
Better safe than sorry?
Everybody has an opinion – time will tell who is right about the level of response and its impacts on the economy and small business versus the actual health threat the COVID-19 Coronavirus presents to nations and the world as a whole.
However, when one lets partisan ideology interfere with one’s thought process, you tend to stray from objective, analysis-based opinion, into partisan justification and vilification, as Mr. Kushner appears to here. He criticizes Democratic Governor Northam for instituting front-end, proactive measures suggested by the scientific community, as other governors around the nation also are; while defending Republican President Trump for his 180-degree waffling, again blaming Democrats, and one guesses their “allies” in the scientific community, for actions including the president’s one-day flip from calling the COVID-19 Coronavirus “a Democratic hoax” on the campaign stump, to freezing all flights to, from Europe, initially save the two countries where he has golf courses.
If you let partisanship and political ideology prevent objective analysis of portions of your opinion, how measured should we take the rest of one’s analysis to be?
While I have initially tended to agree that much of the COVID-19 response has been over-cautious and perhaps not justified by the national or even international numbers, a medical-scientific-grounded friend has pointed out to me that the potential for viral mutations could suddenly expand the problem on a variety of levels, including numbers.
Doing little or nothing and see how things go without the means to adequately test for the disease to allow for accurate numbers to be calculated and targeted quarantines to be imposed, due to an early federal administrative lapse in response – seems a potentially dangerous course.
The experience of the small town in Italy where that nation’s first death was reported, points to the importance of being able to calculate ACCURATE numbers, rather than estimates, on how many and who is infected. That town of 3,000 tested every citizen, identifying both symptomatic and non-symptomatic infected people. They were able to isolate and treat all infected while letting the rest of their population function on a more normal level. And it is reported they have stopped the disease in the town.
In the absence of that ability to test all, treat and quarantine based on the result of those tests, I find myself drifting in the direction of perhaps “better safe than sorry” – without the mass hysteria hoarding of TP or forced small business closings – is the way to go.
Roger Bianchini
Front Royal
Opinion
COVID-19 – Governments help or hindrance?
While I am reasonably concerned about having a new virus that affects global health, I am even more troubled by our governments’ overreaction. I’m taking a moment to vent in an effort to limit my frustration.
As with the government overreaction to 9/11 that gave us the Patriot Act and the TSA, which increased government intrusion in our lives and reduced personal liberty, the state and federal proposals to address COVID-19 are equally troubling. Wide-ranging economic and societal damage will result from their mitigation plans. Their social separation and business closing recommendations and spending proposals will cause much more difficult than the disease itself! As of March 18, there were only approximately 8,000 testings positive and only 118 deaths in a population of approximately 330 million. That demonstrates that the health effect of this disease is EXTREMELY low, and not even comparable to the flu that has become an accepted part of our daily lives (12,000-62,000 deaths/yr), even though the new virus may have a higher contagion rate. Government reaction to the 2009 swine flu (10,000+ deaths) was extremely minimal compared to what’s happening today, and the public should be educated on how we were able to take that new health risk in stride without up-ending the social and economic apple cart.
While having any additional health risk to seniors is unfortunate, especially those with underlying medical issues, that circumstance is much less damaging to society than the economic and quality of life results being caused by government reaction. Disrupting an economy that was functioning at the top of its game, and was the envy of the world, is nothing short of calamitous. Adding more debt without any plan to return to fiscal sanity is lunacy on steroids. How can we justify ‘kicking the can down the road’ regarding the responsibility of addressing our country’s debt problem? We keep putting the same self-absorbed lame-brains in office that refuse to be fiscally responsible, so it’s on us, not them!!!
Virginia’s Governor has brilliantly (NOT) ordered restaurants and work-out facilities to limit itself to 10 patrons at a time. This all but closes those establishments and puts people out of work because it’s not profitable to stay open for such a low amount of business. Exercise machines and restaurant tables were basically 6 feet apart anyways so the separation was occurring under normal conditions without the Governor’s short-sighted restrictions. With masses of people in grocery stores and other retail establishments, the comparative effect of this order was like a drop of water in a 5-gallon bucket. How about we continue business as usual, except that some will get sick but most will survive, and we’ll produce helpful antibodies and give science time to create reasonable therapies.
Closing the schools, with its effects on parents needing child care, is a disastrous disruption. Kids receive scant beneficial education from our low achieving system anyways (teaching to the test rather than giving critical thinking skills), and having them out of school just exacerbates this problem.
The proposed Federal actions are even more alarming and will cause much more difficulty. Everyone staying home will damage small businesses, kill jobs, increase the unemployment rate, interrupt the supply chain and ultimately increase crime. Let the capitalist system of open market resolve this. The strong will ultimately thrive, and the weak will be consumed by the strong, and we’ll be better off in the end. While providing cash stimulus to the public may be beneficial, since our economy is based on public spending, it should be explicitly limited to the lower level earners who are most affected. Targeting a cash grant to low-income earners based on last year’s IRS tax filing would be a good starting place. With so many companies closed, and many were put out of business, there will not be as many places to even spend the stimulus. Plus, now that the government has got the public in a panic, many will probably just save it for another rainy day anyways.
Since our economy depends on the success of small businesses, some financial assistance to them would be helpful as in grants or loan guarantees. The FED institution is already ensuring financial market liquidity and has lowered interest rates to about zero, more efforts there are probably ill-advised. Bailouts to airlines, who recently elected to buy back stock versus saving for a rainy day, should not be part of the plan. Having the public cover losses to other affected industries is contrary to the open market system and should not be supported. Any action in that area should involve the public getting part of the business as an offset so when they recover under normal economic conditions the citizens share in that benefit. Additionally, I think its a better idea to let the airlines, hospitality and cruise-line businesses survive via bankruptcy rather than the public footing that bill.
The source of our problem is not the addition of another disease affecting our health but the adversarial relationship in our two-party system. President Trump tried initially to be pragmatic by not over-hyping the effect of the new virus, but the Democrats and their co-conspirator media, in their consistent effort to damage our President, pitched such a fit that he was forced politically to bend to the single focus health officials and go overboard with reactions. Politicians are rushing to throw OUR money at the problem rather than responsibly accepting a greater demise rate in our seniors with certain underlying medical issues as compared to the economic and societal damage government mitigation would cause to the majority of our population. Being in my 69th year and having an 89-year-old mother and an 80-year-old uncle, my position cannot be alleged to be one that affects others but not me.
Also, the oil supply war happening between Russia and the Saudis is harming our oil industry and should not be tolerated. Put tariffs and other economic sanctions on both to urge them to find other ways to solve their differences. While I enjoy low gas prices, it’s better for all to have energy independence as a country and that can’t continue if our fracking industry is destroyed.
The one silver lining in his whole debacle is that I believe there’s been a realization that we need more domestic manufacturing of ‘critical products’, such as pharmaceuticals, health products, and electronic components, etc. China is an adversary, not an ally, and being reliant on them for anything critical is a bad idea. For too long we’ve been buying their cheap crap and funding the growth of their military that we may have to challenge in the future. Let’s produce more in the USA and have more jobs even if we need to pay a bit more for a few things.
Bottom line is that we need to contact our elected leaders and slap them across the face (like Loretta did in Moonstruck) and say SNAP OUT OF IT. Stop with the overreaction, the panic, job-killing proposals, the irresponsible spending, debt creation, and socialist initiatives. Life continues to involve risk, so pull up your big boy and girl pants and accept that new health problems will come with globalization and world population growth. Yes, certain high-risk populations will be affected more than others but that’s the real world we live in. Come on America, we’re tougher than anyone else on the planet!
Enough with the political games! It’s time to start doing something to help America, not continue to damage it! Oh, and don’t forget to cough into your elbow and wash your hands!
Gary Kushner
Front Royal, Virginia
Opinion
Tourism promotion without a face
In the Front Royal, 2021 budget proposal made by the Interim Town Manager (ITM), tourism would be outsourced at an expense of $225,000. The ITM did point out that in 2019, Tourism expenses were “409,000” ($409,640 to be precise). Then, he and Jacob Meza were pleased with what they saw as reducing the size of government and saving money.
But, the difference between the two figures (409,000 and 225,000) is the employees. The ITM cut out the employees’ salaries of $234,090. The happy budget-cutting pair of Tederick and Meza did not explain how to do tourism without enough money to pay employees.
How do you do Tourism without employees? How do you run a Visitor’s Center without at least four employees to do the bulk of Tourism tasks? The current staff keeps the records, does the ordering, accounting, and reporting. They all work part-time and in pairs which is essential to manage the incoming travelers. And, they are highly rated by visitors: “Best Visitor Center ever.”
We need to remember the payback supports 170 tourism-related businesses in the region; provides lodging taxes to the town and county of $2,940,000; supports at least 1700 jobs and a payroll of $23,000,000 for the workers in the hospitality industry.
Would Town Council oppose the current budget proposal as written by adding more money to the budget? That is a wait and see what happens question.
Linda Allen
Front Royal, Virginia
Opinion
Academic Freedom
A recent incident at the University of Oklahoma should have all people concerned, but for more reasons than you may think. A journalism professor made the comment that saying” OK, Boomer” to old people is the same as saying the “N-word” to black people. There were two problems for the professor. One, he did not say “N-word” but actually said the word. Secondly, for many there is no comparison. There are calls for his removal and many are angry that he is protected by tenure. More recently, a history professor at the same university read a document containing the same word. Again, students were offended and there have been calls for the professor’s removal. This of course has brought up the controversy of the tenure system and academic freedom. What may be difficult to understand is that, historically speaking, tenure is necessary, even when the offenses are unpopular.
Tenure is difficult sometimes to understand today. It has been applied to people it was never intended to apply to, and many see it as a way for professors to start phoning it in and live the easy life. Yet there was a reason for tenure that still should apply today. Tenure was meant to protect the ideas of academics. An academic’s job is to think, to question, to challenge the status quo, and sometimes even defend the status quo when the world is changing. If academics have to worry about offending and losing their positions, their ability to challenge is put in jeopardy. Let me give some examples.
During the Civil Rights fights of the 1950s and 1960s, often some white professors at southern universities joined with civil rights workers in pushing for integration and change. Today we see civil rights workers as heroes, but then, many white southerners saw integration as wicked and civil rights workers as agitators. To these southerners, the college professors were trying to destroy the southern way of life and wanted the professors removed from tax-supported state universities. Had the professors not had tenure, they might have been too worried to fight for change. Tenure was needed then just as it is needed today.
The issue that truly came to define academic freedom was evolution. Professors from Vanderbilt in 1878 and Lafayette College in 1913 were fired for teaching evolution and suggesting that social evolution shaped truth, not divine revelation. In both cases, the dismissals were popular among the population at large. As will be seen in the Scopes trial in 1925, political correctness among the masses required dismissal of academics. It was academics who came to their aid. After the Lafayette incident, the American Association of University Professors was formed to protect academic freedom. Neither professor was given their position back. It was determined that religious schools did have the right to fire the faculty members. However, schools that received public funds could not restrict a tenured professor’s academic freedom.
An important part of a liberal arts education is having ideas challenged. Note I am saying challenged and not changed. It should not be the job of the university to change a student’s mind, but students should have to examine why they believe what they believe. Socrates said, “The unexamined life is not worth living,” something you will learn in your liberal arts education. No matter what your major, a proper education will help you question some of your beliefs. Some you may find incorrect, while others after examination you can hold even stronger. One of my current fears, however, is that students entering college with more liberal beliefs are leaving their schools never having been challenged. If we truly believe in the examined life, then all beliefs need to be challenged. Even those that may not be politically correct.
This brings us back to the University of Oklahoma case. The use of the “N-word” is offensive and should be for all people. He should have said “N-word” and not the word. However, maybe his point was to shock. In context, it was being used as a teaching moment. The professor was challenging students’ ideas. I write an entire column based on making historical comparisons. The idea that a racial slur and “OK, Boomer” are in any way equal may not be popular today, but the idea of protection of ideas was not meant to be popular. Tenure is there to protect against the current trends and political correctness. As for the history professor, the point of such a document, often in a history class, is to stir emotions. My class is currently reading Uncle Tom’s Cabin, possibly the most important book of the 19th Century. The “N-word” is used often in that book. I hope it disturbs students. I hope they are shocked and offended by the treatment of slaves. That was the point of the novel. Stowe wanted people shocked to the point where they turned their shock into action.
We need to accept that protection of ideas means all ideas. The ideas of professors challenging religion or gender identity have become so common they are expected. These ideas are currently politically correct. Historically speaking, the real test of academic freedom is when ideas are challenged that are not popular or politically correct. For this reason, we still need tenure so freedom and unpopular speech is not thwarted.
Dr. James Finck is an Associate Professor of History at the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma and Chair of the Oklahoma Civil War Symposium. Follow Historically Speaking at www.Historicallyspeaking.blog or Facebook at @jamesWfinck.
Opinion
The New Look of Compassion
I have been extremely careful over the past month not to be too critical of our Interim Town Manager. Let me hear what he has to say, digest it as he has presented a lot of information, and then let me decide. It may make more sense when we hear the details. However, when a picture of nature below hits me square in the face, anyone’s nature with any understanding of humanity must start to question this person’s intent and true heart.
We all remember our Interim Town Managers teary-eyed speech regarding showing compassion when he removed several members of the town government, sorry I meant fired several key staffers of the Front Royal Government. He used the word “compassion” as if he really felt it. I was believing his heartfelt admission of hurt until I saw this recent picture on the internet in several locations.
What more can be said than to say sorry – I was wrong. If our Interim Town Manager can point to a poster that discusses a very serious event, by anyone’s imagination, and laugh at it and the subject on the poster, you cannot help but lose respect for that individual.
The only statement not included on the poster was “members of Town fired by our local narcissus.” How dare he, and the Town Council (Mr. Mezza, Mr. Gillespie, and the rest of you) just hide your head in the sand. It’s possible you hide so the public does not see the shame on your faces as you allow this to happen. We, the citizens of this town, should be embarrassed for having elected you as we deserve better. November is just around the corner, citizens.
This article will be extremely short, as any additional length would detract the reader from the real intent of this article, the disgusting look of shame on the face of “The Compassionate One”, the Interim Town Manager and Town Council members for not publicly condemning this action.
Opinion
Tourism in Front Royal: Fact versus Fantasy – land
At the Town Council meeting of February 10, 2020, Mrs. Wendy Kurtz and Mrs. Amber Poe Morris spoke on the lack of tourism information about Front Royal on the web. Their remarks puzzled me.
How can tourism be on the upswing here according to other speakers, official State documents and recent articles in the Royal Examiner? At the same time, a well-established, functioning team – the architects of this success – were fired?
My typical practice avoids calling out non-elected officials. Yet the puzzle of the two ladies’ different findings had me wondering if I could safely surmise their potential motive may not be as innocent as appears? Was it strictly political in nature to defend the Interim Town Manager and the Town Council?
To quote “… two public speakers expressing outright support of Council, the Interim Town Manager and the downsizing plan Monday, … were Warren County Republican Committee Treasurer Amber Poe Morris and Wendy Kurtz, wife of the current successor to Tederick’s past stint as chairman of the Warren County Republican Committee, Steve Kurtz.” (February 11, Royal Examiner, “Tederick, Council Defend Budget Plan, Staff Terminations in Face of Public Criticism”)
Time to check for facts, keeping in mind that we always need to identify better and more creative ways to promote our town – I do not believe anyone would question that.
Even a novice can google “Front Royal” and “Tourism”. What comes up? In less than five minutes, about 213 reviews show up on Trip Advisor and other tourism-related sites. The number one activity upon arriving in Front Royal is: “go to the Visitor Center”; “best ever Visitor Center” wrote one. Material is available!
Opinions and statistics from INSIDE the Visitor Center contradict the Interim Town Manager and the two ladies who spoke. The ladies support outsourcing, yet again there is evidence to support keeping tourism in-house – under the control of the town, and county, administrations.
Quite importantly, the Virginia Tourism Corporation research reports “$151,000,000 in lodging expenditures” by visitors to Warren County, a 4.9% increase from 2017 to 2018, support for 1700 jobs with a $23 million payroll, and $2.9 million in tax revenue.
Last week, based upon 210 reviews, our Visitor Center was ranked second only to Skyline Caverns as top attractions in Warren County. “Do you know how unusual it is for a Visitor Center to rank as an attraction?” (AT Trail Community Committee Co-Chair Susan) Tschirhart asked, adding pointedly, “And we’re about to fire that entire staff and change a recipe that has been steadily generating increased revenue for each of the past five years.”
And of that Town tourism budget already appropriated for the current fiscal year ending June 30, Tschirhart observed, “We were puzzled to learn that the tourism budget for marketing and advertising has been frozen.
“This is money already allocated to the current fiscal year and critical to generating business for 170 tourism-dependent businesses in the county who count on the Visitor Center and its marketing materials and services to generate income. Eighty-five percent of Front Royal’s tourism budget is covered by the lodging fees, all collected from visitors to our area. The remaining 15% comes from the Front Royal promotional merchandise sold at the Visitor Center. None of our tourism department’s salaries or expenses come out of our own taxpayer dollars. Why are we cutting the tourism budget just as the tourism season is about to begin?” Tschirhart asked.
She also suggested that Council and the Interim Town Manager’s course of action flies in the face of, not only the town’s own past experience with outsourcing tourism, but other Valley communities who have learned their lessons and are moving in exactly the opposite direction from the one five elected and two appointed town citizens have chosen to move this Appalachian Trail Community toward.
“Berryville and Round Hill were designated AT communities last year. Luray, designated just after Front Royal is now working toward moving its under-performing tourism department out from under its Chamber of Commerce. In all of the other counties, tourism is handled by town/county government.”
I do have to take heart that certain members of the Town Council (e.g., Councilman Thompson who asked at the meeting of Feb 10, if she could get more information) may actually now see the truth behind what has happened to the previous staff and take corrective action. Possible they could show the compassion that the Interim Town Manager once suggested was needed. Only time will tell if a true character comes to the forefront for the rest of the Council.
With that supporting material, I close with the following comment: Is it possible that tourists to our area do not look for such web links as I found – could they just be lost when they arrive in our small town, or do they simply ask people while on I-66 traveling west where is a fun place to visit?
I sincerely doubt that.
A better plan may be to provide them the number to our Interim Town Manager, or members of our Town Council, as they seem to live in a “Fantasyland” – and, that’s just another attraction warranting a visit to Front Royal, yes?
Opinion
Acknowledging Warren County Administrator, Doug Stanley
I want to acknowledge Warren County’s Administrator, Doug Stanley, and his family for what they have done for myself and this community.
I first met Mr. Stanley through soccer; his daughter and I are close in age and are now friends. He was my coach for a time and was just there to help in any way he could. His wife, Mrs. Stanley, was my sixth grade English teacher and was the first person that finally convinced me that reading was essential to almost all aspects of a person’s life. She is one of the most supporting, understanding, and intelligent people I know. As I was applying to colleges, knowing both of their high character and impactful presence in my life, and in what I still consider my community, I asked them to write some of my reference letters.
I am beyond grateful for the whole Stanley family. I remember when I was in middle school in 2012, we visited the government center to listen to Mr. Stanley speak of the new projects underway. I first questioned why we were taken to this event, but soon began to understand the importance of young generations realizing how much our community has grown from whatever adversity is present.
Doug Stanley has proven since then that he will outwork the obstacles that the County receives so that it may be a better place.
Sincerely,
Kali Slate
Front Royal, Virginia