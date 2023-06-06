Betty C. Foster (1938 – 2023)

Betty C. Foster, 84, of Flint Hill, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at Woods Cove Assisted Living in Front Royal, Virginia.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at 2:00 pm at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, with Sammy Campbell officiating. Burial will follow at Flint Hill Cemetery.

Mrs. Foster was born in Front Royal on September 24, 1938, to the late Lewis and Sophie Mason Corbin. She was also preceded in death by her husband, William “Ed” Foster Jr.; daughter, Carol Ann Foster-May and sister, Carol Jane Corbin. She enjoyed baking and making cakes. She was a member of Flint Hill United Methodist Church.

Survivors include her three sons, William “Ed’ Foster III of Culpeper, Virginia, Richard Lee Foster of Orlando, Florida, and Lewis Mason Foster of Huntly, Virginia; sister, Shirley Corbin Mowery of Strasburg, Virginia; five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.