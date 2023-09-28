Connect with us

Obituaries

Betty J. Payne (1943 – 2023)

Published

6 hours ago

on

Betty J. Payne, 80, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Monday, September 25, 2023, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Betty J. Payne

A funeral service will be held on Friday, October 6, at 11:00 a.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, with Pastor Eric Reploeg officiating. Interment will follow in Panorama Memorial Gardens at Waterlick.

Mrs. Payne was born July 30, 1943, in Alexandria, Virginia, the daughter of the late Otha Frank and Ida Virginia Yount Claytor and was the last of her immediate family. She was married to the late William Oliver Payne, Sr.

Betty raised six children and took care of many of her grandchildren while her children worked. She was a devoted wife. Mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.  She took pride in her home and her gardens.  She also loved to travel and spend time with her family

Betty bought for others before herself. She was a strong woman with a huge heart.

Surviving are two sons, William Oliver Payne, Jr. (Melissa) of Front Royal and Ronald Eugene Payne of Luray; four daughters, Brenda Manno (Mark) of Front Royal, Sharon Kost (Bryan) of Edinburg, Janet Pack (Mark) of Front Royal, and Jeannie Payne (Phil) of Front Royal; 17 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and her sister-in-law and best friend, Mabel Claytor.

Pallbearers will be Tony Payne, Jeff Payne, Garrett Payne, Zachary Pack, Dylan Robison, Bryce Blansett and Cayson Blansett.

Honorary pallbearers will be her great-grandchildren

The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 5, from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial donations may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601.

Roland “Buddy” “Mudhole” Thomas McGovern, U.S. Navy 1st Class Petty Officer Ret. (1949 – 2023)

Published

10 hours ago

on

September 28, 2023

By

Roland “Buddy” “Mudhole” Thomas McGovern, U.S. Navy 1st Class Petty Officer Ret., 74, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Monday, September 25, 2023, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Roland “Buddy” “Mudhole” Thomas McGovern

A funeral service will be held on Monday, October 2, at 11:00 a.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, with Sammy Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in Prospect Hill Cemetery.

Buddy was born February 12, 1949, in Front Royal, Virginia, the son of the late Thomas Oliver McGovern, Jr., and Agnes Marie Pullen Chadwell.

He retired after 20 dedicated years as a 1st Class Petty Officer in the United States Navy.

He was a member of the Giles B. Cook Post 53 American Legion, The Loyal Order of Moose Lodge #829 in Front Royal, and the Colonel Samuel R. Millar Post 1860 Veterans of Foreign Wars.

Surviving is his loving wife of 43 years, Linda McGovern; one son, Gary Huff (Katie) of Stanford, Florida; two daughters, Peggy Williams (Jimmy) of Chester Gap and Robin Bracken (Michael) of St. Louis, Missouri; one sister, Jane McGovern Williams (Jimmy) of Chester Gap; 12 grandchildren, Cynthia, Bobby, Cheyanne, Heather, Chance, Kayla, Kristin, Ashlee, Conner, Owen, Autumn, and Addison; and 11 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and Bertha Campbell, who was like a mother to him as she helped raise him.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, October 1, from 6-8 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home.

Pallbearers will be Gary Huff, Mike Bracken, Jimmy Williams, Chance Larkin, Kurt Baxton, and Tommy Williams.

Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601.

Susan Kathleen Bill (1942 – 2023)

Published

2 days ago

on

September 26, 2023

By

Susan Kathleen Bill, 81, of Linden, Virginia, passed away on Monday, September 25, 2023, at Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center in Winchester, Virginia.

Susan Kathleen Bill

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, October 5, 2023, at 10:30 a.m., at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 120 West Main Street, Front Royal, Virginia, with Father Peter McSurley officiating.  Burial will follow at Prospect Hill Cemetery.

Mrs. Bill was born on March 7, 1942, in Fort Devens, Massachusetts, to the late Robert Sr. and Isabel Wozniak Swift.  She was also preceded in death by her brother, Robert John Swift II.  She attended nursing school at Mercy Hospital in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and went on to work as an office manager for Dr. Antis while raising her sons.  She was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church.

Survivors include her husband of 61 years, Richard Bill of Linden; two sons, Rick Bill (Vickie) of Waxahachie, Texas, and Mick Bill (Karen) of Littleton, North Carolina; two sisters, Robin Cackowski of Pennsylvania and Cil Pike of Montana; nine grandchildren, Ashley, Melissa, Heather, Stephen, Nicole, Tiffany, Michelle, Christine and Michael and thirteen great-grandchildren, Madeline, Nox, Carter, Avery, Chloe, Mariah, Gabby, Bella, Noella, Ella, Parker, Corey and Elijah.

Pallbearers will be Matthew McSurley, Mark McSurley, David McSurley, Will Sonak, Phil Rexrode and Michael Bill.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 4, 2023, from 4:30 to 6:30 PM and one hour prior to the service, all at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Dominic’s Monastery Chapel Building Fund, 2636 Monastery Rd, Linden, VA 22642.

Cheryl Saddler Rakes (1956 – 2023)

Published

3 days ago

on

September 25, 2023

By

Cheryl Saddler Rakes, 67, of Strasburg, Virginia, sailed away on Sunday, September 24, 2023.

Cheryl Saddler Rakes

Waiting for her were her parents, Raymond and Carolyn Saddler, and brother, Raymond Saddler Jr.

Those left to cherish her memory are Garry Rakes, her loving and devoted husband of over four decades; two daughters and sons-in-law, Brittany and Kerry Grigsby and Mackenzie and Hunter Wood; two sons, Judd Poe and David Denton (Kristen); siblings, Deb Gray (Dan), Cathy Dunn (Kenny), and Jeff Saddler (Kelly); and an abundance of grandchildren.

Cheryl worked hard and became a nurse in 1979. She obtained her RN and BSN and was a respected and admired Nursing Director and Educator by the time she retired in 2018.

Cheryl liked Motown, Thanksgiving, and the beach.  Above all else, she loved her family.

As the tide recedes, shells are left behind in the sand, and though you have sailed away, you will remain in our hearts.

The family will honor her wishes and hold a remembrance service at a later date.

Yvonne “Vonnie” Hedges Evans (1930 – 2023)

Published

6 days ago

on

September 22, 2023

By

Yvonne “Vonnie” Hedges Evans, 93, passed away peacefully at her home in Chesapeake, Virginia, on Monday, September 18, 2023.

Yvonne “Vonnie” Hedges Evans

Vonnie was born on May 9, 1930, the daughter of Lula V. Murphy Hedges and S. Hunter Hedges in Hedgesville, West Virginia. In addition to her parents, Vonnie was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, John W. (Jack) Evans III; a grandson, John W. (Johnny) Evans V; brothers and sisters, Earl, Hugh, Marvin, Ralph, Beulah, and Leona; and a niece and several nephews.

Vonnie was, first and foremost, a loving wife, mother, and homemaker who was devoted to her family. She loved and excelled at sewing, decorating, and gardening and created a warm and welcoming home for her family.

Left to cherish Vonnie’s memory are her loving son and daughter, John W. Evans IV (Donna Knox) and Patricia “Pat” Evans Sellers (Alben); grandchildren, AJ Sellers (Hunter), Wesley Sellers, Katie Sellers, Ian Evans and Mia Evans; great-grandchildren, Paxton Sellers and Libbie Sellers; and special friends Michelle Williams and Jean Huskin.

Vonnie’s life will be celebrated at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 7, at Maddox Funeral Home at 105 West Main Street in Front Royal, Virginia. A Graveside service will follow at 3:00 p.m. at Prospect Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The American Cancer Society, The Salvation Army, or to the charity of one’s choice.

The family wishes to thank Wesley Williams, RN of Freda Gordon Hospice, for the skillful and compassionate care he gave to Vonnie.

Vivian Maxine Cameron (1935 – 2023)

Published

6 days ago

on

September 22, 2023

By

Vivian Maxine Cameron, 88, affectionately called “Nanny” by her family, of Front Royal, VA, and formerly of College Park, MD, passed away peacefully Wednesday, September 20, 2023, at the Envoy of Winchester Nursing Home.

Vivian Maxine Cameron

Vivian was born on September 9, 1935, in San Diego, CA. She was a survivor of the bombing at Pearl Harbor in 1941. She was a full-time homemaker married to the late Maynard L. Cameron and is survived by her six children: Lawrence L. Cameron (Della) of Front Royal, Carol I. Cameron of Edinburg, Susan M. Foster (Bobby) of Bentonville, Diane L. Jeter of Sandston, VA, Clark P. Cameron and John P. Cameron, both of Front Royal; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters, Mary Unger Norris, Sharon Unger Kirkpatrick, and Karen Unger Pysh, and their families. Preceding her in death was her sister, Claudia Unger Dennis.

Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, VA 22630. Visitation will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 27, 2023, followed by the service at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Vivian will be laid to rest at Bentonville Baptist Church. A meal following the graveside service will be at Rivermont Baptist Church, 575 Catlett Mountain Road, Front Royal, VA. Sign the guestbook at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com.

The family would like to thank the staff at Envoy of Winchester and Winchester Memorial Hospital Critical Care Unit for their outstanding and thoughtful care over the last few months.

Memorial donations may be made to the Humane Society of Warren County, 1245 Progress Drive, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.

Ray Ruhling (1946 – 2023)

Published

6 days ago

on

September 22, 2023

By

Ray Ruhling, 77, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, September 19, 2023, at his home.

Ray was born August 27, 1946, in Tacoma Park, Maryland, the son of the late Otto Ruhling and Gertraud L. Daugherty.

He graduated from American University, where he was inducted into the Athletic Hall of Fame.

Surviving is his wife of 53 years, Linda Griffith Ruhling; two sons, Erik Ruhling and wife Sarah Coburn of Tennessee and Joshua Ruhling and wife Summer of Woodstock, Virginia; one sister, Anita Sapp and husband David of Minneapolis, Minnesota; brother, Robert Ruhling and wife Holly of Scientists Cliff, Maryland; and five grandchildren, Winter, Silas, Anneliese, Astrid and Alice.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude at 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601.

