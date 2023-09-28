Betty J. Payne (1943 – 2023)

Betty J. Payne, 80, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Monday, September 25, 2023, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, October 6, at 11:00 a.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, with Pastor Eric Reploeg officiating. Interment will follow in Panorama Memorial Gardens at Waterlick.

Mrs. Payne was born July 30, 1943, in Alexandria, Virginia, the daughter of the late Otha Frank and Ida Virginia Yount Claytor and was the last of her immediate family. She was married to the late William Oliver Payne, Sr.

Betty raised six children and took care of many of her grandchildren while her children worked. She was a devoted wife. Mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She took pride in her home and her gardens. She also loved to travel and spend time with her family

Betty bought for others before herself. She was a strong woman with a huge heart.

Surviving are two sons, William Oliver Payne, Jr. (Melissa) of Front Royal and Ronald Eugene Payne of Luray; four daughters, Brenda Manno (Mark) of Front Royal, Sharon Kost (Bryan) of Edinburg, Janet Pack (Mark) of Front Royal, and Jeannie Payne (Phil) of Front Royal; 17 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and her sister-in-law and best friend, Mabel Claytor.

Pallbearers will be Tony Payne, Jeff Payne, Garrett Payne, Zachary Pack, Dylan Robison, Bryce Blansett and Cayson Blansett.

Honorary pallbearers will be her great-grandchildren

The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 5, from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial donations may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601.