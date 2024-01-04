Obituaries
Betty L. Tharpe Dofermire (1936 – 2023)
Betty L. Tharpe Dofermire, 87, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, December 31, 2023, at Warren Memorial Hospital in Front Royal.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, January 12, at 1:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, with Pastor Rick Kerfoot officiating. Interment will follow in Panorama Memorial Gardens at Waterlick.
Betty was born April 5, 1936, in Front Royal, Virginia, the daughter of the late Edgar Vernon Tharpe and Brentie Robinson Tharpe. She was married to the late Johnny Benjamin Dofermire, Sr.
She worked for Winchester Medical Center as a Licensed Practical Nurse as well as doing In-home Health Care. She was a former member of Bethel Temple Church of God and a current member of Bethel Assembly of God.
Surviving are three daughters, Debra Morfit and husband David of Front Royal, April Blankenship of Front Royal, and Nancy Rocus and husband Michael of Honey Grove, Texas; son, Johnny Benjamin Dofermire, Jr. and wife Tammy of Toms Brook; one sister, Helen Cook of Front Royal; 10 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Johnny B. Dofermire, Jr., David Morfit, Michael Saduk, Levi Dofermire, Clayton Corder, Wally Martin, Matthew Rocus, and Aaron Dawson.
The family will receive friends on Friday, January 12, one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Obituaries
Carroll Edward “Bubby” Lamb (1940 – 2024)
Carroll Edward “Bubby” Lamb, 83, of Middletown, Virginia, passed away on January 2, 2024 at Warren Memorial Hospital.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, January 8, 2024, at 2 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, with Sammy Campbell officiating. Burial will follow at Flint Hill Cemetery.
Mr. Lamb was born to the late Ross and Virginia Taylor Lamb on August 3, 1940, in Orange County, Virginia. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Betty Lamb, and two sisters, Geraldine Atkins and Tilly Williams.
Survivors include his two sons, Dennis Lamb Sr. and Tony Lamb, both of Front Royal; daughter, Debra Lamb of Middletown; two brothers, Randolph Lamb and Edward Lamb; sister, Dorothy Williams; three grandchildren, Brian Anthony Lamb, Dennis Lamb Jr., and Tiffany Rowe and five great-grandchildren, Landyn Lamb, Khloe Addison Lamb, Kyler Lamb, Khloe Ann Marie Lamb, and Laynee Lamb.
Brian Lamb, Dennis Lamb Sr., Dennis Lamb Jr., Craig Hayes, William Riley, and Mike Smelser will be pallbearers.
Honorary pallbearers will be Landyn Lamb, George Twigg, Bobby Butler, Robert Huggins, and Tony Lamb.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Humane Society of Warren County, 1245 Progress Dr., Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
Obituaries
Randall Wynn “Hart” Hartley (1955 – 2023)
Randall Wynn Hartley, affectionately known as “Hart,” aged 68, from Valrico, FL, passed away on December 29, 2023, after a courageous battle with cancer. His final moments were spent surrounded by his loving family, marking the end of a life rich in service, love, and dedication.
Born to Dorothy A. Mills Hartley and Charles Lee “Chuck” Hartley of Front Royal, VA, Hart was a respected member of his community, known for his commitment to family and country. He is preceded in death by his parents and his grandson, Lucas Ryan Love.
Hart’s legacy continues through his family: his brother Bradford Wayne Hartley, his wife Debra Sue Patterson Hartley; his children – Allyson Dawn Hartley Calandro, Carrie Elizabeth Hartley Love, and Kyle Andrew Hartley; and his sons-in-law, Matthew John Calandro and Travis Andrew Love. His cherished grandchildren, Madison, Alayna, Jackson, and Scarlett, will hold dear memories of their grandfather.
Hart’s educational journey began at Warren County High School, followed by Virginia Military Institute and the University of Northern Colorado. His distinguished military career commenced in 1977 when he was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant in the United States Air Force. His dedication saw him through challenging times, including deployments in Desert Shield/Desert Storm and Operation Enduring Freedom, culminating in his retirement in 2005.
After a brief retirement, Hart’s passion for service led him to St. Vincent’s Hospital and St. Luke’s Hospital in Jacksonville, FL, followed by a fulfilling tenure at Nemours Children’s Hospital in Orlando. His work there, contributing to children’s health beyond medicine, was a source of great joy and satisfaction.
Hart’s life was not all about work; he found happiness in motorcycling, boating, and spending time with his family and friends. His hobbies included his Harley, Shelby, and RV travels. He was an avid fan of Disney and Universal Studios, enjoying these places immensely with family and friends.
In 2022, Hart moved to the Tampa area to be closer to his family and indulge in his love for history, travel, and enjoying his grandchildren’s activities. His final memorable journey was a Rocky Mountaineer Train trip in Canada with his wife and military friends.
The Memorial and Celebration of Life for Hart will take place at St. Andrews United Methodist Church in Brandon, FL, on January 17, 2024. The family welcomes guests for viewing from 10:00-11:00 am, followed by the service and reception at the church.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Special Operations Warrior Foundation or the Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa. For those wishing to send flowers, arrangements can be made through Stowers Funeral Home.
Hart’s interment will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date, honoring his life and service.
Obituaries
Brian Alexander Jenkins (1995 – 2023)
Brian Alexander Jenkins of Bentonville, VA, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, December 31, 2023, at the age of 28.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, January 10, 2024, at 1 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with Sammy Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in Panorama Memorial Gardens. Brian would not want there to be a special dress code, so please wear whatever you would have worn when hanging out with him. If you are unable to attend the funeral service, please join us after for a celebration at Rivermont Fire Department.
Brian was born November 5, 1995, in Charlottesville, VA, to Gina Jenkins.
He graduated from Skyline High School in 2014. Brian was employed by Precision Paint Shops. Brian enjoyed spending time with his friends, hunting, racing, and working on cars with Grandad. He was an absolute gun enthusiast with enough ammo to stock a store.
Brian was known to make everyone laugh and be the life of the party. He had a laugh and smile that was absolutely contagious. Brian’s greatest title was uncle and he loved that title more than anything else. You could always catch him taking a selfie, wrestling, or tickling his two nephews.
Brian is survived by his mother and stepfather, Gina and Mike Smith; special “dad,” Karl Van Reuth; sister and brother-in-law, Joanna and Robbie Foster; grandparents, Jr. and Connie Jenkins; very special aunt and uncle, Sheri and Jim Johnson; two very spoiled nephews, Brayden and Bentley Foster; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins; and many friends he considered family, as Brian never met a stranger.
Brian is preceded in death by many family members, including his grandparents, Richard and Karen Jenkins; special grandmother, Helen Robinson; cousin, Lisa Willingham; and friend, Mason Simmons.
Pallbearers will be Luke Carter, Van Jacob Carter, Kody Showers, Jesse Jenkins, Bob Eddy, and Windle Spindle.
Honorary pallbearers will be Karl Van Reuth, Tyler Menefee, Van Wiley Carter, and Jr. Shingleton.
The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, January 9, 2024, at the funeral home.
Obituaries
Mary Gilbert Latham (1925 – 2023)
Mary Gilbert Latham, 98, of Front Royal, Virginia, and a long-time resident of Rappahannock County, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, December 31, 2023, at Commonwealth Senior Living.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, January 5, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. at the Washington Baptist Church, 180 Gay St., Washington, Virginia, with Pastor Walt Childress officiating. Burial will follow at Washington Masonic Cemetery.
Mrs. Latham was born on May 18, 1925, in Woodbridge, Virginia, to the late Otto William and Lula Root Gilbert. She was also preceded in death by her husband, James Richard Latham, Sr.; son, James “Jim” Richard Latham, Jr.; and three brothers, Otto William Gilbert, Jr., Thomas Gilbert, and Jackie Gilbert.
Survivors include her son, William Clifford Latham of Palmyra, Virginia; daughter, Judith L. Armentrout (Robert) of Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Mary was a member of the Flint Hill Baptist Church, the First Baptist Church of Front Royal, and an active volunteer of Warren Memorial Hospital Auxiliary. She worked for over 30 years and retired from the banking industry.
Jeff Beardsley, Dale Gabersek, Paul Thomson, Michael Brown, James F. Massie, and Eddie Williams will be pallbearers.
The family will receive friends at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W. Main Street, Front Royal, Virginia, on Thursday, January 4, 2024, from 6-8 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Winchester, Virginia 22601.
Obituaries
Judith “Judy” Ann Mihill (1941 – 2024)
Judith “Judy” Ann Mihill, 82, of Winchester, Virginia, passed away on Monday, January 1, 2024, at her home.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, January 5, 2024, at 3 p.m. at Liberty Baptist Church, 29110 Old Valley Pike, Strasburg, Virginia, with Pastor Keith Warren officiating. Entombment will take place on Tuesday, January 9, 2024, at Panorama Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Mihill was born on October 25, 1941, in Huntington, West Virginia, to the late Roy and Kathryn Burke. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Richard James Mihill; son, Richard James Mihill Jr.; and brother, Roy Randolph Burke Jr.
Judith was known to her husband as “Honey,” by siblings as “Sis,” by her friends as “Judy,” and to her family as “Mom,” “Momma,” “Aunt Judy,” and “Mamaw.” In her younger years, she worked as a Secretary at the United Mine Workers Welfare and Retirement Fund. Judy dedicated her life to serving others. She sang in her church choir and served in the meals ministry and the media ministry. She and her husband served together as missionaries with Outreach to Asia Nationals.
Judy is survived by her ten daughters, Starr K. Thurman (Kenneth), Joy L. Semelsberger (Mike), Judith A., Mihill, Bonnie M. Mihill, Rebecca G. Mihill, K. Dawn Mihill, Lana D. Barrett (Phil), Tammy N. Ashley (Craig), Kimberly G. Mihill and Sharon L. Mihill; two sons, Timothy M. Mihill (Julie) and Matthew L. Mihill (Laura); sister, Bonnie Bickish; 30 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
The Mihill family would like to thank you for your outpouring of love and prayers during our time of grief. Your expression of love is appreciated and a great comfort to us all.
Please join us for a time of fellowship following the funeral service at the church fellowship hall.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Liberty Baptist Church, 29110 Old Valley Pike, Strasburg, Virginia 22657, or at washedintheblood.org.
Obituaries
Patricia Ann Castelar (1951 – 2023)
On Sunday, December 24th, 2023, at the age of 72, Patricia “Tish” Ann Castelar passed away at her daughter Kisha’s home in Front Royal, VA. In her last moments, Tish was surrounded by her children, grandchildren, and family members as they prepared to celebrate Christmas Eve together.
In early 2023, Tish was diagnosed with Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease, to which she ultimately succumbed. Throughout the ordeal, Tish received love and support from her family and friends. During the final months, Tish’s daughter Kisha showed unconditional love and moved Tish into her home. Kisha provided a loving environment for her mother and ensured that Tish received the best care possible.
Tish was born on Thursday, May 24th, 1951, to Nellie Margaret and Raymond Ashley Lytle.
On Friday, June 9th, 1972, Tish married Emilio José Castelar, the love of her life. Tish and Emilio had four children together: Carlos, Erik, Kisha, and José. They shared 39 wonderful years together until Emilio’s passing in 2010. Tish was a loving mother who was always there when her children needed support. She was also a loving grandmother who, without a moment’s notice, was willing to babysit, plan birthdays, or lend a helping hand. Tish had four grandchildren: Grey Castelar, Norah Castelar, Lucy Phillips, and Emme Phillips. Family meant everything to Tish, and it was family that brought her some of the happiest moments in her life.
Tish was a warm and caring woman who lived by the values of kindness, patience, and forgiveness. Through these values, she touched many hearts. Tish loved art and pursued this passion by earning her bachelor’s degree in fine arts at the University of Mary Washington. She shared knowledge of art with her grandchildren by introducing them to drawing, painting, and sculpting.
In addition to art, Tish enjoyed traveling, kayaking and spending time with family and friends. Her favorite place to visit was her parent’s home in Swansboro, NC. During her visits, Tish loved strolling through downtown shops, going to the beach, and visiting with extended family members.
Tish is survived by her children, Carlos Castelar, Erik Castelar, José Castelar, and Kisha Phillips; her grandchildren, Grey Castelar, Lucy Phillips, Norah Castelar, and Emme Phillips; her son-in-law, Tracy Phillips; and her daughter-in-law, Danielle Rosnov-Castelar.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Nellie Lytle; her sisters, Kathy Robles and Christine Wright; and her husband, Emilio José Castelar.
A memorial service and a burial ceremony will be held for Tish at a later date.
Donations to her memory may be made to the CJD foundation at Fundraising for the CJD Foundation, https://secure.qgiv.com/event/cjdfoundation/