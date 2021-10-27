Betty Lou McDaniel (1942 -2021)

Russell Lee Whorton Figgins, of Front Royal, VA passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, MD following a five-week battle with Covid. Russ died on his 32nd birthday.

Russell was born on Oct. 19, 1989, in Charlottesville, Virginia, son of Russell L. Figgins and Beverly K. Figgins of Front Royal. He was a graduate of Skyline High School Class of 2007.

Russ will be long remembered for his happy-go-lucky attitude, his love of dogs, his voracious appetite for reading, his respectful demeanor to everyone he met, and his love of family.

In addition to his parents, Russell L. Figgins and Beverly K. Figgins, Russ is survived by a sister, Jessica Figgins, of Front Royal and a maternal grandmother, Sandra L. Whorton, of Flint Hill. He was predeceased by his maternal grandfather, Thurman F. Whorton, and his paternal grandparents, Abner and Berniece Figgins.

Russell is survived by many aunts, uncles, and cousins, whom he loved very much. He was especially close to his aunt, “Ant” Donna Grimsley, of Limeton. His family will cherish the warm memories of time spent together and the adventures shared.

Russell is also survived by close friends Pat Cooper and William “Plug” Matthews, whom he considered as family.

Russell had not been vaccinated when he contracted Covid and he regretted that decision. He told his mother, “Mom, I wish I’d listened to you and gotten the shot.” Sadly, they were the last words he ever spoke to her.

The doctors, nurses, and staff at Johns Hopkins took excellent care of Russell and supported the family with daily updates on his condition. They also implored us to “beg everyone you know” to get the Covid vaccination. While vaccinated people can contract the virus, nearly all Covid deaths are occurring in the unvaccinated.

Due to the high rate of Covid in the community, there will be no service. Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, Virginia.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Humane Society of Warren County, 1245 Progress Drive, Front Royal, VA 22630.