Obituaries
Betty Louise Lillard (1945 – 2022)
Betty Louise Lillard, 76, of Stephens City, Virginia passed away on Saturday, January 29, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at 1:30 PM at Riverton United Methodist Church, 55 East Strasburg Road Front Royal with the Rev. Marc Roberson officiating.
Mrs. Lillard was born on February 27, 1945, in Greenville, Tennessee to the late Joseph and Evelyn Broyles. She was preceded in death by her husband, James C. Lillard Jr.; two daughters, Diane Green and Debra Moats; son, Michael Lillard; two brothers, Thomas Broyles and JC Broyles and nephew, Tommy Broyles.
Betty was raised by farmers in Tennessee. Her dad enlisted in the Navy and took the family to many locations across the United States, but she planted her roots in Virginia. She raised her three girls with strong values and that included adding her four other children when she married her husband, Jim. Betty and Jim enjoyed traveling in their RV in their spare time from work. Their marriage was focused around a loving family and they ensured they were taken care of. They lived the majority of their time in Manassas, Virginia while employed. Betty worked twenty-five years as an executive secretary for Prince William County. Once they retired they moved to Winchester, Virginia. She became an avid bingo player in her spare time and enjoyed the relaxation of retirement. She was an animal lover of all breeds, but mostly to the many dogs, they had over the years. She was known for her smile and her hugs. She was the most devoted mother, grandmother and great (great) grandmother to her loved ones. Now she is reunited with her loving husband and family members, but she will live on in our hearts with the memories we all shared with her.
Survivors include her three daughters, Shari Keith (Mike) of Spotsylvania, Virginia; Shelley Bailey of Front Royal, Virginia and Amy Andrade (Fritz) of Front Royal; son, David Lillard of Stanley, Virginia; brother, Kenny Broyles (Rita) of Orlando, Florida; sister-in-law, Sheila Broyles of Tampa, Florida; ten grandchildren, Suzanne (Matthew), Leighanne, Stephen, Logan, Avery, Anna, Angie, Josh, Amanda, and Donaldberry; six great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.
Obituaries
Sarah Mae Harris (1995 – 2022)
Sarah Mae Harris, 26, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Friday, February 4, 2022, at her home.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, February 9 at 3:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with Sammy Campbell officiating. Inurnment will be private.
Sarah was born October 31, 1995, in Arlington, Virginia, the daughter of Mary Kay Waltz and James Harry Harris.
Sarah was a devoted and loving mother, who loved the outdoors, hiking, biking, and swimming.
Surviving is her mother and step-father, Mary Kay and Joe Waltz of West Liberty, Ohio; father James Harry Harris of Wardensville, West Virginia; one daughter, Bobbi Rose Shifflett of Front Royal; paternal grandparents, Kenneth Eugene Harris and Freda Mae Harris of Covington, Virginia; step-maternal grandparents Joseph Robert Waltz and Opal Marie Waltz of Front Royal; brother, James Kenneth Harris of Front Royal; and best friend, Brandon Burke of Front Royal.
She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Obituaries
Carroll William Jenkins
Carroll William Jenkins, 79, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Friday, February 4, 2022, at the home of his companion.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, February 10 from 10-11 a.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with the funeral service to follow at 11:00 a.m. with Sammy Campbell officiating. Interment will follow at Panorama Memorial Gardens at Waterlick.
William was born October 16, 1942, son of the late Roscoe Jack and Gladys Ilene Knight Jenkins. He retired after many dedicated years from Warren County Public Schools. He owned and operated C.W. Jenkins Topsoil and Mulch Business for many years. William enjoyed working and taking care of his family and friends, loved and took great care of his cats, and loved drinking coffee with his sisters. He will be greatly missed by his family and many friends.
Surviving is his loving and devoted companion, caregiver, and the love of his life, Christine Foster; three sisters, Frances Thompson and husband Richard, Mary Rowe and Pat Tharpe; granddaughter, Ashley Herbauth; two great-grandchildren; his aunt, Margaret Morris; special friend, Ruth E. Foster; and four nephews.
William was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Elizabeth Kuser; grandson, Warren Kuser, Jr. and best friend, Charles “Willie” Foster.
Pallbearers will be Joe Striker, Michael Gue, Hank Blakely, Warren Kuser, Sr., Buddy Morris, and Lynn Dempsey.
Honorary pallbearers will be Michael Paul Foster, Billy North, and Ronnie Gue.
In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Humane Society of Warren County, 1245 Progress Drive, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
Obituaries
James Robert “Bob” Anderson (1946 – 2022)
James Robert “Bob” Anderson, 75, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Friday, February 4, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, February 11, 2022, at 11 AM at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal with Sammy Campbell officiating. Burial will follow at Panorama Memorial Gardens.
Bob was born on June 30, 1946, in Winchester, Virginia to the late Ralph and Kathleen Jenkins Anderson. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 34 years, Sallyann Ridgway Anderson, and three older brothers, Ralph Jr. “Jim”, Donnie and Jerry. He moved to Front Royal following his marriage in 1972. His hobbies included woodworking, gardening, and small engine repair.
Surviving is Bob’s brothers, Wayne and Kenny; sister, Ann; Godson, Jesse Budd; long-term caregiver, Vicki Lewis; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews and his beloved dog, Sally.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, February 10, 2022, from 6 to 8 PM at the funeral home.
Obituaries
LaVora “Eileen” Backlund (1934 – 2022)
LaVora “Eileen” Backlund, 87, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Thursday, February 3, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at 2 PM at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, with Sammy Campbell officiating. The graveside service will take place on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at 11 AM at Flint Hill Cemetery in Oakton, Virginia.
Ms. Backlund was born on May 22, 1934, in Alexandria, Virginia to the late Amos S. and LaVora Ensor Cornell. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Amos L. Cornell.
Survivors include her two sons, Richard W. Backlund and Robert A. Backlund; sister, Vieann C. Mecke; niece, Heather L. Mecke; nephew, Jason A. Mecke; best friend, Shirley Hicks; three grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and her dog, Jill.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Obituaries
Ann Brown Crim (1934 – 2022)
Ann Brown Crim, 87, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Thursday, February 3, 2022, at Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center in Winchester, Virginia.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at 11 AM at Front Royal United Methodist Church with the Rev. Rachel Plemmons officiating. Burial will follow at Rest United Methodist Church Cemetery in Clearbrook, Virginia.
Mrs. Crim was born on March 14, 1934, in Frederick County, Virginia to the late Edgar and Lelia Heironimus Brown. She was also preceded in death by her husband, James Merritt Crim; two brothers, Ralph Brown and Denny Brown, and three sisters, Robertine Zuckerman, Linda O’Brien, and Hilda Switzer. She founded and managed the Warren County Senior Center, was on the board of Area Agency on Aging and the board for the Salvation Army. She was a member of United Methodist Women, Eastern Star #6, Beta Sigma Phi Virginia Master Psi Chapter, and Front Royal United Methodist Church. She was a long-time senior bowler at Royal Lanes on Front Royal.
Survivors include her two sons, Anthony “Tony” Crim (Tracey) of Front Royal and James Crim of Inwood, West Virginia; daughter, Catherine “Caz” Lohr (Dan) of Bunker Hill, West Virginia; three grandchildren, Regan Crim, Haley Easter, and Dannah Lohr and great-grandson, Nolan Easter.
Pallbearers will be Marty Zuckerman, Larry Crim, Donnie Atwood, George Cline, Tom Zewatsky, and Scottie Easter.
Honorary pallbearers will be the Fellowship Class of Front Royal United Methodist Church and the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority Sisters and their husbands.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, from 6 to 8 PM at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Warren County Senior Center Home Bound Program, 1217 Commonwealth Ave, Front Royal, VA 22630, or to the Humane Society of Warren County, 1245 Progress Drive, Front Royal, VA 22630.
Obituaries
Eithne Murphy (1929 – 2022)
Eithne Murphy, 92, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at Consulate Health Care Center in Woodstock, Virginia surrounded by her family.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, February 7, 2022, at 11 AM at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 120 West Main Street, Front Royal with Father Daniel Gee officiating. Burial will follow at Prospect Hill Cemetery.
Mrs. Murphy was born on September 10, 1929, in Dublin, Ireland to the late Joseph and Monica Fleming Lawless. She was also preceded in death by her husband, John Murphy, and three brothers, Frank, Colm, and Fergus Lawless. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church and the Legion of Mary.
Survivors include her son, Fergus Murphy, and his wife, Toni of St. Cloud, Florida, and three grandchildren, Ciara, Aidan, and Brianna Murphy.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, February 6, 2022, from 6 to 8 PM at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Little Sisters of the Poor, P.O. Box 71450, Henrico, VA 23255; St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, or please send a Mass Card.