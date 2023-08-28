Bev Williams Passes a B’Day Milestone with A Little Help From His Friends, and Family

This past Friday, August 25, long-time area singer/musician Bev Williams crossed a landmark, his 70th birthday — tho the official party wasn’t until the following day, with a celebration of his life and contributions to the music scene at the Virginia Beer Museum. Family and friends from near and far gathered to celebrate a life, family, and extended musical family and friends, with Bev. Crowd estimates were around 100 over the course of the late afternoon/early evening gathering.

Busy as he was hosting his party, not to mention providing much of the entertainment with DJ Yani’s assistance and keeping an eye on the final prep and distribution of food for the party — some of that pork round (back) “Chef” Bev prepared as B-day approached — we waited to bother him for a perspective on his birthday milestone and a look at his “back pages”, including the musical ones, until the following day.

This is what he told us:

“I’ve lived in Front Royal for most of my life. As I was reflecting on my 70th Birthday party, I can truly say that I’ve been blessed in my life with two amazing parents, Harvey and Willie Williams, a huge family, brothers Greg and Vic, my sister Ruth, Erin my daughter, and Kellen my son, and now the better part of me, Robin, and so many awesome friends.

“It’s incredible how people have touched my life. I have poker friends that I’ve really gotten to know over the past years, and thanks to David Downes for offering Front Royal’s Virginia Beer Museum for me to host my party.

“During my life, I’ve been in bands with some truly amazing musicians. My first band was with Larry LeHew and the Shadows. Other members were Luccein Bannister, Tommy Beckwith, Lloyd Painter, and my dad Harvey Williams. Then I transitioned to bands like Iced Melon, Tribe, and Loose Change. Hung out with Excel before spending about 20 years with the Souled Out Band. Now I’m in my last band before I finally retire, with The Side Men.

Here are some of the musicians I’ve had the pleasure of playing with: Donnie Walton, Matt Lofton, Adrien Re, Robbie Shiley, Lydell Patterson, Greg Williams, Brother Matthews, Kevin Ball, Gary Peacemaker, Ted Selly, Joe Gillette, Dewey and James Vaughan, Jan H. Salvato, my Karaoke king, and my brother B.D that I truly enjoyed being on stage together with. And many more that I haven’t listed, and you know who you are. So, I wanna say thanks to everyone for your love and friendship over the years. God has been good to me, and God bless you all.”

And God bless you, Bev, for your contributions to all our lives as a friend, bandmate, entertainer, and family member, blood or extended.