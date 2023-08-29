Connect with us

Beverly Ann Sprague (1949 – 2023)

57 mins ago

Beverly Ann Sprague, 74, of Arlington, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, August 23, 2023, at Virginia Hospital Center.

Ms. Sprague was born on August 10, 1949, in Shenandoah, Virginia, to the late Eric Boyer and Frances Kite Cole.

Survivors include her daughter, Stacey Ann Sprague; granddaughter, Savannah Nicole Mullins; special friend, Ronald Lee Mullins; and five siblings.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Maddox Funeral Home to assist with funeral expenses.

Patty Gail Keaton (1943 – 2023)

1 day ago

August 28, 2023

Patty Gail Keaton, 79, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, August 26, 2023, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Patty Gail Keaton

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, August 31, at 10:00 a.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with Pastor Tim Dyke officiating. Interment will follow in Shenandoah Memorial Park in Winchester. Following the graveside service, a celebration of Patty’s life will be held at Rivermont Baptist Church, 575 Catlett Mountain Road, Front Royal; all are welcome to attend.

Patty was born November 15, 1943, in Princeton, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Marvin Harmon Sr. and Irene Ocie Bowden Harmon Rose.

She retired from Shopper’s Food Warehouse as a Deli Manager after 20+ dedicated years.

Surviving are her two sons, Carlos R. “Dicky” Keaton and his wife Janet Keaton of Front Royal and Michael R. “Mike” Keaton and his wife Tammy Keaton of Culpeper; one brother, Marvin Harmon, Jr. of Princeton, West Virginia; six grandchildren whom she greatly loved, Amanda “Tigar” Harrison, Ashley Keaton, Krystal “Kirby” Albers, Cassandra Keaton, Ryan Keaton, and Karen Keaton; two step-grandchildren, Kirsten Spencer, and Aaron Harlan; and three great-grandchildren.

Pallbearers will be members of the family.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, August 31, from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601.

The family would like to thank Blue Ridge Hospice for all their love and support.

Charles Denver Bailey, Jr. (1978 – 2023)

4 days ago

August 25, 2023

Charles Denver Bailey, Jr., 44, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, August 23, 2023, at Warren Memorial Hospital.

Charles Denver Bailey, Jr.

Services will be private at a later date.

Mr. Bailey was born on December 26, 1978, in Warren County, Virginia, to the late Charles Sr. and Linda Bailey.  He was also preceded in death by his nephew, Joshua Lillard.

Survivors include his Fiancée, Tiffany Carter of Front Royal; son, Charles Bailey III of Front Royal; two stepsons, Jeremiah Silveus of Woodstock, Virginia and Bentley Calvert of Woodstock; two sisters, Kimberly Simonpietri of Front Royal and Dorothy Hicks of Front Royal; his son’s mother, Melissa Cooley of Front Royal and nieces and nephews, Dustin Merritt (Jenny), Nolan Whitmer, Hailey Whitmer, Jessica Merritt (Ryan), Jenna Merritt-King (Travis), Matthew McInturff (Rae), Stephen McInturff, Hailey McInturff, Cody Lillard, Jordan Lillard and Madelyn Hicks.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the family to assist with expenses or to https://gofund.me/e6b9701c.

Robert Lee Maki (1973 – 2023)

4 days ago

August 25, 2023

Robert Lee Maki, 50, of Stephens City, Virginia, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, in Front Royal, Virginia.

Robert Lee Maki

Robert was born on May 28, 1973, in Luray, Virginia, to the late Richard Anthony Maki and Anne Marie Wright.  He was also preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Eric Hockman.

Surviving Robert is his loving wife of 20 years, Trisha Maki, and his children, Madison and Ryan Maki; his brother, Loren Maki “Dude”; his sister, Patience Maki “Tish”; his step-father, Charles W. Wright; and his nieces, Lily Ball and Ivy Hockman.

Robert was a loving husband, father, son, and friend who found great joy in spending time with those he held most dear.  He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Memorial services for Robert will be a private gathering.  Donations may be made to the Maddox Funeral Home to assist with Funeral Home expenses.

Bill Turner (1962 – 2023)

4 days ago

August 25, 2023

Bill Turner, 61, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Thursday August 17, 2023 at his home.

A funeral service will be held for Bill at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 30, 2023, at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, with Reverend Alfred Woods Officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Bill was born on August 16, 1962, in Front Royal, Virginia, the son of the late William Turner and Lorraine Myers.

Surviving Mr. Turner are his two sisters, Martha Turner and Daisy Carter; brother Willie Reynolds; nieces and nephews, Gary Turner, Sandra Carter, Donell Turner, Johnathan Turner, Tracey Reynolds, and Jason Reynolds; as well as several great nieces and nephews.

Honorary pallbearers will be Fred Crum, Archie Ford, Virgil Johnson, Joe Bell, Saeed Turner, and Robert Cottoms.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Maddox Funeral Home to assist with funeral expenses.

Gary Lee Anderson (1972 – 2023)

5 days ago

August 24, 2023

Gary Lee Anderson, 51, of Gerrardstown, West Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, in the comfort of his home.

A memorial service will be held for Gary on Saturday, September 2, 2023, at 2:oo p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W Main St. Front Royal, Virginia, with Doris Emogene Ringer officiating. Guests are welcome to visit with the family one hour prior to the service. Following all services, the inurnment will take place at Panorama Memorial Gardens.

Gary was born on March 27, 1972, to Rose Heath and the late Gary Anderson. He was also preceded in death by his son, Jose Quintero, and his sister, Loretta Johnson.

Surviving Gary is his loving Fiancée, Veronica Berrios; his mother, Rose Heath; his children, Yvonne Anderson, Yesenia Anderson, Julyanna Anderson, and Amanda Anderson; his siblings, Marie Underwood and Albert Heath; his 10 grandchildren; multiple uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins and his beloved brothers of the Infidels Motorcycle Club.

Gary served his country in the United States Marine Corps, was an Arborist, a member of the American Legion and Eagles Club. Gary was an avid motorcyclist and a constant Jokester.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Crusader1095, a veteran support group, at 5844 Winchester Ave. Inwood, West Virginia 25428 or to their Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100068227860232.

Lois Campbell “Mettie” Baker (1937 – 2023)

1 week ago

August 21, 2023

Lois Campbell “Mettie” Baker, 85, of Browntown, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, August 15, 2023, at Hidden Springs Senior Living in Bentonville.

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, August 30, at 6:00 pm at Maddox Funeral Home with Sammy Campbell officiating. The inurnment will be private.

Lois was born September 8, 1937, in Browntown, Virginia, the daughter of the late Henry Silmon “Snoots” Campbell and Mazie E. Willingham Campbell.

She retired after many dedicated years from Stickley’s Stationery in Front Royal.

Surviving is a special niece, Brenda S. Dodd of Winchester; two brothers, Ernest “Buster” Campbell and wife Judy of Front Royal, Donald “Billy” Campbell and wife Johanna of Front Royal; one sister, Retha Smith, and husband Jimmy of Front Royal; and several other nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Lois was preceded in death by her parents; son, Will Baker; husband, Orivel Baker; three brothers, Lawrence, Charles, and Andrew and a sister, Edith.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 30, from 5:00 to 6:00 pm at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601, or to the Browntown Community Center, 96 Browntown Rd, Bentonville, VA 22610.

