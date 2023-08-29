Beverly Ann Sprague (1949 – 2023)

Gary Lee Anderson, 51, of Gerrardstown, West Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, in the comfort of his home.

A memorial service will be held for Gary on Saturday, September 2, 2023, at 2:oo p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W Main St. Front Royal, Virginia, with Doris Emogene Ringer officiating. Guests are welcome to visit with the family one hour prior to the service. Following all services, the inurnment will take place at Panorama Memorial Gardens.

Gary was born on March 27, 1972, to Rose Heath and the late Gary Anderson. He was also preceded in death by his son, Jose Quintero, and his sister, Loretta Johnson.

Surviving Gary is his loving Fiancée, Veronica Berrios; his mother, Rose Heath; his children, Yvonne Anderson, Yesenia Anderson, Julyanna Anderson, and Amanda Anderson; his siblings, Marie Underwood and Albert Heath; his 10 grandchildren; multiple uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins and his beloved brothers of the Infidels Motorcycle Club.

Gary served his country in the United States Marine Corps, was an Arborist, a member of the American Legion and Eagles Club. Gary was an avid motorcyclist and a constant Jokester.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Crusader1095, a veteran support group, at 5844 Winchester Ave. Inwood, West Virginia 25428 or to their Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100068227860232.