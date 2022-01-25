Beverly K. Whorton Figgins (1964 – 2022)

Beverly K. Whorton Figgins, of Front Royal, VA passed on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center, after contracting Covid while recuperating from surgery. She was 57.

Beverly was born on Sept. 13, 1964, in Front Royal, VA, to Thurman and Sandra Whorton, of Rappahannock County.

She grew up working in the family’s restaurant, The Midway, alongside her mother and sisters, and eventually took over the business when her mother retired. Beverly was a fun and funny person who will be remembered for her kind heart and her ability to tell a great joke. She enjoyed camping with her friends and family, singing karaoke, and playing bingo.

In addition to her husband, Russell L. Figgins, of Front Royal, Beverly is survived by her mother, Sandra L. Whorton, her sisters Jo Ann Henderson (Eddie), Norma Shaw (Matthew) and Donna Grimsley (Samuel), a stepdaughter Jessica Figgins, and a grandson Dillon Figgins. She was predeceased by her son, Russell L.W. Figgins, who died in 2021 of Covid, and her father, Thurman F. Whorton.

There will be no funeral due to the high rate of Covid in the Front Royal/Warren County community. Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home. Messages to the family can be left at https://maddoxfuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Rappahannock Animal Welfare League (RAWL), P.O. Box 396, Amissville, VA 20106