Beverly R. Weatherholtz (1945 – 2022)

Beverly R. Weatherholtz, 76, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Monday, March 28, 2022, at her home.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 2 at 2:00 p.m. at Rivermont Fire Department with the Rev. Valerie Hayes officiating. Inurnment will be private.

Mrs. Weatherholtz was born August 13, 1945, in Woodstock, Virginia, the daughter of the late Edgar Roof and Catherine Richman Rudolph.

Surviving is her loving and devoted significate other, Charles Prince; two daughters, Cheryl Gramling and Cathy Robinson; one son, Darryl Weatherholtz; one brother, Richard Renninger; three grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. She was also a friend of Bill W. and many others for 43 years.

Mrs. Weatherholtz was preceded in death by her parents; and her step-father, George W. Renninger.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Rivermont Fire Department, 50 Stokes Airport Road, Front Royal, VA 22630, or to a charity of one’s choice.