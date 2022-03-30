Obituaries
Beverly R. Weatherholtz (1945 – 2022)
Beverly R. Weatherholtz, 76, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Monday, March 28, 2022, at her home.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 2 at 2:00 p.m. at Rivermont Fire Department with the Rev. Valerie Hayes officiating. Inurnment will be private.
Mrs. Weatherholtz was born August 13, 1945, in Woodstock, Virginia, the daughter of the late Edgar Roof and Catherine Richman Rudolph.
Surviving is her loving and devoted significate other, Charles Prince; two daughters, Cheryl Gramling and Cathy Robinson; one son, Darryl Weatherholtz; one brother, Richard Renninger; three grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. She was also a friend of Bill W. and many others for 43 years.
Mrs. Weatherholtz was preceded in death by her parents; and her step-father, George W. Renninger.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Rivermont Fire Department, 50 Stokes Airport Road, Front Royal, VA 22630, or to a charity of one’s choice.
Guy Thomas “Tom” Reil (1937 – 2022)
Tom passed away on March 26th, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loving family after an 8-year battle with Multiple Myeloma.
Tom liked all manner of sports, he particularly loved the Washington Redskins, Washington Nationals, and the Golden State Warriors. He was also an avid golfer up until the time of his illness. Tom loved spending time with his family and friends and he often commented on the joy he derived from family gatherings.
Tom graduated from Warren County High School in 1954 and then served in the US Airforce for 4 years. Subsequently, Tom was employed by Atlantic Research (now Sequa) for 35 years, rising to the Senior Program Manager level before his retirement in 1999.
He was preceded in death by his parents Robert Austin Reil and Alma Virginia Williams Reil of Riverton, Virginia, his son Shannon Christopher Reil and siblings Marie Knox, Bob Reil, and Larry Reil.
He is survived by his wife Edie of 62 years, daughter Kelly Auchmoody (Blake), grandson Weston Auchmoody, sister Wanda Boyd, sisters in law Fay Miller and Ann Cooper as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held at 1:00 in the afternoon on Thursday, March 31st at Riverton United Methodist Church in Riverton, Virginia. A bereavement meal and family visitation will be held immediately following the service officiated by Pastor Marc Roberson.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like any donation to be made to Riverton United Methodist Church, 55 E Strasburg Rd, Front Royal, VA 22630 or Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601.
Carol Sue Wolverton-Hewitt (1968 – 2022)
Carol Sue Wolverton-Hewitt, 54, of Toms Brook, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, March 28 at 2:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with Edy Stokes officiating. Inurnment will be private,
Carol was born February 25, 1968, in Winchester, Virginia, daughter of Carroll Junior and Lorraine Evelyn Tharpe Link of High View, West Virginia. She owned and operated her own painting business for many years. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Surviving with her parents, are her devoted wife of 25 years, Becky Hewitt; two daughters, Lori Renee Montgomery and husband Jason of Winchester and Shannon Christine Bennett and fiancé Matthew Hollar of Toms Brook; one brother, Kyle Travis Link of High View, West Virginia; one sister, Kimberly Link- Nicholson of Rio, West Virginia; and 4 grandchildren, Hannah, Colten, Frances, and Jacob.
The family will receive friends on Monday, March 28 from 1-2 pm at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the TSC Alliance, 8737 Colesville Rd Suite 400, Silver Spring, MD 20910.
Eleanor Wyrene Shaffer (1936 – 2022)
Eleanor Wyrene Shaffer, 85, of Waterlick, Virginia passed away on Monday, March 21, 2022, at her home.
Mrs. Shaffer was born on March 25, 1936, in Front Royal, Virginia to the late Arnold and Elsie Hawkins Stockner. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Johnny Shaffer; two daughters, Suzette Baer Neff and Pandora Brown Deremer Holp, and two brothers, Millard Stockner and Raymond Stockner. She was a member of the Church at Waterlick. She was the Post Mistress at the former Waterlick Post Office and a volunteer with the Youth Civil Air Patrol.
Survivors include her son, Billy Joe Huffman (Edie Jane); daughter, Cheryl Metz; two brothers, Gene Stockner (Bonnie) and Arthur Stockner (Mary); sister-in-law, Betty Stockner; twelve grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren.
The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to Blue Ridge Hospice.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Maddox Funeral Home or Panorama Memorial Gardens to assist with funeral expenses or to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601.
Elizabeth Virginia “Ginny” Fisher (1936 – 2022)
Elizabeth Virginia “Ginny” Fisher, 85, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Warren Memorial Hospital.
Services were private.
Mrs. Fisher was born September 6, 1936, in Rappahannock County, Virginia, daughter of the late Henry Milton Fincham, Sr., and May Virginia Payne Fincham.
She retired after many dedicated years from Commonwealth Lumber Company.
She was married to the late Robert Wilson Fisher, Jr.
Surviving is two daughters, Susan Fisher of Front Royal, and Dianna Hamlet and husband Gregory of Montross; two sisters, Brenda Mauck of Front Royal and Vickie Moore of Strasburg; many nieces and nephews; her baby dog, Dino; and her kitty cat, Barney.
Donald Ray Reynolds. Sr. (1944 – 2022)
Donald Ray Reynolds. Sr., “Paw Paw”, 77, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, March 20, 2022, at his home.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, April 2 from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home. There will be a time of food and fellowship following the visitation at Donnie’s River home.
Donnie was born November 20, 1944, in Giles County, Virginia, son of the late James Delbert and Vivian Lucille Reynolds.
He worked as an Auto Painter and retired to hang out by the river with his family and friends.
Donnie never failed to always see the good in people. He loved being outside, fishing and hunting. He valued being a father and grandfather. He had the best sense of humor and the best laugh. He rehabilitated many squirrels and animals of all kinds loved him too.
Donnie is survived by his siblings, Carol, Jeff, and Jimmy; his children, Sherri and Cathy; grandchildren, Crystal, Jay, CJ, Christian, Matthew, Nicholas, and Kaitlyn; great-grandchildren, Oliver, Zane, and Inis; and his pets, Bear and Aaron.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a son, Don-Don.
Memorial donations may be made to the family c/o Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
Lyle Glenn Henschell (1957 – 2022)
Lyle Glenn Henschell, 64, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away at Winchester Medical Center on Saturday, March 19, 2022.
A graveside service will be held for Lyle at 12:30 P.M. on Monday, March 28, 2022, at Quantico National Cemetery, 18424 Joplin Rd, Triangle, VA 22172. A visitation will be held from 3-5 P.M. on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W Main St. Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
Lyle was born on July 20, 1957, in Seattle, Washington to Dexter and Doris Henschell. Lyle is preceded in death by his mother Doris, and his sister, Gloria Fay.
Surviving Lyle is his loving wife, Rosemary Henschell; and his father, Dexter Henschell.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to your charity of choice.