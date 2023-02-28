Beverly Sue Walter (1958 – 2023)

Beverly Sue Walter, 64, of Chester Gap, Virginia, received her wings on Friday, February 24, 2023, and was lifted by our Heavenly Father to her new home in heaven.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, March 5, 2023, at 2:00 pm at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, with Sammy Campbell officiating.

Beverly was born on February 26, 1958, to the late George and Louise Foster. She was also preceded in death by two sisters, Janet Foster, and Sandra Foster, and her youngest brother, Harold Foster.

She grew up and lived in Rappahannock County all her life. She was known to her family as Sue and never met someone who wasn’t her friend. She was all about God and her family and friends.

Sue loved to work in her yard and garden and was already preparing for this year by starting seeds. When she wasn’t gardening, you would find her on the porch watching and taking pictures of all the birds. She could tell you what each bird was. Sue was a very happy person.

She had just retired from her job a couple of months ago and was looking forward to having more time in her yard and garden. God needed another angel, and we are sure she is very happy about that.

Sue leaves behind her husband of 48 years, Ronald Walter; son, Ronald Walter Jr.; two grandsons, Ronald L. Walter, and Nicholas Walter; brother, John Foster (Mary) and three sisters, Gertrude Foster, Virgie Foster (Don) and Barbara Mallory (Steve).

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.