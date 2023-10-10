Beverly Wickstrom Elmquist (1936 – 2023)

Beverly Wickstrom Elmquist, 87, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Friday, October 6, 2023, at Heritage Hall in Leesburg.

A funeral service will be held for Beverly at 2:oo p.m. on Sunday, October 15, 2023, at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W Main St. Front Royal, Virginia 22630, with Sammy Cambell officiating. The family invites guests to visit starting one hour prior to the service. Following all services, her committal will take place at Prospect Hill Cemetery.

Beverly was born on June 9, 1936, in Cambridge, Minnesota, to the late Arthur and Hazel Wickstrom. She was also preceded in death by her loving husband, Roy Elmquist.

Surviving Beverly are her children, Jane Silek (Joe) of Front Royal, Virginia, and Brad Elmquist (Karen) of Leesburg, Virginia; her five grandchildren, Ryan Lamke (Hala Salman), Andrew Elmquist, Joseph Silek III, Paige Elmquist, and Ian Elmquist; and one great-grandchild, Amelia Lamke.

Beverly never met a stranger. She had an intense interest in and concern for others. Her easy smile drew people towards her. Her kindness towards others was a special gift that not many possess, and she will be missed by many.

Pallbearers will be Brad Elmquist, Joe Silek, Ryan Lamke, Jospeh Silek III, Andrew Elmquist and Ian Elmquist.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.