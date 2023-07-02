Interesting Things to Know
Beyond July 4th: Pivotal dates in U.S. History worth celebrating
As the nation comes together to celebrate Independence Day on July 4th, it’s important to remember that the rich tapestry of U.S. history encompasses more than just this one momentous occasion. Throughout the year, there are several other dates that mark pivotal moments in American history. In this article, we highlight a few of these significant dates that deserve recognition and celebration.
- January 15 – MLK Jr. Day: On this day in 1929, civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr. was born. Today, MLK Jr. Day is observed on the third Monday of January, serving as a reminder of his inspiring legacy and the ongoing struggle for racial equality.
- February 4 – Rosa Parks’ Birthday: “The First Lady of Civil Rights,” Rosa Parks, was born on this day in 1913. Her act of defiance by refusing to give up her bus seat in 1955 became a defining moment in the fight against racial segregation.
- February 12 – Presidents’ Day: Born on February 12, 1809, Abraham Lincoln, the 16th president of the United States, played a pivotal role in the emancipation of Black slaves through the issuance of the Emancipation Proclamation. His birthday is now celebrated alongside other presidents on the third Monday of February as Presidents’ Day.
- March 3 – The Star-Spangled Banner: In 1931, “The Star-Spangled Banner” was officially designated as the national anthem of the United States, over a century after Francis Scott Key penned the lyrics during the War of 1812.
- June 14 – Flag Day: On June 14, 1777, the Stars and Stripes became the official national flag of the United States. Flag Day serves as a tribute to the enduring symbol of American unity and patriotism.
- June 19 – Juneteenth: Commemorated as Juneteenth, this significant day marks June 19, 1865, when the last remaining slaves in Texas were informed of their freedom. In 2021, Juneteenth became a national holiday, acknowledging the importance of emancipation and the ongoing pursuit of racial justice.
- August 26 – Women’s Suffrage: On this day in 1920, Congress ratified the 19th Amendment, granting women the right to vote. August 26 serves as a reminder of the long and arduous journey toward gender equality in American democracy.
- September 17 – Constitution Day: Recognizing the adoption of the United States Constitution on September 17, 1787, Constitution Day highlights the enduring principles and values that form the foundation of American governance.
While Independence Day holds a special place in the hearts of Americans, it’s vital to remember that the nation’s history is filled with significant dates that shape its identity and values. From civil rights movements to constitutional achievements, these pivotal moments deserve recognition and celebration. As we commemorate the Fourth of July, let us also reflect on the diverse milestones that have shaped the United States into the nation it is today.
The importance of attention to detail: Goose Goslin’s omission in baseball
In the world of sports, great moments can quickly turn into missed opportunities if a crucial step is overlooked. This concept was vividly demonstrated by the infamous omission of Goose Goslin, a renowned baseball player, during a crucial game in the 1924 World Series. Despite his outstanding performance, Goose’s failure to touch first base serves as a powerful reminder that neglecting even a single fundamental aspect can render all efforts in vain. This cautionary tale resonates not only within the realm of sports but also carries important lessons for professionals in all industries.
The year was 1924, and Goose Goslin found himself in the spotlight during the intense World Series. In a remarkable display of skill, he hit a sensational home run that had the crowd erupting with cheers. However, amidst the jubilation, an unexpected turn of events occurred. As Goose slid into home plate, an umpire’s call shattered the euphoria – “Yeerr out!” It became apparent that Goose had neglected a crucial step: touching first base. Despite his stellar performance, this oversight rendered his efforts null and void.
The story of Goose Goslin serves as a valuable lesson for professionals in various fields. Regardless of industry, individuals must recognize that even exceptional work can be overshadowed by a failure to fulfill basic requirements. Whether it’s a forgotten detail in a project, a missed deadline, or a skipped step in a complex process, the consequences of neglecting fundamental aspects can be detrimental.
While Goose and his team were fortunate to realize their mistake immediately, the same cannot be said for everyone. In some cases, the ramifications of overlooked essentials manifest later, resulting in significant problems and setbacks. Professionals must understand that meticulous attention to detail is not merely a matter of crossing items off a checklist; it is the backbone of success and the key to avoiding costly errors.
Remembering to touch all the bases, metaphorically speaking, is crucial in professional endeavors. It ensures that each aspect of a task or project is adequately addressed, leaving no room for avoidable mistakes. By maintaining a vigilant focus on all essential elements, individuals can increase their chances of achieving their desired goals and preventing unnecessary setbacks.
The tale of Goose Goslin’s omission in the 1924 World Series serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of attention to detail. Regardless of the industry or profession, neglecting a basic component can undermine even the most exceptional work. Professionals must learn from this cautionary tale and approach their endeavors with meticulous care, ensuring that every crucial step is taken. By doing so, they can avoid the frustration of realizing that their efforts were in vain due to a single overlooked detail.
July Celebrity Birthdays!
Do you share a birthday with a celebrity?
1 – Jamie Farr, 89, actor (M*A*S*H), born Jameel Farah, Toledo, OH, 1934.
2 – Saweetie, 30, rapper, born Diamonte Harper, Santa Clara, CA, 1993.
3 – Montel Williams, 67, talk show host, Baltimore, MD, 1956.
4 – Eva Marie Saint, 99, actress (On the Waterfront), Newark, NJ, 1924.
5 – Francois Arnaud, 38, actor (The Borgias), Montreal, QC, Canada, 1985.
6 – Kevin Hart, 44, comedian, actor (Central Intelligence), Philadelphia, PA, 1980.
7 – Ringo Starr, 83, musician (The Beatles), born Richard Starkey, Liverpool, England, 1940.
8 – Raffi Cavoukian, 75, children’s singer, Cairo, Egypt, 1948.
9 – Tom Hanks, 67, actor (Forrest Gump), Concord, CA, 1956.
10 – Jessica Simpson, 43, singer, actress (The Dukes of Hazzard), Abilene, TX, 1980.
11 – Justin Chambers, 53, actor (Grey’s Anatomy), Springfield, OH, 1970.
12 – Lisa Nicole Carson, 54, actress (ER, Ally McBeal), Brooklyn, NY, 1969.
13 – Roger McGuinn, 81, musician (The Byrds), born James Joseph McGuinn, Chicago, IL, 1942.
14 – Matthew Fox, 57, actor (Lost), Crowheart, WY, 1966.
15 – Taylor Kinney, 42, actor (Chicago Fire), Lancaster, PA, 1981.
16 – Mark Indelicato, 29, actor (Ugly Betty), Philadelphia, PA, 1994.
17 – David Hasselhoff, 71, actor (Knight Rider), Baltimore, MD, 1952.
18 – Priyanka Chopra, 41, actress (Quantico), Jamshedpur, India, 1982.
19 – Trai Byers, 40, actor (Selma), Kansas City, KS, 1983.
20 – John Daley, 38, actor (Freaks and Geeks), New York, NY, 1985.
21 – Anya Chalotra, 26, actress (The Witcher), Wolverhampton, England, 1996.
22 – Selena Gomez, 31, singer, actress (Wizards of Waverly Place), Grand Prairie, TX, 1992.
23 – Woody Harrelson, 62, actor (Cheers), Midland, TX, 1961.
24 – Mitch Grassi, 31, singer (Pentatonix), Arlington, TX, 1992.
25 – Miriam Shor, 52, actress (Hedwig and the Angry Inch), Minneapolis, MN, 1971.
26 – Taylor Momsen, 30, actress (Gossip Girl), St. Louis, MO, 1993.
27 – Norman Lear, 101, TV scriptwriter, producer (Maude), New Haven, CT, 1922.
28 – John David Washington, 39, actor (Ballers), Los Angeles, CA, 1984.
29 – Josh Radnor, 49, actor (Mercy Street), Columbus, OH, 1974.
30 – Simon Baker, 54, actor (The Mentalist), Launceston, Tasmania, Australia, 1969.
31 – Rico Rodriguez, 25, actor (Modern Family), College Station, TX, 1998.
Google CEO frets over potential AI problems
Is artificial intelligence coming for your job?
Could AI soon spy on you and your data all the time?
Might small businesses be pushed out of the market?
Google CEO Sundar Pichai recently warned that AI does indeed pose threats and could disrupt society at large, according to CNBC. He also argues that it shouldn’t be left to singular companies to decide how AI should be managed
Between Google’s Bard, ChatGPT, and other emerging tools, you can now use AI to write college-level essays, web content, and more. And now, Pichai warns that AI could prove immensely disruptive in accounting, architecture, and even software engineering. Indeed, Pichai went as far as to say that AI could impact “every product of every company.” Even if this claim proves hyperbolic, the potential for AI to reduce demand for labor has some economists and analysts fretting.
The U.S. and other countries have seen drastic reductions in manufacturing and industrial employment. While outsourcing to other countries accounts for some of those eliminated jobs, a much greater proportion of the loss was due to automation. Yet the robots whirling away in warehouses and factories can’t really think and aren’t especially flexible. They can perform route tasks but not much more.
AI, on the other hand, is proving more flexible and can even learn new skills to some extent. As industrial employment has declined, many folks have found careers as knowledge workers — and want to know if their jobs are at risk. And even bigger questions persist, like how society should approach the potential disruption.
Policymakers will have no choice but to wrangle with the specifics in the future, but Pichai argues that a holistic approach that utilizes not just tech experts but also philosophers, ethicists, social scientists, and others offers the best way forward.
Collectors seek vintage McDonald’s toys, unlocking hidden worth
Remember those delightful surprises that came with every Happy Meal? It turns out that some of those childhood trinkets could be worth a pretty penny to avid collectors seeking a nostalgic trip down memory lane.
According to Go Banking Rates, one particular gem that has become highly sought after is the Lego Bionicle set offered by McDonald’s in the 2000s. This charming construction toy has captured the hearts of both children and collectors alike, and it now commands an impressive price tag of $209 in the collector’s market. With its intricate design and enduring popularity, the Lego Bionicle set has become a valuable treasure for those who cherish the memories it represents.
Another enchanting relic from the past that has gained value over time is the 1990 Furby keychain. This lovable electronic pet companion was a sensation during its era, captivating the hearts of children worldwide. Fast forward to the present, and collectors are willing to pay approximately $127 to acquire this pocket-sized piece of nostalgia. Its enduring charm and limited availability have propelled the Furby keychain into the realm of collectible treasures.
These examples of old Happy Meal toys fetching significant prices in the collector’s market serve as a testament to the power of nostalgia and the enduring allure of cherished childhood memories. It’s fascinating to witness how objects once considered simple playthings can transform into valuable artifacts, evoking a sense of longing and sentimentality for a bygone era.
For collectors, tracking down these vintage McDonald’s toys can be an exciting treasure hunt, scouring flea markets, online marketplaces, and even their own childhood attics in search of these hidden gems. While some might view these toys as mere relics of the past, collectors recognize their cultural significance and their ability to transport them back to a simpler time filled with joy and wonder.
The value of these old Happy Meal toys goes beyond their monetary worth. They serve as time capsules, encapsulating the memories and experiences of an entire generation. Each toy represents a tangible link to our childhoods, evoking a wave of nostalgia that brings smiles to our faces and warms our hearts.
So, if you happen to stumble upon a forgotten collection of old Happy Meal toys tucked away in your home, it may be worth taking a closer look. Who knows? You might uncover a hidden treasure that not only brings joy to your inner child but also holds unexpected value for collectors eager to relive those cherished moments of their youth.
Exploring the Solitude: Unveiling Earth’s most isolated places
In the vast expanse of our solar system, one celestial body reigns supreme in its isolation. Meet 2018 AG37, affectionately known as Farfarout, a super dwarf planet measuring a mere 250 miles across. As it gracefully orbits the sun, Farfarout’s elliptical path places it in close proximity to Neptune, embarking on a 700-year journey through the depths of space. In its most distant moments, Farfarout dwells at a staggering average distance of 12.276 billion miles from our life-sustaining star, making it the epitome of cosmic seclusion.
While Farfarout may hold the title for extraterrestrial isolation, back on Earth, secluded pockets of civilization also exist, offering glimpses into the depths of earthly solitude. Nestled in the contiguous United States, the town of Glasgow, Montana, claims the crown as the most isolated town, according to The Washington Post. Situated approximately 4.5 hours away by car from the nearest urban center, Glasgow truly embodies the essence of being in the middle of nowhere. Founded in 1887 as a railroad town, this remote outpost is home to a resilient community of around 3,000 inhabitants who embrace the serenity and seclusion of their surroundings.
Venturing to the northernmost reaches of the United States, we arrive in Utqiaġvik, Alaska. Located on the shores of the Arctic Ocean, this town stands as a testament to isolation, accessible solely by plane. Situated 500 miles away from Fairbanks, Utqiaġvik captivates visitors with its untamed beauty and an unyielding spirit of resilience. A small but vibrant community thrives in this remote outpost, cherishing the unique experiences that come with living on the fringes of civilization.
In the vastness of the ocean, a point emerges as the epitome of seclusion. Point Nemo, aptly named after the Latin word for “no one,” claims the title of being the spot farthest away from land. Located a staggering 1,700 miles away from the nearest islands, Point Nemo represents a realm of solitude seldom encountered by humanity. Interestingly, the astronauts aboard the International Space Station find themselves in the closest proximity to this distant point, reinforcing the notion that even amidst the vastness of space, isolation can be found.
These isolated places, whether celestial bodies or earthly destinations evoke a sense of wonder and intrigue. They remind us of the diverse and breathtaking landscapes our world encompasses, from the depths of space to the farthest corners of our planet. While isolation may seem daunting, it also provides an opportunity for introspection, self-discovery, and a deeper appreciation for the connectedness of humanity.
So, as we marvel at the solitude of Farfarout, the seclusion of Glasgow, the remoteness of Utqiaġvik, and the distant allure of Point Nemo, let us embrace the beauty and significance of these isolated places. They serve as a testament to the vastness of our world and the resilience of the human spirit in the face of solitude.
How to be a more patient person
It’s not unusual to be stuck in traffic, in a line at the checkout counter, or waiting in the doctor’s office.
Unless you have made a point of learning to be patient, you could become stressed, anxious, frustrated, or angry.
But your frenzy is useless.
No one is born patient. It’s a quality that has to be developed because there is a lot of waiting in our lives.
Its benefits are many. Being patient reduces stress levels and can make you a healthier person and one who can deal with difficult situations with ease and poise.
You will be better at decision-making. Patience allows you to assess situations, see the big picture and weigh the pros and cons. It makes you more understanding of the obstacles you have to overcome and more understanding of others. It’s the basis for better relationships with spouses, pals, and bosses.
How to develop patience
- Make an effort for one day to take your time and think about everything you do. At the end of the day, think about how you made smarter decisions, got along better with others, and got a better picture of what was going on.
- Slow down when the situation calls for it. If you tend to be in a rush and want everything done immediately, stop. Take a few deep breaths before you act or make a move. Getting impatient won’t make things move any faster and could have the opposite effect.
- Practice thinking before you speak. Pause and go over what you need to say. Try to avoid hurting or offending others.
