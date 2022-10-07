Bidding wars: smart tips to stand out without breaking the bank

Buying a home during a bidding war can be complicated. Depending on the situation, you may have to alter your purchase offer several times before it’s accepted. Here are a few tips to help you stand out and avoid overpaying.

Set a maximum price

During a bidding war, the property price can quickly rise. Therefore, you must set the maximum amount you’re prepared to pay for the home. This includes knowing your borrowing capacity.

Determine a move-in date

If you have the flexibility, negotiating the move-in date can help seal the deal. For example, you can delay the move-in date to give the seller more time to arrange their affairs.

Meet the owner

Touring the property while the seller is on-site allows you to ask questions and negotiate. It also helps establish a bond of trust and demonstrates your seriousness in potentially swaying the owner’s decision.

You can also take the opportunity to find out about the owner’s reasons for selling. This will help you determine whether they’re in a hurry to sell or want to take advantage of a hot market.

Do you keep getting caught up in bidding wars and finding it difficult to buy a home? Consider hiring a real estate broker to help.