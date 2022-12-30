Regional News
Biden renomination pursuit could be no sure thing
President Joe Biden, currently vacationing in the U.S. Virgin Islands, has said he would take time over the holidays to discuss with family members whether he should seek reelection in 2024.
White House and Democratic Party officials say it is almost certain Biden will run again. But will he secure his party’s nomination?
An ideal place to explore that question is Prince George’s County, Maryland, where Biden received 89% support — his highest percentage in the 2020 general election.
Regardless of turnout, the outcome is predictable in general elections for countywide offices — Democrats are almost assured victory in the largest African-American-majority county in the United States.
The county executive, the 11 members of the county council, the sheriff, the clerk of the court, and the nearly two dozen lawmakers from the county holding office in the state general assembly are all Democrats.
“There is no Republican I can think of that is viable that would be able to win within Prince George’s County,” Democratic Central Committee chair Kent Roberson said.
The Republican Central Committee vice chair in Prince George’s County agrees.
“Not in my lifetime, and I’m 70 years old right now. So, Maryland has become more Democrat-leaning — certainly, the county has — over the years that I’ve been here,” Jim Wass told VOA.
That does not mean Republicans in the county should give up casting ballots in general elections, said Wass.
“One of these times, it’s going to matter.”
An issue of age
What matters for many voters of both parties is that Biden, already the oldest U.S. president, would be 86 years old if he were to finish a second term. But in this county where he topped the polls in 2016, would he be able to vanquish all primary election challengers in 2024?
“I don’t believe he has blind total support,” Roberson told VOA. “And one, if we look at the [low] approval ratings, I don’t think that’s all Republicans who feel that way, but it is Democrats, as well. And regardless of how I feel about the president and how he is succeeding, I think that we’re also aware that individuals are concerned that he might not be the one to continue in office for another four years.”
Biden, according to Roberson, did his part by bringing the country “through a transition stage from President [Donald] Trump to where we are now.”
As in other heavily Democratic districts across the country, Prince George’s County Democrats are not monolithic, and Democrats individually wear different labels: progressive, moderate, liberal, or conservative. In 2016, they came together for Biden to deny Trump a second term.
“We all have been able to take all our differences and work together. But you’ll also see where some individuals think that leadership is needed to move forward with a different candidate. And so, that also sways how individuals feel whether President Biden should continue in office or not,” Roberson said.
Many possible contenders
Incumbent presidents seeking a second term rarely face severe intraparty challenges, but Biden’s age could put precedent aside.
Asked to assess Democratic presidential hopefuls, Republican Wass said Gavin Newsom, the 55-year-old governor of California, perhaps could appeal to Prince George’s Democrats more than Biden.
“Somebody like Gavin Newsom might fit the mentality of Prince George’s Democrats,” he said.
As recently as November, Newsom has dismissed speculation he would challenge Biden.
“He not only beat Trump once, I think he can beat him again,” Newsom told Politico in an interview. “I hope he runs. I’ll enthusiastically support him.”
If Biden does not run for reelection or is forced out of contention by a health issue, Newsom is seen as a leading candidate, along with Vice President Kamala Harris, who is 58; Senator Bernie Sanders, 81; and Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, a relatively youthful 40. All three were contenders in the 2020 Democratic primaries.
Wass recalls 1992 when an obscure governor from Arkansas named Bill Clinton decided to run for the Democratic Party presidential nomination, despite political pundits predicting New York Governor Mario Cuomo was the one to beat incumbent Republican George H.W. Bush. Cuomo’s campaign collapsed before it began, and Clinton defeated Bush in the general election.
“Gavin Newsom must run, or he’s wasting that opportunity,” said Wass, adding that for the same reason, former Vice President Mike Pence and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo should enter the Republican primary contests in 2024.
“Even with former President Trump appearing to lock up a lot of the money and attention right now, these guys must run,” Wass said.
Other possible primary challengers to Trump include Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, and Wyoming Representative Liz Cheney (who was defeated for reelection this year and is the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney). Also mentioned among moderate Republicans are New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu and Maryland Governor Larry Hogan.
The only elected president in American history to be denied his party’s nomination for a second term was Democrat Franklin Pierce in 1856. But the concern then was the president’s policies, not his age.
The hard-drinking Pierce favored enslavement as the country headed toward civil war over the issue. His party decided to nominate instead James Buchanan, a former secretary of state who had served as Pierce’s ambassador to the United Kingdom and thus had not been involved in the contentious slavery debate.
Buchanan, who was no friend to the abolitionists, bested two contenders in the general election from the Whig and Republican parties, despite not actively campaigning, capturing every slave state except Maryland.
Historians generally consider Pierce and Buchanan among America’s worst presidents.
Child poverty rates highest in states that haven’t raised minimum wage
Of the 20 states that have failed to raise the minimum wage above the federal $7.25 an hour standard, 16 have more than 12% of their children living in poverty, according to a States Newsroom analysis of wage and poverty data. Anti-poverty advocates say that’s a sign that there’s an urgent need for lawmakers to increase the federal minimum wage and do more to help struggling families.
Congress had the opportunity to achieve the latter by expanding the child tax credit before the end of the year. Still, lawmakers did not arrive at a deal with Republicans to include it in the omnibus spending package. The expansion, which was part of the American Rescue Plan, provided as much as $3,600 in monthly installments to qualifying families and is credited with lifting 3.7 million children out of poverty, at least temporarily.
Raising the minimum wage would not lead to as fast or drastic an improvement. Still, a 2019 Congressional Budget Office analysis found that increasing the amount to $15 an hour would lift more than 500,000 children from poverty. And the Economic Policy Institute estimated in 2021 that if Congress passed a bill raising the minimum wage to $15 by 2025, up to 3.7 million people wouldn’t have to live in poverty — 1.3 million of those being children.
Where the minimum wage is rising in 2023
Alaska – $10.85
Arizona – $13.85
California – $15.50
Colorado – $13.65
Delaware – $11.75
Florida – $12
Illinois – $13
Maine – $13.80
Maryland – $13.25
Massachusetts – $15
Michigan – $10.10
*Minnesota – $10.59
Missouri – $12
Montana – $9.95
Nebraska – $10.50
**Nevada – $11.25
New Jersey – $14.13
New Mexico – $12
***New York – $14.20
Ohio – $10.10
Rhode Island – $13
South Dakota – $10.80
Vermont – $13.18
Virginia – $12
Washington – $15.74
*For employees at companies with revenues over $500,000; $8.63 for all other workers
**If companies provide health benefits, the minimum wage requirement is $10.25
***$15 in New York City and surrounding counties
Oregon’s minimum wage adjustment will be made in July based on the Consumer Price Index. It is currently $13.50 for most of the state; $14.75 in Portland.
Ben Zipperer, an economist at the Economic Policy Institute, said there is a strong connection between the minimum wage and poverty.
“It’s not a 1-1 connection, but there is a pretty strong connection,” said Zipperer, whose expertise is on the minimum wage, inequality, and low-wage labor markets. “The main determinants of poverty in this country are whether you work and how much you work, so whether you have a job during the year and how many hours a week or weeks per year you work at that job. … And the third [determinant] is how much you were paid for an hour of work at your job. If you’re getting paid relatively low wages, the minimum wage affects that.”
Congress last raised the minimum wage in 2009, but 30 states now require employers to pay more than the federal standard, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. Numerous municipalities have also passed living wage laws for city or county workers.
Twenty-seven states, including New Jersey, Florida, California, and Missouri, will raise their state’s minimum wage in 2023 after passing legislation or voter-approved ballot measures that gradually increase the state minimum wage over several years or tie it to inflation. Washington ($15.74), California ($15.50), and Massachusetts ($15) will have some of the highest state minimum wages in 2023, although the high cost of living in those states mitigates the effect on poverty rates.
In Missouri, where the minimum wage will be $12 next year, a 2018 analysis from the Economic Policy Institute found that Proposition B, the ballot measure that is responsible for raising the wage, would increase wages for 677,000 people in Missouri.
States, where legislatures have not raised the minimum above the federal $7.25 an hour, include Mississippi, Louisiana, Georgia, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina. All have child poverty rates of 20% or higher, according to U.S. Census data analyzed by 24/7 Wall Street, a financial news site. Mississippi has the highest child poverty rate in the United States, at 27.6%, with Louisiana following at 26.3%.
Zipperer said that many of these low-minimum wage states are concentrated in the southern United States for a reason. He pointed to political deals lawmakers made to leave Black workers out of 1930s labor rights gains, which were done for the benefit of Southern Democrats.
“That legacy of racism plagued the initial years of the national minimum wage and labor law generally in the United States, and while it was somewhat improved and overcome through the civil rights movement, you see the parallel to that now where you have a lot of places in the South that don’t have minimum wages and or have very low minimum wages, and so they follow the federal standard which Congress has refused to raise over the past 13 years,” he said.
He added, “That kind of decline in the cost-of-living adjusted value of the minimum wage disproportionately harms the people who are paid the lowest wages in the U.S. economy, and because of our sexist and racist labor market, that is women and people of color.”
In Louisiana, for instance, 64% of women of color earn less than $15 an hour. In comparison, 58% of Black workers and 50% of Hispanic workers also earn less than $15 an hour, according to Oxfam America’s analysis of U.S. Census data.
Congress last failed to increase the minimum wage in 2021, when it was proposed as part of a larger pandemic relief package. Fifty Senate Republicans and seven Senate Democrats voted against raising the minimum wage to $15 by 2025. The exclusion of the child tax credit expansion in Congress’ omnibus bill is one more lost chance to reduce child poverty.
“The child tax credit enormously reduced poverty during the recent expansion of that program, and unfortunately, that was temporary,” Zipperer said. “But I think that’s a very clear demonstration that we actually have, to some degree, the capacity to eliminate a lot of poverty in this country. All it takes is overcoming the political opposition to do that.”
by Casey Quinlan, Virginia Mercury
Long-Standing, Family-Owned Food Business to expand in Shenandoah County
On December 29, 2022, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced that family-owned and operated Wholesome Foods, Inc. will expand its meat processing operation by adding a new, USDA-inspected slaughter facility to its Shenandoah County location. This project will create twelve new jobs and represent nearly $1.2 million of new investment at the long-standing food distribution company. The company plans to source nearly all of the livestock for the new facility from Virginia farms, creating an important new market for local cattle and hogs.
“As Virginia’s largest private industry, our agricultural sector draws its strength from the diversity of production and the entrepreneurial spirit of families like the Pences, whose company has served the Shenandoah community for more than 50 years,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “I thank Wholesome Foods for its commitment to the Commonwealth and wish them success in the future serving the farmers and consumers of Virginia and beyond.”
“Virginia’s livestock producers benefit when family-owned companies with a strong commitment to local sourcing, like Wholesome Foods, make meaningful investments into the processing infrastructure,” said Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Matthew Lohr. “I am pleased that the Commonwealth could partner with Shenandoah County through the AFID program to support this important expansion of Virginia’s meat processing industry.”
“We are excited to grow our business with the help of the Commonwealth and Shenandoah County through the AFID program,” said Wholesome Foods President Wes Pence. “This expansion will increase our capacity, add jobs to our workforce and provide a much-needed service to the community and local farmers for years to come.”
Wholesome Foods has been a family-owned staple of Shenandoah County’s business and agricultural scene for over five decades. They’re a great example of entrepreneurialism, as the business has evolved from a start-up home delivery service to a robust food processing facility with two consumer market locations that serve our community today,” said Shenandoah County Board of Supervisors Chairman Karl Roulston. “We are proud to partner with them through this next stage of growth and as they continue to evolve to support the residents of Shenandoah County and enhance our local economy.”
“Growth of agribusiness is vital to Virginia’s economy, and this announced expansion by Wholesome Foods is good news,” said Senator Mark Obenshain. “I am pleased to see continued investments like this and commend Shenandoah County for supporting this family business and the farmers it serves.”
“For more than a half-century, Wholesome Foods has served our region’s community and beyond with quality protein food products,” said Speaker of the House C. Todd Gilbert. “I applaud the Pence family for their commitment to continued growth in the community and support of our region’s livestock producers.”
Wholesome Foods was established in 1964 by Dean and Syvilla Pence as a home delivery service of poultry, meat, and eggs to the Washington, D.C. market. The company has grown into a full-scale food distributor, supplying wholesale accounts in the mid-Atlantic and providing local home consumers with meats and cheeses. The coronavirus pandemic caused backlogs at local meat processors that the company had relied on for beef and pork products. This spurred the company to add in-house slaughter capacity to complement its existing operation and expand its meat processing capabilities. By becoming vertically integrated, the company will be able to control its meat processing schedule better, reduce operating costs, increase production efficiencies, and reduce customer lead times.
The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) worked with Shenandoah County and the Shenandoah County Industrial Development Authority to secure the project for the Commonwealth. Governor Youngkin approved a $40,000 grant from the Governor’s Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development Fund, which the County will match with local funds.
Fauquier Hospital’s Family Birthing Center offers nitrous oxide therapy to enhance patient experience
Over the last three years, Fauquier Hospital has delivered over 1,000 babies. The need to have a variety of options available for patients in our community and surrounding areas is crucial. After welcoming midwifery services to the community in early 2020, we found that patients were increasingly interested in learning about different pain management options. Nitrous oxide therapy made its debut as a safe pain management solution in 2022 and it is now paving the way as an additional tool expecting mothers can use when in the delivery room. The nitrous oxide is delivered to the patient through a wearable mask and consists of a mixture of N2O (50%) and oxygen (50%). According to the American College of Nurse-Midwives (ACNM), “Research has supported the reasonable efficacy, safety, and unique and beneficial qualities of N2O as an analgesic for labor and its use as a widely accepted component of quality maternity care” (2022).
Monica Freidline, Certified Nurse Midwife (CNM) with Fauquier Health OB/GYN & Midwifery, commented “About half of my patients want pain control options but are hesitant to receive an epidural or IV pain medications.” She explained her patients want to be able to move around more easily, reposition, or get out of bed, but the epidural confines them to staying in bed. With IV pain management, the concern is that there is an increased chance of the baby being slower to breathe after birth. “Nitrous oxide is a great compromise for both mother and baby,” Monica said. “Nitrous oxide therapy is a safe pain management alternative for normal pregnancies. It does not alleviate pain, but it does take the edge off just enough. It can help to relieve some of the anxiety mom is facing and is safe for baby.”
Rowan, a Christmas dream come true, was born on December 21, 2022. Rowan’s mother, Renee Baxter, utilized the nitrous oxide therapy during her delivery process. As with many expecting mothers, there was some deviation from her original birthing plan. Renee mentioned how Monica, her delivering midwife, and the staff worked to honor as many things in her original birth plan as they could. Renee ended up using nitrous oxide to assist with her pain management. She described the mask as a “CPAP-like mask” that you put on and take off as needed. She said, “I put the mask on and would breathe in as I felt a contraction and then would take it off at the height of the contraction. It took me a few minutes to get the hang of it, but once I did, I felt more in control.” Renee was able to focus her attention on breathing, re-positioning to be more comfortable in the bed, and was still able to move around with greater flexibility as needed.
At Fauquier Hospital’s Family Birthing Center, we understand every birth experience is a unique journey – one in which we encourage our patients to take as much control as possible. If you are expecting and are interested in learning more about nitrous oxide therapy, please be sure to ask your OB/GYN physician or midwife. Visit our Family Birthing Center online at FauquierHealth.org/family-birthing-center or call 540-316-4000.
About Fauquier Health
Fauquier Health is a community health system dedicated to high-quality, patient-centered care in a unique environment that considers the multiple facets of healing and respects the individuality of each and every patient. Located at 500 Hospital Drive in Warrenton, VA, Fauquier Health serves the residents of Fauquier and several surrounding counties. It comprises: Fauquier Hospital, a fully accredited, 97-bed hospital; Fauquier Health Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, a 113-bed long-term care and rehabilitation facility; the Villa at Suffield Meadows, an assisted living facility; the Wound Health Center and a medically supervised Wellness Center offering health and wellness programs. Fauquier Health also operates several physician’s offices, including primary care, general surgery, OB/GYN & Midwifery, and other sub-specialties. More information on Fauquier Health is available online at FauquierHealth.org or by calling 540-316-5000.
Extraordinary Registered Nurse, Danielle Quesenberry, recognized at Fauquier Health as DAISY award winner
Nurses at Fauquier Health continue to be honored with The DAISY Team Award For Extraordinary Nurses. The DAISY award is part of the DAISY Foundation’s program to recognize the super-human efforts nurses perform every day.
We are proud to announce that the fourth quarter DAISY Team award recipient for 2022 is Registered Nurse (RN), Danielle Quesenberry. Danielle works as a Labor and Delivery RN in Fauquier Hospital’s Family Birthing Center. She received several strong nominations from her patients. Her nominations showcased the level of dedication and compassion she provides to her patients.
One nomination from a patient commented, “[Danielle] was always one step ahead of my needs and my husband and I joked in the following weeks about wishing we could have her as our home nurse. Her knowledge and ability to stay calm and keep me calm was outstanding, and I missed that after I left the hospital.”
Another nomination that Danielle received was a true testament to her ability to care for our patients. The patient commented on how she exceeded expectations, “There was nothing that me and my baby wanted or needed that she wasn’t right on top of. Never had to ask for anything. She treated me like I was the only person she was caring for.”
During the surprise presentation ceremony, the hallway in the Family Birthing Center was lined with fellow team members, family, and leadership who came to applaud Danielle and congratulate her.
The not-for-profit DAISY Foundation is based in Glen Ellen, CA, and was established by family members in memory of J. Patrick Barnes. Patrick died at the age of 33 in late 1999 from complications of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), a little known but not uncommon auto-immune disease. The care Patrick and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired this unique means of thanking nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patient families.
The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses has been adopted by healthcare facilities around the world to celebrate nurses for their extraordinary care and compassion. The DAISY Team Award is for nurse-led teams of two or more who come together to solve a specific situation by going above and beyond. Nursing teams may be nominated by patients, families, and colleagues, and they are chosen by a committee of nurses at Fauquier Health to receive The DAISY Team Award. The DAISY Team Award is presented by Nursing Leadership at a surprise presentation. The DAISY Award winner receives a certificate commending them for being an “Extraordinary Nurse.” The certificate reads: “In deep appreciation of all you do, who you are and the incredibly meaningful difference your teamwork makes in the lives of so many people.” The DAISY Award winner also receives a specially engraved plaque engraved with the name of the Team.
To honor these special nurses at Fauquier Health, a banner has been hung in the hallway for all to see. Each DAISY Nurse will have the opportunity to sign the banner recognizing them for their commitment and dedication. For a complete listing of healthcare organizations currently running the program, please go to DAISYfoundation.org.
The DAISY Award and DAISY Team Award are initiatives of The DAISY Foundation in service to the nursing profession. Additionally, DAISY offers J. Patrick Barnes Grants for Nursing Research and Evidence-Based Practice Projects, The DAISY Faculty Award to honor inspiring faculty members in schools and colleges of nursing, and The DAISY in Training Award for nursing students. More information is available at DAISYfoundation.org.
U.S. House Jan. 6 panel refers Trump for criminal charges, including inciting insurrection
The U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol in a historic vote agreed unanimously Monday to refer former President Donald Trump and others to the Justice Department for potential criminal charges, including inciting or aiding an insurrection.
Trump associates, including attorneys John Eastman and Kenneth Chesebro and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, a former Republican House member from North Carolina, likely also played criminal roles, the panel said in an executive summary of its final report.
The panel referred four House Republicans to the House Ethics Committee for refusing to testify: Andy Biggs of Arizona, Jim Jordan of Ohio, Scott Perry of Pennsylvania and California’s Kevin McCarthy, who is likely to become the next speaker when Republicans take control of the House in January.
Before taking the unprecedented step of referring a former president for criminal charges, the bipartisan panel recapped in its final public meeting its findings that Trump engaged in a multipart plan to overturn the 2020 presidential election, culminating in the deadly attack on the Capitol.
The Justice Department, which is already investigating Trump’s conduct related to the 2020 election, will determine how to pursue the referrals.
In a post to his own social media network on Monday, Truth Social, Trump promoted a Dec. 9 post that linked to his video on Jan. 6 telling supporters to leave the Capitol. Committee members said that video came after more than three hours of inaction as Trump watched the attack.
Sen. Mark Warner, D-Virginia, in a tweet Monday evening called Jan. 6 “a crime with lasting implications for democracy.”
“The Jan. 6 [Committee] has put in countless hours to get to the bottom of what happened & I trust that any decisions on criminal referrals are rooted in the facts uncovered by this thorough investigation,” he wrote.
Four counts
The committee’s seven Democrats and two Republicans all voted to refer Trump for criminal charges on four counts:
Obstructing an official proceeding; Conspiring to defraud the United States; Conspiring to make a false statement; and Inciting, assisting or aiding an insurrection.
Members said Trump claimed victory despite knowing he lost the election, pressured state and federal officials to promote his lie that the election results were fraudulent, summoned his supporters to the nation’s capital on Jan. 6, 2021, and incited them to attempt to violently block the certification of election results.
Trump then sat in the White House dining room and watched as the attack unfolded, members of the panel said.
His actions violated a core principle of U.S. government, the two-century tradition of a peaceful transition of power, committee Vice Chair Liz Cheney, a Wyoming Republican, said.
“At the heart of our republic is the guarantee of the peaceful transfer of power,” Cheney said. “Every president in our history has defended this orderly transfer of authority, except one. Jan. 6, 2021, was the first time one American president refused his constitutional duty to transfer power peacefully to the next. … The Select Committee has recognized our obligation to do everything we can to ensure this never happens again.”
The committee released the 154-page executive summary Monday, though the full report is not expected to be made public until later this week.
Ethics Committee referral
The panel also referred Biggs, Jordan, Perry and McCarthy to their chamber’s ethics panel.
Those members “had materially relevant communications” with Trump on Jan. 6 and the days leading up to the attack and withheld that information from the panel, the committee said.
In an email, a spokesman for Jordan dismissed the accusation.
“This is just another partisan and political stunt made by” the committee, Jordan spokesman Russell M. Dye wrote Monday.
Representatives for Biggs, Perry and McCarthy did not immediately return messages seeking comment Monday.
It would be up to the ethics panel, which is evenly divided between Democrats and Republicans, to decide whether to proceed with an inquiry into the four members who were named.
‘Masterminds and ringleaders’
Chairman Bennie G. Thompson, a Mississippi Democrat, said Trump violated the basis of U.S. democracy and that criminal referrals are important to seek accountability and ensure that a similar insurrection is never attempted again.
“Evidence we’ve gathered points to further action beyond the power of this committee or the Congress to help ensure accountability under law, accountability that can only be found in the criminal justice system,” Thompson said.
While hundreds of Trump supporters who mobbed the Capitol that day have been charged, U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin, a Maryland Democrat and committee member, said Trump should also face charges.
“Ours is not a system of justice where foot soldiers go to jail and the masterminds and ringleaders get a pass,” he said.
Fake electors
The committee’s recommendation for two of the criminal charges, conspiracy to defraud the United States and conspiracy to make a false statement, centered on the scheme to use slates of false electors from states that Trump lost in 2020. Those states were Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, New Mexico, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.
Some 84 Republicans, including dozens of party leaders, signed on to the bogus documents.
“These intentionally false documents were transmitted to multiple officers of the federal government and were intended to interfere with the proper conduct of the joint session, where the existence of so-called competing slates of electors would serve as a pretext for legitimate electoral votes to be rejected,” said U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff, a California Democrat.
In a statement following the panel’s meeting, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi praised the committee’s work and appeared to call for the Justice Department to prosecute Trump.
“With painstaking detail, this executive summary documents the sinister plot to subvert the Congress, shred the Constitution and halt the peaceful transfer of power,” Pelosi said. “The committee has reached important conclusions about the evidence it has developed, and I respect those findings. Our founders made clear that, in the United States of America, no one is above the law. This bedrock principle remains unequivocally true, and justice must be done.”
by Jacob Fischler, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
Campaign launched to create license plate to honor women veterans
The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS) has launched a campaign to create a special license plate honoring Virginia’s women military veterans.
The Virginia General Assembly must pass legislation in the 2023 session authorizing the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) to create the new plate.
Before the General Assembly will move forward with authorizing the new plate, DVS must receive 450 pre-applications and a $10 or $20 deposit. Applications and deposits must be received by January 11, 2023.
Application forms for the Women Veterans License Plate are available online at www.dvs.virginia.gov or by clicking here. Completed hard copy applications along with a check (no cash) in amount of $10 (basic plate) or $20 (personalized plate) made out to the Virginia Department of Veterans Services should be mailed to:
Ms. Beverly VanTull
Virginia Department of Veterans Services
101 North 14th Street, 17th Floor
Richmond, VA 23219
With at least 450 pre-applications and deposits in hand, the Women Veterans License Plate Bill will be sent to the 2023 Virginia General Assembly for action.
“Virginia is proudly home to more than 109,000 women veterans – the largest percentage of women veterans per population of any state in America,” said Daniel Gade, DVS Commissioner. “These women veterans deserve to have unique recognition for their service and the Women Veterans License Plate will afford them this opportunity.”
The first 450 persons submitting a pre-application with either a $10 or $20 deposit as noted will have the opportunity to vote on the ultimate license plate design. Applicants do not have to wait until their current Virginia plates expire. They may choose to either transfer the plate once it is available or wait to request the plate as an option at the time of renewal.
“The DMV offers over 250 specialty license plates. With so many women veterans living here in Virginia, offering a special Women Veterans License Plate is long overdue. But time is short to gather the 450 applications needed, so I urge you to mail your application and check today,” added Commissioner Gade.
For more information or questions, please contact DVS Women Veterans Program Manager Beverly Van Tull by telephone at (804) 482-8512 or by email at womenvet@dvs.virginia.gov or visit www.dvs.virginia.gov.
About the Virginia Department of Veterans Services
The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS) is a state government agency with more than 40 locations across the Commonwealth of Virginia. DVS traces its history to 1928 and the establishment of the Virginia War Service Bureau to assist Virginia’s World War I veterans. Today, DVS assists veterans and their families in filing claims for federal veterans benefits; provides veterans and family members with linkages to services including behavioral healthcare, housing, employment, education and other programs. The agency operates two long-term care facilities offering in-patient skilled nursing care, Alzheimer’s/memory care, and short-term rehabilitation for veterans; and provides an honored final resting place for veterans and their families at three state veterans cemeteries. It operates the Virginia War Memorial, the Commonwealth’s tribute to Virginia’s men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice from World War II to the present. For more information, please visit www.dvs.virginia.gov.
