Local News
Big ol’ ‘Bear’ is back home, exhausted but unharmed!
He’s back! The big, black rescue dog owned by Dr. Tommy Ball and his wife, Christy Hartman, returned to his Browntown home three days after taking a hike into the neighboring Shenandoah National Park, “muddy and worse for wear,” according to Momma Christy – “and sooo happy.”
Bear was last seen Saturday, running up Smith Mountain Road winding up where his owners worried that he might – in the wilds of the park from which he emerged Tuesday showing great relief to be back where he belonged.
Maybe Bear remembered something that brought him home – Tuesday was Christy Hartman’s birthday!
Local News
Dominion Ridge Academy Alumni Excelling
Front Royal, Virginia – Dominion Ridge Academy, formerly Front Royal Christian School, is proud to announce that several of its alumni are graduating college this month. We join in celebrating their accomplishments and wish them well in their future endeavors.
Elizabeth Carroll, Class of 2017 alumnus, graduated this month Summa Cum Laude with a 3.967 GPA from the University of Valley Forge, in Phoenixville, PA. Carroll received her B.A. in Ministry Leadership.
Joe Ciskanik, Class of 2016 alumnus, is graduating from Christendom College, in Front Royal, Virginia. Ciskanik receives his B.A. in Political Science.
Emma Jones, Class of 2017 alumnus, is graduating with honors from Virginia Tech College of Engineering in Blacksburg, Virginia. She receives her B.S. in Materials Science and Engineering.
Mia Coffman, Class of 2017 alumnus, is graduating with honors from the University of Lynchburg, in Lynchburg, Virginia. Coffman receives her B.S. in Interdisciplinary Studies, Teacher Education with a Concentration in Special Education. Coffman is a member of Omicron Delta kappa, Tau Sigma, and Tri Alpha.
Dominion Ridge Academy, is a Pre-K through 12th grade school in Front Royal, Virginia, that fosters your student’s innate learning potential. From special needs to gifted, Dominion Ridge is committed to the spiritual, moral, and intellectual development of its students and mediates a sense of competence, confidence, and belonging. With a focus on the neuroeducation and social emotional learning, Dominion Ridge Academy meets the individual needs of students while fostering community and collaboration. Dominion Ridge provides the 21st century learner exceptional and challenging educational experiences, including college preparatory courses with a dual enrollment program with LFCC, Regent University, and other universities, as well as performing arts, life skills, and athletics. For more information, call the school at 540-635-6799 or visit dominionridgeacademy.com.
Community Events
Fallen Law Enforcement Memorial Service at the Gazebo – May 13, 2021
It’s National Police Week. The Warren County/Front Royal Back the Blue held a Fallen Law Enforcement Memorial Service this evening at 6:30 pm at the gazebo on Main Street in Front Royal. The service honored four of our local officers. These officers gave their lives to protect us, now it’s our turn to honor them for their bravery.
The roll call of our fallen officers is Sergeant Dennis M. Smedley, Front Royal Police Department, Trooper H. Lee Henderson, Virginia State Police. Lieutenant William Patrick Farrell, Front Royal Police Department and Trooper Daniel Lee Williams, Virginia State Police.
To appreciate the heroes behind the badge, President John F. Kennedy signed the proclamation back in 1962 and picked May 15 as National Peace Officers Memorial Day.
“One form of heroism is having the courage to live without bitterness when bitterness is justified, and having the strength to persevere even when perseverance seems unlikely to be rewarded.”
“The wicked flee when no one pursues, but the righteous are bold as a lion.” – Proverbs 28:1
“I don’t have to draw a line in the sand. I already have one. It’s thin. It’s blue. It’s mine and if you cross it, I will protect it.”
This job takes a lot out of our officers, and now more than ever they could use a kind word or a simple “Thank You”. If you see an officer this week, please take a moment to just say thanks. It means more than you’ll ever know.
Local News
CDC: Have You Been Fully Vaccinated?
Governor Northam has not lifted the mask mandate for Virginia, possibly after June 15th.
Latest from the CDC as of May 13, 2021
- Update that fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear a mask or physically distance in any setting, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules, and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance
- Update that fully vaccinated people can refrain from testing following a known exposure unless they are residents or employees of a correctional or detention facility or a homeless shelter
In general, people are considered fully vaccinated: ±
- 2 weeks after their second dose in a 2-dose series, such as the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or
- 2 weeks after a single-dose vaccine, such as Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccine
If you don’t meet these requirements, regardless of your age, you are NOT fully vaccinated. Keep taking all precautions until you are fully vaccinated.
If you have a condition or are taking medications that weaken your immune system, you may NOT be fully protected even if you are fully vaccinated. Talk to your healthcare provider. Even after vaccination, you may need to continue taking all precautions.
If you’ve been fully vaccinated:
- You can resume activities that you did prior to the pandemic.
- You can resume activities without wearing a mask or staying 6 feet apart, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules, and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance.
- If you travel in the United States, you do not need to get tested before or after travel or self-quarantine after travel.
- You need to pay close attention to the situation at your international destination before traveling outside the United States.
- You do NOT need to get tested before leaving the United States unless your destination requires it.
- You still need to show a negative test result or documentation of recovery from COVID-19 before boarding an international flight to the United States.
- You should still get tested 3-5 days after international travel.
- You do NOT need to self-quarantine after arriving in the United States.
- If you’ve been around someone who has COVID-19, you do not need to stay away from others or get tested unless you have symptoms.
- However, if you live or work in a correctional or detention facility or a homeless shelter and are around someone who has COVID-19, you should still get tested, even if you don’t have symptoms.
For now, if you’ve been fully vaccinated:
- You will still need to follow the guidance at your workplace and local businesses.
- If you travel, you should still take steps to protect yourself and others. You will still be required to wear a mask on planes, buses, trains, and other forms of public transportation traveling into, within, or out of the United States, and in U.S. transportation hubs such as airports and stations. Fully vaccinated international travelers arriving in the United States are still required to get tested within 3 days of their flight (or show documentation of recovery from COVID-19 in the past 3 months) and should still get tested 3-5 days after their trip.
- You should still watch out for symptoms of COVID-19, especially if you’ve been around someone who is sick. If you have symptoms of COVID-19, you should get tested and stay home and away from others.
- People who have a condition or are taking medications that weaken the immune system should talk to their healthcare provider to discuss their activities. They may need to keep taking all precautions to prevent COVID-19.
What we know:
- COVID-19 vaccines are effective at preventing COVID-19 disease, especially severe illness and death.
- COVID-19 vaccines reduce the risk of people spreading COVID-19.
What we’re still learning:
- How effective the vaccines are against variants of the virus that causes COVID-19. Early data show the vaccines may work against some variants but could be less effective against others.
- How well the vaccines protect people with weakened immune systems, including people who take immunosuppressive medications.
- How long COVID-19 vaccines can protect people.
As we know more, CDC will continue to update our recommendations for both vaccinated and unvaccinated people.
Local News
$12.3 million in scholarships awarded to Randolph-Macon Academy’s Class of 2021
Randolph-Macon Academy will graduate 50 students who received over $12.3 million in scholarships for the Class of 2021. 100% of the graduating class has been accepted to universities, which includes Service Academy Appointments and amazing schools such as Cornell University, Johns Hopkins University, Northeastern, NYU, Boston University, George Washington University, UVA, Virginia Tech, VMI, Air Force Academy, Drexel University and many more.
Twelve students from the Class of 2021 will be attending the US Air Force Academy. Other Academy appointments/Acceptances include US Coast Guard Academy, US Merchant Marine Academy, US Air Force Academy Prep School, and the US Marine Academy Prep School.
Randolph-Macon Academy’s graduating classes have a 100% college acceptance rate and average over $6.5 million in college scholarships each year. R-MA students are immersed in a rigorous and innovative academic experience which results in every student being accepted to college. Their academic program, in conjunction with an intense focus on building students’ college-readiness skills, creates a learning environment that fosters confidence and demands academic success. Although the university landscape continues to change every year, they prepare their graduates for academic success and independence after graduation.
Randolph-Macon Academy is a co-ed private school for grades 6-12. They offer a superior college-prep curriculum with an elite Air Force JROTC program preparing graduates to pursue lives of meaning and success. R-MA offers boarding and day options and has successfully operated with in-person, on-campus instruction for the entire 2020-2021 school year.
For more information, visit www.RMA.edu.
Local News
County Situation Report on gas shortages from Colonial Pipeline hack
Late Wednesday afternoon Warren County Emergency Services Coordinator Rick Farrall released the following report on expected consequences of the Ransomware hack of the Colonial Pipeline running from Texas to New Jersey and supplying a significant amount of gasoline to Virginia. Here is his report in its entirety:
Regarding the Colonial Pipeline Cyberattack:
– VDEM hosted a teleconference this afternoon (May 12, 2021) to update localities on the situation.
– The Colonial Pipeline is one of three pipelines that serve Virginia.
– The Colonial Pipeline anticipates beginning to return to function as early as this weekend; full restoration is expected to take at least another week to 10 days.
– Virginia is still receiving fuel into the state; everyone should expect the distribution process locally will be slower, pending remaining supplies at regional fuel storage facilities. For example, it is reported to take 14 days for fuel to flow from Houston, TX-based refineries to New Jersey – then additional days down to Virginia.
– Bottom Line: We should all expect fuel shortages over the next week to 10 days. Colonial Pipeline is making better than expected progress to restore the applicable IT systems that automate the flow of fuel into Virginia.
Locally: As of this afternoon, seventeen different gas stations/agencies were contacted regarding the current status of fuel. Most of the larger corporations have unleaded, midgrade, premium, and diesel. They have reported that their drivers are working around the clock to keep up with the demand. Smaller stations are either low on unleaded and midgrade or completely out of gas.
Key Messages: (1) Limit travel to essential travel only; (2) Maximize telework; (3) Only get fuel when needed to mitigate local fuel shortages.
We will continue to monitor the situation closely and provide additional updates as appropriate.
Crime/Court
Front Royal man arrested for local business robbery
On Saturday morning, October 24, 2020, around 7:00 a.m., Front Royal Police Department responded to a business in the 200 block of S. Royal Avenue for a reported robbery that occurred in the overnight hours. The suspect made entry into the business by breaking the glass in the front door of the business. During the incident, a cash register and a safe were taken containing an undisclosed amount of U.S. currency. Detectives worked diligently, processed the scene, and collected multiple pieces of evidence and submitted them to the Virginia Department of Forensic Science lab for analysis.
On May 10, 2021, the analysis returned from the state lab and police identified the suspect as 57-year-old Front Royal resident, William Roy Foster. Mr. Foster was charged on 05/11/2021 and served the warrant while incarcerated at Rappahannock Shenandoah Warren (RSW) Regional Jail, where he is serving a sentence for a similar matter. Foster is being held without bond with a scheduled court date of June 8, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. in Warren County General District Court.
Anyone with any further information is asked to contact Front Royal Detective T.A. Smith at (540) 635-2208 or by email at tasmith@frontroyalva.com.
Wind: 1mph NW
Humidity: 42%
Pressure: 30.3"Hg
UV index: 4
68/52°F
68/54°F