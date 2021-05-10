Local News
Big ol’ Bear, shy and gentle dog, missing from his Browntown home – reward offered
Bear left his Browntown home last weekend, running up Smith Mountain Road, and hasn’t been seen since. Though big and strong, his owners, Dr. Tommy Ball and his wife, Christy Hartman, say Bear is a rescue with residual anxiety from his previous life, so is a bit shy and very gentle. They’re worried he may by now be roaming in the Shenandoah National Park area nearby.
If you spot him, do not be afraid to approach him. The phone contacts are 635-4128 (animal control); 635-4734 (Julia Wagner Animal Shelter) or 540-551-2043 (home). A reward is offered for his return.
Honoring our Healthcare Heroes
What is a hero? Maya Angelou famously said, “I think a hero is any person really intent on making this a better place for all people.”
In my role as CEO of Fauquier Health, I have the privilege of working with an incredible team of healthcare heroes who work tirelessly, each and every day, to make our hospital and our community a better place.
Every May, hospitals and communities across the country recognize and celebrate these frontline healthcare heroes over the course of several weeks: National Nurses Week, National Hospital Week, Skilled Nursing Week and National Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Week. Like many other milestones we’ve experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s celebrations are especially meaningful.
I’m grateful for our team members who serve at Fauquier Health and the many paramedics, EMTs and EMS personnel who play such a critical role in helping our community members get the safe, excellent care they need. They are living examples of what it means to be heroes who are focused on making our community a better place through their service to our friends and neighbors.
When I think of everyday heroes, I think of our environmental services team members who take pride in ensuring our patients and their families are cared for in a safe and clean environment. I think of our food service and nutrition staff who prepare healthy and comforting meals for our patients while they are away from home. I think of our administrative team members who welcome patients and visitors to our hospital with their kindness and friendly smiles. I think of our EMS partners who remain calm under immense pressure, providing critical care when every minute counts. I think of our dedicated caregivers, technicians, nurses, physicians and more who demonstrate excellence and compassion in all that they do.
Our local healthcare heroes are truly living out our hospital’s mission to make our community healthier. Importantly, their focus and dedication has played a critical role in helping us to make strong progress towards improving COVID-19 here in our community. While we must continue to stay diligent in doing all that we can to fight the pandemic, I know we are all encouraged by the progress we are making together.
As we celebrate this year, I hope you will join me in sharing your thanks and appreciation for the everyday heroes among us. Fauquier Health is honored to serve this community and we are here for you and your family when you need us.
Chad Melton
CEO at Fauquier Health
Family Fun Day draws enthusiastic crowd to downtown Front Royal
Saturday, May 8th, wasn’t the warmest Spring day for the sixth annual Family Fun Day in Historic Downtown Front Royal, Virginia, but it was pushing 60 degrees under partly sunny skies – and rain of the previous night was long gone thanks to some still brisk winds whipping through town, so who could complain?
The annual array of classic cars dominated the northwestern portions of the Village Commons parking lot, with food stands, specialty stands, and games highlighting the southeastern, East Main Street side of the lot and surrounding grassy areas.
Live music was presented by John Landis and his From the Heart bandmates, as John took a little break from his nearby barbershop at 8 Chester Street.
Royal Examiner tracked down the driving force behind Family Fun Day, this year dressed as King Crawdad – as the line was long in anticipation of bags of fresh crawfish being ready for sale, along with the other food options available. We spoke with King Crawdad’s alter ego, C&C Frozen Treats’ William Huck, about the sixth incarnation of this now-familiar downtown event.
“Here we have the community coming together to celebrate life and to celebrate mother (on Mother’s Day weekend) and celebrate community right here in Front Royal, Virginia,” Huck began with a nod to Town Manager Steven Hicks: “We couldn’t have done this without the help of Steven Hicks, who was instrumental in getting me the permit I needed. He was down earlier, and I had a nice visit with him today as the festivities were going on. So, I want to say thank you to our town manager.”
Of his costume and about-to-be-consumed brethren, King Crawdad observed with a nod to his wife Nina’s assistance, “It’s crawfish – crawfish is family coming together and having a good time. And Front Royal and Warren County is our family.”
Of the “fun” aspect of the day geared toward that family’s younger members, Huck pointed out, “We’ve got games and activities for the kids to play back here to win some prizes – stuffed animals, beads, and baubles.” And of the day’s “fun” aimed the bigger boys and girls way, he added: “The classic cars show, which we’ve had included in Family Fun Day from year one.”
“It’s an honor to be here for six years and next year will be lucky seven. And I promise next year we will have a carousel. And we’ll turn this into something that everybody else will be jealous of,” Huck forecast of a future another year removed from the COVID-19 pandemic and its public safety health measure restrictions on public gatherings.
And we can’t wait.
Winchester man dies in traffic accident while attempting to flee police
On May 8, 2021, Frederick County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) Deputy R.W. Marcelle observed a 2003 Cadillac passenger vehicle being operated in a reckless manner on Route 11 North in the area of Welltown Road. The Cadillac was observed accelerating rapidly, clearly traveling well above the posted limit of 40 mph, before merging onto Route 37 southbound.
Deputy Marcelle, caught up to the vehicle without activating his emergency lights and siren to establish an accurate speed. Marcelle caught up to the vehicle, prior to the Route 522 exit, where he estimated the Cadillac’s prior speed to be over 100 mph and now slowing on the exit ramp before stopping at a red traffic light.
Deputy Marcelle decided he would stop the vehicle in the area of the Sheetz in Sunnyside, once the light cycled green, so both vehicles could clear the ramp and intersection. Upon the light turning green, the Cadillac made a left turn South onto Route 522 and accelerated rapidly. Marcelle now activated his emergency equipment to pull the subject over only to have the Cadillac accelerate and pull away from him. Deputy Marcelle next radioed that he had a subject attempting to flee a traffic stop and tried to catch up to the suspect. Marcelle noted that the Cadillac was now traveling above 100 mph and headed towards the city limits of Winchester.
The driver of the Cadillac had created distance between himself and the deputy and was coming up the bend of Route 522 where the 4-lane divided roadway transitions down to a 2-lane non-divided configuration. The Cadillac’s momentum carried it across the centerline and partially into the northbound lane where it side-swiped a 2016 Honda Civic operated by Jeremy Nicely of Winchester. The Honda was struck along its driver’s side before spinning across the northbound lanes and coming to rest on the southbound edge of the road facing south.
The Cadillac now continued south, in the northbound lane, and hit a 2003 Chevy Trail Blazer, operated by Zachary Harner of Winchester, head-on. This impact pushed the Blazer back approximately 50 feet and caused the Cadillac to spin 180 degrees, flip onto its roof, and come to final rest next to the Blazer.
Deputy Marcelle, still attempting to overtake the Cadillac, witnessed the Honda come spinning across his lane where he was able to avoid a crash with it. Once clear of the Honda, Marcelle saw the aftermath of the second event, between the Cadillac and the Blazer, and radioed in requesting an appropriate emergency response. Marcelle and other responding deputies used fire extinguishers to contain a small fire that was coming from the exposed undercarriage of the Cadillac. The positioning and condition of the Cadillac prevented deputies from gaining access to anyone in the vehicle.
Frederick County Fire / EMS arrived at the scene and began extrication procedures on the Cadillac in addition to the treatment of serious, but apparently non-life-threatening, injuries to Harner in the Blazer. Once access to the cockpit of the Cadillac was made, it was clear that the driver had not survived and was pronounced deceased on scene.
Lt. Warren Gosnell and members of the FCSO Traffic Division responded to the scene to handle the fatal crash investigation. The driver of the Cadillac was identified as Kondwani Rogers with a Waterford Lane address in Frederick County where personal notification was made to Rogers’ family of his death. Harner was transported to Winchester Medical Center and underwent surgery for various fractures and injuries as a result of the crash. The driver of the Honda refused medical treatment.
All three vehicles are considered to be total losses. Members of the FCSO Patrol Division, VDOT, and Virginia State Police all assisted on this call. The roadway was shut down for approximately six hours during the investigation, and it was noted that this is the second major crash at this location in the past 10 days.
Press Release from Frederick County Sheriff’s Office
Lord Fairfax Health District offers multiple locations to obtain a free COVID vaccine
The Lord Fairfax Health District (LFHD), in collaboration with community partners, is pleased to offer several opportunities for COVID-19 vaccination over the next few weeks.
“We are delighted to offer several locations and venues to receive a COVID-19 vaccine,” said Lord Fairfax Health District Director Colin Greene. “We need to continue our progress toward protecting our community through vaccination. Our intent is to provide a location where every person can receive a vaccine while feeling safe and comfortable.”
The clinics below will all offer Moderna vaccines to anyone 18 and older. You may come for your first or second shot at these locations. If it’s your second shot, you must have received Moderna for your first; please bring your vaccine card.
• Tuesday May 11, Frederick Douglass Park, Winchester, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This clinic is mostly booked, but it will have some room for walk-up vaccines while the clinic is operating.
• Wednesday, May 12, at the 15th Street Gym, 465 West 15th St., Front Royal, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Appointments can be made at vaccineappointments.virginia.gov, but walk-ins will be accepted between the hours of 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.
• Thursday, May 13, at the Shenandoah County Fairgrounds, 300 Fairgrounds Road, Woodstock, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Appointments are available at vaccineappointments.virginia.gov, but drive-ins will also be welcome.
• Wednesday, May 26, at the 15th Street Gym, 465 West 15th St., Front Royal, 9 a.m. to 12 noon. Appointments (vaccineappointments.virginia.gov) and walk-ins welcome.
High school students 16 and older, along with their families, will be offered opportunities to receive the Pfizer vaccine through their school districts. These clinics will not be offered to the general public, so interested persons should contact their schools for potential dates and times. Should the FDA approve in the next week, the Pfizer vaccine would become available for students age 12 and older.
Vaccination remains our most certain track out of this pandemic. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have been given to hundreds of millions of people with no serious side effects, and have been shown to be highly effective against all known strains of the COVID-19 virus.
If you have any questions, please call your local health department, or visit the LFHD website: www.vdh.virginia.gov/lord-fairfax/.
The Lord Fairfax Health District serves residents in the city of Winchester and Clarke, Frederick, Page, Shenandoah, and Warren counties. For more information, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/lord-fairfax/.
VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for May 10 – 14, 2021
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new entry or a revised entry since last week’s report.
INTERSTATE 66
Mile marker 7 to 15, eastbound and westbound – Overnight mobile lane closures for pavement marking, 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. through May 9.
INTERSTATE 81
No lane closures reported.
PRIMARY ROADS
Route 340 (Stonewall Jackson Highway) – Shoulder closures for tree removal operations between Criser Road (Front Royal) and Skyline Drive entrance, Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Route 340/522 (Winchester Road) – Overnight mobile lane closures for roadside weed control between Route 637 (Riverton Road) and Clarke County line, Monday to Thursday nights from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m.
SECONDARY ROADS
*NEW* Route 624 (Happy Creek Road) – Flagger traffic control for paving and drainage project between Route 645 (Manassas Run Road) and Front Royal town limits, May 10 – December 10 from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Vegetation management may take place district-wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.
Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.
The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile-friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Humane Society welcomes new veterinarian to clinic team
The Humane Society of Warren County is pleased to welcome Dr. Alicia Pownall of Martinsburg, West Virginia to their HSWC Spay Clinic Team.
Dr. Pownall graduated Magna cum Laude from Mississippi State University College of Veterinary Medicine, and will be joining the Humane Society of Warren County’s staff on June 14th. Dr. Pownall will lead the HSWC’s new project, the HSWC Spay Clinic, which is under renovation at 840-B John Marshall Highway and slated to open later this summer.
Dr. Pownall comes with valuable experience in a high-volume, high-quality spay and neuter clinic, and is enthusiastic to begin working to make a difference in our local community. She is Fear-Free Certified, and spent time traveling to rural Washington to the Native American Reserves setting up mobile clinics for wellness exams, vaccinations, and spay/neuter at no cost to the low-income area.
The HSWC Spay Clinic, Linda R. Lorber Campus will be a low-cost spay, neuter, and vaccine clinic available to our local community, as well as rescue and TNR groups. This undertaking is the next big step towards the animal shelter’s vision of living in a community where every pet is a wanted pet.
For more information, please contact Meghan Bowers at 540-635-4734 or by email at director@humanesocietywarrencounty.org.
