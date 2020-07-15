‘Biggest yard sale in history’ promised this weekend at Front Royal’s animal shelter

Looking for a deal? Try the Julia Wagner Animal Shelter site on Progress Drive off Shenandoah Shores Road this weekend, July 17-18, 10-4 p.m. Management says they’re “bursting at the seams with treasures with, by far, the biggest yard sale collection in our history.”

On Friday, July 17, you may top off your day at the yard sale with a visit to “Yappy Hour” at 124 Main Street. Bring your (well behaved!) dog, if you wish to the outside affair and help the owners of ViNoVa with their generous weekly contributions to the shelter from “Yappy Hour” sales from 6 to 8 p.m. Special “Yappy Hour” prices on food and beverages are offered, as is a 50/50 raffle run by the HSWC Board of Directors.

Meanwhile, the cash-strapped shelter – fundraisers have been seriously curtailed since the virus pandemic began last March – has received a donation of $2,000 from an anonymous donor which will match all donations up to that amount made before July 31.

Earlier this week, about half that amount ($965) had been donated. The shelter will accept checks marked “match” and mailed to Humane Society of Warren County (HSWC), 1245 Progress Drive, Front Royal, VA 22630.