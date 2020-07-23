Local News
‘Biggest yard sale in history’ turned out to be… the ‘biggest yard sale in history!’
When the Julia Wagner Animal Shelter Executive Director Meghan Bowers boasted of an upcoming fundraiser “as the biggest yard sale in (Humane Society of Warren County) history” last weekend, she wasn’t kidding! The Friday-Saturday event (July 17-18) raised twice as much money as last year from almost an acre of goods spread out around the Front Royal shelter.
Total take, but still counting, was more than $6,300 to help keep the animals comfortable, safe and secure. That’s just about double the amount raised in 2019 ($3,500), which was more than any total raised at the annual event in years past.
Said Bowers, who took a tumble at the sale, injuring an arm, “Thanks to all of you who donated and shopped, and a big special thanks to our volunteers who made it possible.”
Like most non-profits – and “for profits” for that matter – the HSWC is having a tough time keeping its financial head above water during these trying pandemic-limiting economic times, and is working on alternatives to pay for the animals’ upkeep. For example, the annual “Barks & Bags” event ($20,000 raised in 2019) is currently being revised to conform with local and state regulations and is expected to equal or exceed last year’s net income without the colorful ladies only luncheon. An announcement is pending on that one.
Meanwhile, many more local residents are volunteering time and money on behalf of the animals. Fostering of dogs and cats has become more commonplace and additional volunteers are helping out since shelter staffing has been drastically reduced during the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic. Unexpectedly large cash donations such as a recent anonymous matching $2,000 cash guarantee for any funds collected before July 31. As of this writing, donors had given $1,690 with just $310 to go to assure a $4,000 gift to the shelter.
The ever-popular weekly “Yappy Hour” was kick-started after a four-month hiatus just three weeks ago. It is hosted by the restaurant ViNoVa at 124 Main Street Friday evenings (6-8 p.m.) and raises several hundred dollars a month for animal shelter operations. Owners may bring their (well-behaved) dogs since the event is held in the roadway outside the tapas bar. It has proved to be a fun night for dogs and owners alike, a break from the worries of the virus and the resultant lack of normal social activities.
Donations to push the matching funds drive over the top may be mailed to HSWC, 1245 Progress Drive, Front Royal, VA 22630. Checks should be marked “Match”.
(Our contributing writer Malcolm Barr Sr. is a past president of the Warren County Humane Society.)
Marys Shady Lane vehicle arson incident, two arrested and charged
On Monday, July 20, 2020, at approximately 12:17 am, the Warren County Fire and Rescue Services responded to Mary’s Shady Lane approximately one mile from Happy Creek Road for a reported motor vehicle fire.
Firefighters and Deputy’s from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office arrived on the scene to find a passenger vehicle fully engulfed in flames and a fire spreading to a nearby field. Firefighters were able to quickly contain the blaze and determined that no occupants were in or around the vehicle.
The cause of the fire was investigated by the Warren County Fire Marshal’s Office. Fire Investigators determined the fire was caused by an act of arson. Fire Investigators were joined by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office in a joint investigation.
As a result of the investigation, Mr. Ethan N. Potter (19 years of age), of Front Royal, and Mr. Nicholas A. Wright (21 years of age), of Front Royal, were both arrested and charged in connection with the fire incident. Both Potter and Wright have been charged with a single felony count of §18.2-81. Burning or destroying personal property, standing grain, etc. Mr. Wright was also charged with a single misdemeanor count of §18.2-460. Obstructing justice; resisting arrest; fleeing from a law enforcement officer. Both Potter and Wright appeared before a magistrate and were released on a secured bond.
Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is asked to contact Fire Marshal Gerry Maiatico at 540-636-3830 or Sheriff’s Office Deputy Anthony Stevens 540-635-4128.
Stephens City Baseball Club to host baseball tryouts for team expansion
Stephens City Baseball Club is an up-and-coming youth baseball organization in the Shenandoah Region. Based in Stephens City, Virginia, our goal is to allow area youth to play in competitive baseball leagues and tournaments. Established in 2019 with the 12u Spartans, we are growing with an 8U, 12U, and 13U team and will host open tryouts on August 2, 2020. All players seeking to improve their baseball skills in a fun, safe, team environment are encouraged to participate in tryouts.
- What: Stephens City Baseball Club Tryouts for 8U, 12U, and 13U
- Where: Sherando Park (255 Lakeview Cir, Stephens City, VA 22655)
- When: August 2, 2020
• 8U Age Group, Sherando Park Field 4, 10 AM – 12 PM
• 13U Age Group, Sherando Park Field 1, 1 PM – 3 PM
• 12U Age Group, Sherando Park Field 2, 4 PM – 6 PM
* Player cannot exceed qualifying age before April 30, 2021.
- Who: Seeking dedicated hard working ballplayers 8U, 12U, and 13U who are looking to be part of a competitive growing youth baseball organization in the Stephens City area.
Register for Tryouts: If interested, please complete the tryout form available at stephenscitybaseball.club.
If you cannot make these dates and times, please contact us at info@stephenscitybaseball.club to schedule a private tryout.
Mission – Our mission in starting this new organization is to provide boys a local opportunity to play higher competition baseball at an affordable cost. There are not many available local options for the boys to work on their baseball skills during the fall/winter offseason. Also, it is not just about baseball skill development. We are challenging the boys to be better young men by focusing and developing the following traits: being a great teammate, teamwork, perseverance in difficult moments, being respectful to others, developing mental strength, communication development, overcoming challenges and adversity, hard work, leadership development, good sportsmanship, dedication to a cause, loyalty, and “we” before “I” mentality.
Vision – Our vision is to become the prominent local baseball travel organization that is a short and long term provider of developing local kids from tee-ball up to high school. We will provide an opportunity to develop their skills with a short and long term strategy tailored to each individual player. We will develop a reputation to be the very best youth baseball organization for development and providing a great experience. For our inaugural season, we started with one team at 12U age level. Over the next few years, we will strategically start adding teams at younger age groups to develop a pipeline for development.
Our focus is more than baseball skills. We challenge our players to be a great teammate, teamwork, perseverance in difficult moments, being respectful to others, developing mental strength, communication development, overcoming challenges and adversity, hard work, leadership development, good sportsmanship, dedication to a cause, loyalty, and “we” before “I” mentality.
Learn more by visiting stephenscitybaseball.club.
LFCC looking forward to welcoming students for fall classes
“Make this upcoming year count for you,” LFCC President Kim Blosser says. “We’ve set up our classes so you will not have to miss a step in your educational journey.”
With the continued uncertainty around the COVID-19 pandemic, some students who had been planning to go away to a four-year university may be thinking of taking a “gap year.” President Blosser urges them to look a little closer to home to meet their educational needs.
With the health and safety of our students and employees being our top priority, LFCC faculty, staff and administrators have spent countless hours planning the safest possible return to campus for a selection of in-person classes starting Aug. 24. Likewise, careful planning has gone into our large selection of online classes.
For LFCC’s online classes, students will be able to choose among three formats:
- Asynchronous. These classes are designed to be taken at any time from anywhere. Instructors will present all of the class materials in the college’s online learning platform, Canvas, while also presenting some lectures and other learning tools through video conferencing. Students who are able to are free to participate in those conferences live, or view the recordings at their convenience.
- Synchronous. In these courses, students and their instructors will meet at designated times online. This style is the most similar to a traditional in-person class.
- Synchronous optional. Instructors leading these courses will livestream the class at a designated time, but the conferences will be recorded for later viewing if necessary.
For those classes which require in-person learning, such as some labs, trades programs and healthcare-related courses, LFCC is following the latest guidelines issued by the Virginia Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Students attending these courses will be required to sign an agreement, which among other precautions, states they will not come to class while sick or if they have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, they will inform their instructor if they recently attended class and have been diagnosed with the virus, they will wear a mask while in class and in college buildings, and they will practice social distancing.
LFCC will maintain social distancing through rearranged furniture, modified classroom layouts and staggered class times. There will be additional hand-sanitizer stations throughout the buildings. The gym, Subway and common areas in the Student Union Building on the Middletown Campus will remain closed, as will the dining establishments on both campuses.
There will be enhanced cleaning and sanitation measures at all of our campuses and sites. Classrooms will be sanitized before every class. Face coverings will be required in classrooms and in all public areas of buildings, unless an accommodation has been approved through LFCC Accommodations and Disability Services.
All of our student services, from registration, to advising, to financial aid help, are offered virtually. The Financial Aid Office has even set up “Drop-in Zoom Meetings” during business hours. These meetings will happen in the order in which the student entered the virtual waiting room.
Our Student Life and Engagement Team will continue to offer ways for students to be involved and feel supported with a series of online events, contests and giveaways.
And, for those who prefer to come on campus, our offices are open to help prospective and current students. Additionally, students are welcome to come on site to use the computer labs and wi-fi. There is wi-fi access in the parking lots for students who prefer to stay in their vehicles.
In addition to the Aug. 24 start date, some classes will begin Sept. 8, with another set of classes starting Oct. 19.
Visit lfcc.edu/fall2020 for more information. View a welcome message from President Blosser ONLINE.
VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for – July 20-24, 2020
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new entry or a revised entry since last week’s report.
INTERSTATE 66
*UPDATE* Mile marker 1 to 15, eastbound and westbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for maintenance of various bridges, Sunday through Thursday nights from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through August 7.
INTERSTATE 81
No lane closures reported.
PRIMARY ROADS
No lane closures reported.
SECONDARY ROADS
Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming, Monday to Friday during daylight hours.
Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.
Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at http://www.511Virginia.org.
The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile-friendly website at https://my.vdot.virginia.gov/. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.
IRS unveils ‘Dirty Dozen’ list of tax scams for 2020; Americans urged to be vigilant to these threats during the pandemic and its aftermath
The Internal Revenue Service announced its annual “Dirty Dozen” list of tax scams with a special emphasis on aggressive and evolving schemes related to coronavirus tax relief, including Economic Impact Payments.
This year, the Dirty Dozen focuses on scams that target taxpayers. The criminals behind these bogus schemes view everyone as potentially easy prey. The IRS urges everyone to be on guard all the time and look out for others in their lives.
“Tax scams tend to rise during tax season or during times of crisis, and scam artists are using pandemic to try stealing money and information from honest taxpayers,” said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig. “The IRS provides the Dirty Dozen list to help raise awareness about common scams that fraudsters use to target people. We urge people to watch out for these scams. The IRS is doing its part to protect Americans. We will relentlessly pursue criminals trying to steal your money or sensitive personal financial information.”
Taxpayers are encouraged to review the list in a special section on IRS.gov and be on the lookout for these scams throughout the year. Taxpayers should also remember that they are legally responsible for what is on their tax return even if it is prepared by someone else. Consumers can help protect themselves by choosing a reputable tax preparer.
The IRS urges taxpayers to refrain from engaging potential scammers online or on the phone. The IRS plans to unveil a similar list of enforcement and compliance priorities this year as well.
“Americans are already experiencing so many challenges; the last thing taxpayers need is to be victimized by one of these scams,” said IRS-CI Special Agent in Charge Kelly R. Jackson. “We are hoping that by raising the public’s awareness of these tax scams, fewer people will fall prey.”
An upcoming series will emphasize the illegal schemes and techniques businesses and individuals use to avoid paying their lawful tax liability. Topics will include such scams as abusive micro captives and fraudulent conservation easements.
Here are this year’s ‘Dirty Dozen’ scams:
• Phishing: Taxpayers should be alert to potential fake emails or websites looking to steal personal information. IRS Criminal Investigation has seen a tremendous increase in phishing schemes utilizing emails, letters, texts, and links. These phishing schemes are using keywords such as “coronavirus,” “COVID-19” and “Stimulus” in various ways.
• Fake Charities: Criminals frequently exploit natural disasters such as the current COVID-19 pandemic by setting up fake charities to steal from well-intentioned people trying to help in times of need. Fake charity scams generally rise during times like these.
• Threatening Impersonator Phone Calls: IRS impersonation scams come in many forms. A common one remains bogus threatening phone calls from a criminal claiming to be with the IRS. The scammer attempts to instill fear and urgency in the potential victim. In fact, the IRS will never threaten a taxpayer or surprise him or her with a demand for immediate payment.
• Social Media Scams: Taxpayers need to protect themselves against social media scams, which frequently use events like COVID-19 to try tricking people. Social media enables anyone to share information with anyone else on the Internet. Scammers use that information as ammunition for a wide variety of scams. These include emails where scammers impersonate someone’s family, friends, or co-workers.
• EIP or Refund Theft: The IRS has made great strides against refund fraud and theft in recent years, but they remain an ongoing threat. Criminals this year also turned their attention to stealing Economic Impact Payments as provided by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
• Senior Fraud: Senior citizens and those who care about them need to be on alert for tax scams targeting older Americans. The IRS recognizes the pervasiveness of fraud targeting older Americans along with the Department of Justice and FBI, the Federal Trade Commission, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), among others. Seniors are more likely to be targeted and victimized by scammers than other segments of society.
• Scams targeting non-English speakers: IRS impersonators and other scammers also target groups with limited English proficiency. These scams are often threatening in nature. Some scams also target those potentially receiving an Economic Impact Payment and request personal or financial information from the taxpayer. Phone scams pose a major threat to people with limited access to information, including individuals not entirely comfortable with the English language.
• Unscrupulous Return Preparers: Selecting the right return preparer is important. They are entrusted with a taxpayer’s sensitive personal data. Most tax professionals provide honest, high-quality service, but dishonest preparers pop up every filing season committing fraud, harming innocent taxpayers or talking taxpayers into doing illegal things they regret later.
• Offer in Compromise Mills: Taxpayers need to wary of misleading tax debt resolution companies that can exaggerate chances to settle tax debts for “pennies on the dollar” through an Offer in Compromise (OIC). These offers are available for taxpayers who meet very specific criteria under the law to qualify for reducing their tax bill. But unscrupulous companies oversell the program to unqualified candidates so they can collect a hefty fee from taxpayers already struggling with debt.
• Fake Payments with Repayment Demands: Criminals are always finding new ways to trick taxpayers into believing their scam including putting a bogus refund into the taxpayer’s actual bank account. The IRS will never demand payment by a specific method.
• Payroll and HR Scams: Tax professionals, employers, and taxpayers need to be on guard against phishing designed to steal Form W-2s and other tax information. These are Business Email Compromise (BEC) or Business Email Spoofing (BES). This is particularly true with many businesses closed and their employees working from home due to COVID-19.
• Ransomware: This is a growing cybercrime. Ransomware is malware targeting human and technical weaknesses to infect a potential victim’s computer, network or server. Malware is a form of invasive software that is often frequently inadvertently downloaded by the user. Once downloaded, it tracks keystrokes and other computer activity. Once infected, ransomware looks for and locks critical or sensitive data with its own encryption. In some cases, entire computer networks can be adversely impacted.
Visit www.IRS.gov/newsroom for additional information on these scams and the latest news releases from IRS.
WCPS releases graduation plan; continues devising fall school-start plan
Warren County Public Schools (WCPS) Superintendent Chris Ballenger today released the school district’s new plan for graduating the Class of 2020, setting Warren County High School graduation ceremony for Friday, July 31, and graduation at Skyline High School for Saturday, August 1.
“We are trying to do the best thing we can for our students. It’s very difficult to make these decisions during this time,” Ballenger told the Royal Examiner, referring to constraints resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ballenger pointed out that one of the school system’s many responsibilities is to protect the health and safety of its students, families, and staff while hosting a successful commencement ceremony, a situation that this year faces significant challenges due to COVID-19.
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam on July 6 moved the state from Phase II to Phase III in the Commonwealth’s pandemic strategy, which includes additional mandatory guidelines for schools, including those that cap gathering limits to 250 persons if all other physical distancing measures are observed.
“Unfortunately, at this time, larger gatherings, as is customary with graduation ceremonies, are not permitted,” Ballenger writes in a statement released today.
In May, WCPS surveyed students to determine their graduation preferences. But that was when the state’s Phase I and Phase II gatherings were limited to 10 and 50 people, respectively, and a WCPS decision regarding graduation had to wait until Phase III gathering limits were released.
And the Phase III limits, Ballenger said, “have greatly affected the opportunity to have a traditional graduation” as most students favored.
Thus, Warren County High School 2020 graduates will walk on Friday, July 31 at 8 a.m. (for graduates with last names starting A through K) and at 10 a.m. (for grads with last names starting with L – Z).
Likewise, Skyline High School’s graduation on Saturday, August 1 will be held at 8 a.m. (for graduates with last names starting A – K) and at 10 a.m. (for grads with last names starting with L – Z).
All ceremonies will be live-streamed on YouTube for those who are unable to attend, according to WCPS.
These will not be drive-through graduation ceremonies, as some residents thought was the case when they posted concerns in numerous Facebook comments during the last week.
Instead, the graduation plan calls for drive-in ceremonies that allow graduates to walk across the stage, be recognized, and receive a diploma, while family members gather nearby.
“We understand how important the commencement ceremony is to our graduates and their families,” Ballenger said. “While these circumstances are unique, we have developed a celebration that recognizes each graduate while adhering to the required guidelines.”
WCPS staff will start directing cars at 7 a.m. for the 8 a.m. ceremonies. Parking is NOT first-come, first-serve. Each car will be directed to a designated parking spot. Instructions for parking for the 10 a.m. ceremonies will be given to students when they pick up their parking tickets at their high schools.
Each graduate will be given two numbered car admission tickets with his or her full name as it appears on the diploma. One ticket is required for each vehicle, according to WCPS, which said tickets must be presented for admittance. Tickets only will be issued once all senior responsibilities have been met.
Tickets must be picked up at both high schools in their main offices next week: On Wednesday, July 22, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; on Thursday, July 23, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; and on Friday, July 24 during the same times.
In addition, graduates will receive a keepsake ticket for diploma presentation with their first and last names. Graduates must carry their tickets with them to receive their diplomas on stage.
Here are the drive-in ceremony procedures at both high schools:
1.) Two standard-sized vehicles, including the graduate, will be admitted into the parking lots at each school at the same time and will park together, as directed by local law enforcement or a WCPS faculty member. All persons must be seated inside the vehicle when entering the school campus. It is expected that all vehicles will remain for the duration of each ceremony.
2.) Graduates and their vehicles will be lined up in the parking lots closest to the football stadium and directions will be provided when the vehicles arrive at the scene.
3.) After opening remarks and speeches, graduates will begin to receive their diplomas. Working from the far side of the parking lot, the row attendants will signal for the first five graduates in the row to exit their cars and proceed to the stage in a single file to receive their diplomas.
4.) Graduates and their families will be directed by a faculty member on when to exit their vehicles to line up to receive their diplomas. There will be a designated area in front of the stage reserved for picture taking. Family members should enter and exit this area as their graduate enters and exits the staging area. Two professional photographers also will be on-site at the ceremonies, taking pictures of each graduating senior as the diploma is received. Their pictures will be available for viewing and for purchase at a designated site during the ceremonies.
5.) Upon receiving their diplomas, both graduates and families then will return to their respective vehicles.
6.) Once all graduates have received their diplomas and returned to their cars, the official ‘turning of the tassels’ will commence.
7.) Following the ceremony, the parking lot attendants will release rows of parking. Vehicles will exit the Warren County High School parking lot and turn RIGHT onto Westminster Drive and then proceed to John Marshall Highway. Visitors leaving the Skyline High School parking lot will exit near the Northwestern building.
WCPS also released standards and expectations for social distancing during the ceremony. These include that all attendees must remain in their vehicles or stand in between their two cars throughout the ceremony. An attendant will approach the vehicles to direct the graduate and families to walk up to the stage to receive the diploma.
Additionally, all administrators, faculty, and staff will be following CDC guidelines and will be wearing face masks, as well as adhering to the six-feet rule for safe social distancing, according to WCPS, which said that guests are encouraged to wear face coverings, as well.
Graduates will not shake hands with administrators at the presentation of the diploma, according to the WCPS standards and guidelines.
And spectators, other than those admitted in vehicles, are not permitted on school grounds, WCPS said.
Full details for the 2020 WCPS Graduation Ceremony are available online HERE.
Regarding the start of school for the school year 2020-2021, Ballenger said that WCPS staff will discuss plans during the Warren County School Board’s July 22 special meeting. The meeting will be held in the Diversified Minds Meeting Room located at 465 West 15th Street in Front Royal beginning at 5:00 p.m.
“We have multiple options that we will be discussing,” he told the Royal Examiner. “My goal is to provide information to the community by next Friday,” July 24.
