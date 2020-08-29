State News
Bill to end police stops for marijuana smell passes Virginia Senate
The state Senate approved a bill Friday that would prohibit search and seizures based solely on the odor of marijuana. Activists say this is a small step toward ending adverse enforcement against marginalized communities.
Senate Bill 5029, introduced by Sen. Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth, passed with a 21-15 vote.
Chelsea Higgs Wise, executive director of Marijuana Justice, a nonprofit pushing for the statewide legalization of marijuana, said her group is excited to see the bill move forward.
“This is a small but important step to decriminalizing Black and brown bodies of being targeted by this longtime policing tool, which was really created by politicizing the war on drugs,” Higgs Wise said.
Black people are more than three times as likely to be arrested for marijuana possession in Virginia compared to white people, according to 2018 data from the ACLU. Even after marijuana was decriminalized in July, Higgs Wise said police stops initiated on the smell of marijuana continue to adversely affect minority groups.
“The odor of marijuana is something that our undocumented community is anxious about because it’s life or death and separation from their families,” Higgs Wise said.
Higgs Wise said there is still “a long way to go” before demands for full marijuana legalization are met, but right now she wants legislators to focus on ending the enforcement of remaining marijuana-related penalties.
Marijuana decriminalization legislation approved by the General Assembly earlier this year went into effect in July. Possession of up to an ounce of marijuana results in a $25 civil penalty, reduced from a $500 criminal fine and 30 days in jail for having up to half an ounce.
Higgs Wise said true reform goes further; clearing records, releasing people jailed for marijuana offenses and eliminating the $25 fine.
“All of that has to stop to meet the full demand of legalization and fully, truly decriminalizing marijuana and Black and brown bodies in the eyes of the police,” Higgs Wise said.
Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police Executive Director Dana Schrad said the organization opposes the bill.
“Enacting this type of legislation allows and promotes smoking of marijuana while operating a motor vehicle, which is a fundamental disregard for maintaining a safe driving environment for motorists,” Schrad said in an email.
Other amendments in the bill reduce certain traffic violations from primary to secondary offenses, which Schrad said could make it difficult for officers to issue citations on the road and creates risks for other drivers.
The bill, and another in the House, reduce other traffic penalties from primary to secondary offenses, such as driving with tinted windows or without a light illuminating the vehicle’s license plate.
Claire Gastañaga, executive director of ACLU Virginia, said police have “gotten comfortable” with using the smell of marijuana as a pretext to stop and frisk.
“Occasionally, they’ll find evidence doing that of some other criminal activity, but many times they don’t,” Gastañaga said. “As a consequence, it provides an excuse for essentially over-policing people who have done nothing wrong.”
Gastañaga said the end of the overcriminalization of Black and brown people will come after legislators legalize marijuana and commit to reinvesting equitably in those communities. A resolution approved by the General Assembly earlier in the year directed the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission to study and make recommendations for how the commonwealth should legalize marijuana by 2022.
Gastañaga said SB 5029 sends a strong message to the police and the public.
“This would take [away] that pretextual tool for police stopping people on the street, or for demanding to search a vehicle,” Gastañaga said.
The bill needs approval from the House of Delegates and a signature from Gov. Ralph Northam before it can become law, which would take effect four months after the special session adjourns.
House Bill 5058 similarly aims to end police searches based on the odor of marijuana. The bill, introduced by Del. Patrick Hope, D-Arlington, reported Wednesday from the House Courts of Justice committee by a vote of 13-7.
“A disproportionate number of people pulled over for minor traffic offenses tend to be people of color,” Hope said during the committee meeting on Wednesday. “This is a contributor to the higher incarceration rate among minorities.”
Fairfax Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano said during Wednesday’s meeting that when people feel they are being targeted by the police, they’re less likely to report crimes or act as witnesses in prosecutions. He said ending such traffic stops is necessary to reform the criminal justice system and make communities safer.
“Reforming our criminal justice system means bringing back legitimacy to it,” Descano said.
By Andrew Ringle
Capital News Service
State News
Governor Northam announces launch of new African American history course
~ 16 Virginia school divisions to participate during 2020-2021 academic year ~
Governor Ralph Northam today announced that students in 16 Virginia school divisions will be able to increase their understanding of African American history by participating in a new high school-level elective course this academic year.
“Black history is American history, but for too long, the story we have told was insufficient and inadequate,” said Governor Northam. “The introduction of this groundbreaking course is the first step toward our shared goal of ensuring all Virginia students have a fuller, more accurate understanding of our history, and can draw important connections from those past events to our present day.”
On August 24, 2019, Governor Northam directed the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) to collaborate with Virtual Virginia, WHRO Public Media, and committees of history teachers, historians, and history professors to develop a new African American history course for high school students. Now complete, the full-credit course surveys African American history from precolonial Africa through today. It introduces students to key concepts in African American history, from early beginnings in Africa through the transatlantic slave trade, the Civil War, Emancipation, Reconstruction, the Civil Rights era, and the present. Students will learn about African American voices, including many not traditionally highlighted, and their contributions to the story of Virginia and America.
The 16 school divisions offering the course this year includes:
• Alleghany County
• Amherst County
• Arlington County
• Carroll County
• Charlottesville
• Chesterfield County
• Covington
• Franklin County
• Henrico County
• Henry County
• Loudoun County
• Norfolk
• Portsmouth
• Prince William County
• Suffolk
• Winchester
The course will challenge students to explore primary and secondary sources documenting the African American experience. The content includes opportunities for students to develop the skills and attributes known as Virginia’s Five C’s (critical thinking, creativity, collaboration, communication, and citizenship) as they connect what they have learned to local history and issues.
Students will be expected to do the following by the end of the course:
• Identify and understand the African origins and developments of the Black experience in North America;
• Evaluate how African Americans have shaped, contributed, and have been shaped by the institutions, policies, and laws established by federal, state, and local governments;
• Evaluate and interpret the various paths of civic responsibility that led to quests for equality, justice, and freedom for individuals and communities facing barriers and oppression based on race, class, and gender; and
• Analyze and understand how the institution of slavery in the United States shaped beliefs about race and the supremacy of one race over another and influenced America’s economy and politics.
The course also includes a capstone project requiring students to conduct independent research on a question or problem of their choosing and to demonstrate a deeper understanding of African American history.
“We can expect young Virginians to understand the enduring impacts of systemic racism only when they fully understand both the oppression experienced by African Americans and their significant contributions to STEM, the arts, education, law, and advocacy,” said Secretary of Education Atif Qarni. “As a history teacher, I know that this course is long overdue and is a first step toward telling a more inclusive story about the past and how it has shaped the present.”
VDOE curriculum specialists developed a curriculum map for the course and provided suggested content for extended exploration. WHRO then designed the online version of the course using content developers and reviewers selected by VDOE.
“WHRO is proud to have partnered with the Commonwealth to produce this historic and significant course,” said President and CEO of WHRO Public Media Bert Schmidt. “We have been supporting education since 1961 by delivering online, new, and on-air services. The African American history course is a welcome and important addition to our educational offerings.”
Members of Governor Northam’s Commission on African-American History Education in the Commonwealth provided comments and guidance during the development process. Commission members from Norfolk State University, Old Dominion University, University of Richmond, and Virginia Commonwealth University assisted with in-depth reviews of the proposed content.
In July, Superintendent of Public Instruction Dr. James Lane notified school divisions of the opportunity to present the new elective during the 2020-2021 academic year. Some divisions will begin instruction this fall, while others following block schedules will present the course during the spring semester.
“I want to thank the division superintendents and teachers who stepped forward and volunteered to be part of this watershed moment in the history of public education in our state,” said Dr. Lane. “I also want to thank all the educators around the Commonwealth who participated in the development of this course for their dedication to historical accuracy and equipping young Virginians with the comprehensive and accurate story of our past.”
The teachers presenting the course will receive professional development and support throughout the year. The training will focus on building content capacity, developing a deeper knowledge of African American history, strengthening culturally responsive instructional practices, and the use of anti-biased/anti-racist education practices. Educators will also collaborate in the development of resources and materials for future use as the course expands to additional school divisions.
Local News
Bill to establish mental health alert system reports out of House committee
A bill that could reshape how law enforcement responds when someone is experiencing a mental health crisis reported out of the House Public Safety Committee on Tuesday by a vote of 13-9.
House Bill 5043, introduced by Del. Jeff Bourne, D-Richmond, would create teams of mental health service providers, peer recovery specialists, and law enforcement to help individuals in a crisis situation. Formally dubbed the mental health awareness response and community understanding services, or MARCUS, alert system, the proposal is in response to the ongoing demands of protesters in Richmond.
“Out of that, his family, a wealth and host of community advocates and stakeholders came together and really started developing what’s known as the MARCUS alert system, which this bill hopefully will create,” Bourne said during the virtual committee meeting.
The bill would require the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and the Department of Criminal Justice Services to work together to create evidence-based training programs for the care teams so that they know how, Bourne said, “to effectively address, mitigate and de-escalate these situations.”
Bourne hopes the law will ensure that people who are experiencing mental health crises are met with the appropriate resources “and not just being locked up.”
“A mental health professional is going to absolutely take the lead in these situations,” Bourne said. “In lots of cases, the mere presence or sight of a uniform or police vehicle can further exacerbate or further amplify the mental health crisis.”
Princess Blanding, sister of Peters, commended Bourne and his team for spearheading the bill’s progress in the House. She called today’s committee meeting a partial victory, adding “it’s not done yet.”
“We’re very thankful for the work that Del. Jeff Bourne has been doing, and it’s not over,” Blanding said. “He knows he still has a lot of work ahead of him, and he’s up for it. He’s up for that fight.”
During the meeting, Blanding urged the delegates to support the bill and said her brother “absolutely deserved help, not death” on the day of his fatal shooting.
“When a person’s kidneys stop functioning properly, they receive dialysis if needed,” Blanding said. “When a person’s heart stops functioning properly, they receive bypass surgery if needed. But the brain is the only major organ that, when it stops functioning properly, we demonize, we incarcerate, and in the case of so many Black people, death is the final answer.”
Blanding has spoken at multiple demonstrations in Richmond since protests sparked by the death of George Floyd began in late May, demanding the city fully fund the alert system as well as establish a civilian review board to investigate allegations of police misconduct.
Citing the personal experience of a family member, Del. Carrie Coyner, R-Chesterfield, expressed concern for situations when a victim is endangered by someone experiencing a mental health crisis. She said she supports Bourne’s bill “in concept” but struggles with it from a legal perspective regarding who would respond first in a situation when someone might be harmed.
Bourne said law enforcement has “an absolute, overarching duty to protect people,” and that protection of any victims would necessitate police to respond first, but the mental health team would also be there to address the crisis. Coyner ultimately voted against the bill.
Republican delegates expressed concern over how to fund a statewide system, which will be determined when the bill is before the House Appropriations Committee.
“I’d like for us to think about what we could do to spend this money within our police departments to have somebody there with them that has the ability to be plain-clothed and to do this, versus trying to organize different people from different parts,” said Del. Matt Fariss, R-Rustburg.
Bruce Cruser, executive director of Mental Health America of Virginia, spoke during the committee meeting. He said although his organization was not involved with putting forward the legislation, he “fully supports” the goals listed in the bill.
“I think this is an incredible, significant step forward in really addressing the mental health needs of our community,” Cruser said.
Senate Bill 5038, introduced by Sen. Jeremy McPike, D-Woodbridge, also seeks to establish a similar alert system. It has been re-referred to the Senate Finance and Appropriations committee.
By Andrew Ringle
Capital News Service
Local News
Virginia gets a thumbs up on Chesapeake Bay efforts, not so Pennsylvania and Maryland
The non-partisan environmental watchdog group the Environmental Integrity Project (EIP) has released a five-page “Executive Summary” of its 40-plus page report on developmental and environmental impacts on stormwater flow into the Chesapeake Bay from the Bay’s wide, multi-state watershed of rivers contributing to the freshwater flow – though not always THAT fresh – into the Bay.
Involved states and communities have either volunteered and/or been mandated to make improvements to pollution sources impacting their parts of the Bay watershed in an effort to protect the billion-dollar annual fishing and seafood industry the Chesapeake generates. Those federal mandates generating from the Environmental Protection Agency began in 2010.
In the below Executive Summary and linked report, Pennsylvania and Maryland are criticized for cutbacks to their stormwater/pollution abatement efforts, while Virginia gets a positive nod for maintaining its efforts, which includes limiting stormwater and pollutant runoff into the Shenandoah River and its branches, including Front Royal and Warren County’s share of the Shenandoah.
“In contrast, Pennsylvania and Maryland retreated in their proposed efforts to reduce urban and suburban runoff. This is significant because Pennsylvania, Maryland, and Virginia account for about 90 percent of the urban and suburban runoff pollution fouling the Bay,” the EIP Executive Summary points out.
The report and its summary cite some staggering rainfall numbers from 2018-19 that resulted in this assessment: “The amount of freshwater pouring into the nation’s largest estuary in 2019 was by far the highest ever recorded, averaging 130,750 cubic feet per second, according to U.S. Geological Survey.”
The Executive Summary continues to note, “Both of these recent high-water years dealt blows to Chesapeake cleanup efforts. But they were not freakish events. In fact, the amount and intensity of rainfall across the whole region have been gradually creeping upward for the last century, according to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.”
Click here to read additional detail in the Executive Summary.
Local News
Sampling of bills to be introduced during special session starting Aug. 18 – Part 2
Governor Ralph Northam has called the Virginia General Assembly into a special session beginning August 18. Here is a sampling of the Senate Bills to be introduced which include school nurses, disaster law, neck restraints by police, marijuana, Juneteenth, concealed permits, and more.
SB 5001 Emergency Services and Disaster Law; limitation on the duration of executive orders. Introduced by: Stephen D. Newman
Emergency Services and Disaster Law; limitation on the duration of executive orders. Limits the duration of any executive order issued by the Governor pursuant to his powers under the Emergency Services and Disaster Law to no more than 30 days from the date of issuance. The bill provides that if the General Assembly does not take any action on the rule, regulation, or order within the 30 days during which the rule, regulation, or order is effective, the Governor may once again issue the same rule, regulation, or order but shall thereafter be prohibited from issuing the same or a similar rule, regulation, or order relating to the same emergency. Under current law, once issued, such executive orders are effective until June 30 following the next regular session of the General Assembly.
SB 5002 Law-enforcement officers; prohibition on the use of neck restraints. Introduced by: Thomas K. Norment, Jr.
SB 5004 School nurses; local school boards shall employ nurses for elementary, middle, & high schools. Introduced by: Jennifer A. Kiggans
School personnel; school nurses. Excludes school nurse positions from requirements for student support positions and instead requires each local school board to employ at least one full-time equivalent school nurse position in each elementary school, middle school, and high school in the local school division.
SB 5007 Criminal cases; sentencing reform. Introduced by: Joseph D. Morrissey
Criminal cases; sentencing reform. Provides that in a criminal case the court shall ascertain the extent of the punishment unless the accused has requested that the jury ascertain punishment or was found guilty of capital murder. The bill also provides that if a jury cannot agree on a punishment, the court shall declare a mistrial. The bill provides that the attorney for the Commonwealth may not demand a jury trial when an order declaring a judicial emergency has suspended criminal jury trials. The bill also provides that the Virginia Criminal Sentencing Commission shall prepare a fiscal impact statement reflecting the operating costs attributable to and necessary appropriations for any bill that would result in a net decrease in periods of imprisonment in state adult correctional facilities.
SB 5008 Emergency Services and Disaster Law; limitation on duration of executive orders. Introduced by: David R. Suetterlein
Emergency Services and Disaster Law; limitation on duration of executive orders. Limits the duration of any executive order issued by the Governor pursuant to his powers under the Emergency Services and Disaster Law to no more than 45 days from the date of issuance. The bill provides that if the General Assembly does not take any action on the rule, regulation, or order within the 45 days during which the rule, regulation, or order is effective, the Governor shall thereafter be prohibited from issuing the same or a similar rule, regulation, or order relating to the same emergency. Under current law, once issued, such executive orders are effective until June 30 following the next regular session of the General Assembly.
SB 5011 Motor vehicle safety inspection program; abolishing state program, etc. Introduced by: David R. Suetterlein
Motor vehicle safety inspection program. Abolishes the state motor vehicle safety inspection program.
SB 5013 Marijuana; summons for violation of possession shall contain an option for person charged to prepay. Introduced by: Richard H. Stuart
Possession of marijuana; prepay penalty. Provides that a summons for a violation of possession of marijuana shall contain the option for the person charged to prepay the civil penalty.
SB 5021 Public schools; mandatory virtual learning, provision of required technology and Internet service. Introduced by: Amanda F. Chase
Public schools; mandatory virtual learning; provision of required technology and Internet service; emergency. Provides that if a school board requires students to engage in virtual learning for any reason, whether full time or part-time, and a computer and Internet service to connect to the curriculum is required, then the school board must provide appropriate technology devices to every student enrolled in the school system, so they may access the learning platform. Additionally, the bill requires school boards to provide adequate Internet service to a student’s household at no cost if a student’s family income is below 125 percent of the federal poverty guidelines. The bill contains an emergency clause.
SB 5026 Nursing homes; publication of information about certain communicable diseases. Introduced by: Stephen D. Newman
Nursing homes; publication of information about certain communicable diseases. Requires the Commissioner of Health to make available to the public information about confirmed cases of a communicable disease at nursing homes in the Commonwealth when a public health emergency related to such communicable disease has been declared. The bill requires such information to include (i) the name of each nursing home with at least one confirmed case of such communicable disease among the patients or staff of the nursing home, (ii) the total number of confirmed cases of such communicable disease among the patients of the nursing home, and (iii) the total number of confirmed cases of such communicable disease among the staff of the nursing home.
SB 5029 Issuing citations; possession of marijuana and certain traffic infractions. Introduced by: L. Louise Lucas
Issuing citations; possession of marijuana and certain traffic infractions. Changes from primary offenses to secondary offenses the possession of marijuana and the traffic infractions of operating a motor vehicle (i) without a light illuminating a license plate, (ii) without an exhaust system that prevents excessive or unusual levels of noise, (iii) with certain sun-shading materials and tinting films, and (iv) with certain objects suspended in the vehicle. A secondary offense is one for which a summons can only be issued if the offender is stopped for another, separate offense. The bill also provides that no law-enforcement officer may lawfully search or seize any person, place, or thing solely on the basis of the odor of marijuana, and no evidence discovered or obtained as a result of such unlawful search or seizure shall be admissible in any trial, hearing, or other proceeding.
SB 5031 Legal holidays; Juneteenth. Introduced by: Mamie E. Locke
Legal holidays; Juneteenth. Recognizes the nineteenth day of June of each year, also known as Juneteenth, as a legal holiday in the Commonwealth to commemorate the announcement of the abolition of slavery in Texas, the last of the former Confederate States of America to abolish slavery, and to recognize the significant roles and many contributions of African Americans to the Commonwealth and the nation.
SB 5034 Release of prisoners. Introduced by: Jennifer B. Boysko
Release of prisoners. Provides that any person serving a sentence imposed upon a conviction for a felony offense, other than a Class 1 felony, who is terminally ill or permanently physically disabled is eligible for consideration by the Parole Board for conditional release. The bill also provides that any person serving such sentence (i) who is 65 years or age or older and has served at least five years of the sentence imposed or (ii) who is 60 years of age or older and has served at least 10 years of the sentenced imposed is eligible for consideration by the Parole Board for conditional release without the need to petition the Parole Board. The bill also establishes a four-level classification system for the awarding and calculation of earned sentence credits. The bill requires the calculation of earned sentence credits to apply retroactively to the entire sentence of any inmate who is confined in a state correctional facility and participating in the earned sentence credit system.
SB 5041 Concealed handgun permits; demonstration of competence; effective date. Introduced by: Richard H. Stuart
Concealed handgun permits; demonstration of competence; effective date. Amends the delayed enactment clause for Chapter 390 and the delayed enactment clause for Chapter 1130 of the Acts of Assembly of 2020 so that the provisions of such chapters will take effect on January 1, 2022, instead of January 1, 2021. The bill has an emergency clause.
Local News
Governor Northam unveils priorities for upcoming special session
~ Governor’s proposals include measures to reform policing, protect Virginians from eviction; close the digital divide ~
Governor Northam on Friday, August 14, 2020, unveiled his administration’s key priorities for the upcoming Virginia General Assembly special session, set to begin on Tuesday, August 18th.
Legislators will reconvene to address Virginia’s biennial budget, which has been severely impacted by the ongoing global pandemic. In addition, Governor Northam is proposing several measures to advance equity, reform policing, and protect the safety, health, and welfare of Virginians during this crisis.
“Virginians are hurting, and the Commonwealth is stepping up,” said Governor Northam. “Our country is battling both a health crisis and an economic crisis at once, so Virginia is advancing new programs to help people stay in their homes, care for the ones they love, and feel safe in the community.
“This starts with sound fiscal management and smart investments in our future. Careful planning has kept us from having to gut critical services or lay off state workers, like other states have done. I look forward to working with my colleagues in the General Assembly to advance long-overdue police reform and pass record investments in affordable housing and broadband, so we can continue to support Virginians during this unprecedented time.”
Below are several of Governor Northam’s priorities for the upcoming special session. Additional priorities will be announced at the Governor’s annual speech to the General Assembly Joint Money Committees, scheduled for 9:30 am on Tuesday, August 18th.
Safe, Affordable Housing
Access to safe and stable housing is critically important, particularly in the midst of the ongoing health crisis. That is why Governor Northam is proposing $88 million in state funding to combat evictions and to expand access to affordable housing. These investments include a historic $85 million investment in the Virginia Housing Trust Fund, which will complement federal CARES Act funding to expand access to affordable housing, reduce homelessness, and protect Virginians from eviction. The Governor is also proposing $3.3 million in funding to establish an Eviction Prevention and Diversion Pilot Program to reduce evictions in communities across the Commonwealth.
In addition, Governor Northam is proposing a pause on evictions until at least April 30, 2021, tied to the requirement that landlords and tenants work together on a payment plan and seek out financial assistance, including through Virginia’s statewide Rent and Mortgage Relief Program.
While Virginians remain safely housed, they also need access to critical utility services. The Governor’s package includes a moratorium on utility disconnections for electric, water, and natural gas utilities until 60 days after the current state of emergency ends.
Access to Broadband
A recent SCHEV report found that nearly 200,000 K-12 students and 60,000 college students across Virginia lack access to broadband at home. This disparity is particularly troubling as many school districts across Virginia plan a virtual start to the school year. To address this, Governor Northam is proposing a record $85 million to expand access to broadband for unserved communities. This historic investment in the Virginia Telecommunications Initiative (VATI) will fund last-mile broadband infrastructure across the Commonwealth during this time of need.
Historically Black Colleges and Universities
Historically Black Colleges and Universities play an essential role in reducing educational inequities, many of which have been exacerbated by the COVID-19 crisis. That is why Governor Northam is proposing a $15 million investment in Virginia’s public HBCUs. This funding will increase support for underserved students and will fund needed technology upgrades.
Police and Criminal Justice Reform
In July, Governor Northam directed the Department of Criminal Justice Services (DCJS), the Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, the Virginia African American Advisory Board, and the Commission to Examine Racial Inequity in Virginia Law to develop policy recommendations and share input with the administration. Governor Northam has also communicated regularly with activists, community leaders, and law enforcement officials, and incorporated their feedback into his policy priorities.
The Governor’s special session priorities include measures to:
• Expand the criteria for which a law enforcement officer can be decertified, to include officers who are terminated due to law or policy violations or resign during an ongoing investigation;
• Empower Virginia’s Criminal Justice Services Board to initiate decertification proceedings when de-certifiable conduct is brought to the Board’s attention, regardless of written notice from a local law enforcement department;
• Require law enforcement officers to intervene when they see a colleague engaging in or attempting to engage in unlawful use of force;
• Standardize law-enforcement training across Virginia through development of statewide minimum training standards, curriculum, and lesson plans, to include use of force tactics;
• Mandate information-sharing between hiring agencies and previous employers and strengthen the vetting process of newly-hired officers;
• Create best practices for Civilian Review Panels and empower localities to establish review panels;
• Diversify the Criminal Justice Services Board’s Committee on Training to include representatives from civil rights and community organizations, and require opportunities for public input into the development of training standards.
In addition, Governor Northam and his administration are working closely with legislators on measures not outlined above, including proposals related to behavioral health, fair and free elections, and racial equity. Additional proposals will be announced at the Governor’s annual speech to the General Assembly Joint Money Committees, and the Governor looks forward to continued discussions with lawmakers throughout the special session.
State News
Governor Northam announces launch of Pediatric Coronavirus Serology Study
On August 13, 2020, Governor Ralph Northam announced that the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) will conduct a pediatric coronavirus disease serology study in Northern Virginia. Interim results from Virginia’s ongoing adult serology study show an estimated 2.4 percent of adults statewide have antibodies to COVID-19. The new pediatric study, completed in collaboration with Inova Health System, will measure the proportion of children and teens with antibodies to COVID-19.
“The Commonwealth’s low exposure rate among adults is a testament to Virginians’ sacrifice and dedication in battling this virus,” said Governor Northam. “But as a pediatrician, I know children are often impacted by the disease in a different way than adults. These studies provide key insight into how COVID-19 spreads among different ages and demographics groups. With this information, we are one step closer to beating this virus.”
Northern Virginia was selected for this project due to the number of confirmed COVID-19 pediatric cases reported in the region. Northern Virginia’s population is also diverse in terms of ethnicity, socioeconomic status, and race, which provides an important comparison to the rest of the Commonwealth.
Inova Children’s Hospital will recruit up to 1,000 participants aged 0 – 19-years-old who live in Northern Virginia and seek care at participating clinical sites. Participants’ blood samples will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies, which indicate that a person had a COVID-19 infection in the past.
VDH will use the information collected from this project to estimate the total number of children and teenagers that have been infected with the COVID-19 virus in Northern Virginia and statewide, including those who may have had mild or asymptomatic infections. VDH will also analyze children’s risk factors for COVID-19 infection, including age, underlying health conditions, sociodemographic characteristics, history of COVID-19 infection within households, and childcare exposures. Preliminary results are expected by mid-September.
Adult Study: Interim Results
In early June, the Commonwealth launched an adult COVID-19 serology study in partnership with the University of Virginia, Inova Health System, Virginia Commonwealth University, Sentara Healthcare, and Carilion Clinic. To date, that project has enrolled 4,652 adults (93%) of the 5,000 participant goal and is ongoing.
The interim analysis, based on 3,113 participants, estimates that 2.4 percent of adults statewide have antibodies to COVID-19. By region, the estimated COVID-19 antibody prevalence is: Northern, 4.2%; Central, 3.0%; Eastern, 1.5%; Southwest, 1.0%; and Northwestern, 0.9%.
According to the study, COVID-19 antibodies are 13.1 times higher among Hispanic adults (14.4%) than non-Hispanic adults (1.1%). Adults under 50 years-old have the highest seroprevalence, while adults ages 60-69 and 70-79 have 1.0% and 1.4% seroprevalence, respectively.
Adults who reported a health condition that put them at risk for severe complications of COVID-19 infection had a lower prevalence of antibodies to COVID-19 than those without a chronic health condition (1.5% compared to 3.0%). A full report is expected at the conclusion of the study next month, September 2020.
“It’s important to recognize that more than 95% of Virginians have not yet been exposed to the COVID-19 virus and remain at risk of infection,” said State Health Commissioner M. Norman Oliver, MD, MA. “Individually and collectively, all people in Virginia should continue to take preventive measures to limit the spread of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth.”
King Cartoons
Wind: 8mph WNW
Humidity: 65%
Pressure: 29.58"Hg
UV index: 1
82/61°F
72/63°F