Obituaries
Billy Dane Jenkins (1988 – 2022)
Billy Dane Jenkins, 33, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center after a courageous battle with cancer.
Services will be private.
Billy was born December 8, 1988, in Winchester, Virginia, the son of Janis L. Jenkins of Front Royal and the late Clay Douglas “C.D.” Jenkins. His family and many friends will greatly miss him.
To Billy, the family was everything. He loved the outdoors, especially camping and fishing.
Surviving with his mother are his fiancée Krystal Albers of Front Royal; son, Clay Douglas “Dougie” Jenkins, and his mother, Hope Bush of Front Royal; two sisters, Samantha Jenkins and Katie Jenkins, both of Front Royal; maternal grandmother, Margaret Mae Fox of Stephens City; paternal grandmother, Bertha Jenkins; his cousin who was like his brother, Travis Woodard; a very special niece, Sophia Lynn Jenkins; three nephews, Kingston Jenkins, Xavier Roy, and Holden White; two aunts, Sherri Totten and Lisa Bird; uncle Jesse A. Fox; cousins Nicole Snow and Jessica Bailey and many other cousins and friends.
Obituaries
Theresa “Terri” Marie Guessford (1939 – 2022)
Theresa “Terri” Marie Guessford, 83, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.
A memorial service will be on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at 1:00 pm at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, with Sammy Campbell officiating.
Mrs. Guessford was born on May 10, 1939, in Hagerstown, Maryland, to the late Francis and Rosanna Gueyer Webb. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Nathaniel Webb. She was a very hard worker her entire life, working to be able to support her children. She was a talented crafter with exceptional detailed painting skills. Her gift for joke telling and making people laugh will be dearly missed.
Survivors include her son, Nathaniel Guessford; two daughters, Tina McFarland and Kandi Dove; sister, Sarah Shrader; seven grandchildren, Justin Guessford, Amanda Peters, Robert Perkins, Miranda Kerns, Savannah Dove, Chase Dove, and Skyeann Dove; three great-grandchildren, Colton Guessford, Josie Peters and Atiana Kerns; one great-grandchild expected in September, Colt Peters and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends one hour before the service at the funeral home.
In place of flowers, please consider donating to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023 Merrifield, Virginia 22116, in honor of Theresa “Terri” Marie Guessford.
Obituaries
Loretta Louise Shenk (1972 – 2022)
Loretta Louise Shenk, 50, of Strasburg, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at her home.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
Ms. Shenk was born on March 26, 1972, in Woodstock, Virginia, to the late Roger Lee Andrews Sr. and Susan Crites Dodson. She was preceded in death by her father and her brother, Ronnie Zitek.
Surviving along with her mother are her two daughters, Whittney Shenk of Strasburg and LaTasha Tewalt of Front Royal, Virginia; brother, Roger Lee Andrews Jr. of Bentonville, Virginia; sister, Brenda Ann Andrews of Front Royal; two grandchildren, Aedan Tewalt and Raelyn Tewalt both of Front Royal; two nephews, Kristian Andrews of Luray, Virginia and Nicholas Smith of Front Royal and niece, Courtney Zitek of Stanley, Virginia.
Instead of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, Virginia 22630, to assist with funeral expenses.
Obituaries
Marvin Edward “Buddy” “Poppy seed” “Grand Dad” Heath (1938 – 20220
Marvin Edward “Buddy” “Poppyseed” “Grand Dad” Heath, 84, of Warrenton, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at his home.
A graveside service will be on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at noon at Bennett’s Chapel Cemetery, Rivermont Drive, Front Royal, Virginia, with the Rev. Sherry Waddell officiating.
Mr. Heath was born in Northern Virginia on February 25, 1938, to the late Roland Heath and Catherine Morris Kearns. He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Debbie Philyaw, stepfather, George Kearns, and brother, Jimmy Heath. He was baptized at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Warrenton. He enjoyed working on cars and watching sports, especially baseball. He was an animal lover.
Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Carol Heath of Warrenton; son, Chris Heath of Leesburg, Virginia; three daughters, Cathy Heath Pierce of Warrenton, Laura Heath Fox of Purgitsville, West Virginia, and Cindy Caldwell of Ashburn, Virginia; sister, Barbara Shenton of Sterling, Virginia; eleven grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.
In place of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Fauquier SPCA, 9350 Rogues Rd, Midland, VA 22728, or to a Humane Society of one’s choice.
Obituaries
David Edward James (1939 – 2022)
David Edward James, 83, of Flint Hill, Virginia, passed away peacefully Thursday, August 18, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.
A graveside service will be on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at Flint Hill United Methodist Church Cemetery, with Rev. Bruce Beeler officiating.
David was born August 10, 1939, in Culpeper, Virginia, the late Norvel and Mary James’ son.
He graduated from Culpeper High School Class of 1957, worked at Kroger in Charlottesville for many years, R.C. Cola in Culpeper, and retired from VDOT after 16 years in 2001. He was a U.S. Army Veteran. David was a fan of the Washington Nationals and the Washington Commanders. He enjoyed quiet time at home, working on crossword puzzles, reading his bible, and thanking God for his many blessings. He was a member of the Amissville Baptist Church.
Surviving is his devoted wife of 56 years, Joyce; one son, Gary James; three grandchildren, Matthew, Aaron, and Amber; four sisters, Helen (Alan) of Charlottesville, Agnes (J.B.) of Charlottesville, Mary Ann (Mike) of Fredericksburg and Thelma of Charlottesville; three brothers, Donald (Eleanor) of Culpeper, William (Sue) of Richardsville and John (Dugg) of Earlysville.
David was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Julian James, Wilbur James, and Elmer James; and one sister, Elizabeth Suter.
Obituaries
Abner Jessie Figgins, Jr. (1956 – 2022)
Abner Jessie Figgins, Jr., 65, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, August 21, 2022, at Consulate Health Care of Woodstock.
Services will be held at a later date.
Abner was born October 29, 1956, in Front Royal, Virginia, the son of the late Abner Jessie Figgins, Sr., and Bernice Elizabeth Tatters Figgins.
He retired after many dedicated years from Randolph Macon Academy.
Surviving are two sons, Justin M. Figgins of Front Royal and Jesse L. Figgins of Winchester; Russell Figgins and Alan Figgins, both of Front Royal; step-brother, John Galloway; and two sisters, Judy Thompson and Sharon Manuel, both of Front Royal.
Obituaries
Raymond Ray Warden (1949 – 2022)
Raymond Ray Warden, 72, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, August 21, 2022, in the comfort of his home.
Raymond was born on December 7, 1949, in Giles County, Virginia, to the late George B. and Edna Violet Warden. His siblings, Curtis Warden, Eloise Donnie Webb, and Billy Warden preceded him in death.
Surviving Raymond is his loving daughters, Loretta Barbardo (Cosmo) and Sheena Donovan (Lindsay Haley); his sisters, Barbara Kay Utterback, Beatrice Irwin, and Marie Renshaw; his grandchildren, Desirae Edwards (Matthew), Thomas Munda (Leighana Zuber), and Hunter Jenkins; his multiple great-grandchildren; his former wife of many years, Debra Dunlap; his dog, Bo; and numerous extended family members.