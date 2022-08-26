Billy Dane Jenkins (1988 – 2022)

Billy Dane Jenkins, 33, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center after a courageous battle with cancer.

Services will be private.

Billy was born December 8, 1988, in Winchester, Virginia, the son of Janis L. Jenkins of Front Royal and the late Clay Douglas “C.D.” Jenkins. His family and many friends will greatly miss him.

To Billy, the family was everything. He loved the outdoors, especially camping and fishing.

Surviving with his mother are his fiancée Krystal Albers of Front Royal; son, Clay Douglas “Dougie” Jenkins, and his mother, Hope Bush of Front Royal; two sisters, Samantha Jenkins and Katie Jenkins, both of Front Royal; maternal grandmother, Margaret Mae Fox of Stephens City; paternal grandmother, Bertha Jenkins; his cousin who was like his brother, Travis Woodard; a very special niece, Sophia Lynn Jenkins; three nephews, Kingston Jenkins, Xavier Roy, and Holden White; two aunts, Sherri Totten and Lisa Bird; uncle Jesse A. Fox; cousins Nicole Snow and Jessica Bailey and many other cousins and friends.