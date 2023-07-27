Bipartisan Effort Revives Bill to Revitalize Chesapeake Bay

Assisting Virginians Through Passport Delays and Advocating for Improved Living Conditions

Sen. Warner of Virginia has had a busy week engaging with different communities and pushing for various changes within his jurisdiction. The Senator has been particularly active in addressing passport delays and advocating for improved living conditions for military families, as well as introducing legislation to aid first-time homeowners.

Taking a Stand Against Passport Problems

In response to the escalating issue of passport processing times, which have dramatically increased over the past year, Sen. Warner has actively sought to address this pressing matter. Recently, he toured the Washington Passport Facility, meeting with State Department leadership to discuss potential solutions, ranging from contracting call centers to fee adjustments.

The Senator commented, “As we come out of COVID, we have a perfect storm of three things happening. Hiring freezes were put in place under the prior administration, we’ve seen a drop in the fees, and now we’ve got everyone trying to travel at once. This is creating a real crisis.” He has committed to keep pushing for improvements until the backlog is addressed.

Improving Military Housing

Sen. Warner has also shown concern for the living conditions of military families across Virginia and the country, despite the successful passing of housing reforms three years ago. A recent Government Accountability Office (GAO) report highlighted significant gaps in implementation, leading to confusion and delay. In response, Sens. Warner and Kaine sent a series of letters to the Department of Defense (DoD), asking for an update on implementation details.

“I’m angry because when Congress passes a law, and the President signs it, and then it doesn’t affect the kind of change, people lose faith. This isn’t supporting the military if people have to live in squalor,” expressed a frustrated Warner.

Bridging the Racial Wealth Gap

Further, Sen. Warner has reintroduced the LIFT Act, aimed at accelerating generational wealth for first-time, first-generation homebuyers, predominately Americans of color. The Act will offer new homeowners a 20-year mortgage for roughly the same monthly payment as a traditional 30-year loan, allowing faster equity growth.

Sen. Warner stated, “Homeownership is one of the key ways Americans build capital and wealth. The LIFT Act will help narrow the racial wealth gap by allowing qualified home buyers to build equity – and wealth – at twice the rate of a conventional 30-year mortgage.”

In the coming week, Sen. Warner plans to hold events in various locations across Virginia and will participate in Senate sessions where votes on several nominations and legislations are expected, including the annual defense bill.