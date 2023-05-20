Bipartisan legislation to combat fentanyl trafficking introduced

This week Congress was busy wrapping up its legislative agenda before the Easter district work period. The House passed a historic energy bill that would put an end to the anti-energy policies of the Biden Administration and lower costs for American families. In my Judiciary subcommittee, I questioned an FTC official on the censorship of free speech and pressed for documents, and in Appropriations, I confronted Attorney General Garland on the DOJ and FBI’s targeting of parents. As always, it was a privilege to see and welcome friendly faces and constituents across the Capitol.

Unleashing American Energy and Lowering Costs for Families

American families continue to struggle under rising costs due to the Biden Administration’s war on American energy independence. Instead of producing cleaner energy in the United States, President Biden shut down pipelines in America while turning to authoritarian countries for oil, putting our national security at risk. Every day Americans are paying more at the pump, at the grocery store, and in their electricity bills, as they suffer under the mounting inflation caused by Democrats’ runaway spending. Americans are fed up with President Biden’s radical energy policies and woke climate agenda, which is why I am glad the House passed H.R. 1 this week.

Provisions of the Lower Energy Costs Act (H.R. 1) are:

Increasing domestic energy production

Reforming the permitting process for all industries

Reversing anti-energy policies advanced by the Biden Administration

Streamlining energy infrastructure and exports

Boosting the production and processing of critical minerals

Ramping Up Oversight

For weeks, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has been stonewalling the Republican-led House Judiciary Committee’s requests for information on its targeting of Twitter and attempts to silence Elon Musk, who has been outspoken in his support for free speech. As Chairman of the Subcommittee on Responsiveness and Accountability to Oversight, I pressed the FTC official for answers on why they have not produced adequate documents pertaining to our investigation, and I won’t stop demanding answers in the fight for Americans’ constitutional right to free speech.

Bringing “Justice” Back to the Department of Justice

Attorney General Garland testified before the Appropriations Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies (CJS) on budget requests for the Department of Justice (DOJ), but I made sure that he would head across the hall soon and testify before the House Judiciary Committee. I pressed him for answers on the DOJ and FBI’s targeting of parents protesting their local school boards — where primary jurisdiction lies with state and local law enforcement and not the heavy hand of the weaponized Biden DOJ. Read more about my questioning of the Attorney General in a Fox News article here.



Calling Out Biden’s Lies and Securing the Border

Joe Biden is gaslighting Americans with his ridiculous claims that House Republicans’ budget proposals would cut funding for border security. Despite the president’s falsehoods and distractions, the fact is it is the president’s budget, not House Republicans, that will slash $600 million for DHS. I joined “Wake Up America” on Newsmax to discuss.

Constituent Meetings

Thank you for the opportunity to serve as your Congressman. If my office can ever be of assistance, please contact my Washington office at (202) 225-5431.

For the latest updates from Washington and across the Sixth District, please follow me on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for the latest updates.