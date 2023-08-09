State News
Bipartisan Push for the G.U.A.R.D. VA Benefits Act: Protection for Veterans on the Horizon
Attorney Generals Rally for Veterans’ Rights
In a significant move, Attorney General Jason Miyares of Virginia has collaborated with a 44-state bipartisan coalition of attorneys general, emphasizing the urgent need for Congress to ratify the Governing Unaccredited Representatives Defrauding (G.U.A.R.D.) Veterans Affairs (VA) Benefits Act.
Dedicated to the service and protection of America, our veterans undeniably deserve benefits free from complications and hidden malpractices. Attorney General Miyares encapsulates this sentiment by expressing his fervent support for the legislation aimed at holding unaccredited entities accountable for exploiting the heroes of our nation. “The fact that there are bad actors out there manipulating the system to take advantage of our nation’s bravest is wrong. Solving this problem is long overdue,” Miyares remarked.
Tracing back to federal regulations, it’s evident that the law necessitates proper accreditation through the VA Office of General Counsel (OGC) for anyone assisting veterans in the claims process. However, a glaring loophole emerged in 2006 when the law’s criminal penalties were annulled, leading the OGC to lose virtually all its enforcement power. This absence of stringent checks and balances has given rise to a new breed of unaccredited actors who have strategically positioned their services as superior, only to leave veterans in the lurch after taking their money. In stark contrast, accredited professionals, including veteran service officers and claim agents, diligently perform all requisite tasks and continuously support the veterans.
The audacity of these unaccredited entities doesn’t end here. Their tactics can include requesting veterans to share sensitive data, such as system logins, passwords, and even bank account details, thus paving the way for unauthorized immediate withdrawals before a veteran realizes their claim money has been deposited.
However, it’s not just Virginia rallying for this cause. The support resonates across state lines, as attorneys general from states including New York, Texas, Florida, California, and many others, have come forward, showcasing a unified front against the exploitation of veterans. Their collective voice sends a potent message about the necessity of swift legislative action to plug the loopholes and protect the rights of our esteemed veterans.
As we continue to uphold the principles of justice, liberty, and honor, it is paramount that our legislative mechanisms mirror these ideals, especially when it comes to safeguarding the rights of those who’ve risked their lives for ours. The G.U.A.R.D. VA Benefits Act represents a step in the right direction, promising a safer, more transparent future for our veterans.
State News
AI Weapons Detection Startups Compete With Industry Giant in Expanding Virginia School Market
Demand from Virginia school divisions for better building security is on the rise following increases in school shootings over the past several years, including a high-profile case at a Newport News elementary in January.
According to the K-12 School Shooting Database, Virginia had 13 school shootings in 2022, the most on record for the state. As of early August, the number of wounded and killed in 2023 had already matched last year’s total.
This May, Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced $16.4 million in competitive grant funding for additional security infrastructure at schools, and so far at least 10 school divisions in Virginia have plans to install new weapons detection systems.
As school officials and communities deliberate on how to best protect their students, two different approaches to school security are competing for control of the nascent market: more traditional metal detection on the one hand versus artificial intelligence-powered weapons detection on the other.
Over the past decade, advancements in machine learning technology have made it possible for startups like Massachusetts-based Evolv Technology to take on industry staples like Italian company Costruzioni Elettroniche Industriali Automatismi, better known as CEIA, in the market for school contracts in Virginia and across the United States.
Evolv currently has contracts with the Prince William County and Alexandria City school divisions, and spokesperson Jill Lemond said the company is in talks with several others but declined to name them.
“We have schools that range from urban Northern Virginia districts, and then we also have some that are in more rural districts. So it’s not even just one type of school,” Lemond said. “We’re trying to help the whole state.”
Evolv’s key product, the Express screening device, differs from traditional metal detection systems in that it’s able to screen multiple people at the same time and can identify the shapes of objects in addition to what they’re made of. By using computer vision, an AI methodology for identifying objects from images, the technology can pick out a weapon from a crowd passing through the device’s columns.
Virginia schools increasingly eye weapons detectors to keep firearms out of buildings
“What we’re able to do differently is we have an image-aided alert that allows for targeted searches,” said Lemond. “It is looking for not only the metallic value but also the shape of those items that look like parts or pieces of large weapons, mass casualty-type weapons.”
Evolv Chief Scientist Alec Rose said that up until recently, innovations in the metal detection market were focused on finding smaller and smaller pieces of metal.
“Now everybody’s got this in their pocket,” Rose said, holding up his cell phone. “This didn’t exist when metal detectors were first created.”
Evolv now has over 3,000 Express systems deployed around the country, said Lemond. Typically they are sold as four-year subscriptions that can cost as much as $10.7 million dollars, which is what Prince William County Public Schools will pay for its 81 systems at its middle schools and high schools. The school division authorized the contract on May 3, and the technology will be implemented in mid-September, said division spokesperson Meghan Silas.
“Our families deserve to know that whatever innovations are out there [that are] available and at our disposal to protect their students, that we’re taking full advantage of that,” said Prince William County Superintendent LaTanya D. McDade at the school board’s April 19 meeting. “Right now [Evolv] is best in class in terms of screening, and we’re seeing more and more school divisions following suit.”
Others are not sold on Evolv’s promises. IPVM, a security and surveillance research group, has criticized Evolv for what it alleges are misleading and deceptive marketing practices. Researcher Nikita Ermolaev said even the term “weapons detection” is not entirely accurate, as it implies AI technology can find any weapon.
In 2022, a student at Proctor High School in Utica was able to get a hunting-style knife past an Evolv system and used it to stab another teenager. Earlier this year, five different law firms said they would be exploring possible lawsuits against Evolv over claims the company lied to investors about its technology’s capabilities.
“You can actually see how the marketing has changed with increased scrutiny of Evolv because historically they were claiming that their Evolv Express would create ‘weapons-free’ zones,” Ermolaev said. “Then, they switched it to ‘safe’ zones. Now, we’re in the third iteration of ‘safer’ zones.”
Tom McDermott, a “K-12 Technical Evangelist” with CEIA USA, said his company has not faced the same kind of critique as Evolv because it has built its reputation on the accuracy of its more traditional metal detection systems. In operation since 1962, CEIA has sold its systems to major league sports stadiums, maximum-security prisons, and companies like Apple and Amazon.
The company’s Opengate product, which was recently purchased by Williamsburg-James City County Public Schools in Hampton Roads through a reseller, allows the screening of similar numbers of people as Evolv’s Express system but comes at a more affordable price tag. In June, the WJCC school board approved the spending of $109,712 for six Opengate systems as well as six handheld detectors.
Despite the difference in cost between the two systems, WJCC Deputy Superintendent Daniel Keever said that finances were not part of the decision. The purchase of the systems was a result of a “threat of vulnerability” assessment conducted by the school division in the spring of 2022, and Keever said the systems won’t be used daily but on a case-by-case basis.
“We feel like our students feel safe when reporting to school and arriving at school,” Keever said. “We want to create an environment that’s warm and welcoming and a system like the one that we purchased [we] think doesn’t raise too much of an alarm.”
As far as being able to tell a gun from a cell phone, McDermott said that CEIA doesn’t need artificial intelligence to make that distinction thanks to the precision of its sensors and the immensity of its database cataloging the compositions of various objects.
“We know actually what the metal looks like in your phone compared to the barrel of a gun as an example,” McDermott said. “We already have that knowledge. We already know where the threats are, what kind of threats, and then it’s really up to the customer to decide how small a threat you want us to look for.”
Evolv isn’t the only security company capitalizing on AI. Virginia-based Omnilert offers software that works with existing security camera set-ups to spot armed individuals approaching school buildings.
Omnilert Vice President of Marketing Mark Franken said school security approaches that rely on a checkpoint method don’t cover the areas outside the school building, despite the finding by the K-12 School Shooting Database that 70% of school shootings have started outside school doors.
AI technology is new and, by nature, evolves over time, said Franken, citing an example of how workers at an automotive manufacturing company triggered Omnilert’s system because they were walking around holding large torque wrenches like firearms.
“The market is so young that the current solution is still going to be growing a lot over the next several years,” Franken said.
David Riedman, founder of the K-12 School Shooting Database, said the security checkpoint system for schools is “fundamentally flawed regardless of what technology you’re using.”
“You need lots of people, you need lots of equipment, and you need a rapid sequence of procedures that can happen to isolate somebody when you detect contraband or detect a weapon, and schools really don’t have the resources or training or staff to implement any of these systems,” Riedman said. “What’s the purpose of detection if you can’t rapidly do something about it?”
by JW Caterine, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
State News
At Parent-Focused Event, Youngkin Takes Aim at Social Media’s ‘Destructive Influence’
At the latest of three “Parents Matter” town halls he’s hosting around Virginia ahead of pivotal General Assembly elections this fall, Gov. Glenn Youngkin hit on his usual themes of giving parents a bigger role in schools, raising expectations for student achievement, and finding “multiple pathways” for young Virginians to start careers.
But one of the biggest topics of discussion over the roughly hour and a half Youngkin spent interacting with a crowd at a Henrico County elementary school was one that defies easy policy solutions: the impact of social media on children and teenagers.
“I do think this topic of social media and the … destructive influence that it is having on our children is one we all need to run to,” Youngkin said. “We have to run to educate ourselves. … Parents want more information so that they can engage more productively and more restrictively with their children on what’s happening in their social media life. That’s going to be a collective effort that we’re going to have to work on together.”
Both Youngkin and Sen. Siobhan Dunnavant, R-Henrico — the co-headliner for the event at Crestview Elementary School — linked social media to the broader issues of bullying and youth mental health struggles.
Dunnavant, whose blue-tilting district in the Richmond suburbs has made her one of the most endangered Republican incumbents of the 2023 election cycle, said the solution to parental concerns about social media will probably be “a multitude of things,” including anti-bullying hotlines and a closer look at the data-driven algorithms popular apps like TikTok use to serve up images and videos to young viewers.
As the two political figures took questions from parents concerned about strangers contacting their children on Instagram, the challenge of disappearing messages on Snapchat, and the seeming futility of trying to control what kids do online, Dunnavant and Youngkin repeatedly returned to the overarching message of parental empowerment.
“Parents have to know the things to which their kids are being exposed so that they can guide their children in their understanding of those things and their determining right and wrong,” said Dunnavant. “Because that is a parent’s duty and prerogative.”
When Youngkin won the 2021 gubernatorial race against former Gov. Terry McAuliffe, his “parents’ rights” platform centered largely on ending COVID-19 mask mandates and giving parents more control over what their children are learning and reading in K-12 schools. Two years later, as Youngkin and his Republican allies look to take full control of a General Assembly where Republicans and Democrats are currently splitting power, the series of “Parents Matter” events Youngkin is hosting this summer offer a glimpse into how that message is being refined and redeployed in 2023.
In addition to the Henrico gathering, parent-themed town halls, organized by the governor’s office instead of his political team, have been held in the Roanoke area and Prince William County, with another, coming up in the Fredericksburg area.
Tuesday’s event in Henrico also showed some of the rougher edges of what social conservatives mean by “parents’ rights” when a man in the audience stood and urged Youngkin to take further action to restrict LGBTQ-themed books and lessons in schools and ban medical treatments for minors pursuing gender transition care. The man, who did not announce his name but described himself as a father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, said the process of challenging books in Henrico was too complicated and asked Youngkin to address an “epidemic going in our country today of gender dysphoria and gender confusion.”
Sen. Amanda Chase, R-Chesterfield, introduced legislation during the 2023 General Assembly session that would have banned medical transitions for minors. That proposal, which mirrored laws passed by several other Republican-led states, was swiftly voted down in a Democratic-controlled Senate committee.
In response to the question Tuesday, the governor did not say directly whether he intends to seek additional restrictions on books or the use of puberty blockers and surgeries for transgender youth. Instead, Youngkin noted that he had signed a law requiring parental notification for sexually explicit reading assignments and rolling back transgender-inclusive school policies approved by former Gov. Ralph Northam’s administration. The governor emphasized that his administration’s new policies on transgender students, which several school divisions have indicated they don’t intend to follow, require schools to inform parents about “life-changing” gender identity issues involving their child.
“A parent must be in the room. And it should not happen without them,” Youngkin said. “Of course, there are moments where there are sincere concerns about neglect or abuse at home. And there are clear protections for this in federal law and in state law.”
Democrats and transgender rights advocates have denounced the new policies as punitive and cruel, arguing they could expose students to harm from unsupportive parents.
“Instead of addressing the very real issues we have ahead of us, Governor Youngkin’s response is to escalate a culture war and drop a policy that harms kids, removes resources for teachers and ignores the rights of parents in Virginia,” Narissa Rahaman, executive director of LGBTQ rights group Equality Virginia, said in a statement last month responding to Youngkin’s school policies.
While speaking to reporters after the event, Youngkin did not give a direct answer when asked whether he would support banning gender transition care for minors.
“First we have to get parents at the table,” Youngkin said. “The previous administration’s policy did not require parents to be at the table. This is our first stop.”
At other points during the event, both Youngkin and Dunnavant stressed that their view of parental rights also means parents have a responsibility to set firm boundaries.
“I always took great pride when one of our children came up to us and said, ‘You’re the meanest parents ever,’” Youngkin joked. “We’d hug and say, ‘My job is not to be your friend. It’s to be your parent.’”
Dunnavant, who said she “looked at everything” her children did on their phones, said young people need structure and guidance.
“I don’t know how we got this off track,” said Dunnavant, a doctor facing a tough electoral challenge this year from Del. Schuyler Van Valkenburg, D-Henrico, a high school civics teacher. “When I grew up, the scariest authority unit in my life was the parent-teacher team.”
The two Republicans largely focused on policies they had already championed as opposed to laying out new, untested proposals.
Youngkin touted a bipartisan law he signed this year that requires schools to report bullying incidents to affected families within 24 hours. He also noted his unsuccessful attempt to limit tech companies’ ability to gather data on social media users under 18. The crowd applauded when Youngkin reminded them an online age-verification bill, mainly aimed at blocking minors from accessing pornography websites, resulted in the popular site Pornhub cutting off access in Virginia.
During the discussion on social media, Youngkin said he thinks the state and federal government can play a policy role while indicating that the most immediate step could be to offer parents more resources and education on how social media and cell phones work and how potential harm can be avoided.
“There’s some fear,” Youngkin told reporters afterward when describing what he’s heard from attendees at the town halls. “And you can see it and hear it as to what the ramifications are if they don’t get this right.”
by Graham Moomaw, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
State News
VDOT Prepared for Potential Statewide Impacts of Severe Storms
Agency ready to address effects of heavy rains and high winds; Motorists should limit travel based on conditions
The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is prepared to address the potential impacts of the forecasted severe weather expected this afternoon and into the evening.
At this time, forecasts show a line of strong, severe storms that will reach the Commonwealth around 3 p.m. today and move west to east. Damaging winds are a threat, with expected widespread damaging gusts up to 80 mph possible in the central and western areas, with gusts around 60-70 mph for most eastern areas. Intense rainfall could cause localized flooding. Additionally, large hail and brief spin-up tornadoes may be possible in the line of storms.
The safety of the traveling public and our crews is VDOT’s top priority. As forecasts and conditions could change, travelers should pay close attention to local weather reports and announcements from officials and limit their travels based on conditions.
This severe weather system may cause downed trees, power lines, and other debris, as well as flooding that will make roadways extremely hazardous or impassable. Stay away from downed wires and do not approach or touch trees or limbs that are entangled with wires, as they could be extremely dangerous. If those are in state-maintained roadways, VDOT crews must await the power company to remove any electrical hazard before addressing downed trees or other roadway debris.
Travelers should use extreme caution on roadways:
- Obey all “road closed” signage.
- “Turn around, don’t drown” – Do not attempt to travel through flooded roadways. According to the Centers for Disease Control, the primary causes of flood-related deaths occur to individuals driving into or walking in, or near flood waters.
- 6 inches of flood water is enough to knock an adult off of their feet
- 12 inches can move most cars
- 18-24 inches can carry away most large SUVs, vans, and trucks
- Be alert to debris, downed trees, and power lines.
- Move over for emergency crews operating in or near roadways.
- Be alert to High Wind Advisories, especially on bridges or taller structures. High-profile vehicles such as tractor-trailers, SUVs, or box trucks are especially vulnerable and should not cross a bridge when a High Wind Advisory is posted.
Prior to travel, the public should check road conditions by calling 511, visiting www.511Virginia.org, or checking the 511 Virginia mobile app.
The public should report any problems such as flooding, downed trees or road hazards to VDOT’s 24-hour Customer Service Center by visiting my.vdot.virginia.gov or call 800-FOR-ROAD (367-7623).
For more information about VDOT, including safety information and travel alerts, visit www.virginiadot.org.
State News
Operation Bold Blue Line Achieves Significant Milestones in Virginia
Partnerships Strengthened as Illegal Narcotics Seized and Hundreds Arrested
In a triumphant update from Richmond, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced the remarkable results achieved through Operation Bold Blue Line – a collaborative effort between the Virginia State Police (VSP) and various local law enforcement agencies. This robust partnership, which began in mid-December of last year, has taken dramatic strides in battling illicit activities within the Commonwealth, successfully making Virginia streets safer.
Since its inception, Operation Bold Blue Line has seen the confiscation of an astounding 2,060 pounds of illegal narcotics, boasting a street value of over $31 million. Among these drugs, an alarming 47 pounds of the lethal drug fentanyl was included. Financial assets linked to unlawful operations, totaling over $2.7 million, have also been seized, punctuating the success of the operation. The joint efforts between state and local law enforcement agencies have culminated in 857 felony arrests and 721 misdemeanor arrests.
Governor Youngkin expressed his gratitude and admiration for the diligent efforts of all law enforcement personnel involved. “We’re making significant headway in our joint mission to eradicate illegal drugs and weapons from our streets, paving the way for safer communities in Virginia,” he commented.
Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security, Terry Cole, commended Governor Youngkin and his team’s unwavering commitment to fortifying the already successful Operation Bold Blue Line. Drawing from his extensive experience in drug enforcement, Secretary Cole highlighted the operation’s role in diminishing the clout of global criminal syndicates that threaten Virginia’s communities with violence.
Virginia State Police Colonel Gary Settle spotlighted the exemplary collaboration and rapport the VSP shares with local police departments and sheriff’s offices across the state. This unity, further solidified by Operation Bold Blue Line, is a testament to their joint dedication to identifying and neutralizing threats that endanger Virginians. Colonel Settle emphasized their collective pride in the outcomes thus far and their enduring pledge to amplify the safety measures for all citizens.
Chesapeake Police Department Chief, Mark Solesky, expressed profound gratitude for the invaluable resources and support provided through Operation Bold Blue Line. The enhanced partnership with the Virginia State Police, he noted, has been instrumental in curbing crime rates in the City, fostering a safer environment in the Hampton Roads region.
In conclusion, the tremendous accomplishments of Operation Bold Blue Line are a beacon of hope, assuring Virginians of their security and well-being. As the operation continues to flourish, one thing is certain: through unity and collaboration, Virginia will become an even safer place for all its residents.
State News
Virginia suit over skill games set for trial two and a half years after it was filed
The long-running lawsuit over Virginia’s ban on slots-like gaming machines will be decided in a three-day trial the week before Christmas, according to a new court schedule laid out Friday.
Lawyers for the two sides held a conference call Friday with the retired judge overseeing the case, but officials at the Greensville County Circuit Court said the telephone meeting was not open to the public. After the status conference, online court records for the case were updated to reflect the schedule the parties apparently agreed to Friday morning.
So-called skill machines, which proponents say don’t count as a type of gambling because they have a small element of skill that makes them different from traditional slot machines, have been a perennial sticking point for Virginia policymakers as the state has legalized more types of gambling. The General Assembly voted to ban the machines in 2021, but the industry has mounted a largely successful legal challenge that led retired Judge Louis Lerner to block the state from enforcing the ban through an injunction issued in December 2021.
That injunction was temporary, but the slow progression of the case has given the skill-game industry substantially more time to profit from machines that are now completely unregulated and don’t produce any state or local gaming taxes. Skill-game companies have made substantial political donations in Virginia to both Republicans and Democrats.
Supporters of skill games say they give small business owners a chance to benefit from the state’s looser approach to gambling instead of allowing big casinos to dominate the industry. The legal challenge — brought by Southside Virginia truck stop owner Hermie Sadler with assistance from Sen. Bill Stanley, R-Franklin, and attorneys working with skill-game company Queen of Virginia —argues the ban violates free speech by singling out a particular type of video game based on the machines’ mostly aesthetic resemblance to slots.
Lawyers from the office of Attorney General Jason Miyares argue the ban falls well within the state’s power to regulate gambling because, unlike other video games, skill machines offer cash payouts to winners. Critics of skill machines have also cast doubt on the industry’s claims that exceptionally skilled players can always win money because the machines’ profitability relies on players putting more cash into the machines than they get out.
The trial is scheduled for Dec. 18, Dec. 19 and Dec. 20.
The lawsuit was filed on June 21, 2021.
by Graham Moomaw, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
State News
Virginia Launches Innovative Lab School Focused on Computer Science
Revolutionizing Education: VCU and CodeRVA Collaboration Set to Empower Next Generation of Computer Science Enthusiasts
Virginia’s strides in modern education took a giant leap as the Virginia Board of Education announced its unanimous approval for the state’s first lab school. Backed by a $100 million initiative, this endorsement solidifies Governor Youngkin’s commitment to pioneering advanced educational facilities in the state.
Collaborating for this significant milestone, the Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) and CodeRVA Regional High School have established the VCU x CodeRVA Lab School. This educational institute, while catering to a broad spectrum of students, will emphasize computer science and offer a platform for training teachers. Furthermore, the lab school aims to bridge academic pursuits with real-world applications, propelling Virginia’s educational landscape into the future.
Governor Glenn Youngkin envisions these lab schools as pivotal in reshaping Virginia’s educational ecosystem. “This initiative breaks the mold of conventional teaching methods and embraces creative, diverse avenues for learning,” Youngkin stated. Echoing this sentiment, Secretary of Education Aimee Guidera expressed her optimism, saying, “Such progressive models will redefine how students perceive and assimilate knowledge.”
The Visionaries Behind the Change
Dr. Kim McKnight of VCU emphasizes the venture’s goal of unlocking potential in young computer science enthusiasts, leveraging successes from both VCU’s teacher residency program and CodeRVA’s academic prowess. Dr. Kume Goranson of CodeRVA also highlighted the mentorship opportunities presented through this union, which promises to set a benchmark for teacher training.
Dr. Lisa Coons, Superintendent of Public Instruction, hailed the collaboration as a “national exemplar on innovation,” praising the blending of two robust programs to forge a roadmap for academic success in Virginia and potentially the nation.
The Future of Education in Virginia
The lab school isn’t just an isolated achievement. The Virginia Department of Education reveals plans to collaborate with over 20 additional lab school partners aiming to commence in 2024. With a curriculum blending theory, real-world experience, and the chance to earn an associate degree alongside the standard high school diploma, students at VCU x CodeRVA Lab School are poised to become frontrunners in the technology and AI industries.
Virginia’s educational frontier, with this groundbreaking addition, offers a promising glimpse into the future, where innovation, real-world challenges, and high-quality teaching intersect to craft the leaders of tomorrow.
Wind: 3mph S
Humidity: 78%
Pressure: 29.81"Hg
UV index: 0
91/68°F
91/64°F