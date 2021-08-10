Local News
Bipartisan urgency in COVID-19 vaccination distribution might need to be revisited
Distrust of the government, especially when the political party you support is not in the White House or the Congressional electoral majority, is an oft-referenced factor in the debate over COVID-19 vaccinations and state government or private-sector mandates on employee vaccinations. Thus far, the vaccination mandate issue has been dealt with at the state level. However, at the federal level, I will note that urgency in distributing COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccines to the American public seems to have been a bipartisan undertaking.
While stumbling somewhat in his initial response to COVID-19’s early 2020 arrival in the U.S., in a televised appearance on December 8, 2020, President Trump announced a COVID-19 vaccination Executive Order bannered as “Operation Warp Speed”.
“In a few minutes I’ll sign an Executive Order to ensure that the United States government prioritizes the getting out of the vaccine to American citizens,” Trump said, adding that, “While we begin to swiftly deploy the vaccine, we’ll continue to expand the availability of ground-breaking therapies … and we have millions of doses coming in”.
And so the torch of urgency in COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccination distribution was passed to the Biden Administration, which took the public health efforts that had gone before and continued to run with them. Leading us where? – Perhaps running in argumentative circles based on political leanings and flawed interpretations of the medical and public health data at play in what is defined worldwide as a viral pandemic with a fatal outcome rate somewhere in the 1.5% to 2.5% range of reported cases (compared to .02% to .04% for traditional flues).
As of August 8, 2021, as schools were about to reopen that translates into over 4.2-million reported deaths worldwide (2.1% of cases); 626,843 in the U.S. (1.7%); 11,558 in Virginia (1.6%); and 62 in Warren County-Front Royal (1.9%). With a large portion of this community refusing to be vaccinated and objecting to mask mandates in public schools, as indicated at the August 4 Warren County School Board meeting and the July 26 Front Royal Town Council meeting, one might want to consider a sobering statistic this reporter first found on the Augusta University/University of Georgia Medical Partnership website citing CDC and Associated Press reports that unvaccinated people are accounting for 98% to 99% of reported COVID-19 deaths.
“According to CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the vaccine is so effective that ‘nearly every death, especially among adults, due to COVID-19, is, at this point, entirely preventable.’ She called such deaths ‘particularly tragic’,” in the story titled: “Staggering COVID-19 Statistic: 98% to 99% of Americans Dying are Unvaccinated”, adding, “As of July 22, 339.8 million vaccine doses have been administered – 56.4% of the total U.S. population, have received at least one dose of vaccine, and 48.8% of having been fully vaccinated.”
Perhaps ironically, as of late July, Warren County’s vaccination rate was reported at the same 38% mark that the state of Georgia’s was cited as in the above-referenced report, both nearly 12% below the current national average of 49.7%. As of August 6, the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported Warren County’s vaccination rate holding at 38.1%.
“New COVID-19 cases are surging where vaccination rates are low,” the Georgia Universities Medical Partnership site noted. And in his August 9 update, Warren County Emergency Services Coordinator Rick Farrall reported the county’s 7-day average new cases reported at “30 and rising” in the middle of the “Moderate” category (10-49 cases) while the statewide 7-day average was ranked “Moderate” at 19.1 cases. On Tuesday, August 10, according to the Virginia Department of Health website, Warren County recorded 16 new cases and one death the previous day (2 within the past week), raising the county totals to 3,309 cases, 63 deaths, with 129 hospitalizations.
The August 6 VDH Dashboard update (https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-data-insights/covid-19-cases-by-vaccination-status/) demonstrates that 98.5% of COVID-19 cases in the Northwestern District (including Warren County) are in persons not fully vaccinated, that 97% of persons hospitalized for COVID-19 complications are not fully vaccinated and that 98.9% of those dying of COVID-19 are not fully vaccinated. As reported above, Warren County’s death rate per case is slightly higher at 1.9% than the state mortality rate of 1.6%.
Regarding the non-vaccinated COVID death rate percentage of 98% to 99%, the Georgia Universities Medical Partnership site noted: “Experts are hoping this staggering number of one-sided fatalities will be the wake-up call for more Americans to get vaccinated.” Augusta University/University of Georgia Medical Partnership Campus Dean Dr. Shelley Nuss added, “The best way to protect ourselves and others is to get vaccinated by one of the currently available vaccines. I strongly advise everyone to consider getting a vaccine and to discuss this with their health care provider. Cases are rising throughout the United States, in large part due to the particularly virulent Delta strain.”
But what about widespread online reports regarding deaths associated with COVID-19 vaccines? Closer to home, we talked to Dr. Cee Ann Davis, current Director of Winchester-based Blue Ridge Community Health, a Fellow of the American College of Preventive Medicine, and Adjunct Professor of Public Health at VCU. “There have actually been very few deaths confirmed directly attributed to vaccines,” she told Royal Examiner. “We are looking for deaths, not due to other causes, not those that would have occurred anyway and coincidentally occurred in a person who was vaccinated the same year. Adverse event reports can be filed by anyone and are filed without discriminating between those two situations – hence the misinterpreted numbers in the thousands” before any cause and effect is established.
Dr. Davis pointed to one example regarding the Johnson & Johnson vaccine cited from the CDC’s “adverse event” report page cited in a recent letter to the editor https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/safety/adverse-events.html
“The site reports that of over 13 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, 39 cases of Thrombosis with Thrombocytopenia Syndrome have been confirmed. Not all died, and the deaths associated with this were a few days after the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. That adds up to less than 39 directly attributable deaths.”
Of fears related to employer vaccine mandates and legal protections, Dr. Davis observed, “I think many people may be reassured to learn that Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) rulings, starting with Jacobson v Massachusetts in 1905 – upheld since more than 64 times by SCOTUS – forbids physically forcible vaccination and requires health exemptions. No one may be injected against their will. Virginia also respects religious exemptions, she noted.
As to a religious concern over the use of aborted fetal tissue in COVID vaccines, a search of the CDC website indicated that what is termed “fetal line” tissue has been used in the development and testing of several COVID vaccines; however, no fetal tissue of any kind is actually in a COVID vaccine. Fetal line tissue is explained as lab-grown tissue, often utilizing as a point of origin aborted fetal tissue from the 1970s and ’80s as the source. Sweden was cited as a specific source dating back nearly a half-century. So, the fetal line tissue utilized in the development or testing of some COVID vaccines is decades, generations of lab development away from actual aborted fetus cells. Whether that allays some people’s religious concerns is up to them.
“Hospital and medical system employees are already required to be immunized against measles, influenza, etc.,” Dr. Davis pointed out, concluding, “We are now in a pandemic of the unvaccinated, and cases are rising locally and nationally due in large part to the virulent Delta strain. The best available protection is full vaccination for all who are medically able to receive a vaccine.”
Medical and public health professionals are speaking, cases and hospitalizations are rising and people are still dying, 98% to 99% of them unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated. – But how many out there are listening as they make decisions for themselves, their families, and their communities?
Fatal crash remains under investigation, seeking information/witnesses
Members of the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Division, with the assistance of members of the Virginia State Police Crash Reconstruction Team, continue to investigate a fatal crash on August 8th that claimed the life of a 17-year-old Frederick County resident and left a second female seriously injured.
Sarah Ehrhardt of Frederick County died as a result of injuries sustained when the vehicle she was traveling in crashed and ultimately split in two after the driver lost control while driving at an excessive rate of speed. The driver, Nicholas Ehrhardt, (Sarah’s brother), and his 18-year-old girlfriend, Magdelyn Germain, were both seated in the front with Sarah in the backseat as the three were on the way to Leesburg. At approximately 3:20 pm Nicholas was in the left lane of Route 7 coming around a bend, at a very high rate of speed, when his vehicle dipped off the left edge of the roadway and onto the gravel shoulder.
From there, Ehrhardt came back up onto the pavement, where he lost control and came sliding back across both eastbound lanes and off the right shoulder of the roadway. The vehicle next made significant impacts with a fence, a business sign, and a parked vehicle, with the body and frame of the Ford separating into two pieces. During the course of the crash events, Germain was ejected out onto the roadway after a catastrophic failure of the seat belt system and was subsequently flown to the trauma center at INOVA Fairfax Hospital where she was treated for serious, possibly life-threatening injuries, but expected to survive. Nicholas Ehrhardt was transported to Winchester Medical Center where he was treated, and released, for minor injuries sustained after the crash.
Sarah Ehrhardt was pronounced dead at the scene Speed has been determined to have been a factor in this crash and the incident remains under investigation looking into the presence of other possible factors contributing to the cause. Anyone traveling the section of Route 7 between Regency Lakes and the Clarke County line on 8/8/21 between 3:00 – 3:25pm, who believes they may have pertinent information, is asked to contact Lt. Warren Gosnell or Deputy T.M. Cram at 540-662-6162. Anyone operating a personal dash camera system in this area during that time is also asked to contact Gosnell or Cram.
Front Royal names Environmental Officer and Arborist
Jim Osborn has been named Environmental Officer and Arborist for Front Royal. Mr. Osborn has 35 years of experience as a certified arborist, accredited nurseryman, certified tree care safety professional, and certified Virginia Department of Transportation erosion and sediment control expert.
Osborn will provide guidance and consultation for Public Works to include the protection of clean air and water, natural resources, tree planting, placement, and removal, applying
pesticides, soil erosion and conditions, waste reduction, recycling, energy conservation, and town beautification. He will also serve as the Town’s lead on the proposed newly created Environmental Sustainability Advisory Committee, which replaces the Urban Forestry Advisory Committee.
“Front Royal’s environment is critical to maintaining a place where people want to live, work, play and visit,” said Steven Hicks, Town Manager. “The Town created this position to assure that future growth will not conflict with sustaining a healthy and inviting environment for all.”
Mr. Osborn earned a B.S. degree in Biology and Forestry from Michigan Technological University. He has been a resident of Front Royal for 16 years.
Virginia DMV to offer drop-off service for vehicle titling beginning August 16
Customers who have purchased a vehicle from another individual or a business that is not a motor vehicle dealer/dealership and need to apply for a Virginia title may soon opt to drop off applications at any Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) customer service center (CSC) for processing. This new service beginning Monday, August 16, 2021, further enhancing DMV’s expanding and diverse service portfolio, will result in more appointment opportunities available for people who need in-person service.
Virginia titles for vehicles purchased from most dealerships are processed by the dealer. Titles for vehicles purchased from individuals or businesses that are not dealerships (known as casual sales) are processed by DMV in three ways: by mail, by appointment at a full-service DMV CSC or DMV Select location, and now by drop-off service at DMV’s 75 full-service CSCs.
Customers can bring completed applications and supporting documents to an office, without an appointment. Staff will review to ensure the application package is complete for processing and provide the customer an acknowledgment of receipt. DMV will conduct the transaction within five business days. Customers can opt to either pick up the credential at the same location or have it mailed to them. Customers who want same-day service must schedule an appointment.
“As we continue to migrate services online and reinvent the traditional ways of conducting DMV business, we are creating more efficient service options for Virginians,” said DMV Commissioner Richard D. Holcomb. “The ability to drop off titling applications and payment will provide a convenient way for more Virginians to access critical DMV services.”
In order to prepare for this new option, customers should first fill out the required form and gather the necessary information to bring with them. Before arriving to drop off the required paperwork, customers should make and retain copies.
Payment is required at the time of submission, by check or money order. Fee information is available here: https://www.dmv.virginia.gov/webdoc/pdf/dmv201.pdf. Typically, a titling fee and the motor vehicle sales and use tax are due at the time of titling the vehicle. If registering a vehicle at the same time, the registration fee should also be included. Any additional fees owed will be billed.
If customers have previously scheduled an appointment for this transaction, DMV urges them to cancel that appointment by accessing the confirmation email.
For more information on titling a vehicle or trailer in Virginia, visit https://www.dmv.virginia.gov/vehicles/#titling.asp.
Updated: Warren County Public Schools updates mask requirements for start of school year
Warren County Public Schools (WCPS) earlier today announced a change to its COVID-19 mitigation plan for the upcoming 2021-2022 school year and will require that everyone wear face masks indoors and on the school buses when school starts on August 17.
Updated 8-9-2021 – “We will continue to monitor our county and work to make the best decisions possible for our students while adhering to all state and federal laws,” WCPS Superintendent Christopher Ballenger told the Royal Examiner today.
The Warren County School Board during its regular meeting on Wednesday, August 4 approved the WCPS COVID-19 Mitigation Health Plan entitled “2021 Leading the Rebound,” which emphasizes the implementation of layered prevention strategies, including three phases for mask-wearing.
The next day, on Thursday, August 5, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam reminded public schools about the importance of implementing strong mitigation measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in schools and to keep students and staff safe as they return to in-person instruction this school year, according to a WCPS press release issued by Superintendent Christopher Ballenger on Monday, August 9.
“Virginia law (Chapter 456, S1303) requires that each school board shall… (ii) provide such in-person instruction in a manner in which it adheres, to the maximum extent practicable, to any currently applicable mitigation strategies for early childhood care and education programs and elementary and secondary schools to reduce the transmission of COVID-19 that have been provided by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC),” said Northam, who also encouraged school divisions to consult with local counsel to ensure mitigation measures are in compliance with the law.
Meanwhile, the CDC recently updated its guidance for K-12 schools for the 2021-2022 school year and now recommends universal masking of students and staff, regardless of their vaccination status.
The CDC’s federal order requiring masks to be worn on public transportation also remains in effect, and the order does apply to school buses. And while the CDC uses the word “recommends” in its statement regarding masking, the language in law makes those recommendations a requirement, according to Ballenger’s press release.
Specifically, the term “shall” directs school divisions to implement the CDC guidance, Ballenger said, while the term “adheres” requires WCPS and other school districts to follow the recommendations.
“Based on this directive from Governor Northam, we will now open schools for students and staff in Phase 2 of our mitigation plan,” said Ballenger.
Phase 2 of the plan requires students and staff to wear a mask while indoors and on school buses. The other two phases, according to the WCPS reopening plan, are Phase 1, which dictates that face coverings will be “strongly encouraged” for all employees and students, “however, it is parent choice” whether their child wears one to school. Face coverings will not be required to be worn outdoors; and Phase 3, which requires masks for all students and staff indoors and outdoors, as well as increased social distancing.
During the newly announced Phase 2 mask requirement, Ballenger said that frequent mask breaks will be provided to students. Masks will not be required outdoors. Families who have a child with a health condition that may require special assistance should contact their child’s school, he said.
“WCPS will continue to monitor this evolving situation and adjust our mitigation plan accordingly to ensure we are in compliance with the law and to ensure we provide a safe and supportive school environment for all students,” Ballenger said.
Updated 8-9-2021 – “We worked on our phased plan to ensure that our division was able to make adjustments as determined by our data or other directives/guidance,” Ballenger wrote in an email. “Our plan is flexible and will allow us to move as the CDC guidance is adjusted. The statute is what makes the CDC recommendations a requirement.”
COVID cases & temperatures rising, Monday thunderstorms possible
Shortly after 4 p.m. Monday afternoon, August 9, Warren County Emergency Services Coordinator Rick Farrall issued a COVID-19, weather and roadwork update. And while slow-moving and potentially severe thunderstorms forecast for late afternoon or early evening were of immediate interest, as well as the forecast end of road-blocking work along Happy Creek Road within two weeks, of more long-term interest was an upsurge in COVID-19 cases impacted at least in part by the more volatile Delta variant strain. See Farrall’s update in its entirety below, including an uptick in Warren County’s 7-day average of newly reported Coronavirus cases, which has reached 30 “and rising”. And keep an eye on that heat index through the rest of the week – stay hydrated if you’re outside.
- COVID-19. As you all are aware, the number of COVID-19 cases is globally on the rise.
- 7-Day Average of New Daily Cases of COVID-19. This average is related to the Level of Community Transmission of COVID-19, and is measured in terms of Low (up to 10 cases), Moderate (10-49 cases), Substantial (50-99 cases), and High (100-plus cases).
- As of today, the County’s 7-Day Average of New Daily Cases of COVID-19 is 30.0 (and rising), and is considered “Moderate” (by comparison, the State average is 19.1, and is also considered “Moderate”).
- Accordingly, the County will be updating its COVID-related policies in the near future.
- Recommend all County/Town citizens, employees, and employers reinforce basic public health preventative measures, as appropriate.
- Hazardous Weather (as of 12:12 PM EDT Mon Aug 9, 2021).
- DAY ONE (Today and Tonight). A slow-moving thunderstorm is possible this afternoon and early evening, which could lead to an isolated instance of flooding. A severe storm capable of producing damaging wind gusts is possible as well this afternoon and early evening.
- DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN (Tuesday through Sunday). Heat index values of 100 to 105 are possible during the afternoon hours Wednesday through Saturday, especially near and east of Interstate 81. Isolated severe storms along with isolated instances of flash flooding are possible during the afternoon and evening hours Wednesday through Saturday.
- Happy Creek Road Closure.
- Road Work. The contractor is completing paving, shoulder, road marking, and guard rail work.
- Norfolk Southern. The railroad relocated the crossing arms, and needs to complete the portion of paving between and just adjacent to the tracks.
- VDOT. VDOT is optimistic the project will be completed in the next two weeks, weather permitting.
(From a Warren County Emergency Services release)
Public Hearing Announcement: Proposed Office Lease for the Commonwealth of Virginia, Department of Corrections
The Probation and Parole Unit of the Virginia Department of Corrections will provide an opportunity for public comment on the proposed location for a leased office for the Front Royal, Virginia Probation and Parole Office at:
- 842 N. Shenandoah Avenue, Front Royal, Virginia 22630
The Public Hearing will be conducted:
- August 12, 2021
- 6:00 p.m.
at the following location:
- Board Room, Warren County Government Center
220 N. Commerce Avenue
Front Royal, VA 22630
All individuals seeking to provide oral comment are required to pre-register by 5:00 pm on August 11, 2021, and submit in writing the following information: name, address, telephone number, and organization represented if any, and the specifics of your comment to:
Department of Corrections
Infrastructure and Environmental Management Unit
Attn: DOC Real Estate/Public Hearing District #11
P.O. Box 26963
Richmond, Virginia 23261
Alternatively, you may fax this information to 804-674-3536 or submit it electronically to DOCRealEstate@vadoc.virginia.gov.
Please submit only one speaker’s name per letter. A list of individual speakers will not be accepted. Public officials will speak first and will be allowed five minutes each to make their presentations. Thereafter, other speakers will be allowed three minutes each and will be heard in order of registration. Each speaker will be required to sign-in on the day of the hearing. Speakers arriving after 6:00 p.m., the starting time of the hearing, will forfeit their registration.
The location of this public hearing is accessible to persons with disabilities. Any individual with a disability who requires special assistance, such as a sign language interpreter, to participate in the public hearing should contact Lyman Brown at 804-418-5642 or DOCRealEstate@vadoc.virginia.gov by August 10, 2021, in order for the Department of Corrections to make the necessary arrangements.
This hearing will be recorded and that material will become the property of the Department of Corrections.
