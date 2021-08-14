Birding becomes more accessible

Birding is a fantastic hobby that just about anybody can participate in without expensive equipment or years of experience.

Thanks to the Audubon Society’s Birdability map, developed in cooperation with the nonprofit group Birdability, even folks who use wheelchairs, walkers, canes, and other mobility aids can find accessible places to watch birds and enjoy a day in nature.

The Birdability Map is a crowd-sourced map that offers information on trail accessibility, as well as details on things like parking, ramps, restroom facilities, surfaces, railing height, and more, according to National Public radio. You can also contribute your own site reviews to the map to share information about accessible parks, hiking trails, and birding locations.

But you don’t have to leave your home to enjoy birding — your kitchen window or backyard are great places to get started. You can also enjoy birds online via webcam. Visit explore.org or the Cornell FeederWatch Cam to meet some new feathered friends.

Birding isn’t just enjoyable — it’s good for you, too. According to a 2017 University of Exeter study, people who spend more time in areas with lots of birds and tree cover are less likely to experience depression and excessive stress. And according to the Journal of Environmental Psychology, bird sounds are a great tool to de-stress.