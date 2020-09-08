Birthday of the Constitution to be celebrated this Saturday, September 12

This Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Mt. Hebron Cemetery, at 10am, the Sons of the American Revolution and the Shenandoah Christian Alliance will celebrate the birthday of our Constitution and the soldiers who fought that we would be able to govern ourselves. This year Trail Life members from Front Royal will assist.

We kick off at General Daniel Morgan’s grave with wreath laying, prayers, and a musket salute. Then the SAR color guard leads a procession a third of a mile to the site of the Constitution Day Celebration at Morgan’s Military Cemetery. His remains rest in the oldest part Cemetery near the old Lutheran Church ruins near many of his soldiers. New Veteran Cemetery is where we march to.

Make history and join us at this outside service with social distancing. This is a free event and open to the public. Presiding will be well known Pastor Alan Morrison of Christ Reigns Church, Winchester.

Speakers will give history and importance of our Constitution with added exciting demonstrations of musket salutes by the State’s outstanding color guard. A guest of honor will be William Swetke, state president of the Sons of the American Revolution.