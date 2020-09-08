Community Events
Birthday of the Constitution to be celebrated this Saturday, September 12
This Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Mt. Hebron Cemetery, at 10am, the Sons of the American Revolution and the Shenandoah Christian Alliance will celebrate the birthday of our Constitution and the soldiers who fought that we would be able to govern ourselves. This year Trail Life members from Front Royal will assist.
We kick off at General Daniel Morgan’s grave with wreath laying, prayers, and a musket salute. Then the SAR color guard leads a procession a third of a mile to the site of the Constitution Day Celebration at Morgan’s Military Cemetery. His remains rest in the oldest part Cemetery near the old Lutheran Church ruins near many of his soldiers. New Veteran Cemetery is where we march to.
Make history and join us at this outside service with social distancing. This is a free event and open to the public. Presiding will be well known Pastor Alan Morrison of Christ Reigns Church, Winchester.
Speakers will give history and importance of our Constitution with added exciting demonstrations of musket salutes by the State’s outstanding color guard. A guest of honor will be William Swetke, state president of the Sons of the American Revolution.
Pets for Life Scavenger Hunt hosted by the SPCA of Winchester, Frederick, and Clarke
Stop by the SPCA of Winchester, Frederick, and Clarke on Sunday, September 27, from 2pm-4pm, for a social distancing Pets for Life Scavenger Hunt and pictures with SPCA Mascot, Pikachu. The WPD will be joining us at 2pm for a K9 demonstration.
Admission price is one bag of cat or dog food for our Pets for Life program.
For more information, contact the SPCA of Winchester, Frederick, and Clarke at 540-662-8616.
Fish Fry Social – FREE FISH Public · Hosted by David Downes and Warren County Beer Party
The Warren County Beer Party wants everyone to have a great Labor Day Weekend.
After catching more fish than we can eat, we would like to share our bounty with a cold beer. Hope to see you on Saturday. Cheers!
Time: Noon to 2 pm
Location: Virginia Beer Museum, 16 Chester Street, Front Royal, Virginia
Interested in going, let them know. Click Here.
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of September 4th
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! We are continuing to practice “6 Foot Social Distancing” with 25% capacity reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Outdoor Main Street Movie is this Friday and Saturday at 8:30pm:
- Friday, September 4: “Up”
- Saturday, September 5: “Frozen”
- Bring your own lawn chair and enjoy the outdoors! (Weather permitting)
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Friday, September 4:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $9
- Child (under 12): $6
- Military: $7
- Student (college): $7
- Senior: $7
- Matinees, All Seating: $6
Other movies coming soon to Royal Cinemas:
- “GetAWAY”
- “Greenland”
- “Wonder Woman 1984”
Meet local author Mark Sweberg
Local author Mark Sweberg will be at the Royal Oak Bookshop on September 12th, from Noon to 3 pm, to sign his new book, “Once Holy Mountain.”
His book is about the location of biblical Mount Sinai. It differs from all previous works about Mount Sinai in that the research and methodology are wholly focused on the Bible text, what the Bible has to say about Mount Sinai, the physical realities that would have impacted on the Israelites that followed Moses, and what archaeology has revealed to date. Those realities influenced: the rate of travel from Egypt to Mount Sinai, route of travel, the distance traveled, the impact of the physical condition of the people and the animals that went with them, and the logistics involved.
Most written works about Mount Sinai do not offer evidence from the biblical text supporting their conclusions and those that often do only cite the Bible in passing. This book holds that the historical accuracy, inerrant, and authority of the Bible are without question. The Exodus happened and the Israelite people were freed from bondage and followed the leadership of Moses to Mount Sinai and beyond.
This book focuses on evidence and physical realities without the introduction of personal agendas or biases. The book pieces together the three-dimensional puzzle recognized as Mount Sinai in the Exodus and identifies where Mount Sinai is located based on the evidence presented throughout.
Mark your calendar for September 12, 2020 to meet the author at his book signing, at Royal Oak Bookshop, 207 S Royal Avenue in Front Royal.
Upcoming patriot grave marking ceremony for Daniel Cloud on September 5
Please consider joining us on September 5, at 9:00 a.m., as the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution will be conducting a Patriot grave marking ceremony for Daniel Cloud at Prospect Hill Cemetery.
The ceremony will include representation from six SAR chapters, two DAR chapters and the Shenandoah Society from the Children of the American Revolution. There will be wreath presentations and a three round volley musket salute.
FREE ”Coping with a Money Crunch” Webinar – Dates throughout September
Virginia Cooperative Extension’s webinar, Coping with a Money Crunch, can help residents of the Northern Shenandoah Valley who are struggling with financial hardships because of the pandemic! Get information about relief options, budgeting, community resources, prioritizing, contacting creditors, and avoiding scams and risky loans. The webinar will show participants how to make their own plans to cope or help someone they care about get through the crisis. Attend at no cost by phone or through Zoom. September’s dates are as follows:
Tuesday, Sept. 8th — 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 14th — 2:00 to 4:00 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 19th — 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 30th — 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.
People can visit https://tinyurl.com/moneycrunch2020 to register. Download the September flyer at https://tinyurl.com/WarrenResourceList2020 or contact kpoff@vt.edu or at 540-635-4549 to receive a copy by e-mail or mail.
If you are a person with a disability and desire any assistive devices, services, or other accommodations to participate, please contact Karen Poff by calling your local office of Virginia Cooperative Extension to discuss accommodations at least five business days prior to the event. Virginia Cooperative Extension programs and employment are open to all, regardless of age, color, disability, gender, gender identity, gender expression, national origin, political affiliation, race, religion, sexual orientation, genetic information, veteran status, or any other basis protected by law. An equal opportunity/affirmative action employer.
