Connect with us

Interesting Things to Know

Black History Month: The daring life of Robert Smalls

Published

2 hours ago

on

He was a man seemingly doomed to live an obscure life, but Robert Smalls’ daring life defied expectations.

Born into slavery in the salty coastal marshes of Beaufort, SC, Smalls was contracted out to work in Charleston by age 12 and eventually learning seafaring jobs along Charleston’s wharfs. He was just 17 when he met and married his wife, Hannah Jones, an enslaved hotel maid.

By 1861, with the nation divided in the Civil War, Smalls, then in his 20s, had become accomplished enough to pilot the Confederate transport ship Planter, which ran missions along rivers and coastal areas. But in Charleston harbor, Smalls saw the Union ships just seven miles away and decided plan his escape.

In May 1862, Smalls and other enslaved people working on the ship brought their families on board — a common enough occurrence while the white crew was on shore — and sailed out to the Union Navy.


By stealth and skill, he sailed past Confederate forts to deliver his ship, and more importantly, his knowledge into the hands of the Union. His daring escape brought Smalls into national prominence. He was granted a sum of money for the surrendered ship and was appointed a pilot in the U.S. Navy. Later, he was promoted to captain for his heroism in battle.

During Reconstruction, Smalls returned to South Carolina and was elected to several terms in state government offices, then to the U.S. House of Representatives, where he served five terms.

Fittingly, Smalls returned to Beaufort after the war and purchased his former owner’s home. His mother, Lydia Polite, lived with him there while he spent nine months teaching himself to read and write.

Smalls died of malaria in 1915 at the age of 75.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Related Topics:

Interesting Things to Know

Why it’s important to celebrate the caregivers in your community

Published

4 hours ago

on

February 16, 2023

By

Every year on the third Friday in February, thousands of people across the United States celebrate National Caregivers Day. This year, the event takes place on February 17, 2023. This day is dedicated to individuals who selflessly provide personal care and physical and emotional assistance to those who are elderly, young or in need of direct aid.

Did you know that millions of caregivers across the United States aren’t compensated for their efforts? In fact, more than one in five adults, or about 53 million adult Americans, are unpaid family caregivers. While most are responsible for one adult, 15 percent of family caregivers are responsible for two adults and three percent are responsible for three or more adults. However, the true value of caregivers far exceeds any monetary worth. By providing invaluable support, caregivers contribute to the fabric of the overall community.

Research shows that when caregivers receive recognition and support, their depression, stress and anxiety rates decrease. This improves their well-being and the quality of the care they provide.

This National Caregivers Day, make a point of supporting and uplifting a caregiver friend, family member or colleague you care about. You can do this by helping them provide care, writing a thank-you note or donating to an organization that supports caregivers.


Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Front Royal Virginia

Continue Reading

Interesting Things to Know

Is it time to break up with barcodes?

Published

1 week ago

on

February 9, 2023

By

Barcodes have worked well since they were first invented in 1952, but it turns out that they don’t play nice with bots.

The average person can’t read barcodes, but we’ve developed plenty of handy devices that can. And crucially, we excel at getting barcodes in front of those devices. But as robots gradually replace human hands, the time to move on from barcodes may be approaching.

Barcodes are tough for robots because they can be hard to find, especially on irregular objects. If you’ve used a self-checkout lane or worked in retail, you’ve probably struggled to find a barcode at some point. Worse yet, scanning the barcode can become a huge chore if it is crinkled.

Since robots lack sentience, they are all but blind. Cameras attached to robots can collect images, but bots lack the brains to process those visuals. That crinkled label that must be scanned again and again? Good luck getting the bot to recognize the problem, let alone solve it.


Fortunately, humans have big brains, and if the barcode isn’t working, we can manually plug in the code or devise another workaround (paging aisle six!). These days, Amazon aims to teach robots to recognize products visually. If bots and AI can visually identify a product by examining its profile or reading the text on the package, they won’t have to rely on barcodes.

Amazon refers to this system as multi-modal identification, and it’s being slowly developed, rolled out, and tested. “Multi” is currently the keyword, as the system relies on multiple methods to identify products, but developers at Amazon hope that they can make barcodes all but obsolete.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Interesting Things to Know

Why do some kids bully?

Published

1 week ago

on

February 8, 2023

By

Understanding the reasons for bullying may help you handle the behaviors. Here are a few common reasons why some kids bully.

Lack of attention
According to STOMP Out Bullying, most kids bully because they lack attention at home and lash out for attention. They may suffer neglect or have parents with substance addictions.

Bullied at home
If a child is bullied at home by siblings or parents, they’re more likely to empower themselves by hurting others. Bullying is a learned behavior, and most kids learn it at home.

Poor self-esteem
Bullies often try to make others feel bad to make themselves feel better. They often say they feel powerful when humiliating others. Many feel they must dominate others to feel in control.


Ignorance
Common characteristics targeted by bullies are different physical appearance, race, ethnicity, gender, disability, religion, and sexual orientation. Some kids bully because they lack understanding of other cultures, backgrounds, and identities.

When dealing with bullying, it’s essential to understand that everyone needs to feel included and loved.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Interesting Things to Know

$pecial $weets for your Valentine

Published

1 week ago

on

February 7, 2023

By

If your lover loves chocolates, then maybe any heart-shaped box will do, but if you have a cool $14,000 around, try the Gargantua by The Ross.

Packed in a hexagonal box of pure volcanic glass is a collection of just six chocolate pieces. That’s more than $2,333 each if you are counting, but if you are, you won’t be buying. Each piece represents a natural element, including an octahedron for air, an icosahedron for water, and a dodecahedron for ether. The pieces are wrapped in gold leaf. Hurry! They only make 1,000 boxes, making it the ultimate vanity gift.

There are many expensive types of candy for gifts, each with a special claim to fame.

Slightly lower on the expense scale, but still pretty salty, are Fran’s Salted Caramels. If your sweetie really loves caramels, buy 160 pieces for $275. You get a lovely wrapped box of caramel with milk chocolate sprinkled with sea salt that has allegedly been smoked over oak. And not just any oak — Welsh oak. You can also get 17 pieces for a sweeter $17.


For the bonbon lover, try Dandelion Chocolate Company, where $65 buys 21 pieces in the Classic Box of Chocolates. The big draw: You’ll know where this single-origin dark chocolate comes from. You won’t associate with any pedestrian chocolate in this box containing flavors like passionfruit and pistachio.

For a treat that transforms your “chocolate into a powerful force,” try Vosges Chocolate’s Prima Materia Truffle Collection.

For $95, you get 20 truffles shaped like little colorful planets and packaged in a round, earthy box. In every box, you get a tasting and breathing guide to appreciate flavors like Cornish Apple and Armenian Apricot fully. They also make a Grateful Dead collection, another powerful force.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Interesting Things to Know

Understanding fair trade

Published

1 week ago

on

February 6, 2023

By

Do you buy locally grown food whenever possible but want to ensure you’re doing right by the environment when it comes to imported goods? If so, look for fair trade products at the grocery store.

What it means
Fair trade is a term that describes international trade practices that support just working conditions, improve livelihoods and protect the environment. Keep an eye out for products with the certified Fairtrade logo to ensure you’re getting what you pay for.

What items are available
There are a variety of fair trade goods available at most grocery stores. Here are 16 of them:

1. Cocoa
2. Coffee
3. Chocolate
4. Spices
5. Bananas
6. Herbs
7. Olive oil
8. Coconut milk
9. Honey
10. Nuts
11. Quinoa
12. Rice
13. Soybeans
14. Sugar
15. Tea
16. Wine


Learn how to identify fair trade products and add them to your shopping list.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Interesting Things to Know

The tragic tale of the CIA’s spy craft cat

Published

2 weeks ago

on

February 4, 2023

By

In what sounds like a kid’s movie plot, the Central Intelligence Agency once tried to turn a fluffy cat into a secret agent feline.

In the early 1960s, the CIA spent around $20 million on “Project Acoustic Kitty,” rigging a poor cat with a radio antenna in its tail, a microphone hidden in its ears, and a transmitter installed at the base of the skull.

The hope was that the cat could get close enough to unsuspecting people to eavesdrop on them. Perhaps the most important skill for the typical spy is to blend in. Yet no matter how inconspicuous a person is, they’ll still draw some attention. The guy delivering flowers or the janitor mopping up a spill could be a spy eavesdropping. Is the cat sitting on the windowsill? No one expects Mittens to engage in spycraft.

On paper, cats might sound like the purrfect spies. They’re stealthy, can see in the dark, can easily surmount high walls, and perhaps most importantly, people tend to ignore them.


In practice, it turns out that cats make terrible spies. Ever heard the expression “herding cats?” While felines can be trained to understand some basic commands, whether they actually listen and perform those commands is another matter. Cats are also easily distracted; sadly, they don’t have nine lives.

Ultimately, Project Acoustic Kitty ended on a sad note. During an early trial deployment, the CIA released the spy cat from an unmarked van and directed it to spy on two people in the park. Tragically, the spy cat was struck and killed by a taxi while crossing the road.

Technology has both grown more powerful and become much smaller since the 1960s. If a modern intelligence agency decides to rig up another spy pet, it would probably be much easier these days.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

 

Thank You to our Local Business Participants:

@AHIER

Aders Insurance Agency, Inc (State Farm)

Aire Serv Heating and Air Conditioning

Apple Dumpling Learning Center

Apple House

Auto Care Clinic

Avery-Hess Realty, Marilyn King

Beaver Tree Services

Blake and Co. Hair Spa

Blue Ridge Arts Council

Blue Ridge Education

BNI Shenandoah Valley

C&C's Ice Cream Shop

Card My Yard

CBM Mortgage, Michelle Napier

Christine Binnix - McEnearney Associates

Code Ninjas Front Royal

Cool Techs Heating and Air

Down Home Comfort Bakery

Downtown Market

Dusty's Country Store

Edward Jones-Bret Hrbek

Explore Art & Clay

Family Preservation Services

First Baptist Church

Front Royal Independent Business Alliance

First Baptist Church

Front Royal Women's Resource Center

Front Royal-Warren County Chamber of Commerce

Fussell Florist

G&M Auto Sales Inc

Garcia & Gavino Family Bakery

Gourmet Delights Gifts & Framing

Green to Ground Electrical

Groups Recover Together

Habitat for Humanity

Groups Recover Together

House of Hope

I Want Candy

I'm Just Me Movement

Jen Avery, REALTOR & Jenspiration, LLC

Key Move Properties, LLC

KW Solutions

Legal Services Plans of Northern Shenendoah

Main Street Travel

Makeover Marketing Systems

Marlow Automotive Group

Mary Carnahan Graphic Design

Merchants on Main Street

Mountain Trails

Mountain View Music

National Media Services

Natural Results Chiropractic Clinic

No Doubt Accounting

Northwestern Community Services Board

Ole Timers Antiques

Penny Lane Hair Co.

Philip Vaught Real Estate Management

Phoenix Project

Reaching Out Now

Rotary Club of Warren County

Royal Blends Nutrition

Royal Cinemas

Royal Examiner

Royal Family Bowling Center

Royal Oak Bookshop

Royal Oak Computers

Royal Oak Bookshop

Royal Spice

Ruby Yoga

Salvation Army

Samuels Public Library

SaVida Health

Skyline Insurance

Shenandoah Shores Management Group

St. Luke Community Clinic

Strites Doughnuts

Studio Verde

The Institute for Association & Nonprofit Research

The Studio-A Place for Learning

The Valley Today - The River 95.3

The Vine and Leaf

Valley Chorale

Vetbuilder.com

Warren Charge (Bennett's Chapel, Limeton, Asbury)

Warren Coalition

Warren County Democratic Committee

Warren County Department of Social Services

Warren County DSS Job Development

Warrior Psychotherapy Services, PLLC

WCPS Work-Based Learning

What Matters & Beth Medved Waller, Inc Real Estate

White Picket Fence

Woodward House on Manor Grade

King Cartoons

Front Royal
52°
Rain
7:02 am5:50 pm EST
Feels like: 52°F
Wind: 0mph E
Humidity: 97%
Pressure: 29.96"Hg
UV index: 1
FriSatSun
63/27°F
52/32°F
55/41°F
Weather forecast Front Royal, Virginia ▸

Upcoming Events

Feb
18
Sat
5:00 pm Astronomy for Everyone @ Sky Meadows State Park
Astronomy for Everyone @ Sky Meadows State Park
Feb 18 @ 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Astronomy for Everyone @ Sky Meadows State Park
Historic Area. Discover our International Dark-Sky Park! Our evenings begin with a half-hour children’s “Junior Astronomer” program, followed by a discussion about the importance of dark skies and light conservation. Then join NASA’s Jet Propulsion[...]
Feb
21
Tue
6:00 pm Shrove Tuesday Pancake Dinner @ Front Royal United Methodist Church
Shrove Tuesday Pancake Dinner @ Front Royal United Methodist Church
Feb 21 @ 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Shrove Tuesday Pancake Dinner @ Front Royal United Methodist Church
Front Royal United Women of Faith will host a Shrove Tuesday Pancake Supper on Tuesday, February 21, at 6 pm, at the Front Royal United Methodist Church (1 West Main Street). Pancakes, sausage, sausage gravy,[...]
Feb
22
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Feb 22 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Feb
28
Tue
7:30 pm Community Bands Concert @ Randolph Macon Academy.
Community Bands Concert @ Randolph Macon Academy.
Feb 28 @ 7:30 pm – 9:00 pm
Community Bands Concert @ Randolph Macon Academy.
Community Bands Concert – Front Royal & Clarke County The combined community bands of American Legion (Front Royal) and Clarke County present a FREE concert. Tuesday, February 28, at 7:30pm, in Melton Gym at Randolph[...]
Mar
1
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Mar 1 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Mar
4
Sat
12:00 pm Settle’s Kettle @ Sky Meadows State Park
Settle’s Kettle @ Sky Meadows State Park
Mar 4 @ 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm
Settle's Kettle @ Sky Meadows State Park
Log Cabin in the Historic Area. Follow your nose to the Log Cabin to see what is cooking on the hearth. Immerse yourself within the 19th century enslaved culture and its foods. Explore the taste[...]
12:00 pm The Farmer’s Forge @ Sky Meadows State Park
The Farmer’s Forge @ Sky Meadows State Park
Mar 4 @ 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm
The Farmer’s Forge @ Sky Meadows State Park
Historic Area. The forge is fired up and the blacksmiths are hard at work showing off their skills. Members of The Blacksmiths’ Guild of the Potomac have set up shop in the forge, located behind[...]
1:00 pm Front Royal Bluegrass Music Jam @ The Body Shop
Front Royal Bluegrass Music Jam @ The Body Shop
Mar 4 @ 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm
Front Royal Bluegrass Music Jam @ The Body Shop
New Bluegrass and traditional music jam the first Saturday of each month starting Feb. 4th, from 1pm till 4pm. All levels of playing invited to attend.
Mar
8
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Mar 8 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Mar
11
Sat
8:00 am Rev3Endurance Frozen Foot Advent... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Rev3Endurance Frozen Foot Advent... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Mar 11 @ 8:00 am – 5:00 pm
Rev3Endurance Frozen Foot Adventure Race @ Sky Meadows State Park
Have you ever wanted to test your limits, combine your love of gravel riding northern Virginia with some AT navigation and hills? Do you like the winter and enjoy the views of the Shenandoah ridges[...]