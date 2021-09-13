Black & White Masquerade – October 9th – benefits Front Royal Pregnancy Center

Jig n’ Jive Dance Studio is hosting this fundraiser with the Silver Tones, featuring two long sets of big band swing and a dance lesson.

Tickets are just $15 and will be available for purchase at the door. Cash or check only, please.

The evening will begin with a dance lesson, and ballroom and swing music will be piped in during the band break. Come dressed in your best black and white attire and swing the night away with the Silver Tones! All proceeds benefit the Front Royal Pregnancy Center.

Black & White Masquerade

Saturday, October 9, 2021

6:30 to 9:30 pm

​

New Hope Bible Church

80 N. Lake Avenue

Front Royal, Virginia

The Silver Tones Swing Band is made up of professional musicians from the Northern Virginia area and is led by trumpeter Dave Shuma and vocalist Wendy Marie. Since the band’s inception in 2012, the Silver Tones have performed all over the DC Metropolitan Area, including at the Smithsonian’s Air and Space Museum, the Spanish Ballroom at Glen Echo, the Harris Pavilion, the Hylton Center for the Performing Arts, and countless galas and celebrations. The band is proud to bring to the stage their Silver Belles vocal trio, which recreates the exciting music of the Andrews Sisters from the 1940s era. Solo vocalists, Wendy Marie and Gene Bates, also bring audiences the dynamic music of Natalie Cole, Nat King Cole, Frank Sinatra, Bette Midler, Ella Fitzgerald, Bobby Darin, and Peggy Lee, plus many others. The Silver Tones’ show consists of the classic big band swing hits from the 1940s plus many more show-stopping tunes from the 1950s, 1960s, and beyond! Come swing with us!