Blindness or Ignorance?
It is so hard to fathom that people will overlook expository evidence of lying, cover-ups, and misinformation!
To believe one is without or beyond reproach, or to fall into the false security that “one size fits all” theory of what it truly takes to run a nation, can and will lead to riots and anarchy.
To be judged by the way you speak, and not from their true patriotism to a nation they truly love, is just plain insanity!
To attack all the branches of government that have kept its citizenry from Tierney, Dictatorship, and Domestics wars, under a Constitution and Bill of Rights and Civil Rights? In hopes of a better way of equality for all the people under a socialist Marxist regime? This kind of belief will destroy this nation!
I do not believe this was a fair electoral voting year from the get-go for Democrats and Republicans! Way too many voting laws were put in place state by state, and nationwide, right up until November 3rd.
I do not believe all votes from the poles to the mail-ins (which by the way you could hand deliverer at the voting poles) were properly handled and counted.
Why the long drawn out process of it may take a month before we know who our president is going to be? To much secrecy, too much debating, too much uncertainty. Never in my voting life have I seen such a mess!
And guess what? Way back in 2018? Someone said 2020 voting will be like none other voting every done!
Now, that’s what I believe is true!
Tenia Smith
Front Royal, Virginia
‘Praise’ for interim town manager’s vision of a new ‘Rock-land’ devoid of life
We owe our “temporary” Town Manager a special “thanks” for getting rid of those troublesome trees. Green, leafy, alive – clearly they were a menace that had to be immediately addressed. Even more so now that they would have changed to all of those hideous colors. I know that the vast majority of people on Front Street or walking the formerly titled “Greenway” are now glad that they have an unrestricted view of the beauty of the flag shack at The Flea Market.
Always Mr. Safety, he eliminated the omnipresent threat of some child going down and looking for crawdads – unless the kid is a professional mountain climber. No more will a dog being taken for a walk, go down for a cool drink from clear water. No sir, we can’t have that terror lurking around. Instead, the water will be a robust chocolate color devoid of anything living. He got rid of that by allowing a backhoe to drive down the middle of the now “not so Happy Creek” pretty much crushing everything.
Now, he doesn’t have to worry about the Tourist Board. I mean, if you’ve seen one muddy bank, you’ve seen them all. Tree Stewards! Bah Humbug. Besides, he alleviates that boring Isaac Walton Stream Survey. Nothing but very hardy mosquitoes will live there now.
We could have renamed the creek “Rockaway Run” but instead thought “Tederick’s Trench” more appropriate. Yep, without those frightening plants, we will be able to hear the water surging half-way down Main Street.
Permits? We don’t need no stinking permits. We’ll just make them up after improvements/damage is done. Don’t cut any trees bigger than 4”. Come on, you know you just can’t control yourself once that chain saw starts up.
Why the hurry? Matthew always is looking out for our safety. He is preparing for a rainstorm that according to his personal weather bureau, will undoubtedly drown most of the Valley. I must admit, I gave him extra credit for coming up with that one.
It will be beautiful! No doubt – maybe if you lived in a DMZ. Rip Rap is always such a warm expression of Nature. Note to Mr. Tederick, make sure you remove those loathsome “Tree City” signs. Maybe we should now call the town Bedrock. And to the other sobriquets about our “Little Town” now add: “Place that Nature is a nuisance and must be removed”.
Fred Schwartz
Warren County, Virginia
Front Royal/Warren County Tree Stewards express concerns of wrongful tree removal
In reference to Royal Examiner’s story on October 30, 2020: “The Town of Front Royal Public Works….. to perform channel restoration and creek bank stabilization along Happy Creek between E. Prospect Street and South Street.”
One of the many trees removed without notice to the Front Royal/Warren County Tree Stewards was the Town 2016 Arbor Day willow tree planted by the mayor. This willow tree had a 4×4 post and plaque designating it as a part of the Happy Creek Arboretum. It also appears that many other trees in excess of the stated 4-inch diameter limit were removed. We have worked long and hard to make Front Royal a Tree City USA town for the past 21 years. The removal of trees from our city for dubious and uncoordinated projects is outrageous.
In addition to the tree issues, the clear-cut manner in which the work is being done is causing damage to existing rock vanes, which were funded by the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries to slow the water and create trout habitat.
We intend to formally submit our concerns to all the agencies that approved this project and ask for an immediate stop of work until the damage can be assessed and a restoration plan approved.
Melody Hotek
President of Front Royal/Warren County Tree Stewards
Front Royal Unite’s statement on Warren County’s Question 3 results
The results of Question 3 mark the beginning—not the end—of the debate on Front Royal’s Confederate statue. They do not give us a decision; rather, they tell us what we knew all along upon founding Front Royal Unites: that the time is ripe for a challenging but crucial conversation about our grim history of racial inequality.
And they remind us that what we need right now from our elected officials is for them to do their job: to serve as leaders for all of our residents, especially those most affected by this harrowing history and its devastating effects, which linger to this day. The Founding Fathers created a representative democracy, rather than a direct democracy, for a reason: for elected officials to exercise their wisdom and experience to legislate for the benefit of all citizens, even when those decisions conflict with the majority opinion; otherwise, why have elected officials like our Board of Supervisors at all? Let us note that this referendum was no consensus, and the Board has a duty not to turn its back on the almost one quarter of our citizens who are calling for change, many of whom have long been marginalized and ignored.
At this moment, it is worth reflecting that our greatest moments of progress for justice and equality came not through “nonbinding referendums,” but only after long struggles undertaken by committed groups of citizens—often in the minority—to hold their representatives accountable, from marching in the streets to testifying in Congress and, when all else failed, even litigating in the Supreme Court.
Perhaps one might call these trailblazers “troublemakers,” but we know that had Rosa Parks simply given up her bus seat that fateful day, or had Martin Luther King, Jr. wrung his hands instead of marching in the streets of Washington and sharing his Dream with the world, we might not have the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibits discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, national origin, and now sexual orientation. Had 300 people not gathered at the Seneca Falls Convention to kick off a decades-long crusade for women’s right to vote in 1848, and then persisted despite failed congressional proposals, many of us might still be relegated to the kitchen instead of heading to the ballot box with the passage of the 19th Amendment to the Constitution. And after white leaders in the women’s suffrage movement refused to incorporate Black women into their fight, had Ida B. Wells just accepted her place at the back of the nation’s first-ever women’s suffrage parade, perhaps Black women would have been left behind.
Had these historical heroes acquiesced to a simple majority vote, we’d have quietly given in to the status quo—slavery, disenfranchisement, segregation—time and time again. Without such perseverance by the few to keep the government working for all, democracy “of the people, by the people, and for the people” will fail.
We know from our own harrowing history that Warren County has left its Black citizens behind before, being one of the last localities in the entire state to desegregate during Massive Resistance. When one searches online for “Massive Resistance,” Warren County appears at the top of the Wikipedia page, forever cementing our reputation for the world. Across the country, more than 100 Confederate statues have been taken down or moved since the 2015 Charleston church massacre. In another 50 years, does Warren County want to be remembered as a champion of civil rights, or yet again as the lone holdout that refused to recognize the damage inflicted by the institution of slavery and the Civil War?
Proponents of the statue remaining in place have attempted to rewrite history to conform to their idyllic fantasies of the Confederacy. However, there is no denying the true history of the Confederate States, which waged their war against the United States for the express purpose of preserving slavery. This disturbing truth resounds in the words of Vice President of the Confederacy Alexander Stephens in his “Cornerstone” speech: “Our new Government is founded upon exactly the opposite ideas; its foundations are laid, its cornerstone rests, upon the great truth that the negro is not equal to the white man; that slavery, subordination to the superior race, is his natural and moral condition.”
Like hundreds of other Confederate monuments located on public property such as town squares and courthouse lawns throughout the South, Warren County’s statue was erected by the United Daughters of the Confederacy (UDC). Despite its assertions that it has “stayed quietly in the background,” the UDC has a long history of promulgating the dangerous “Lost Cause” ideology that downplays slavery as the primary cause of the Civil War, leaving more than 42 percent of Americans believing this false narrative. The UDC’s disinformation campaigning played a major role in thwarting even meager protections for Black Americans during Reconstruction. In the early 1900s, the UDC continued to assert white supremacy and terrorize Black people during the Jim Crow era through the construction of Confederate statues and, dissatisfied with their success, actually put up a monument to commemorate the KKK in 1926.
Thus, despite claims to the contrary, Front Royal’s statue isn’t serving to enlighten anyone on the Confederacy’s dark history. In its more than 100 years of existence, it has only further obfuscated the reality that the Civil War was fought for the South’s quest to uphold the institution of slavery.
Further, our courthouse is our County’s seat of justice, yet the statue celebrates the so-called patriotism of the Confederacy—whose existence, by its very nature, was an act of treachery—through the lettering on its base. The statue supposedly honors veterans, yet its prominence at our courthouse insults the memory of the other veterans honored there, who fought for the United States of America while the Confederacy fought against it. Though many of the names on the statue were unlikely slave owners themselves, America’s unique outlook is one of aspiration. Countless soldiers fought for the Confederacy not because they owned slaves, but because they supported the institution of chattel slavery, hoping one day to be prosperous enough to have their own plantation that would have required slave labor.
Importantly, advocates for the statue remaining in place have failed to demonstrate that they would face real harm from its relocation to a more suitable location, such as a museum or Confederate graveyard, where they could continue to visit it as often as they desire. Rather, they have relied on the argumentum ad antiquitatem fallacy that the statue has stood at our courthouse for over 100 years and therefore should remain, which is not an argument at all, but the absence of one. Would they say the same of slavery?
The costs of the statue remaining on public land, on the other hand, are clear. Every day that it stands, it serves as a perpetual reminder to Black folks that they were once considered mere property themselves. Just recently, a Richmond circuit court even declared that efforts to stop the removal of the Robert E. Lee monument there actually conflict with our state’s current public policy, recognizing that “testimony overwhelmingly established the need of the southern citizenry to establish a monument to their ‘Lost Cause,’ and to some degree their whole way of life, including slavery.” Yet Virginia continues to spend up to 9 million in taxpayer dollars maintaining Confederate graves, including hundreds of thousands being funneled directly to the UDC. The danger of the UDC, and our government’s funding of them, are elucidated by Professor Jalane Schmidt of the University of Virginia: “They created an ideology which glorified the ‘Old South,’ and dressed this up in seemingly harmless cotillion balls and bake sales. What is harmful about them is that for generations, they vetted textbooks, which were adopted into Southern public schools. These books promoted a false Lost Cause version of history to impressionable young white students, who then grew up to enforce segregation.”
We now turn to present-day Warren County to address the false notion that racism, like slavery, is a relic of our past. Take, for example, the case of former Warren-Page NAACP President Suetta Freeman who, even after surmounting being locked out of schooling by Massive Resistance at Warren County High in 1958, went on to graduate here and embark on a career in auditing, yet had to commute for decades to Northern Virginia because she was unable to secure fair and equal employment in Front Royal. Her experience illustrates the racial inequality that is endemic nationally: on average, Black people only make 62 percent of white people’s salary. Or this year, when a truck drove past the home of a prominent member of our Black community and its driver shouted, “White power!” Or this summer, when a mixed-race child accidentally dropped a hand wipe at Applebee’s and her mother found it returned to their car with the writing, “You asked for this wipe, then left it laying (sic) right where that little peckerhead half-breed dropped it so everyone else could step on it. Though I’m sure your home is filthy and cluttered, we try to keep our town clean.” Or the people of color who visited our town for a work retreat in 2017 and awoke to an effigy of a lynching in their rental’s yard. Or the possibility that if we don’t take action to address injustice now, a name like George Floyd’s could someday be ringing from our own Blue Ridge Mountains.
Now it is time for a decision. Will the Board simply concede to the bandwagon fallacy promulgated by the statue’s defenders, or will it stand up for the marginalized and oppressed? If the latter, it must decide to relocate the Confederate monument to a more appropriate venue, and perhaps replace it with a monument that instead honors the resiliency and contribution of the slaves whose stolen labor drove economic growth in Virginia, as our neighbor Manassas has done. Front Royal Unites urges the Board to take this immediate step for a more inclusive, equitable, and just Front Royal.
Front Royal Unites is a social activist organization dedicated to making sure that regardless of one’s complexion, you aren’t feared, you feel safe, and you get an equal footing. Together we are United. Together we are Front Royal. For more information, visit FrontRoyalUnites.org.
Reflections on monuments
As a Virginian with pretty deep roots in the state and more than a few Confederate ancestors, I get the emotional attachment to Confederate monuments. Growing up they were a source of pride to me. I was raised to revere that part of my personal heritage and until I went to college, nobody really suggested there was any reason to feel otherwise. The Confederacy, I was taught, was only peripherally concerned with protecting slavery. My ancestors were really only concerned with protecting their “way of life” from outsiders bent on forcing them to go in directions they did not wish to go. So, what was there to be concerned about… that was certainly a noble enough cause, right?
So taken and fascinated was I in that rather idyllic past, I decided to become a History major and make that my life, going on to earn a Master’s and a Ph.D. in the field with the Civil War era and the Southern History as my particular areas of interest. I chose the University of Mississippi for my doctoral work, in part, because it boasted the Center for the Study of Southern Culture. It was as a graduate student at James Madison and later Ole Miss that objective study of the past significantly altered, as higher education will do when one is open to it, my perceptions and understanding of the Confederate past. My past.
What I discovered, upon reading the records of the past and letting those who lived at that time speak to me, was that I had been more than a little naïve taking at face value that defending the “Southern way of life” was only peripherally related to defending slavery. I so wanted that to be the case, but the objective evidence from the period kept intruding and challenging what I “knew” to be true. At the end of the day, and after much difficult reflection, there was no alternative for a true historian (and I like to think of myself as such) but to conclude that secession and the birth of the Confederate States of America, much as I’d always hoped it did not, rested on the protecting and perpetuating slavery and white supremacy.
How I came to that admittedly painful, if undeniable, conclusion is through the words of the leaders themselves, the men who were voted to their positions by the citizens of their states & crafted the secession ordinances explaining to the world the reason for their leaving to hopefully forge a new republic… clearly a slaveholders’ republic it turned out. In South Carolina they made it clear that they had to sever their connections from a people to the north “whose opinions and purposes are hostile to slavery.” How, they asked in their ordinance, could they remain in the Union with people who “have denounced as sinful the institution of slavery.” The people of Georgia were quite clear that they had to leave because, “For the last ten years we have had numerous and serious causes of complaint against our non-slave-holding… States with reference to the subject of African slavery.” Mississippi made it about as blunt as they could have in their ordinance when their leaders said, “Our position is thoroughly identified with the institution of slavery.” Going further, they said that upon the election of a Republican president, “There was no choice left but submission to the mandates of abolition, or dissolution of the Union….”
Going along with the protection of slavery, was the stark openness that protecting white supremacy was also at the heart of the movement to create the Confederate States of America. Texas could not have made it more clear when its ordinance of secession proclaimed: “We hold as undeniable truths that the governments of the various States, and of the confederacy itself, were established exclusively by the white race, for themselves and their posterity; that the African race had no agency in their establishment; that they were rightfully held and regarded as an inferior and dependent race, and in that condition only could their existence in this country be rendered beneficial or tolerable.” And in March of 1861 the Vice President of the Confederacy explained in a very public speech that was greeted with loud applause at the time and reprinted throughout the Confederacy that Northern attacks on slavery were, “the immediate cause of the late rupture and present revolution.” And he went on to say that Founders like Jefferson were certainly well-meaning, but quite mistaken, when they said that slavery was a problem they hoped would be dispensed with at some future time. The problem was that the Founders, Stephens argued, harbored a flawed assumption of equality of races, which he said was “fundamentally wrong.” Stephens proudly said that: “Our new government is founded upon exactly the opposite idea; its foundations are laid, its corner-stone rests, upon the great truth that the negro is not equal to the white man; that slavery, subordination to the superior race, is his natural and normal condition. This, our new government, is the first, in the history of the world, based upon this great physical, philosophical, and moral truth.”
Then there was how the Confederacy prosecuted the war. When the United States determined it would permit African Americans to serve in the army, the Richmond government refused to recognize black soldiers as eligible for POW exchange on an equal footing with white prisoners under the official exchange cartel between the two belligerents. During the 1864 Overland Campaign General Grant reached out to Lee to offer a prisoner exchange. Lee’s response was that he was certainly willing for humanitarian reasons, but that he could not exchange black soldiers as per his government’s position on that particular subject. Unfortunately for the prisoners on both sides, Grant also stuck to his government’s position that soldiers would be treated equally regardless of color or there would be no POW exchanges. Lincoln and Secretary of War Edwin Staton were quite clear about that… all soldiers wearing the US uniform would be treated the same way in the field. When captured, black soldiers were routinely enslaved or forced into labor on Confederate defensive works. Tragically, however, on more than one occasion, most famously at Fort Pillow, Tennessee, black soldiers were gunned down rather than taken as prisoners.
Monuments to the Confederacy, like the one getting so much local attention, are not “historical markers.” They were erected, and have been maintained, to honor and celebrate the Confederate past, not merely document that it happened. And, as I said at the beginning of this letter, I understand the emotional attachment. I grew up with it myself. But the reality is that continuing to protect public monuments to a cause rooted in the protection and perpetuation of racial slavery and whose “cornerstone” was the belief in the natural inferiority of black people is simply not defensible in this day and age.
That’s not “political correctness” or my “interpretation.” It’s simple objective reality from someone with 3 degrees in the subject, a number of scholarly publications in the field, and over 20 years’ experience teaching this time period at the college level… and someone from here with his own Confederate heritage. So I don’t offer this in any way as an indictment of anyone’s feelings or to condemn anyone’s ancestors. I merely wish to lay before people, as I do my own students, the objective historical record in hopes that it has the effect of encouraging people to see the past and make decisions based on the facts rather than emotion.
Dr. Jay Gillispie
Dean: School of Humanities and Social Sciences
Lord Fairfax Community College
National Unity
With the election this week, I want to address an issue I have heard from both sides but which has been much more prominent with Joe Biden. Biden claims that if elected he can unite Americans whereas Trump is dividing us. What Biden and all politicians do not understand is that they can only unite their side. As much as Democrats hate Trump, Republicans disliked Obama and very much dislike Biden. Justified or not, the fear of a Biden presidency is as strong for the right as a second term for Trump is for the left. Historically speaking, there have been attempts to unite the nation politically, but even when presidents have claimed success, we were still divided.
A good attempt at national unity came from Jefferson. After twelve years of basically Federalist control and constant political bickering, Jefferson believed his victory would finally unify us. Fighting had gotten so bad under Washington, and even worse under Adams, that the nation had split into political parties, the Jeffersonian Republicans and the Federalists. Even while claiming that parties were bad, people were saying it from their party meetings. What they really meant was your party is bad, ours is necessary to protect us.
Jefferson, believing he was a man of the people, thought that now the feuding could be over: right had prevailed. In his inaugural address he said, “Let us, then, fellow-citizens, unite with one heart and one mind. Let us restore to social intercourse that harmony and affection without which liberty and even life itself are but dreary things. But every difference of opinion is not a difference of principle. We have called by different names brethren of the same principle. We are all Republicans, we are all Federalists.”
Possibly to his surprise, Jefferson found that political fighting had not passed. For the eight years of his presidency, he had to battle it out with his Federalist opponents. After the passage of the Embargo Act, where trade was cut off from all foreign ports, he especially had to deal with hatred from New Englanders who made much of their living from trade. So even the great Thomas Jefferson could not bring unity to the nation. Federalists hated Jefferson as much as he had hated Adams.
If there was a president who had what seemed a real chance to unite us, it was James Monroe. His very presidency fell during a time called the Era of Good Feelings. During the War of 1812, many Federalists in New England came out against the war and threatened to secede from the Union if certain changes were not made that favored the South; four of the five first presidents were from Virginia. Yet when the war was suddenly over and America could claim a second victory over England, the Federalists looked uncooperative at best, traitorous at worst. Suddenly the Federalist Party was a political liability and it disappeared into history. They did run a candidate against Monroe in 1816, but he ran unopposed in 1820. During his eight years in office, Monroe ran a nation with only one political party: the Republicans had won.
Monroe, like Biden if he wins, claimed national unity. The only problem was unity did not exist. In trying to appease both sides, Monroe even appointed some ex-Federalists into his cabinet. The most notable position was John Q. Adams as Secretary of State, the position held by the last three presidents before they ran for president. Monroe did a good job at traveling the nation trying to show support for all, but nothing mattered. As soon as he was in office, the infighting started. With Adams as Secretary of State, most of the fighting was over who would succeed Monroe. The true Republicans feared a Republican in sheep’s clothing (like Adams) might sneak in.
All the Era of Good Feelings accomplished was a false sense of unity. Men like Martin Van Buren and Andrew Jackson began pushing the idea that parties were necessary and good. With parties you could weed out those unlike you. Eventually the fighting got so strong that the Republican Party was fractured into Republicans v. Democrats and eventually Democrats v. Whigs. During the next couple of years, this also led to some of the most divisive and ugly elections in American history.
Unity is a worthy goal, but it has never really been accomplished. With a Trump win this week, the left will make their unhappiness known. I predict the worst violence this nation has seen since the election of Lincoln. However, don’t mistake the lack of rioting as a sign of unity if Biden wins. The right will react differently but will be no less angry. We have never had true national unity, no matter what the different presidents have said. Historically speaking, in our current climate of hate, both candidates need to understand that their win will bring massive disappointment and stop claiming their win can unite a divided nation.
Dr. James Finck is an Associate Professor of History at the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma in Chickasha. He is Chair of the Oklahoma Civil War Symposium. Follow Historically Speaking at www.Historicallyspeaking.blog.
Memorials: A prominent place for honoring
For four decades we served our country, nearly 22 years stationed overseas. In many countries we visited memorials honoring those who fought and died for their home and country. While Germans share remorse for World Wars I and II, for example, they nevertheless honor their fallen soldiers with memorials that are often located prominently near the town center. The memorials, often decorated with wreaths or flowers, serve as a reminder of those who perished, the many lessons of humanity, and the consequences of wars.
The Civil War memorial in front of the Warren County Courthouse likewise serves to honor the fallen and the sacrifices of local families. It allows one to reflect upon the cost of war, the lessons of injustice, and the moral ills that plagued our country during those times. Although people interpret its symbolism differently, most see it for what it is: a memorial.
If one honestly supports democracy, then one should want the people’s voice heard. We believe the Board of Supervisors made the right decision to ask the citizens of Warren County through the ballot instead of taking unilateral action on a very politically and emotionally contentious proposal to remove the memorial.
Instead of the cost and emotional divineness of removing a memorial, maybe the citizens of Warren County could unite to erect a similarly prominent memorial to honor those who suffered under slavery in Virginia?
Dave & Toni Gosinski
Bentonville, Virginia