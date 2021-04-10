Blow a bigger bubble gum bubble

Who can forget the simple childhood pleasure of softening up a few pieces of gum until they’re just right, then slowly puffing air into the bubble until it blocks your vision?

In case you’re wondering, the record for largest bubble gum bubble ever blown has stood for 17 years. Chad Fell of the United States blew a bubble gum bubble with a 20-inch diameter back in 2004, crediting three pieces of Dubble Bubble gum as the secret of his success. Fell has a place of honor in The Guinness Book of World Records for his accomplishment. That was the unassisted record, meaning Fell didn’t use his hands.

In July 1994, Susan Montgomery Williams of Fresno, Calif., blew a bubble gum bubble with a diameter of 23 inches to claim the top spot in the category of Largest Bubble Gum Bubble Blown (Assisted).

So how can you improve your skills at home? A few tips:

* Chew a few pieces of gum until the flavor is gone, really softening it up. Some online suggestions recommend sugar-free gum, which they say is stronger.

* Flatten it out a little, like when using Silly Putty. Some do this on the roof of their mouth, some do gymnastics in their mouth to spin the gum around and shape it.

* Stick your tongue into the gum to poke a little hole and start the bubble.

* Gently blow air into the bubble with soft, even puffs. Breathe in through your nose for more air.

* Keep going! It takes a ton of practice to wow your friends and family with your bubble gum bubble skills. But it’s worth it.