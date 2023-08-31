Local News
Blue Ridge Area Food Bank Amplifies Call to Action During Hunger Action Month
Uniting the Community to Combat the Silent Crisis of Hunger.
As September ushers in Hunger Action Month, the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank joins forces with Feeding America to galvanize the community around the critical yet often overlooked issue of food insecurity. Spearheaded locally by the Food Bank, this year’s campaign endeavors to evoke more than just a passing dialogue on hunger—it aims to instill a fervor that will inspire action.
Michael McKee, CEO of the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, addresses hunger as a “quiet crisis,” one exacerbated by the after-effects of the pandemic. “Hunger is not a solitary issue. It’s intrinsically linked to broader social determinants like housing, healthcare, and utilities,” McKee expounded. “It’s more than just a shortage of food; it’s a scarcity of human dignity.”
The numbers speak volumes. The Food Bank, in alliance with a robust network of over 400 partner organizations, distributed nearly 23 million meals last year. Each month, on average, 127,500 individuals sought food assistance through this intricate framework. In every zip code in the Blue Ridge region, citizens wrestle with the gnawing issue of food insecurity, according to Feeding America’s most recent Map the Meal Gap study.
So, what can you do? The avenues for impact are threefold—donation, volunteerism, and advocacy.
- Monetary Contributions: A single dollar can yield four meals, making even modest donations tremendously impactful.
- Manpower: An army of volunteers is the backbone of the Food Bank and its extensive network, facilitating the distribution of food to the scores seeking sustenance each month.
- Voice: Your voice can be your most potent tool. This year, the campaign places emphasis on the advocacy for a robust 2023 Farm Bill. “Even raising awareness about the scale of hunger can be remarkably potent,” urged McKee.
The Food Bank’s vision transcends the provision of mere calories. “Our goal is nourishing food and good health—for everyone, every day,” stated McKee. It’s a holistic approach to well-being that can only be realized through collective action. As Hunger Action Month dawns, let us all heed this urgent call. The solutions to this crisis reside within our community. The time to act is now. Whether you donate, volunteer, or advocate, your contribution reverberates, lifting the entire community.
Learn more about how you can take action by visiting www.brafb.org.
Local News
Town of Stephens City Lost Bid to Purchase Old Aylor Middle School Building & Property
Once sold and lost, where will Frederick County find 23 acres of strategically located land with existing sewer, water, and parking?
Frederick County had sought bids for the old Robert E. Aylor Middle School near Stephens City, where students were educated until its closure in 2021. The 107,000-square-foot building sits on a 23-acre property at 901 Aylor Road. It is being sold “as is, together with all improvements, appurtenances, and rights of way belonging thereto,” according to a request for proposals issued by the County on April 19, 2023. The pre-bid site visits were scheduled for 10:00 a.m. until noon on May 3 and May 10. Bids were to be made through June 2 at 2:00 p.m.
The Stephens City Town Council did not believe that a competitive bid could be provided, so no bid was submitted during the six-week time frame. No bids were received by Frederick County by the June 2 date because the RFP stated no sale would occur without a deed restriction, citing that there could be no residential uses of the land. It is not clear that this is a legal way to rezone the property to restrict residential use.
Frederick County extended the bid due date through June 16. Stephens City was not made aware of the June 16 due date extension granted because the County only informed those entities who showed an initial interest during the pre-bid process. By the time the town personnel became aware of the extension in July, a bid was quickly put together, approved by the Town Council at the first available meeting on August 8, and a $400,000 bid was hand-delivered to the County Office. Apparently, the town’s bid was dismissed. For property sales or exchanges between local governments, state law does not require that they bid as private owners would do.
A Winchester Star article, “Supervisors accept $300,000 bid for old Aylor property,” dated August 11, cites, “After a two-hour marathon of a public hearing Wednesday night, the Frederick County Board of Supervisors accepted Eukarya Christian Academy’s $300,000 bid for the former Robert E. Aylor Middle School. The lone bid for the 23-acre property came from RCS Investments, a company whose owners have publicly stated their intention to convey the property to the private, nondenominational Christian school currently located on Valley Pike near Stephens City.” The article made no mention of the Town of Stephens City bid, although County administrative officials were aware of the higher offer.
On August 9, the County Supervisors accepted the RCS $300,000 bid by a 6-1 vote, with those in support being Chairman Charles DeHaven, Judith McCann Slaughter (Stonewall), Josh Ludwig (Shawnee), Shawn Graber (Back Creek), Heather Lockridge (Gainesboro) and Blaine Dunn (Red Bud).
Supervisor Bob Wells (Opequon) served as the lone dissenter. He understands the property’s appraised value falls between $2.9 million to $3.5 million. Mr. Wells does not think the sale of this very valuable asset for a price well below appraised value is a sound business decision. He believes the old Aylor Middle School could be repurposed and made into office space for the future needs of the County. The residents of Stephens City could be solicited for ideas to identify collaborative community enrichment opportunities while remaining public property. Reuse of the property would avoid costly site work, land acquisition, utilities, and stormwater management efforts.
Since a purchase agreement for the Old Stephens City Elementary School between Frederick County and Stephens City was finalized in October 2012, one might think the County would reach out to the Town to see if they would be interested in purchasing the old Aylor School property. The Grantee of this historic Main Street school property was to use or permit the use solely for such public or community non-commercial purposes as are intended for the benefit of the health, safety, welfare, education, recreation, cultural enlightenment, literacy, or civic awareness of the community, or any other public purpose permitted by law.
Plans for the renovation of the old elementary school at 5516 Main Street include a Town Council meeting room, staff offices, police department offices, a town history museum, and a community center. Why not do the same again with the old Aylor School property?
At the Board of Supervisors public hearing on Wednesday, August 9, Stephens City Town Council members spoke on the possibilities for the Stephens City area to repurpose this strategic property. They wanted the County to hold onto the property for tax-payer public future use.
If the Town of Stephens City had been awarded the bid and purchased the property, the Town Council would seek to partner with departments within the Stephens City area to add much-needed space for public services. The Town would meet with pertinent stakeholders to explore opportunities for re-use based on community desires and concerns. Re-use could include, but not be limited to, parks and recreation, food pantry and homeless shelter offices, a satellite office for the Sheriff’s department, and state police.
The site could be utilized for various types of recreation or social service activities, such as a gymnasium to support full-day summer camp programs or a daycare center to support single and dual-working parents. The site includes spacious athletic fields for football, baseball, and outdoor basketball courts, greenspace, and abundant parking. The City of Winchester has these types of programs, while the South Frederick County area does not.
The Town would work with non-profits that require temporary space to provide essential services to offset government expenditures. The Boy Scout Troops and Cub Scout Packs could stage their Scouting for Food drop-off programs here, and the Marine Corps Toys for Tots programs might use this building as a drop-off location.
Stephens City Council Members are continuously grappling with community matters. Their engagement and commitment to communicate is clear. Especially for exploring development opportunities, the Council is firmly rooted in its goal of uplifting the South County area community.
The old Aylor Middle School acreage should not be designated surplus property and offered to a private entity. Frederick County should endeavor to retain this property for public service. Once sold and lost, where will the County find 23 acres of strategically located land with existing sewer, water, and parking? The Frederick County Board of Supervisors should be good stewards of property purchased with our tax dollars. The County could and should have held onto this valuable tax-payer asset for future multipurpose use.
Frederick County should set aside the sale and re-open the process after it rezones the property to remove the residential component.
Mark Gunderman is a Stephens City resident, Vice President of Autumn Glen HOA, and a member of the Newtown Heritage Festival Committee.
Local News
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: Northern Red-Bellied Cooter
Northern Red-Bellied Cooter Freddy Cooter to Advocate for Turtle Conservation.
In the world of wildlife conservation, each creature has its unique story to tell. In this narrative, a new protagonist has emerged – Freddy Cooter, a Northern Red-bellied Cooter turtle, has taken on an unexpected role as a Wildlife Ambassador. But what sets Freddy apart isn’t just his striking name, inspired by the infamous Freddy Krueger, but also his captivating journey from illness to becoming a symbol of hope for his species.
Freddy Cooter’s journey as a Wildlife Ambassador began when he was brought to a rehabilitation facility earlier this year. Found floating and circling in the water, Freddy was far from his healthy, vibrant self. He was diagnosed with pneumonia, and the weight of fluid in his right lung had disrupted his buoyancy and ability to navigate the waters. While antibiotics successfully treated the pneumonia, the damage to his lung tissue left a lasting impact, rendering him lopsided and incapable of diving as a Northern Red-bellied Cooter should.
These circumstances made it clear that Freddy’s return to the wild was not an option. The buoyancy issues he faced due to his condition posed a significant hurdle for a species that relies on swimming and diving for survival. However, Freddy’s unwavering positive disposition towards humans and his non-painful condition presented a new opportunity – a chance to become a permanent resident and ambassador at an educational facility.
The Northern Red-bellied Cooter, known as the largest basking turtle species in Virginia, has a unique habitat preference for deep and fast-moving bodies of water, often found in the Potomac and Shenandoah rivers. Unfortunately, like many other turtle species, the Red-bellied Cooter populations have witnessed a decline, earning them a “Near Threatened” status on the IUCN Red List. In this context, Freddy’s emergence as an ambassador carries immense significance. His story not only captivates hearts but also underscores the urgency to protect these native turtle species.
Freddy’s transition to his role as a Wildlife Ambassador also brings forth practical responsibilities. Preparing his enclosure on the Wildlife Walk involves more than a simple shift. It demands adjustments to existing outdoor caging, electrical infrastructure for his specific needs, and proper pool areas to accommodate his swimming limitations. Additionally, Freddy will require specialized food and regular veterinary care. The care he receives is a testament to the commitment of wildlife organizations to provide the best possible life for their ambassadors.
The story of Freddy Cooter is a reminder that even in the face of challenges, there can be unexpected opportunities. Freddy’s journey from illness to ambassadorship is a testament to the resilience of wildlife and the dedication of those working tirelessly to protect it. His captivating presence will not only serve as an educational tool but also spark conversations about the importance of preserving the delicate balance of our ecosystems.
Please consider becoming a monthly donor to support Freddy and our other ambassadors’ long-term care.
Local News
Empowering Futures: WCHS DECA Strengthens Community Ties through Main Street Connections BNI Meeting
Fostering Collaboration and Raising Awareness in the Local Business Community.
In a dynamic interplay of youth, innovation, and community engagement, the WCHS DECA chapter stepped into the limelight on a recent Friday morning. August 25th saw the chapter, known for its dedication to preparing emerging leaders and entrepreneurs, seizing a unique opportunity to address the local business community. The stage for this insightful exchange was set at the Main Street Connections BNI meeting, where the chapter’s presence resonated with promise and purpose.
With President Sophia Logan and Executive Vice President Breanna Taylor representing the chapter, the Main Street Connections BNI meeting became a hub of meaningful discussion. As DECA’s mission and vision took center stage, attendees delved into understanding the organization’s essence. The meeting served as a platform to highlight the chapter’s achievements and to introduce the concept of the “Friend of DECA” membership – a collaborative initiative designed to foster partnerships between DECA and local businesses.
Central to the meeting’s agenda was a comprehensive exploration of DECA’s identity and its contributions to the community. By showcasing the chapter’s accomplishments and emphasizing the value of the Friend of DECA membership, WCHS DECA sought to broaden its reach and create a network of mutually beneficial alliances. The Main Street Connections BNI, known for its commitment to fostering strong business relationships, presented the perfect platform for this mission-driven interaction.
As the meeting unfolded, it became evident that collaboration was the cornerstone of this engagement. In a gracious display of support, Main Street Connections BNI extended a gesture of goodwill by sending the chapter representatives off with a bundle of business cards and merchandise. This gesture symbolized not only a physical connection but also an assurance that the local business community stood in solidarity with the aspirations of young leaders aiming to shape a prosperous future.
The resonating impact of the Main Street Connections BNI meeting was not limited to its immediate sphere. Pat Moore, the Executive Director of LegalShield, took a transformative step by purchasing a Friend of DECA membership. This act signified a commitment to intertwine professional aspirations with the aspirations of the youth, a partnership that carries the potential to inspire growth on multiple fronts. Beyond Pat Moore’s endorsement, the meeting also sparked interest among other community members who expressed curiosity about the Friend of DECA membership.
While this meeting served as a powerful catalyst for change, the invitation to join hands with DECA remains open to all. The Friend of DECA membership extends an invitation to both business owners and individuals who seek to contribute to the growth and advancement of the local youth. By purchasing this membership, you become professionally partnered with DECA, enabling the organization to support your business endeavors while also amplifying its own initiatives. For non-business owners, the membership offers an avenue to support the chapter’s expansion and its diverse range of activities.
In an era where collaboration paves the way for progress, the WCHS DECA chapter’s engagement with the Main Street Connections BNI meeting stands as a testament to the power of partnerships. Through meaningful dialogue, purposeful networking, and the embodiment of a shared vision, young leaders and established professionals found common ground to cultivate positive change. As the echoes of this interaction continue to reverberate, the local business landscape stands poised for transformation and growth.
Ayaana Vasishta, Vice-President of Corporate Information, contributed to this story.
Local News
Innovative Surgeon Joins Fauquier Health’s Elite Team
Robotically Trained Surgeon Dr. Olga Mazur Enhances Fauquier Health’s Surgical Precision.
Fauquier Health’s dedication to modern surgical innovation has been further amplified with its newest addition, Dr. Olga Mazur. As a robotically trained surgeon, Dr. Mazur brings a unique expertise to Northern Virginia’s surgical arena, offering patients cutting-edge medical treatments.
Situated in Warrenton, Virginia, Fauquier Health continues to expand its surgical department, most recently with the onboarding of Dr. Olga Mazur to the Northern Virginia Surgical Specialists group. Acquired by Fauquier Health in 2022, this team currently boasts accomplished surgeons like Dr. Nathaniel Saint-Preux, MD, Joseph Brown, MD, FACS, Cynthia Dougherty, MD, and Benjamin Wampler, MD, FACS.
Dr. Mazur’s educational journey began at the University of Virginia, where she attained a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry. She furthered her education with a Master’s Degree in Biomedical Science from Mississippi College and a Doctor of Medicine degree from the University of Mississippi School of Medicine. Beyond her academic achievements, Dr. Mazur showcased leadership during her residency at Brookwood Baptist Health, Birmingham, Alabama, by serving as the education chief resident for the academic year 2022-2023.
Speaking on her medical philosophy, Dr. Mazur emphasizes evidence-based patient care. “My objective is to guide patients throughout their healthcare experience. Whether it’s diagnosis, surgery, or post-operative recovery, I ensure that my patients receive the utmost care and attention,” she states.
Dr. Mazur’s specialization lies in both open and minimally invasive surgeries, with a concentrated interest in robotic surgery. Her vast scope encompasses foregut surgery, endocrine surgery, breast surgery, endoscopy, vascular access, and more. With a proficiency in Russian and a keen interest in community and rural medicine, Dr. Mazur adds a diverse perspective to Fauquier Health’s team. She resonates with the community spirit, enjoying classical music, travel, and cultural explorations. As she joins the Fauquier community alongside her husband, there’s a shared enthusiasm for discovering the gems of their new home.
Patients can seek Dr. Mazur’s expertise across four locations in Warrenton, Gainesville, Culpeper, and Manassas. Details on the services she offers, as well as the means to contact her, are available on both FHDoctors.org and FauquierHealth.org.
With the addition of Dr. Olga Mazur, Fauquier Health reaffirms its commitment to delivering unparalleled surgical care. As healthcare advances, having professionals like Dr. Mazur ensures that patients receive the finest, most up-to-date treatments. The community can now look forward to benefiting from her extensive knowledge and compassionate approach.
Local News
Bev Williams Passes a B’Day Milestone with A Little Help From His Friends, and Family
This past Friday, August 25, long-time area singer/musician Bev Williams crossed a landmark, his 70th birthday — tho the official party wasn’t until the following day, with a celebration of his life and contributions to the music scene at the Virginia Beer Museum. Family and friends from near and far gathered to celebrate a life, family, and extended musical family and friends, with Bev. Crowd estimates were around 100 over the course of the late afternoon/early evening gathering.
Busy as he was hosting his party, not to mention providing much of the entertainment with DJ Yani’s assistance and keeping an eye on the final prep and distribution of food for the party — some of that pork round (back) “Chef” Bev prepared as B-day approached — we waited to bother him for a perspective on his birthday milestone and a look at his “back pages”, including the musical ones, until the following day.
This is what he told us:
“I’ve lived in Front Royal for most of my life. As I was reflecting on my 70th Birthday party, I can truly say that I’ve been blessed in my life with two amazing parents, Harvey and Willie Williams, a huge family, brothers Greg and Vic, my sister Ruth, Erin my daughter, and Kellen my son, and now the better part of me, Robin, and so many awesome friends.
“It’s incredible how people have touched my life. I have poker friends that I’ve really gotten to know over the past years, and thanks to David Downes for offering Front Royal’s Virginia Beer Museum for me to host my party.
“During my life, I’ve been in bands with some truly amazing musicians. My first band was with Larry LeHew and the Shadows. Other members were Luccein Bannister, Tommy Beckwith, Lloyd Painter, and my dad Harvey Williams. Then I transitioned to bands like Iced Melon, Tribe, and Loose Change. Hung out with Excel before spending about 20 years with the Souled Out Band. Now I’m in my last band before I finally retire, with The Side Men.
Here are some of the musicians I’ve had the pleasure of playing with: Donnie Walton, Matt Lofton, Adrien Re, Robbie Shiley, Lydell Patterson, Greg Williams, Brother Matthews, Kevin Ball, Gary Peacemaker, Ted Selly, Joe Gillette, Dewey and James Vaughan, Jan H. Salvato, my Karaoke king, and my brother B.D that I truly enjoyed being on stage together with. And many more that I haven’t listed, and you know who you are. So, I wanna say thanks to everyone for your love and friendship over the years. God has been good to me, and God bless you all.”
And God bless you, Bev, for your contributions to all our lives as a friend, bandmate, entertainer, and family member, blood or extended.
Local News
A Patriot Remembered: SAR Honors Lt. George Kilgore
Honoring a Revolutionary War Hero’s Legacy in Herndon, Virginia.
On the hallowed grounds of the Chestnut Grove Cemetery in Herndon, Virginia, a remarkable gathering occurred. Several organizations convened to remember a Revolutionary War patriot whose dedication to liberty was, until now, quietly preserved by the annals of history: Lieutenant George Kilgore/Kilgour.
Born in 1741, George Kilgore’s journey began in Cecil County, Maryland. By the time the winds of rebellion started gusting across the colonies, he had relocated to Fairfax County, Virginia, becoming a landowner and subsequently a vital supporter of the Revolutionary cause. From serving as Lieutenant in the Loudoun County Militia to providing essential supplies to the army, Kilgore’s contributions to America’s fight for independence were undeniable. Beyond the war, his legacy as a farmer and community member continued, with him donating land for a family cemetery where he and his beloved wife, Martina, were eventually laid to rest.
The solemnity of the day was palpable, with members from seven SAR Chapters, seven DAR Chapters, and the Children of the American Revolution (C.A.R.) Society attending. David Cook took the audience on a journey through Kilgore’s life, highlighting the patriot’s dedication to the revolutionary cause. Following this insightful presentation, a dedicated ceremony led by Cook and Juris Kelly unveiled the marker that would stand as a testament to Kilgore’s contributions.
Commander Darrin Schmidt, leading the Virginia State Color Guard, and Commander Dale Corey, helming the Virginia State Honor Guard, presented a moving tribute. The day’s emotions were further heightened as representatives from various chapters presented wreaths, symbolizing the united respect and admiration for Lt. Kilgore.
With this ceremony, Lt. George Kilgore’s legacy receives the recognition it rightly deserves, reminding all of the individual stories that form the tapestry of America’s revolutionary history.
Wind: 10mph NNE
Humidity: 26%
Pressure: 29.96"Hg
UV index: 6
88/63°F
95/68°F