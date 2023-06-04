Blue Ridge Arts Council unveils 2023 Gazebo Gatherings Summer Concert Series lineup

The Blue Ridge Arts Council is once again ushering in the summer with the much-awaited 2023 Gazebo Gatherings Summer Concert Series. The event, held at the Gazebo in Downtown Front Royal, Virginia, will feature an eclectic mix of genres from classical to rock, pop to folk, and even a tribute to the Beatles.

Starting Thursday, June 15, at 7:00 pm, the American Legion Community Band will take the stage, sponsored by the local American Legion Post 1830. The band will kick off the concert series with a vibrant evening of marches to movie scores, classics to pop.

Following this are more Thursday evening performances featuring a variety of talented musicians and bands. On June 22, enjoy the versatile guitar arrangements from Joe Martin, spanning rock, jazz, and classical genres. June 29 sees Spam Risk, a new duo with the familiar sounds of Reno Vaughan and Mark Clay, promising a captivating evening.

July brings with it a rich list of performers, starting with The Sidemen, who pledge to keep their music true to rock and roll roots. ‘For the Love of Linda’ honors the timeless music of Linda Ronstadt on July 13. The Dan James Band, a group of local Appalachian musicians, will serenade the audience with their alternative-folk-rock tunes on July 20.

As summer peaks, the end of July and August bring more unique performances. Opposite Shores delivers easy-listening, soulful vocal harmonies, followed by the country/folk band Smoke & The Poet, inspired by red dirt country and roots music. Rich Follett delivers feel-good folk on August 10, while Ryan Jewel enchants with his rich baritone vocals and authentic songwriting on August 17. Wrapping up the concert series on August 24 is Vinyl Tracks with an all-Beatles tribute show.

Presented by Blue Ridge Arts Council and sponsored in part by the Virginia Commission for the Arts, the County of Warren, and the Town of Front Royal, the Gazebo Gatherings Summer Concert Series is a must-visit event of the season. Keep an eye out for concert weather updates on the Blue Ridge Arts Facebook page.