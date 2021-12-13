Jenspiration
Blue Ridge Association of Realtors 60th installation of Officers & Directors
The Blue Ridge Association of Realtors hosted their 60th annual installation last week at IJ Cann’s in Winchester. This year the installing officer was Katrina Smith, VAR’s 2022 President-Elect. Catch the swearing in at approximate (3:58 time) in the video.
Enjoy highlights of the evening, including Tim Shamblin giving a brief farewell speech (3:30 time) as past President of 2021. Eleven past Presidents line up to pass the gavel to Traci Shoberg, 2022 President of the Board. What an amazing moment (6:53 time)!
Introducing the newly voted in Officers & Directors that will join the 2022 Board of Directors of the Blue Ridge Association of Realtors:
- Traci Shoberg – President 2022
- Meghan Pachas – President-Elect 2023
- Don O’Wade – Vice President 2022
- Amanda Whitson – Secretary / Treasurer 2022-2023
- Brendan Murphy – Director 2021-2023
- Caroline Barb – Director 2022-2024
Existing 2022 Board of Directors:
- Jeff Boppe – Director 2021-2022
- Jaclyn Fleet – Director 2020-2022
- Paul Gallagher – Director 2021-2023
- Al Stitt – Director 2020-2022
- Marissa Varley – Director 2021-2023
- Dan Whitacre – Director 2021-2023
- Tim Shamblin – Past President
Special thank you to event sponsors, Integrity Home Mortgage, Bank of Clarke County, Dr. Dave Leadership Corp and Homespire Mortgage and other Affiliate event sponsors. In-Kind Affiliates Lauri Bridgeforth of Bridgeforth Photography and Jen Avery of Jenspiration, LLC for photographing and video.
Community Events
PROJECT: Christmas In Kentucky
On December 11, 2021, Western Kentucky experienced a record breaking natural disaster devastating churches, homes, businesses and anything that stood in its path. All has been destroyed beyond what we are even capable of imagining. As the grown-ups struggle to process what has just happened, the children are left hoping. The children are hoping for normal to return. Hoping for smiles, laughter and joy.
Christmas is one of the most joy-filled times of all and is fast approaching! These beautiful children are most certainly still anticipating Santa and hoping for a toy. Sadly, they are probably worried he won’t know how to find them since so many will NOT be in their homes. Let’s keep this Christmas MAGIC alive for the children of Mayfield and Western Kentucky by sending them toys!
Robert Hupman of Hazard Mill Farms will be delivering Christmas toys to the children of Western Kentucky next weekend! He will depart on Sunday, leaving us one short week to round up as many toys as we can to stuff his 6×18 trailer. Robert has parked the trailer at Ellen Aders’ office, Aders Insurance Agency (23 Church Street, Front Royal, VA 22630). Please donate unwrapped toys for boys and girls. We welcome you to shop online and have the toys shipped directly to drop address if it makes it easier.
The American Red Cross will help with the coordination of the toys once Robert lands in Kentucky. The gifts will then make their way to shelters and churches for Christmas morning.
Cash donations are accepted. Someone will go shopping for you! Ellen’s office will be able to collect donations from 9:00 am -7:00pm this week and on Saturday, Dec 18th, from 9am – 5pm.
Let’s help keep the spirit of Christmas strong in the hearts of those who experienced this devastation!
DROP OFF SITE:
Aders Insurance Agency
23 Church St, Front Royal, VA 22630
Monday – Friday | 9am – 7pm
Saturday | 9am – 5pm
Community Events
WCHS Holiday Bazaar supports fun events for students – get your shopping done!
Support Our High School Students:
Over 40 vendors will be available to shop this Saturday at the Holiday Bazaar. Funds raised will be going back to the kids for special events organized by the Warren County Parent Cat Pack. Please stop out to support the kids and make great memories during their high school years!
Watch Tammy Denny Curl in this video to learn more:
Holiday Bazaar | December 11, 2021
Warren County High School | 9am to 3pm | EVENT LINK
Community Events
Santa at the Gazebo brought to you by the Rotary Club of Warren County
On December 18th, from 9am to 12pm, bring the family to visit with Santa at the Gazebo on Main Street in Front Royal! The Rotary Club of Warren County is excited to help spread holiday cheer with Santa this year and hand out a little treat. Don’t miss this great opportunity for a photo and to make a few new special memories.
Join the Facebook Event Page: Santa at the Gazebo
Community Events
Come see us! Salvation bell ringing with Rotary Club of Warren County this Saturday, December 11
The Rotary Club of Warren County will be ringing the Salvation Army bell at Rural King Supply from 10am to 7pm on December 11 (Saturday). We would LOVE to see you come out and donate in the Salvation Army Red Kettle (a tradition since 1891). We will ring extra for you or sing a little if it helps inspire a bigger donation!
At 11am, we are hoping to have several children from our E. Wilson Morrison Early Act group do a little caroling. We are getting into the holiday spirit… how about you?
Community Events
FRWRC CenterStage: Lori Oaks and the Light Fight
This episode we have an extra special guest… Santa! Welcome Lori Oaks & Santa as they explain the details of the 1st Annual Front Royal Light Fight. Learn about the why behind bringing this event to Warren County.
Interested in participating? It’s as easy as 1, 2, 3. Be sure to visit Lori’s website: loriloveshomes.com
Please Note: Due to the overwhelming interest in the contest, we are revising the guidelines so that we can get everyone’s photos posted in a timely manner. Here are the changes: Instead of having a photographer come out to take a photo, we are asking participants to submit their own photo. You can do so by clicking on this button on the website that states: Submit Photo: “My house is ready”
If you are unable to submit your own photo, please let me know and we’ll send someone out to take one.
Once your photo is submitted, we will place an entry number on it and post it on the website. At some point before December 15th, we will come out and place a yard sign in your yard with your entry number on it.
Front Royal Women’s Resource Center is featuring a new series called CenterStage. This is a chance for women in our community to share information about business, causes, events that are special to them. Host Jen Avery makes it fun, easy, and “empowering.” Contact the FRWRC for more information. Are you a member of the FRWRC? Consider membership too!
Community Events
FRWRC CenterStage: Code Ninjas hosts Parents Day Out
Welcome to a new episode of the FRWRC CenterStage with Dare to Dream grant recipient Kimmee Hancock and husband Chris Lacrosse. Together they are Code Ninjas Front Royal.
Black Friday is fast approaching. Do you have shopping that you would like to get done, kid-free? Watch this video to learn about what Code Ninjas has going on for you!
Bonus tour of the new location (next to Bill Powers Insurance) at 133 N Royal Ave, Front Royal VA.
Parents Day Out
- November 26, 2021 Black Friday
- $35.00 per child (10 student max)
- 2 sessions | 9am – 12noon or 12noon – 3pm
- 133 N Royal Ave, Front Royal VA
- Email: frontroyalva@codeninjas.com
- Facebook: @CodeNinjasFrontRoyal
Front Royal Women’s Resource Center is featuring a new series called CenterStage. This is a chance for women in our community to share information about business, causes, events that are special to them. Host Jen Avery makes it fun, easy, and “empowering.” Contact the FRWRC for more information. Are you a member of the FRWRC? Consider membership too!
Wind: 2mph SSW
Humidity: 48%
Pressure: 30.39"Hg
UV index: 1
54/43°F
68/46°F