Local News
Blue Ridge Hospice is seeking volunteers
Looking to make a difference in the lives of others? Blue Ridge Hospice is seeking compassionate individuals to join our volunteer team. Be it providing support at a patient’s bedside, assisting with administrative needs in our office, or helping with a variety of tasks at one of our thrift shops, YOU CAN MAKE A DIFFERENCE!
Contact us for ways you can help! Call 540-313-9200 or email info@blueridgehospice.org to learn more.
Local News
Warren County Public Schools set to tackle pandemic-related learning loss
The Warren County School Board on Wednesday unanimously approved plans by Warren County Public Schools (WCPS) to help reverse the learning loss students experienced during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
School Board Vice Chairwoman Catherine Bower and board members Kristen Pence, James Wells, and Ralph Rinaldi voted 4-0 during the board’s regular meeting on July 7 to approve WCPS plans to implement a Learning Loss Program that includes 34 additional staff who will provide educational supports through June 2023.
The program “will help our students and help our teachers to overcome any deficiencies we have seen throughout this pandemic,” WCPS Superintendent Christopher Ballenger told the School Board.
Funds are already available for the Learning Loss Program from the Virginia LEARNS Education Recovery grants announced in May by Gov. Ralph Northam to help school divisions expand and implement targeted initiatives that address learning loss among students as they continue to recover from the educational impacts of the pandemic.
LEARNS grant funding comes from the federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief II Fund under the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2021, as well as state funds designated specifically to support grants for extended-year and year-round school programs.
In total, WCPS has roughly $9.4 million in grant monies to work with. The school division will use $2,467,500 in grant money to provide 17 Student Support Coaches. This also includes an annual supplement of $12,500 for a Student Support coordinator/trainer through June 2023.
“The supplement is temporary and therefore is separate from the employee’s VRS credible compensation,” Ballenger said. “The supplement is assigned to run concurrent with the employee’s contract and therefore any additional time, outside the contractual period, will be compensated through an hourly rate based upon the employee’s contractual salary.”
WCPS will use another $1,385,934 in federal grants to hire 17 instructional assistants who will provide remediation through programs purchased with the funding, including Leveled Literacy Intervention LLI, Reflex Math, Education Galaxy, and 3rd Quest Reading.
WCPS will use the remaining $5,543,736 in funds for HVAC replacement at both Leslie Fox Keyser Elementary School and the Blue Ridge Technical Center, Ballenger said.
The Learning Loss Program will be implemented over the next two years in WCPS, according to Ballenger, who added that at least 50 students in grades one through 12 who have been referred by school administrators will be targeted for support.
Student referral to the program will be based on reading and math assessments, 2021 Spring SOL tests, diagnostic assessments, attendance, and other factors, Ballenger said, and the program will address remediation, relationship building, and resiliency skills.
A Virginia licensed Qualified Mental Health Professional will provide clinical supervision for the program and the new staff will be divided between the division’s five elementary, two middle, and two high schools, as well as at Diversified Minds and Brighter Futures.
Ballenger told the School Board that it will take roughly a year and a half to help students make up for a year’s loss of learning. And when board vice-chair Bower asked about finding qualified staff to fill the new positions, Ballenger admitted that staffing is an issue across the United States, and while the new hires must be certified teachers, WCPS can consider candidates who have applied for or are eligible for a provisional license.
More votes
In other action, the School Board unanimously approved plans to honor two long-time educators who retired this year after providing a combined total of more than 90 years of service to WCPS.
The courtyard at Warren County High School (WCHS) will be named in honor of former principal Ernestine Jordan, who retired in June after 45 years in education. Jordan served as WCHS principal from 2007 through 2021.
“During her tenure, she moved WCHS from the brink of losing accreditation to the US and World News Report Best High Schools in the Nation recognition,” new WCHS Principal Ken Knesh told board members. “She always maintained a focus on rigor, relevance, and relationships. She will be missed, but her legacy is felt throughout Warren County High School.”
The board also unanimously approved plans to name a new, annual scholarship after Mary Francis Bukva, known as “Ms. B” to many students and staff at WCHS. Ms. B worked 47 years for WCPS as a physical education teacher and then as the dean of students. In her honor, WCHS will award an annual scholarship to a student involved in the school and community.
Additionally, the School Board voted to recognize National Media Services — which publishes the Royal Examiner — as well as C&C Frozen Treats, United Bank, and Farm Bureau Insurance as official business partners of the Warren County High School DECA Club, and to approve an administrative assistant to serve technology and the assistant superintendent of administration.
The board also approved several purchases: The Fountas & Pinnell Leveled Literacy Intervention system and accompanying professional development costing $183,049; the Education Galaxy online assessment, practice, and instruction program for all elementary schools for two years at a cost of $37,762; the Explore Reflex Math Program for all elementary schools for two years at a cost of $26,689; the Schoology Learning Management System for all elementary schools for one year costing $16,783; and WCPS Technology Department software contracts totaling $150,923.
To view the School Board’s July 7 meeting in its entirety, go online here.
Local News
VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for July 12 – 16, 2021
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new entry or a revised entry since last week’s report.
INTERSTATE 66
*NEW* Mile marker 1 to 8, eastbound and westbound – Litter-pickup operations along shoulders, Monday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
*NEW* Mile marker 7 to 15, eastbound and westbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for paving operations, July 16-August 16 from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m.
INTERSTATE 81
No lane closures reported.
PRIMARY ROADS
No lane closures reported.
SECONDARY ROADS
Route 624 (Happy Creek Road) – Road closed through August 6 between Front Royal eastern town limits and Route 647 (Dismal Hollow Road) for safety improvement project. Follow posted detour. Estimated project completion December 10.
Vegetation management may take place district-wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.
Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.
The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile-friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Local News
School Board declines transgender policy updates for WCPS
The Warren County School Board this week voted against updating anti-discrimination policy updates specific to transgender students during its regular meeting on Wednesday, July 7, but the issue isn’t over despite resounding opposition to the policy updates from numerous Warren County residents.
In an email sent to the Royal Examiner on Thursday night, School Board Vice Chairwoman Catherine Bower explained that the board wants to ensure that all policies meet state and federal law and that they also are in the best interest of WCPS students and staff, as well as the community.
“The decision to not approve these policies… allows us time to review all policies and procedures and to take into account the concerns of students, parents, and community members,” she wrote.
Following almost an hour of comments from roughly 18 speakers during the board’s community participation segment in which they urged members not to accept the policy updates, Bower and School Board members Ralph Rinaldi, Kristen Pence, and James Wells voted 4-0 to decline including the May 2021 Virginia School Boards Association (VSBA) Policy Updates in the Warren County Public Schools (WCPS) Policy Manual. WCPS staff had recommended approval of the policy updates in Virginia Code Sections 22.1-23.3 regarding the treatment and policies related to transgender students.
Specifically, the code says: “The Department of Education shall develop and make available to each school board model policies concerning the treatment of transgender students in public elementary and secondary schools that address common issues regarding transgender students in accordance with evidence-based best practices and include information, guidance, procedures, and standards relating to 1. Compliance with applicable nondiscrimination laws; and 6. Protection of student privacy and the confidentiality of sensitive information,” among other provisions.
Item number one calls for Virginia school boards to comply with existing non-discrimination laws by providing transgender students with access to bathrooms that correspond to their gender identity. Item number six, according to several speakers, allows schools to be privy to information such as when students self-identify as transgender in school, but deems that information confidential and are not required to alert or notify their parents/guardians.
“That is literally a ploy to pit our children against us as noted in the Communist Manifesto,” said Front Royal speaker Amber Morris, citing item six in Va. Code Sec. 22.1-23.3. “So, I come to you all with compassion and faith that you’ll make the right decision tonight.
“Your duty is to vote according to those who elected you,” said Morris, a mom of three WCPS students and a candidate running in a November special election to fill a vacant seat on the Front Royal Town Council. And she said that policies already adopted by the School Board include “sufficient practices in Warren County that protect these misguided and confused children about which restroom or changing room they desire to use.”
Front Royal resident Melanie Salins agreed, telling School Board members that the existing WCPS policies for transgender students are sufficient, and policy updates are not required and that by voting yes for the updates, the School Board would be “laying the groundwork to force Warren County to follow” the state’s rules.
“Stand up for what is right, no matter what threats the state makes,” Salins urged the School Board members.
Gary Gillispie of Front Royal, a sitting Front Royal Town Council member who said he was speaking not as an elected official but as a father with a child attending WCPS, stated that he also opposed Va. Code Sec. 22.1-23.3 because “it is not good for our children.”
“Why turn the cart over for just a few?” Gillispie asked, adding that while there may be repercussions from the state, such as withholding funding, the School Board should consider creating a separate bathroom for transgender students “instead of making all of our children conform to this” policy update.
Another Town official, Matthew Tederick, Business Development Project Manager and Front Royal’s former interim town manager and former interim mayor, also voice opposition to the policy updates.
“The liberal agenda that is being pushed by the federal government and the state government and the VEA [Virginia Education Association] does not belong in Warren County,” which is 72 percent conservative, said Tederick. “It’s time for us to control our own destiny and our own agenda in Warren County. It’s never wrong to do right, and I’m asking you to do right tonight.”
Several speakers also expressed general concerns about students being transgender.
“The evil Democrat-controlled state government run by a racist governor… is requiring you all to bow down to their insanity,” Front Royal resident Mark Egger told School Board members, noting that in his opinion, “human beings do not have a gender; human beings have a sex — either male or female. To pretend otherwise is anti-biology and anti-science. And yet you all are going to vote here tonight to pretend that a boy can be a girl and vice versa.”
Happy Ending
Once the School Board members took up their action agenda items and voted unanimously against including the VSBA policy updates in the WCPS Policy Manual, there were whoops, cheers, hollers, and a standing ovation for them from the audience.
When asked about the legal ramifications and/or funding consequences the board’s decision might have on the school division, Bower answered: “We are unsure at this time. We will have a better understanding once we have had the chance to speak with legal counsel.”
Bower added that WCPS adheres to all state and federal laws, and school boards across Virginia “have until the start of school to ensure that either current policies meet the intent of the law or to adopt new policies.”
“As you may know,” Bower wrote in her email, “boards across the Commonwealth are dealing with many issues related to new laws and guidance. Our board wants to ensure that our policies and procedures meet the needs of our students, parents, and community as a whole.
“Additionally, we were informed by our attorney about pending litigation, and we felt it was prudent to hold off on any vote,” she wrote.
To watch the School Board’s July 7 meeting in its entirety, go online here.
Local News
Winchester SPCA Admission Center: Please make an appointment before admitting a pet
The Winchester SPCA admission center is open Tuesday – Friday, 10am -4pm, and weekends 12-4pm by appointment. The Winchester SPCA has a contract with Winchester City and accepts owned animals, stray dogs, and cats/kittens that are injured or otherwise compromised from within the Winchester city limits. Owned pets are also accepted from residents of Frederick and Clarke Counties as space allows. Valid ID is required.
Please call 540-662-8616 to make an appointment, as it is imperative the shelter is prepared for your pet. When the admission center is full, it means there are no available kennels. The shelter believes that pets deserve a safe place to stay while they wait for a new home. Owners help save lives by waiting. While owners wait, the SPCA helps them work with their pet on behavioral problems, reach out to their own support network for rehoming options, and will offer to do a courtesy post on the shelter’s social media.
The shelter understands that every situation is unique and will always accept a pet that is in immediate need or danger.
Local News
Vehicle collision with power pole disrupts power on Front Royal’s northside
A vehicle colliding with a power and phone line pole late Wednesday afternoon, July 7, on North Royal Avenue near its intersection with 12th Street resulted in lost power to over 800 Town utility customers, particularly on the Front Royal’s northside. Power was restored to all customers shortly after 11 p.m. However, North Royal Avenue and 14th Street remained closed to traffic until about 1 a.m., according for the Front Royal Police Department.
The below photo of repair work extending into the evening was found on the Town of Front Royal Facebook page Thursday afternoon with the following message:
“Have you ever seen anything like this picture from last night’s emergency pole replacement & power outage?
“We truly cannot say enough good things about our amazing, hardworking Line Crew. Talk about long hours, away from family, in dangerous conditions – but we can ALWAYS count on these guys to do what needs to be done.
“Please join us in giving them a much deserved THANK YOU!”
Town Electric Department Director David Jenkins said the accident involving a southbound vehicle at Arby’s on the 1200 block of North Royal Avenue, was reported at 5:15 p.m. Initially power was lost to 830 Town utility customers. The above-referenced work by Front Royal Electric Department Line Crews saw power restored to all but 150 customers by 6:45 p.m. At 9:10 p.m. the count of those without power was down to 40, with power restored to all customers by 11:05 p.m., Jenkins told Royal Examiner. In addition to his department’s line crews, Jenkins gave a shout-out to the Public Works Department and Town Police for their assistance at the scene throughout the repair and replacement work.
FRPD Captain and Public Information Officer Crystal Cline verified a 5:17 p.m. call on the accident at the at Arby’s at 1204 North Royal Avenue involving a Silver 2006 KIA Sport SUV with two occupants, a female driver and male occupant. The driver was identified as Sharyn Doffermire, the passenger as Keith Milburn.
Cline reported that Doffermire was transported to Warren Memorial Hospital with minor injuries, while Milburn was checked at the scene by EMS responders from Warren County Fire & Rescue.
A second vehicle was listed as involved when following the KIA SUV as the accident occurred, it struck downed power lines causing minor damage to the hood of the vehicle.
FRPD Master Police Officer E. Rosemeck is investigating the crash. Other officers at the scene conducted traffic control until all electrical issues were resolved, as noted above, around 1 a.m. According to FRPD all information on the accident will be sent to the Town Attorney to determine if charges will be placed.
Local News
Hazardous Weather Outlook for our area west of Elsa’s northward path
Thursday morning, July 8, Warren County Emergency Services Coordinator Rick Farrall issued the following report on potential weather impacts as Tropical Storm Elsa tracks up the northeast after its landfall along the northern Gulf Coast of Florida midweek. And while impacts were projected as minimal on Tuesday, by Thursday we were considered in a “be on the watch Outlook” area for possibly more severe than normal wind and rain as Elsa heads for Virginia’s eastern coastline maintaining its “tropical cyclone” counterclockwise spin. Below is Farrall’s updated weather report for the coming seven days in its entirety:
Tropical Storm Elsa is expected to track up the East Coast and maintain tropical cyclone conditions in our region through early tomorrow afternoon:
As of 5:10 AM EDT Thursday, July 8, 2021:
This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of eastern West Virginia, northern and central Virginia, and central and western Maryland.
DAY ONE: Today and Tonight
A severe storm with locally damaging wind gusts is possible this afternoon and evening. An isolated instance of flooding is possible as well.
DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN: Friday, July 9 through Wednesday, July 14
There is a slight severe storm threat for Sunday and Monday. Scattered severe storms are possible during the afternoon and evening hours each day.
Wind: 7mph NNW
Humidity: 65%
Pressure: 30.06"Hg
UV index: 1
88/66°F
91/70°F